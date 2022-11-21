- Home
Ollie's Pizza
337 Reviews
$$
19 west st
litchfield, CT 06759
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Gourmet Pizzas
Small Cheese (Build Your Own)
Small 1/2 and 1/2
Sm Classy Pie
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Red Sauce
Sm Veggie Bomb
White Pizza with Red Onion, Mushroom, Fried Eggplant & Siracha
Sm Buffalo
Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Scallions & Gorgonzola Crumbles
Sm Margherita
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Grated Parmesan
Sm Spanakopizza
White Pizza with Olive Oil Drizzle, Fresh Baby Spinach Greens, Mozzarella, Garlic, Tomatoes & Crumbled Feta Cheese
Sm Palermo
Red Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sweet Italian Sausage, Spicy Capicola, Salami, Oregano, Grated Parmesan & Fresh Basil
Sm Ollies BBQ
Sweet Baby Rays Barbeque Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Caramelized Onions
Sm Pizza Wolf
Red Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Peperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage, Homemade Meatballs, Spicy Capicola & Bacon
Sm Prosciuto
White Pizza with Olive Oil Drizzle, Mozzarella, Green Bell Peppers, Prosciutto, Scallions & Ricotta Cheese
Sm Veg
Red Tomato Sauce, Fresh Baby Spinach Greens, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Garlic, Artichoke Hearts & Red Onion
Sm Kitchen Sink
Red Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Peperoni, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Homemade Meatballs & Sweet Italian Sausage
Sm Little Fish
Red Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Anchovies, Black Olives & Garlic
Sm Clams Casino
White Pizza with Olive Oil Drizzle, Mozzarella, Garlic, Clams, Roasted Peppers, Bacon & Fresh Parsley
Large Cheese (build your own)
Large 1/2 and 1/2
Lg Classy Pie
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Red Sauce
Lg Veggie Bomb
White Pizza with Red Onion, Mushroom, Fried Eggplant & Siracha
Lg Buffalo
Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Scallions & Gorgonzola Crumbles
Lg Margherita
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Grated Parmesan
Lg Spanakopizza
White Pizza with Olive Oil Drizzle, Fresh Baby Spinach Greens, Mozzarella, Garlic, Tomatoes & Crumbled Feta Cheese
Lg Palermo
Red Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sweet Italian Sausage, Spicy Capicola, Salami, Oregano, Grated Parmesan & Fresh Basil
Lg Ollies BBQ
Sweet Baby Rays Barbeque Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Caramelized Onions
Lg Pizza Wolf
Red Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Peperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage, Homemade Meatballs, Spicy Capicola & Bacon
Lg Prosciuto
White Pizza with Olive Oil Drizzle, Mozzarella, Green Bell Peppers, Prosciutto, Scallions & Ricotta Cheese
Lg Veg
Red Tomato Sauce, Fresh Baby Spinach Greens, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Garlic, Artichoke Hearts & Red Onion
Lg Kitchen Sink
Red Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Peperoni, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Homemade Meatballs & Sweet Italian Sausage
Lg Little Fish
Red Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Anchovies, Black Olives & Garlic
Lg Clams Casino
White Pizza with Olive Oil Drizzle, Mozzarella, Garlic, Clams, Roasted Peppers, Bacon & Fresh Parsley
Appetizers
Gorgonzola Fries
French Fries Baked with Gorgonzola Alfredo, Melted Mozzarella and Scallion
Buffalo Chips
Crinkle Cut French Fried Potato Chips, Coated in Cajun Seasoning Served with Ranch
Goat Cheese Flat Bread
Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Prosciutto, Cranberries & Balsamic Vinaigrette
Gypsy King Flatbread
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Ricotta & Meatball
Cherry Pepper Calamari
Fried Calamari, Spicy Cherry Peppers, Gorgonzola served with Marinara and Lemon
Calamari
Fried Calamari served with Lemon Wedges & Marinara
Garlic Knots
Garlic Knots Topped with Grated Parmesan Served with Marinara
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Cheesy Garlic Bread served with Marinara
Mozzarella Sticks
(8) Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara
Chicken Tenders
(5) Chicken Tenders with Honey Mustard
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Crispy Beer Battered Onion Rings
Wings
Your Choice of (8) or (16) Jumbo Bone-In Wings or (6) Boneless Chicken Tenders Plain, Buffalo, Honey Hot, Teriyaki Glaze, Honey Barbecue or Honey Sriracha
Chicken Tender Dinner / W Fries
(5) Chicken Tenders, Full Order of Fries served with Honey Mustard
Garlic Bread
Toasted Garlic Bread
Fries
French Fries
Hot Fries
French Fries Topped with Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Scallions
Salads
Sm Tossed Garden
Mixed Greens, Onions, Green Peppers & Tomatoes
Sm Caesar
Romain, Croutons, Grated Parmesan & Caesar Dressing
Sm Warm Spinach
Fresh Baby Spinach Greens. Crispy Bacon and Sautéed Mushrooms Tossed in Honey Mustard Dressing.
Sm Pear & Gorgonzola
Mixed Greens, Sliced Pears, Pecans, Crumbled Gorgonzola & Dried Cranberries. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the Side
Sm Chef
Mixed Greens, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Ham, Salami & Mozzarella. Served with Italian Dressing on the Side.
Sm Greek
Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Chickpeas, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes & Feta Cheese. Served with Oil & Vinegar on the Side.
Sm Southwestern Salad
Mixed Greens, Crispy Bacon, Chickpeas & Pico de Gallo. Served with Ranch Dressing on the Side.
Lrg Tossed Garden
Mixed Greens, Onions, Green Peppers & Tomatoes
Lrg Caesar
Romain, Croutons, Grated Parmesan & Caesar Dressing
Lrg Warm Spinach
Fresh Baby Spinach Greens. Crispy Bacon and Sautéed Mushrooms Tossed in Honey Mustard Dressing.
Lrg Pear & Gorganzola
Mixed Greens, Sliced Pears, Pecans, Crumbled Gorgonzola & Dried Cranberries. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the Side
Lrg Chef
Mixed Greens, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Ham, Salami & Mozzarella. Served with Italian Dressing on the Side.
Lrg Greek
Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Chickpeas, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes & Feta Cheese. Served with Oil & Vinegar on the Side.
Lrg Southwestern Salad
Mixed Greens, Crispy Bacon, Chickpeas & Pico de Gallo. Served with Ranch Dressing on the Side.
Burgers, Wraps and Sandwiches
Chicken Avocado BLT
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil Aioli & Avocado on Brioche. Served with Your Choice of French Fries, Buffalo Chips, Onion Rings or Garden Salad.
Basil Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato & Mayonnaise on Brioche. Served with Your Choice of French Fries, Buffalo Chips, Onion Rings or Garden Salad.
Ollies Burger
Our Classic Cheese Burger. Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese on Brioche. Served with Your Choice of French Fries, Buffalo Chips, Onion Rings or Garden Salad.
Fire Alarm Burger
Fresh Jalapenos, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon & Spicy Sriracha Mayonnaise on Brioche. Served with Your Choice of French Fries, Buffalo Chips, Onion Rings or Garden Salad.
BBQ Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Bacon & Sweet Baby Rays Barbecue Sauce on Brioche. Served with Your Choice of French Fries, Buffalo Chips, Onion Rings or Garden Salad.
Mediterranean Wrap
Wrap With Baby Spinach Greens, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Feta Crumbles, Tomato & Balsamic Vinaigrette. Served with Your Choice of French Fries, Buffalo Chips, Onion Rings or Garden Salad.
BBQ Wrap
Wrap with Chicken Tenders, Sweet Baby Rays Barbecue Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch Dressing. Served with Your Choice of French Fries, Buffalo Chips, Onion Rings or Garden Salad.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Wrap with Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing & Grated Parmesan
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Wrap with Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Dressing
Buffalo Blue Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Bacon & Buffalo Sauce on Brioche. Served with Your Choice of French Fries, Buffalo Chips, Onion Rings or Garden Salad.
Philly Wrap
Steak, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise
Grinders
Italian Combo
Ham, Salami, Capicola, Lettuce, Provolone, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar
Homemade Meatball
Chicken Cutlet
Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Chicken Cutlet, Pickles & Mayonnaise
Eggplant Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan
Steak And Cheese
Steak, American Cheese, Onions, Peppers & Mushrooms
Cheeseburger Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese
Sausage and Pepper
Deli Grinder
Buffalo Chicken
Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese, Chicken Tenders & Buffalo Sauce
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise
Entrees
Spaghetti & Meatball
Spaghetti with Meatballs and Marinara. Served with Garlic Bread & Side Salad.
Eggplant Parmesan
Spaghetti, Breaded and Fried Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara & Basil. Served with Garlic Bread & Garden Salad.
Chicken Parmesan
Spaghetti, Breaded and Fried Chicken Cutlets, Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Basil. Served with Garlic Bread & Garden Salad.
Penne Alla Vodka
Penne Alla Vodka. Served with Garlic Bread & Garden Salad
Chicken Alfredo
Fettucine Alfredo with Grilled Chicken, Broccoli & Garlic. Served with Garlic Bread & Garden Salad.
Eggplant Rollatini
Breaded and Fried Eggplant in Marinara Baked with Fresh Mozzarella, Riccotta and Grated Parmesan.
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Penne in Buffalo Mac & Cheese Sauce, Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Scallions. Served with Garlic Bread & Garden Salad.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Marsala. Served with Garlic Bread & Garden Salad.
Shrimp Picante
Grilled Shrimp, Roasted Spicy Cherry Peppers and Garlic Sautéed in our Creamy Blush Tomato Sauce. Served with Garlic Bread & Garden Salad.
Chicken Spinaci
Lemon Chicken, Sautéed Artichokes & Baby Spinach Greens in White Wine Sauce. Served over Penne with Garlic Bread & Garden Salad.
Pasta
Choice of Penne, Spaghetti or Fettucine with Marinara. Served with Garlic Bread & Garden Salad.
Baked Ravioli
Oven Melted Mozzarella over Ravioli Marinara
Penne Ricotta
Sides
Broccolli & Garlic
Side Meatball (2)
Side Sausage (2)
Side Meatball (1)
Side Sausage (1)
Soup Bowl
Soup
Plain Chips
Deep River Potato Chips
Maui Onion Chips
Deep River Potato Chips
Avocado
Grilled Chicken
Large Pizza Dough
Small Pizza Dough
Pickle Chips
Jalapeno Chips
Deep River Potato Chips
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Cannoli
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Brownie Sundae
Cheesecake
Old Fashioned Milk Shakes
Classic Milkshake, Vannilla, Chocolate or Strawberry.
Fried Dough Basket
2 Scoops of Ice Cream
Ice Cream Sundae
Brownie
Oreo Pie
Keylime Pie
Strawberry Cheesecake
Chocolate covered shell, cream cheese and fresh chopped berry filling.
Kids
Kids Pasta
Kids Cheese Ravioli
Kids Tenders And Fries
Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries
Kids Side Carrots & Ranch
Kids Side (3) Mozzarella Sticks
Kids Side Steamed Broccoli
Kids Side Fries
Kids Side Apple Sauce
3 Tenders
Kids Grilled Cheese
Side Sauces and Dressings
Side House Italian
Side Creamy Italian
Side Ranch
Side Parmesan
Side Peppercorn
Side Blue Cheese
Side Balsamic
Side Oil and Vinegar
Side Honey Mustard
Marinara Sauce,
Buffalo Sauce,
Mayo Packets,
Ketchup Packets,
Side Mustard,
Side BBQ,
Side Honey BBQ,
Side Caesar
Calzone
Local Honey
Drinks - Soft Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Fanta Orange
Barqs Root Beer
Ginger Ale
Dr Pepper
Sprite
Lemonade
Dasani H20
Flavored Seltzer
Honest Tea
Foxon Park
Red Powerade
Blue Powerade
Vitamin Water - Acai Blue Pom
Vitamin Water - Dragon Fruit
Apple Juice
Milk
Coffee
Chocolate Milk
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
2 Liter Coke
2 Liter Sprite
2 Liter Diet Coke
2 Liter Dr Pepper
Staff Drinks
Cooler Drink
VUE TEA
Pink Lemonade
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
19 west st, litchfield, CT 06759