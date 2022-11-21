Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Ollie's Pizza

337 Reviews

$$

19 west st

litchfield, CT 06759

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese (build your own)
Wings
Small Cheese (Build Your Own)

Gourmet Pizzas

Small Cheese (Build Your Own)

Small Cheese (Build Your Own)

$11.00
Small 1/2 and 1/2

Small 1/2 and 1/2

Sm Classy Pie

$14.50

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Red Sauce

Sm Veggie Bomb

$15.95

White Pizza with Red Onion, Mushroom, Fried Eggplant & Siracha

Sm Buffalo

$14.95

Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Scallions & Gorgonzola Crumbles

Sm Margherita

$14.50

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Grated Parmesan

Sm Spanakopizza

$15.95

White Pizza with Olive Oil Drizzle, Fresh Baby Spinach Greens, Mozzarella, Garlic, Tomatoes & Crumbled Feta Cheese

Sm Palermo

Sm Palermo

$17.50

Red Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sweet Italian Sausage, Spicy Capicola, Salami, Oregano, Grated Parmesan & Fresh Basil

Sm Ollies BBQ

$15.95

Sweet Baby Rays Barbeque Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Caramelized Onions

Sm Pizza Wolf

$17.50

Red Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Peperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage, Homemade Meatballs, Spicy Capicola & Bacon

Sm Prosciuto

$15.95

White Pizza with Olive Oil Drizzle, Mozzarella, Green Bell Peppers, Prosciutto, Scallions & Ricotta Cheese

Sm Veg

$17.50

Red Tomato Sauce, Fresh Baby Spinach Greens, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Garlic, Artichoke Hearts & Red Onion

Sm Kitchen Sink

Sm Kitchen Sink

$17.50

Red Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Peperoni, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Homemade Meatballs & Sweet Italian Sausage

Sm Little Fish

$15.95

Red Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Anchovies, Black Olives & Garlic

Sm Clams Casino

$18.50

White Pizza with Olive Oil Drizzle, Mozzarella, Garlic, Clams, Roasted Peppers, Bacon & Fresh Parsley

Large Cheese (build your own)

$16.00
Large 1/2 and 1/2

Large 1/2 and 1/2

Lg Classy Pie

$19.50

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Red Sauce

Lg Veggie Bomb

$21.50

White Pizza with Red Onion, Mushroom, Fried Eggplant & Siracha

Lg Buffalo

$21.50

Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Scallions & Gorgonzola Crumbles

Lg Margherita

$19.50

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Grated Parmesan

Lg Spanakopizza

$21.50

White Pizza with Olive Oil Drizzle, Fresh Baby Spinach Greens, Mozzarella, Garlic, Tomatoes & Crumbled Feta Cheese

Lg Palermo

Lg Palermo

$23.50

Red Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sweet Italian Sausage, Spicy Capicola, Salami, Oregano, Grated Parmesan & Fresh Basil

Lg Ollies BBQ

Lg Ollies BBQ

$21.50

Sweet Baby Rays Barbeque Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Caramelized Onions

Lg Pizza Wolf

$23.50

Red Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Peperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage, Homemade Meatballs, Spicy Capicola & Bacon

Lg Prosciuto

$21.50

White Pizza with Olive Oil Drizzle, Mozzarella, Green Bell Peppers, Prosciutto, Scallions & Ricotta Cheese

Lg Veg

$23.50

Red Tomato Sauce, Fresh Baby Spinach Greens, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Garlic, Artichoke Hearts & Red Onion

Lg Kitchen Sink

Lg Kitchen Sink

$23.50

Red Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Peperoni, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Homemade Meatballs & Sweet Italian Sausage

Lg Little Fish

$21.50

Red Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Anchovies, Black Olives & Garlic

Lg Clams Casino

$24.50

White Pizza with Olive Oil Drizzle, Mozzarella, Garlic, Clams, Roasted Peppers, Bacon & Fresh Parsley

Appetizers

Gorgonzola Fries

$11.95

French Fries Baked with Gorgonzola Alfredo, Melted Mozzarella and Scallion

Buffalo Chips

Buffalo Chips

$7.95

Crinkle Cut French Fried Potato Chips, Coated in Cajun Seasoning Served with Ranch

Goat Cheese Flat Bread

Goat Cheese Flat Bread

$14.95

Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Prosciutto, Cranberries & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Gypsy King Flatbread

$14.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Ricotta & Meatball

Cherry Pepper Calamari

$14.95

Fried Calamari, Spicy Cherry Peppers, Gorgonzola served with Marinara and Lemon

Calamari

$12.50

Fried Calamari served with Lemon Wedges & Marinara

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$12.00

Garlic Knots Topped with Grated Parmesan Served with Marinara

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$7.50

Cheesy Garlic Bread served with Marinara

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

(8) Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara

Chicken Tenders

$11.95

(5) Chicken Tenders with Honey Mustard

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.95

Crispy Beer Battered Onion Rings

Wings

Your Choice of (8) or (16) Jumbo Bone-In Wings or (6) Boneless Chicken Tenders Plain, Buffalo, Honey Hot, Teriyaki Glaze, Honey Barbecue or Honey Sriracha

Chicken Tender Dinner / W Fries

$14.45

(5) Chicken Tenders, Full Order of Fries served with Honey Mustard

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Toasted Garlic Bread

Fries

Fries

$5.00

French Fries

Hot Fries

$10.95

French Fries Topped with Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Scallions

Salads

Sm Tossed Garden

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Onions, Green Peppers & Tomatoes

Sm Caesar

$8.00

Romain, Croutons, Grated Parmesan & Caesar Dressing

Sm Warm Spinach

$9.95

Fresh Baby Spinach Greens. Crispy Bacon and Sautéed Mushrooms Tossed in Honey Mustard Dressing.

Sm Pear & Gorgonzola

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Sliced Pears, Pecans, Crumbled Gorgonzola & Dried Cranberries. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the Side

Sm Chef

Sm Chef

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Ham, Salami & Mozzarella. Served with Italian Dressing on the Side.

Sm Greek

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Chickpeas, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes & Feta Cheese. Served with Oil & Vinegar on the Side.

Sm Southwestern Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Crispy Bacon, Chickpeas & Pico de Gallo. Served with Ranch Dressing on the Side.

Lrg Tossed Garden

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Onions, Green Peppers & Tomatoes

Lrg Caesar

$10.00

Romain, Croutons, Grated Parmesan & Caesar Dressing

Lrg Warm Spinach

$11.95

Fresh Baby Spinach Greens. Crispy Bacon and Sautéed Mushrooms Tossed in Honey Mustard Dressing.

Lrg Pear & Gorganzola

$11.95

Mixed Greens, Sliced Pears, Pecans, Crumbled Gorgonzola & Dried Cranberries. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the Side

Lrg Chef

Lrg Chef

$11.95

Mixed Greens, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Ham, Salami & Mozzarella. Served with Italian Dressing on the Side.

Lrg Greek

$11.95

Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Chickpeas, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes & Feta Cheese. Served with Oil & Vinegar on the Side.

Lrg Southwestern Salad

$11.95

Mixed Greens, Crispy Bacon, Chickpeas & Pico de Gallo. Served with Ranch Dressing on the Side.

Burgers, Wraps and Sandwiches

Chicken Avocado BLT

$14.95

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil Aioli & Avocado on Brioche. Served with Your Choice of French Fries, Buffalo Chips, Onion Rings or Garden Salad.

Basil Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Grilled Chicken, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato & Mayonnaise on Brioche. Served with Your Choice of French Fries, Buffalo Chips, Onion Rings or Garden Salad.

Ollies Burger

$14.50

Our Classic Cheese Burger. Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese on Brioche. Served with Your Choice of French Fries, Buffalo Chips, Onion Rings or Garden Salad.

Fire Alarm Burger

$14.50

Fresh Jalapenos, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon & Spicy Sriracha Mayonnaise on Brioche. Served with Your Choice of French Fries, Buffalo Chips, Onion Rings or Garden Salad.

BBQ Burger

$14.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Bacon & Sweet Baby Rays Barbecue Sauce on Brioche. Served with Your Choice of French Fries, Buffalo Chips, Onion Rings or Garden Salad.

Mediterranean Wrap

$12.95

Wrap With Baby Spinach Greens, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Feta Crumbles, Tomato & Balsamic Vinaigrette. Served with Your Choice of French Fries, Buffalo Chips, Onion Rings or Garden Salad.

BBQ Wrap

BBQ Wrap

$13.00

Wrap with Chicken Tenders, Sweet Baby Rays Barbecue Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch Dressing. Served with Your Choice of French Fries, Buffalo Chips, Onion Rings or Garden Salad.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.50

Wrap with Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing & Grated Parmesan

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Wrap with Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Dressing

Buffalo Blue Burger

$14.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Bacon & Buffalo Sauce on Brioche. Served with Your Choice of French Fries, Buffalo Chips, Onion Rings or Garden Salad.

Philly Wrap

$13.00

Steak, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise

Grinders

Italian Combo

$10.00+

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Lettuce, Provolone, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar

Homemade Meatball

Homemade Meatball

$10.00+

Chicken Cutlet

$10.00+

Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Chicken Cutlet, Pickles & Mayonnaise

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$10.00+

Chicken Parmesan

$10.00+

Steak And Cheese

$10.00+

Steak, American Cheese, Onions, Peppers & Mushrooms

Cheeseburger Grinder

$10.00+

Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese

Sausage and Pepper

$10.00+

Deli Grinder

$8.95+

Buffalo Chicken

$10.00+

Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese, Chicken Tenders & Buffalo Sauce

BLT

$10.00+

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise

Entrees

Spaghetti & Meatball

$17.95

Spaghetti with Meatballs and Marinara. Served with Garlic Bread & Side Salad.

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.95

Spaghetti, Breaded and Fried Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara & Basil. Served with Garlic Bread & Garden Salad.

Chicken Parmesan

$18.95

Spaghetti, Breaded and Fried Chicken Cutlets, Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Basil. Served with Garlic Bread & Garden Salad.

Penne Alla Vodka

$16.95

Penne Alla Vodka. Served with Garlic Bread & Garden Salad

Chicken Alfredo

$18.95

Fettucine Alfredo with Grilled Chicken, Broccoli & Garlic. Served with Garlic Bread & Garden Salad.

Eggplant Rollatini

$17.95

Breaded and Fried Eggplant in Marinara Baked with Fresh Mozzarella, Riccotta and Grated Parmesan.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$18.95

Penne in Buffalo Mac & Cheese Sauce, Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Scallions. Served with Garlic Bread & Garden Salad.

Chicken Marsala

$18.95

Chicken Marsala. Served with Garlic Bread & Garden Salad.

Shrimp Picante

$24.95

Grilled Shrimp, Roasted Spicy Cherry Peppers and Garlic Sautéed in our Creamy Blush Tomato Sauce. Served with Garlic Bread & Garden Salad.

Chicken Spinaci

Chicken Spinaci

$18.95

Lemon Chicken, Sautéed Artichokes & Baby Spinach Greens in White Wine Sauce. Served over Penne with Garlic Bread & Garden Salad.

Pasta

$13.95

Choice of Penne, Spaghetti or Fettucine with Marinara. Served with Garlic Bread & Garden Salad.

Baked Ravioli

$13.95

Oven Melted Mozzarella over Ravioli Marinara

Penne Ricotta

$14.95

Sides

Broccolli & Garlic

$5.50

Side Meatball (2)

$5.95

Side Sausage (2)

$5.95

Side Meatball (1)

$3.00

Side Sausage (1)

$3.00

Soup Bowl

$6.95

Soup

Plain Chips

$2.50

Deep River Potato Chips

Maui Onion Chips

$2.50

Deep River Potato Chips

Avocado

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Large Pizza Dough

$4.00

Small Pizza Dough

$3.00

Pickle Chips

$2.50

Jalapeno Chips

$2.50

Deep River Potato Chips

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$5.50

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.20

Brownie Sundae

$10.95

Cheesecake

$7.00

Old Fashioned Milk Shakes

$7.00

Classic Milkshake, Vannilla, Chocolate or Strawberry.

Fried Dough Basket

Fried Dough Basket

$8.95

2 Scoops of Ice Cream

$6.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.50

Brownie

$3.00

Oreo Pie

$7.00

Keylime Pie

$7.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.75

Chocolate covered shell, cream cheese and fresh chopped berry filling.

Kids

Kids Pasta

$6.95

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$9.00

Kids Tenders And Fries

$11.95

Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese

$5.25

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.95

Kids Side Carrots & Ranch

$5.00

Kids Side (3) Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Kids Side Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Kids Side Fries

$4.25

Kids Side Apple Sauce

$3.25

3 Tenders

$6.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Side Sauces and Dressings

Side House Italian

$0.75

Side Creamy Italian

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Parmesan

$0.75

Side Peppercorn

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Balsamic

$0.75

Side Oil and Vinegar

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Marinara Sauce,

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce,

$0.75

Mayo Packets,

Ketchup Packets,

Side Mustard,

Side BBQ,

$0.75

Side Honey BBQ,

$0.75

Side Caesar

$0.75

Calzone

Large or Small Calzone Stuffed with Mozzarella and Ricotta

Small Calzone

$11.00

Large Calzone

$16.00

Local Honey

1 Pound Glass Bottle

$18.00Out of stock

Drinks - Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Barqs Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dasani H20

$3.00

Flavored Seltzer

$3.00

Honest Tea

$3.25

Foxon Park

$3.00

Red Powerade

$3.00

Blue Powerade

$3.25

Vitamin Water - Acai Blue Pom

$3.25

Vitamin Water - Dragon Fruit

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

2 Liter Coke

$4.20

2 Liter Sprite

$4.20

2 Liter Diet Coke

$4.20

2 Liter Dr Pepper

$4.20

Staff Drinks

$1.86

Cooler Drink

$3.00

VUE TEA

$3.99Out of stock

Pink Lemonade

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19 west st, litchfield, CT 06759

Directions

Gallery
Ollie's Pizza image
Ollie's Pizza image
Ollie's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Giovanni's Ristorante & Pizzeria - 46 E Main St
orange starNo Reviews
46 E Main St Torrington, CT 06790
View restaurantnext
Painted Pony Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
74 Main Street South Bethlehem, CT 06751
View restaurantnext
Dough Bros Pizza - 25 Middle St
orange starNo Reviews
25 Middle St Bristol, CT 06010
View restaurantnext
Chunky Tomato
orange star4.5 • 517
897 Farmington Ave Bristol, CT 06010
View restaurantnext
Swyft
orange starNo Reviews
3 Maple Street Kent, CT 06757
View restaurantnext
Mama Lukes Farmington - 372 Scott Swamp Road
orange starNo Reviews
372 Scott Swamp Road Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near litchfield
Torrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Middlebury
review star
No reviews yet
Plainville
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Unionville
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Southbury
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston