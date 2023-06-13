Restaurant header imageView gallery

Olmo @ Ridge Top 556 Skiff Street

No reviews yet

556 Skiff Street

North Haven, CT 06473

Popular Items

RT Snacks

Community Chips

Community Chips

$2.00

The world doesn’t need another bag of chips. What it does need are companies and people who give a darn about doing the right thing.

RT Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Our new and improved chicken sandwich - griddled chicken breast served with Japanese BBQ sauce, pickles and mayo. Simple and delicious!

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.00

A griddled hot dog served on a toasted potato roll. Add kraut or the new avocado & bacon dog

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$8.00

Our lemony tuna salad with diced red onions, celery, and mayo. Served on toasted Whole G sourdough with onions and pickles.

Caprese Sandwich

$9.00

A classic Italian sandwich: tomatoes, mozzarella, olive oil, and lots of basil pesto (no nuts). Served on ciabatta.

RT Salads

Artisan Salad

Artisan Salad

$8.00

The classic salad of artisan mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, olives, and red onion with your choice of dressing on the side. Feel free to add on proteins or avocado!

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Our favorite salad - chopped romaine, pecorino cheese, and croutons. For the classic flavor - pick Caesar dressing for your salad dressing option. Don't forget to add proteins or avocado!

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

The snack shack's most popular salad! Artisan greens, cherry tomato, red onion, olives, cucumber, stuffed grape leaves, and feta. Your choice of dressing. Add proteins or avocado!

Cucumber Caprese Salad

Cucumber Caprese Salad

$11.00

A nice bright light salad - sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh mozzarella, balsamic, and basil pesto (no nuts). Add proteins or avocado for a heartier meal!

RT Drinks

Everybody Boxed Water

$2.00

Great water with a great cause - proceeds of Everybody Water go to clean water solutions in communities / countries that don't have this simple amenity.

Soda

Soda

$2.00

12fl oz can of soda - pick your flavor

Grady's Cold Brew

Grady's Cold Brew

$4.00

New Orleans style cold brew coffee served in a bottle - ask for a cup with ice if looking to add dairy or simple syrup

Teatulia

Teatulia

$3.00

Cold brewed organic tea in a can

Spindrift

Spindrift

$3.00

Sparkling water in a can made with real fruit juice

Sound Sparkling Tea

$4.00

Bright bubbles with bold botanicals to make a sparkling water unlike the others

San Pellegrino Soda

San Pellegrino Soda

$2.50

San Pellegrino sodas as an alternative to the traditional Coke, Diet Coke and Sprite

RT Ice Cream

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Boutique ice cream bars - our signature dessert option offered at the Snack Shack

Blue Bunny Ice Cream Selection

Assorted ice cream options - real ice cream :)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Classic Snack Shack style menu made to order with fresh ingredients

556 Skiff Street, North Haven, CT 06473

