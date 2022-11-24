Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Olmstead

32 Reviews

$$

314 Broadway East

Seattle, WA 98102

Popular Items

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Olmstead Burger
Millionaire Shortbread

House Made Cocktails To Go

Adult Coke

$11.00

Bourbon, Sour Cherry Gin, Amaretto, Coke and Black Lemon Bitters.

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mango Chamoy Margarita

$12.00

Tequila, St George Chili Vodka, Agave/Corn Syrup, Lime, Mole Bitters, Tajin

Mariposa

$16.00

Mezcal, Sotol, Tumeric Liquer, Cocchi Americano, Lime Bitters

Goose Me

$13.00

Vodka, Apricot Liqueur, Allspice Dram, Pineapple, Bubbly

Mimosa

$10.00+

Peachy Amaro Spritz

$13.00

Peach Infused Aperol, Bubbly, Soda

Ice ice Berry

$15.00

Supergay Vodka, Raspberry-Lemongrass Syrup, Lemon, Soda

Cocktails in a Can

Sprezza Bianco

$6.00+

Sprezza Rosso

$6.00+

San Juan Seltzer

$6.00+

Beer

CB Raconteur Rye Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Miller, Pony

$2.00

Rainier, bottle

$3.00

Seattle Cider, tall boy

$7.00

Stiegl Radler, tall boy

$7.00

Victoria, bottle

$4.00

Anderson Valley, Briney Melon Gose

$5.00

Soup, Salads & Appetizers

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Eggs, Bacon, Sweet Pickles

Mushroom Poutine

Mushroom Poutine

$14.00+

House Cut Fries, Beecher’s Cheese Curds, Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushroom Gravy

Shepherd's Pie Poutine

$16.00+

House Cut Fries, Beecher’s Cheese Curds, Oregon Ground Lamb, Peas, Carrots, Porter Gravy, Fresh Herbs

Simple Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Pickled Shallots, Candied Hazelnuts, House Made Tarragon Vinaigrette. Add a scoop of Chicken Salad $5

Vegetable Fritters

$14.00

Jalapeno, Corn, White Cheddar, House Made Ranch.

BBQ Chicken Wings

$16.00

Confit, Grilled Chicken Wings, Tossed in a Citrus Soy BBQ Sauce, Cilantro Ranch for Dipping

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Grilled Gem Lettuces, Chickpeas, Red Onion, Pickled Red bell Pepper, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Smoked Blue Cheese, Blue Cheese Dressing

Cod Cakes

$18.00

Sandwiches & Entrees

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Pickle Brined Fried Chicken, Chipotle-Ranch, B&B Pickles, White Cheddar on a Brioche Bun.

Olmstead Burger

$19.00

8oz Nicky Farms Wagyu Beef or Vegan Beyond Patty, Aioli, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato Jam,

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$18.00

Roasted Chicken, Mayo, Pecans, Pickled Apricots, Herbs, on Thick Cut Brioche

Green Tomato Sandwich

$18.00

FRIED GREEN TOMATO SANDWICH• 16 Fried Green Tomatoes, Smoked Cheddar Pimento Cheese, Calabrian Chili-Red Onion Jam, Mixed greens, Toasted Brioche Add Bacon • 2

Bavette Steak Frites

$32.00

8oz Painted Hills Teres Major Steak, Bordelaise, Green & Cubeb Peppercorn Compound Butter, Fries, Aioli

Vegan Meatloaf

$28.00

VEGAN MEATLOAF • 25 Black Lentil & Mushroom Meatloaf, Garlicky Creamed Spinach, Beer Battered Spring Onion, Mumbo Sauce

Sides

Aioli

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Piri Ranch

$1.00

Thousand Island

$1.00Out of stock

Fries

$6.00

Sweets

Millionaire Shortbread

$10.00

Shortbread layered with Caramel, Chocolate, Maldon Salt

Marmalade Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Marmalade Bread Pudding, Creme Anglaise, Pecans, Currants

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

A new American restaurant, daily Brunch, cocktail bar, and your neighborhood oasis that’s got it all on Capitol Hill.

Website

Location

314 Broadway East, Seattle, WA 98102

Directions

Gallery
Olmstead image
Olmstead image
Olmstead image
Olmstead image

