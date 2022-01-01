Restaurant header imageView gallery

Olney Grille

review star

No reviews yet

3464 Olney Laytonsville Rd

Olney, MD 20832

Appetizers

Baked Oysters

$13.00

(5) Oysters baked with spinach, bacon, and Swiss

Bayou Shrimp

$14.00

Drenched in a killer sauce of beer, butter, and spices. Served with French bread so you can get it all.

Caesar Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Tossed in Caesar dressing with parmesan and croutons.

Cheddar Bacon Skins

$13.00

Potato skins with cheese and bacon.

Chicken Basket

$13.00

Fried chicken strips over sweet potato fries. Served with Honey Mustard.

Chicken Wings

$15.00

A full pound served with hot sauce, Bleu Cheese dressing, and veggies.

Crab Cake App

$18.00

Crab Skins

$15.50

Potato skins with cheese and lump crab meat.

Egg Rolls

$11.00

Hand rolled, stuffed with pork, veggies, and spices. Served with Cajun cream sauce.

Fried Oyster App

$13.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Oysters

$13.00

(6) Oysters ice cold on the half shell

Spiced Shrimp

$12.50

A quarter pound served chilled with cocktail sauce.

Spinach Crab Dip

$12.00

Served with fresh tortilla chips and black bean salsa.

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Thai BBQ Ribs

$12.00

Marinated, grilled, and basted in a sweet Thai BBQ sauce. Served over Asian slaw.

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Nags Head Dip

$15.00

Soups and Salads

Bisque & 1/2 Sand

$14.50

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Romaine, croutons, and shredded Parmesan with our Caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Diced ham, chicken, egg, tomato, bacon, cucumber, parmesan, and cheddar cheeses over fresh greens with choice of dressing.

Crab Bisque

$8.50

Din Sal a la carte

$6.00

Din Sal To-Go

$3.50

Din Sal w/Entree

$3.50

Gazpacho Cup

$7.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Kalamata olives and feta cheese with tomato, cucumber, and red onion over Romaine with Balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad

$10.50

Fresh greens with bacon, eggs, tomato, and crouton with choice of dressing.

Large Bisque

$10.00

Large Soup

$8.00

Soup of the Day

Sesame Chicken Salad

$15.00

Marinated and grilled chicken breast with fresh spinach, spring mix, red onion, jicama, cucumber, carrots, red pepper, and Soy Vinaigrette

Sm Caesar w/ Entree

$3.50

Sm Salad w/Chicken

$14.00

Sm Salad w/Seafood

$16.50

Small Caesar a la carte

$6.00

Small Cobb

$12.00

Diced ham, chicken, egg, tomato, bacon, cucumber, parmesan, and cheddar cheeses over fresh greens with choice of dressing.

Small Greek Salad

$9.50

Kalamata olives and feta cheese with tomato, cucumber, and red onion over Romaine with Balsamic vinaigrette

Small Thai Chicken Salad

$11.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast with tortilla chips, peanuts, cucumber, carrots, red cabbage, green onions, and Thai Peanut dressing over mixed greens.

Soup

$6.00

Soup of the Day

Soup and 1/2 Sand

$12.50

Steak Salad

$20.00

Tender sirloin marinated and grilled medium- served over Romaine with roasted veggies, bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Thai Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast with tortilla chips, peanuts, cucumber, carrots, red cabbage, green onions, and Thai Peanut dressing over mixed greens.

Sandwiches

Apple BLT

$14.00

Applewood smoked bacon with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on toasted multigrain

Burger

$14.00

7 oz. of choice ground chuck on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Plain or choice of cheese.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Cajun blackened skinless breast with melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, and our horseradish sour cream dressing on the side. Served on a brioche roll

Chick Club

$14.00

Served on multigrian bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.50

All white meat chicken tossed with celery, mayonnaise, and seasonings, served on a Brioche roll.

Crab Sand

$23.00

Pure lump meat served broiled on a soft roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on the side.

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Mahi-Mahi on (2) warm flour tortillas with Chipotle Slaw. Served with tortilla chips and black bean salsa OR choice of side.

Grilled Chz Adult

$10.50

Hickory Pig

$13.50

Hickory smoked fresh pork, pulled in-house, and mixed with our house BBQ. Served on a brioche roll and topped with coleslaw

New York Melt

$14.50

Hot pastrami, melted Swiss, and cole slaw on grilled marble rye with 1000 island dressing.

Olney Grille

$14.00

Smoked ham, turkey breast, tomato, and cheddar cheese on grilled homestyle white bread with mayonnaise and BBQ sauce

Oyster Po'Boy

$15.50

On a toasted sub roll with shredded iceberg and a side of tartar sauce

Regular BLT

$13.00

Steak Ciabatta

$15.50

Thin sliced and served Medium on a grilled Ciabatta roll with Mozzarella-Jack cheese and a side of bistro sauce

Veggie Burger

$13.00

House recipe served on toasted Brioche roll, side of Chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Sides and More

Applesauce

$3.50

Asian Slaw

$3.50

Baked Potato

$4.50

With butter and sour cream on the side

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Celery/ Carrot

$3.50

Cha's Salsa

$7.00

With fresh tortilla chips

Coleslaw

$3.50

Loaded Baked

$6.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Potato Chips

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Redskin Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Sweet Potato

$5.00

With butter on the side

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Veg- Dry

$5.50

Veg- Well

$5.50

Veg- XXXWell

$5.50

Veggie

$5.50

Wild Rice

$4.00

Entrees

BBQ 1/2 Chicken

$18.00

Half of a fresh chicken basted with BBQ sauce with coleslaw and choice of side

BBQ Combo

$27.00

1/2 Slab of ribs and 1/2 BBQ Chicken. With coleslaw and choice of side

Chicken Garden

$22.50

Chicken Penne Pasta

$20.00

Sliced Cajun chicken breast over penne pasta in a spicy garlic cream sauce with black olives, red pepper, and portobello mushroom

Crab Din (1)

$24.00

Pure lump meat served broiled with coleslaw and choice of side

Crab Din (2)

$36.00

Pure lump meat served broiled with coleslaw and choice of side

Devil's Pasta

$21.00

Cajun chicken slices and andouille sausage in a spicy marinara sauce with green onion and portobello mushroom. Served over linguine

Etouffe

$23.00

Cajun chicken, shrimp, and andouille sausage with ham, tomato, mushroom, and green onion in our Bayou shrimp sauce over linguine. (Spicy! Even "lite spice" will be spicy because of the sausage)

Full Slab Ribs

$26.00

Baby back pork ribs served with coleslaw and choice of side

Garden Penne Pasta

$17.50

Lightly steamed vegetables tossed in a warm Balsamic sauce served over penne pasta and topped with portobello mushrooms

Half Slab Ribs

$18.00

Baby back pork ribs served with coleslaw and choice of side

Meatloaf

$17.00

Fresh ground pork and beef. Served with mashed potatoes (or choice of side) and sherry mushroom sauce

Mustard Chicken

$18.00

Boneless breast basted with whole grain Dijon vinaigrette. Topped with sauteed peppers and onions

NY Strip- 12 oz

$30.00

Our NY Strip is Certified Angus Beef- the top of the USDA Prime and Choice grades, grilled to your liking and basted with our house steak butter

NY Strip- 8 oz

$25.00

Our NY Strip is Certified Angus Beef- the top of the USDA Prime and Choice grades, grilled to your liking and basted with our house steak butter

Pork Chop (1)

$16.50

8 oz loin chop basted with herb butter. Served with deviled steak sauce.

Pork Chops (2)

$21.50

(2) 8 oz loin chops basted with herb butter. Served with deviled steak sauce.

Ribeye

$30.00

12 oz. cut blackened in our Cajun spice blend and served with a side of sour cream horseradish

Roasted Chicken

$18.00

Half of a fresh chicken marinated in herbs and spices

Scampi

$23.00

Gulf shrimp and sea scallops over linguine in our house Scampi sauce with tomatoes, mushrooms, and green onion

Shrimp Garden

$25.50

Thai BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Marinated breast grilled, sliced, and basted with our Thai BBQ sauce. Served over Asian slaw

Thai Steak

$22.50

Marinated, grilled and sliced with a side of spicy dipping sauce. Served with wild rice pilaf, fresh cucumber, and grilled vegetables

Tortellone

$23.00

Shrimp and scallops over cheese filled tortellone in a Cajun cream sauce with red pepper and spinach

Salmon Garden

$25.50

Kid's Menu

Chz Quesadilla with Applesauce

$8.00

K Hot Dog

$7.00

Kid Burger

$8.50

Hamburger with or without cheese

Kid Chicken

$9.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

White bread with American cheese

Kid Grilled Chk Breast

$9.00

Kid Pasta Butter

$6.00

Kid Pasta Plain

$6.00

Kid Pasta- Marinara

$6.00

Kid Salmon

$17.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$7.00

Apple Pie w/

$8.50

Brownie

$7.00

Brownie w/

$8.50

Choc Ice Cream

$6.00

Coffee Ice Cream

$6.00

Kentucky Bourbon Pie

$7.00

Made with chocolate, pecans, and bourbon

Kentucky w/

$8.50

Key Lime Pie

$7.50

Kid Chocolate

$4.00

Kid Coffee Ice cream

$4.00

Kid Mint Choc Chip

$4.00

Kid Vanilla

$4.00

Mint Choc Chip

$6.00

Plain Cheesecake

$7.50

Plain cheesecake topped with whipped cream

Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Cheesecake topped with Chambord sauce and whipped cream

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

Cheesecake topped with caramel, pecans, chocolate, and whipped cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie

$7.00

Pumpkin W/

$8.50

Creme Brulee

$8.50

Apple- 12 oz

$5.50

Bisque 1/2 Gal

$40.00

Bisque Gallon

$70.00

Bisque Qt

$24.00

Bread

$0.75

Bread Basket

$3.00

Chick Sal 12fl Oz

$11.00

Dressing 12 oz

$8.00

Hick Pig #

$12.00

Meatloaf Spec

$14.00

Pot Sal- 12 oz

$6.00

Roast Chk Spec

$14.00

Salsa 12 oz

$7.00

Slaw- 12 oz

$5.50

Soup Qt.

$18.00

Tom Vin 12 oz

$8.00

WH Apple Pie

$20.00

WH Kentucky Bourbon

$20.00

WH Key Lime

$20.00

WH Pumpkin

$20.00

Dennis's Salsa

$19.00

8 Oz Whipped Cream

$2.00

Lunch Specials

Autumn Chicken

$16.00

Autumn- No Meat

$12.50

French Onion & Sand

$14.50

French Onion & Sm Caesar

$14.50

French Onion Soup

$8.50

Salmon Autumn

$19.00

Salmon L

$18.00

Shrimp Autumn

$19.00

Sm Caesar & 1/2 Sand

$12.50

Sm Caesar & Bisque

$14.50

Sm Caesar & Soup

$12.50

Grilled Tuna Sand

$18.00

Greek Salad w/Tuna

$20.00

Thanksgiving Sand

$15.00

Trout L

$20.00

Dinner Specials

Salmon D

$25.00

Rockfish Balboa

$32.00

Caj Tuna D

$28.00

Prime Rib

$30.00

Pasta Special

$24.00

Beef Brisket Spec

$14.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Kid Juice

$3.00

Kid Milk

$3.00

Kid Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$4.00

OJ

$3.50

Perrier

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Water

Thai BBQ Ribs

$8.00

Marinated, grilled, and basted in a sweet Thai BBQ sauce. Served over Asian slaw.

Egg Rolls

$8.00

Hand rolled, stuffed with pork, veggies, and spices. Served with Cajun cream sauce.

Cheddar Bacon Skins

$8.00

Potato skins with cheese and bacon.

Spinach Crab Dip

$8.00

Served with fresh tortilla chips and black bean salsa.

Oysters

$8.00

(6) Oysters ice cold on the half shell

The Hickory Piglets

$8.00

Vodka Rail

$5.00

Gin Rail

$5.00

Rum Rail

$5.00

Tequila Rail

$5.00

Bourbon Rail

$5.00

Scotch Rail

$5.00

DFT Lite Draft

$3.00

DFT 8 POINT IPA

$4.00

DFT Yuengling Draft

$3.00

Dark Horse Merlot

$6.50

Mark West Pinot Noir

$7.00

Woodbridge Cab

$6.50

Noble Vines Chard

$6.50

Prophecy Pinot Grigio

$6.50

White Zin

$6.00

Rose

$8.00

Margarita

$7.50

Cosmopolitan

$7.50

DFT 8 POINT IPA

$6.50

DFT Black & Tan

$6.50

DFT Guinness

$6.50

DFT Jailbreak

$7.00

DFT Lite Draft

$4.50

DFT Lone Oak

$7.50

DFT Smithwick Draft

$6.50

DFT Yuengling Draft

$4.50

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Bass Ale

$6.00

Becks NA

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Breakfast Stout

$8.50

Bud Lite

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Lite

$4.50

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Dogfish IPA

$6.75

Firestone Oaktoberfest

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Killian's

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

O'Doules

$4.50

Stella Artois

$6.00

The Truth

$7.00

Ace Cider

$6.00

Atlas Ponzi

$6.00

Blood Orange Gose

$6.00

Cult of Red

$9.50

Denizens Southside IPA

$6.00

Downeast Winter

$6.50

Easy Ryeder

$6.00

Feed the Monkey

$6.00

Goldenrod

$8.00

Hazy Little Thing

$6.00

High Noon

$7.00

Mamas Little Yella Pils

$6.00

Olney Lager

$8.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$9.50

Scrum & Hooker

$6.50

Union Duckpin

$6.00

Dark Horse Merlot

$8.00

Mark West Pinot Noir

$9.00

Woodbridge Cab

$8.00

Alamos Malbec

$8.00

MacMurray Pinot Noir

$12.00

J Lohr Cab

$11.00

1/2 Glass Wine

$5.00

Chateau Pinot Gris

$9.50

Noble Vines Chard

$8.00

J Lohr Mist Riesling

$8.00

Kendall Jackson

$11.00

Premium 1/2 Glass

$6.00

Prophecy Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Starborough Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

William H Chard

$9.00

Wine Spritzer

$8.00

White Zin

$7.00

Rose

$9.00

LaMarca Prosecco

$10.00

Korbel Champagne Split

$9.00

Vodka Rail

$7.00

Absolut

$8.25

Absolut Citron

$8.25

Grey Goose

$8.75

Ketel One

$8.50

Stoli

$8.50

Stoli O

$8.50

Stoli Raspberi

$8.50

Stoli Vanil

$8.50

Tito's

$8.25

DBL Vodka Rail

$14.00

DBL Absolut

$16.50

DBL Absolut Citron

$16.50

DBL Stoli

$17.00

DBL Stoli Raspberi

$17.00

DBL Stoli Vanil

$17.00

DBL Stoli O

$17.00

DBL Grey Goose

$17.50

DBL Tito's

$16.50

DBL Ketel One

$17.00

Gin Rail

$7.50

Beefeater

$8.25

Bombay Sapphire

$8.50

Hendricks

$9.50

Tanqueray

$8.25

Uncle Val's

$9.00

DBL Gin Rail

$15.00

DBL Beefeater

$16.50

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$17.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.50

DBL Hendricks

$19.00

DBL Uncle Val's

$18.00

Rum Rail

$7.50

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Gosling's

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Meyers

$8.25

Mount Gay

$8.25

DBL Rum Rail

$15.00

DBL Mount Gay

$16.50

DBL Malibu

$16.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$16.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$16.00

DBL Gosling's

$16.00

DBL Meyers

$16.50

Tequila Rail

$7.50

Cuervo Gold

$8.25

Hornitos

$8.50

Patron Silver

$11.00

DBL Tequila Rail

$15.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$16.50

DBL Hornitos

$17.00

DBL Patron Silver

$22.00

Bourbon Rail

$7.50

Bulleit

$8.75

Canadian Club

$7.50

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.50

Fireball

$8.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Glenmorangie

$9.50

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jack Honey

$8.50

Jameson

$8.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.25

Makers Mark

$8.75

McCallan

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00

Scotch Rail

$8.50

Seagrams 7

$7.50

Seagrams VO

$7.50

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$8.75

Woodford Reserve

$9.50

DBL Bourbon Rail

$15.00

DBL Bulleit

$17.50

DBL Canadian Club

$15.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$18.00

DBL Crown Royal

$17.00

DBL Fireball

$16.00

DBL Glenlivet

$20.00

DBL Glenmorangie

$19.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$17.00

DBL Jameson

$17.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$18.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$16.50

DBL Knob Creek Rye

$18.00

DBL Makers Mark

$17.00

DBL McCallan

$24.00

DBL Scotch Rail

$17.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$15.00

DBL Seagrams VO

$15.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$16.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$17.50

DBL Woodford Reserve

$19.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.25

Aperol

$8.00

B&B

$8.50

Baileys Irish Cream

$8.50

Brandy House

$8.00

Campari

$7.50

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Courvoisier

$9.00

Creme de menthe

$7.00

Drambuie

$8.50

Frangelico

$8.50

Grand Marnier

$9.50

Kahlua

$8.50

Peach Schnapps

$7.50

Amaretto Sour

$8.50

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$9.50

Appletini

$9.50

Bay Breeze

$8.50

Bellini

$9.50

Black Russian

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bourbon Pear Cider

$10.50

Brandy Alexander

$8.50

Cape Cod

$8.50

Chocolate Martini

$10.50

Cosmopolitan

$9.50

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

French Martini

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.50

Gin Blossom

$10.00

Ginger French 75

$10.50

Gingerbread Martini

$10.00

Grapefruit Crush

$9.00

Grasshopper

$8.50

Greyhound

$8.50

Honey Mule

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.50

Irish Coffee

$10.50

Irish Mule

$9.00

Kamikazie

$8.00

Kir

$9.00

Kir Royale

$10.00

Lemon Crush

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.50

Madras

$8.50

Mai Tai

$9.50

Manhattan

$8.50

Marg Golden

$11.50

Marg- Spicy

$10.00

Marg- Watermelon

$9.50

Margarita

$9.50

Mimosa

$9.50

Mint Julep

$9.50

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Nutty Irishman

$10.50

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Orange Crush

$9.00

Pama Martini

$10.00

Perfect Pear

$10.00

Planters Punch

$9.50

Rob Roy

$9.00

Rusty Nail

$8.50

Salty Dog

$8.50

Screwdriver

$8.50

Sea Breeze

$8.50

Sidecar

$9.00

Strawberry Basil

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Toasted Almond

$8.50

Tom Collins

$8.50

Virgin Mary

$5.50

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Cosmo

$10.00

White Russian

$9.00
