Olney Grille
3464 Olney Laytonsville Rd
Olney, MD 20832
Appetizers
Baked Oysters
(5) Oysters baked with spinach, bacon, and Swiss
Bayou Shrimp
Drenched in a killer sauce of beer, butter, and spices. Served with French bread so you can get it all.
Caesar Brussels Sprouts
Tossed in Caesar dressing with parmesan and croutons.
Cheddar Bacon Skins
Potato skins with cheese and bacon.
Chicken Basket
Fried chicken strips over sweet potato fries. Served with Honey Mustard.
Chicken Wings
A full pound served with hot sauce, Bleu Cheese dressing, and veggies.
Crab Cake App
Crab Skins
Potato skins with cheese and lump crab meat.
Egg Rolls
Hand rolled, stuffed with pork, veggies, and spices. Served with Cajun cream sauce.
Fried Oyster App
Onion Rings
Oysters
(6) Oysters ice cold on the half shell
Spiced Shrimp
A quarter pound served chilled with cocktail sauce.
Spinach Crab Dip
Served with fresh tortilla chips and black bean salsa.
Sweet Potato Fries
Thai BBQ Ribs
Marinated, grilled, and basted in a sweet Thai BBQ sauce. Served over Asian slaw.
Fried Calamari
Nags Head Dip
Soups and Salads
Bisque & 1/2 Sand
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, and shredded Parmesan with our Caesar dressing.
Cobb Salad
Diced ham, chicken, egg, tomato, bacon, cucumber, parmesan, and cheddar cheeses over fresh greens with choice of dressing.
Crab Bisque
Din Sal a la carte
Din Sal To-Go
Din Sal w/Entree
Gazpacho Cup
Greek Salad
Kalamata olives and feta cheese with tomato, cucumber, and red onion over Romaine with Balsamic vinaigrette
House Salad
Fresh greens with bacon, eggs, tomato, and crouton with choice of dressing.
Large Bisque
Large Soup
Soup of the Day
Sesame Chicken Salad
Marinated and grilled chicken breast with fresh spinach, spring mix, red onion, jicama, cucumber, carrots, red pepper, and Soy Vinaigrette
Sm Caesar w/ Entree
Sm Salad w/Chicken
Sm Salad w/Seafood
Small Caesar a la carte
Small Cobb
Small Greek Salad
Small Thai Chicken Salad
Soup
Soup of the Day
Soup and 1/2 Sand
Steak Salad
Tender sirloin marinated and grilled medium- served over Romaine with roasted veggies, bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Thai Chicken Salad
Grilled marinated chicken breast with tortilla chips, peanuts, cucumber, carrots, red cabbage, green onions, and Thai Peanut dressing over mixed greens.
Sandwiches
Apple BLT
Applewood smoked bacon with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on toasted multigrain
Burger
7 oz. of choice ground chuck on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Plain or choice of cheese.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Cajun blackened skinless breast with melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, and our horseradish sour cream dressing on the side. Served on a brioche roll
Chick Club
Served on multigrian bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Chicken Salad Sandwich
All white meat chicken tossed with celery, mayonnaise, and seasonings, served on a Brioche roll.
Crab Sand
Pure lump meat served broiled on a soft roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on the side.
Fish Tacos
Mahi-Mahi on (2) warm flour tortillas with Chipotle Slaw. Served with tortilla chips and black bean salsa OR choice of side.
Grilled Chz Adult
Hickory Pig
Hickory smoked fresh pork, pulled in-house, and mixed with our house BBQ. Served on a brioche roll and topped with coleslaw
New York Melt
Hot pastrami, melted Swiss, and cole slaw on grilled marble rye with 1000 island dressing.
Olney Grille
Smoked ham, turkey breast, tomato, and cheddar cheese on grilled homestyle white bread with mayonnaise and BBQ sauce
Oyster Po'Boy
On a toasted sub roll with shredded iceberg and a side of tartar sauce
Regular BLT
Steak Ciabatta
Thin sliced and served Medium on a grilled Ciabatta roll with Mozzarella-Jack cheese and a side of bistro sauce
Veggie Burger
House recipe served on toasted Brioche roll, side of Chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Sides and More
Applesauce
Asian Slaw
Baked Potato
With butter and sour cream on the side
Basket of Fries
Celery/ Carrot
Cha's Salsa
With fresh tortilla chips
Coleslaw
Loaded Baked
Onion Rings
Potato Chips
Potato Salad
Redskin Mashed Potatoes
Sauteed Spinach
Sweet Potato
With butter on the side
Sweet Potato Fries
Veg- Dry
Veg- Well
Veg- XXXWell
Veggie
Wild Rice
Entrees
BBQ 1/2 Chicken
Half of a fresh chicken basted with BBQ sauce with coleslaw and choice of side
BBQ Combo
1/2 Slab of ribs and 1/2 BBQ Chicken. With coleslaw and choice of side
Chicken Garden
Chicken Penne Pasta
Sliced Cajun chicken breast over penne pasta in a spicy garlic cream sauce with black olives, red pepper, and portobello mushroom
Crab Din (1)
Pure lump meat served broiled with coleslaw and choice of side
Crab Din (2)
Pure lump meat served broiled with coleslaw and choice of side
Devil's Pasta
Cajun chicken slices and andouille sausage in a spicy marinara sauce with green onion and portobello mushroom. Served over linguine
Etouffe
Cajun chicken, shrimp, and andouille sausage with ham, tomato, mushroom, and green onion in our Bayou shrimp sauce over linguine. (Spicy! Even "lite spice" will be spicy because of the sausage)
Full Slab Ribs
Baby back pork ribs served with coleslaw and choice of side
Garden Penne Pasta
Lightly steamed vegetables tossed in a warm Balsamic sauce served over penne pasta and topped with portobello mushrooms
Half Slab Ribs
Baby back pork ribs served with coleslaw and choice of side
Meatloaf
Fresh ground pork and beef. Served with mashed potatoes (or choice of side) and sherry mushroom sauce
Mustard Chicken
Boneless breast basted with whole grain Dijon vinaigrette. Topped with sauteed peppers and onions
NY Strip- 12 oz
Our NY Strip is Certified Angus Beef- the top of the USDA Prime and Choice grades, grilled to your liking and basted with our house steak butter
NY Strip- 8 oz
Our NY Strip is Certified Angus Beef- the top of the USDA Prime and Choice grades, grilled to your liking and basted with our house steak butter
Pork Chop (1)
8 oz loin chop basted with herb butter. Served with deviled steak sauce.
Pork Chops (2)
(2) 8 oz loin chops basted with herb butter. Served with deviled steak sauce.
Ribeye
12 oz. cut blackened in our Cajun spice blend and served with a side of sour cream horseradish
Roasted Chicken
Half of a fresh chicken marinated in herbs and spices
Scampi
Gulf shrimp and sea scallops over linguine in our house Scampi sauce with tomatoes, mushrooms, and green onion
Shrimp Garden
Thai BBQ Chicken
Marinated breast grilled, sliced, and basted with our Thai BBQ sauce. Served over Asian slaw
Thai Steak
Marinated, grilled and sliced with a side of spicy dipping sauce. Served with wild rice pilaf, fresh cucumber, and grilled vegetables
Tortellone
Shrimp and scallops over cheese filled tortellone in a Cajun cream sauce with red pepper and spinach
Salmon Garden
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Apple Pie
Apple Pie w/
Brownie
Brownie w/
Choc Ice Cream
Coffee Ice Cream
Kentucky Bourbon Pie
Made with chocolate, pecans, and bourbon
Kentucky w/
Key Lime Pie
Kid Chocolate
Kid Coffee Ice cream
Kid Mint Choc Chip
Kid Vanilla
Mint Choc Chip
Plain Cheesecake
Plain cheesecake topped with whipped cream
Raspberry Cheesecake
Cheesecake topped with Chambord sauce and whipped cream
Turtle Cheesecake
Cheesecake topped with caramel, pecans, chocolate, and whipped cream
Vanilla Ice Cream
Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin W/
Creme Brulee
Carryout Only
Apple- 12 oz
Bisque 1/2 Gal
Bisque Gallon
Bisque Qt
Bread
Bread Basket
Chick Sal 12fl Oz
Dressing 12 oz
Hick Pig #
Meatloaf Spec
Pot Sal- 12 oz
Roast Chk Spec
Salsa 12 oz
Slaw- 12 oz
Soup Qt.
Tom Vin 12 oz
WH Apple Pie
WH Kentucky Bourbon
WH Key Lime
WH Pumpkin
Dennis's Salsa
8 Oz Whipped Cream
Lunch Specials
Autumn Chicken
Autumn- No Meat
French Onion & Sand
French Onion & Sm Caesar
French Onion Soup
Salmon Autumn
Salmon L
Shrimp Autumn
Sm Caesar & 1/2 Sand
Sm Caesar & Bisque
Sm Caesar & Soup
Grilled Tuna Sand
Greek Salad w/Tuna
Thanksgiving Sand
Trout L
N/A Beverages
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Gingerale
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Kid Juice
Kid Milk
Kid Soda
Lemonade
Milk
OJ
Perrier
Pineapple Juice
Rootbeer
Sprite
Tonic Water
Water
HH Apps
The Hickory Piglets
HH Liquor
HH Wine
HH Drinks
Draft Beer
Bottle Beer
Canned Beer/ Cider
Ace Cider
Atlas Ponzi
Blood Orange Gose
Cult of Red
Denizens Southside IPA
Downeast Winter
Easy Ryeder
Feed the Monkey
Goldenrod
Hazy Little Thing
High Noon
Mamas Little Yella Pils
Olney Lager
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Scrum & Hooker
Union Duckpin
Red
White
Vodka
Vodka Rail
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Stoli
Stoli O
Stoli Raspberi
Stoli Vanil
Tito's
DBL Vodka Rail
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolut Citron
DBL Stoli
DBL Stoli Raspberi
DBL Stoli Vanil
DBL Stoli O
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Tito's
DBL Ketel One
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon/Scotch
Bourbon Rail
Bulleit
Canadian Club
Chivas Regal
Crown Royal
Fireball
Glenlivet
Glenmorangie
Jack Daniels
Jack Honey
Jameson
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Makers Mark
McCallan
Knob Creek Rye
Scotch Rail
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Southern Comfort
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
DBL Bourbon Rail
DBL Bulleit
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Fireball
DBL Glenlivet
DBL Glenmorangie
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jameson
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Knob Creek Rye
DBL Makers Mark
DBL McCallan
DBL Scotch Rail
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL Seagrams VO
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Woodford Reserve
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Apple Cider Mimosa
Appletini
Bay Breeze
Bellini
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Bourbon Pear Cider
Brandy Alexander
Cape Cod
Chocolate Martini
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
French Martini
Fuzzy Navel
Gin Blossom
Ginger French 75
Gingerbread Martini
Grapefruit Crush
Grasshopper
Greyhound
Honey Mule
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Irish Mule
Kamikazie
Kir
Kir Royale
Lemon Crush
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Marg Golden
Marg- Spicy
Marg- Watermelon
Margarita
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Nutty Irishman
Old Fashioned
Orange Crush
Pama Martini
Perfect Pear
Planters Punch
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Strawberry Basil
Tequila Sunrise
Toasted Almond
Tom Collins
Virgin Mary
Whiskey Sour
White Cosmo
White Russian
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
3464 Olney Laytonsville Rd, Olney, MD 20832