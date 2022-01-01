Olo Pizza imageView gallery
Pizza

Olo Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

40A Millbrook St

Worcester, MA 01606

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pie
Wings
Cheese Pie

Starters

Antipasto

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, shaved onion, sliced meats, olives, cheese, and red wine vinegarette

Antipasto No Meat

$11.00

Bruschetta

$13.00

grilled bread, marinated tomato, oil, and herbs

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Served with Mike's Hot Honey and goat cheese pesto

French Fries

$8.00

Hand cut with salt and pepper

Greek Salad

$13.00

chopped lettuce blend, tomatoes, cucumber, Greek olives, onions, fried pita chips, imported feta, lemon mint dressing

Meatballs

$13.00

All beef meatball in a tomato sauce.

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

romaine, croutons, parm, homemade dressing

Wings

$15.00

Lemon pepper rub and served with garlic parmesan dip

Burrata

$14.00

hand tied burrata with prosciutto, pesto, olive oil and grilled bread

Sandos

Meatball Parm

$17.00

mozzarella, reggiano, basil

The Cold Cut

$17.00

imported meats, fresh mozzarella, roasted and banana peppers, arugula, red wine vinaigrette

Chicken Fontina

$17.00

chopped chicken, mushrooms, peppers, onions, garlic parm dressing, melted cheeses

Pizza

Bacon Pie

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, brie, caramelized onions, fig jam, and arugula

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$19.00

Shredded mozzarella, shaved celery, buffalo sauce, and buttermilk ranch

Build Your Own

$15.00

Cheese Pie

$16.00

Chicken Roni Pie

$20.00

Shredded mozzarella, roasted chicken, thick pepperoni, roasted peppers, basil, and vodka sauce

Margherita Pie

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, and strong olive oil

Meatball Ricotta Pie

$20.00

With fresh and shredded mozzarella, basil, and chili flake

Mushroom Pie

$18.00

Thyme, shredded mozzarella, fontina, and truffle oil

Pepperoni Pie

$19.00

With fresh and shredded mozzarella, thick pepperoni, and dried oregano

Ricotta Pie

$19.00

Shredded mozzarella, crispy prosciutto, Mike's Hot Honey, herbs, and pecorino

Sausage Pesto Pie

$18.00

Local sausage, fresh mozzarella, sweet pickled peppers, parmesan, and balsamic

Sausage/Pepperoni Pie

$20.00

Local sausage, thick pepperoni, fresh and shredded mozzarella, parmesan, and dried oregano

Hot Calabrese Pie

$19.00

Fresh mozz, hot soppressata, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, olives, fresh oregano

Veggie Pie

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, mushroom, asparagus, caramelized onions, olives, tomato sauce, arugula, and shaved cheeses

Desserts

Extra Zeppole

$2.00

Gelato 2 Scoop- Vanilla

$4.00Out of stock

Gelato Scoop-Vanilla

$2.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$7.00

ladyfingers, marscapone, espresso

Zeppole

$8.00

nutella and marscapone

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$6.00

2 chocolate chip cannoli

Pizza Special

Pizza Special

$19.00Out of stock

bbq chicken, bacon, caramelized onion, mozz, ranch.

Dinner Special

CHICKEN PARM

$25.00

with side of rigatoni a la vodka

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

40A Millbrook St, Worcester, MA 01606

Directions

Olo Pizza image

