Ology Brewing [Northside] 2910 Kerry Forest Pkwy

2910 Kerry Forest Pkwy

Tallahassee, FL 32312

Order Again

Beer

Sensory Overload

$2.50+

Northside Lager

$2.00+

Italian Pilz

$2.00+

Rainbow Colored Glasses

$2.50+

Cello Slushhhhh

$2.50+

Confidence Interval

$3.00+

Cuvee de Sauvin

$3.00+

DADGARNET

$2.50+

Exotic Dome Shakeeeee

$2.50+

Exploration Lager

$3.00+

Festbier

$2.00+

Finding Mimo

$3.00+

Flawed Ideation

$3.00+

For the Kids

$2.00+

Grab 'n Go

$2.50+

Heliocentric Distortion

$3.00+

Helles

$2.00+

IL - Smooth Operator

$7.50

Improbable Ciphers

$3.00+

Laminar Flow

$3.00+

Lengthening Coastlines

$3.00+

Light Lance

$5.00+

Mangocolada Slushhhhh

$2.50+

Monsoon Season

$3.50+

Ole Ole Ole

$2.50+

Passion Dragon Slushhhhh

$2.50+

Quantum Accelerant

$2.50+

Raspberry Cherry Limeade Slushhhhh

$2.50+

Reshi Isles

$2.50+

Save the Neck for Me, Clark

$2.50+

Spa Goggles

$2.00+

Stratacumulus Formulations

$3.00+

Strawberry Margarita Slushhhhh

$2.50+

Strawberry Watermelon Slushhhhh

$2.50+

Torrential Drizzle

$3.50+

Two Minutes in Heaven

$2.50+

Volatile Elements

$3.00+

Spirits

Vodka

$6.50

London Dry Gin

$6.50

Small Batch White Rum

$7.00

New World Gin

$7.00

Single Barrel Golden Rum #1

$8.00

Single Barrel Golden Rum: Cask #3

$8.00

Seasonal Creme Shot

$5.00

G.OA.T. Creme Shot

$5.50

Small Batch Bourbon #4

$8.00

Small Batch Rye #2

$9.00

Small Batch Bourbon #5

$8.00

Tier 1 Shot

$4.00

Tier 2 Shot

$6.00

Lowrider Rye

$15.00

MethodOlogy

Gleaming the Cube

$9.00

Orthodox Punch

$10.00

Enter the Void

$9.00

Writer's Block

$10.00Out of stock

"Negroni"

$11.00

Zero Proof

Earth Tones

$7.00

Central Hemisphere

$7.00Out of stock

Soda

$1.50

Ology Signatures

Indigo Wings

$11.00

The Busy Beezzzzz

$12.00

Derby Dayz

$10.00

Tiki Julius

$13.00

Sage Francis

$12.00

French 75

$10.00

Ology Classics

Manhattan

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Caipirinha

$12.00

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

French 75

$9.00

Wine

Mimosa

$8.00

Chardonnay - 6oz

$7.50

Vinho Verde - 6oz

$7.00

Moscato - 6oz

$7.00

Rose - 6oz

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - 6oz

$8.50

Chianti - 6oz

$7.50

Sauvignon Blanc - 6oz

$8.00

Carignon - 6oz

$8.00

Champagne - Bottle

$26.00

Chardonnay - Bottle

$24.00

Vinho Verde - Bottle

$22.00

Moscato - Bottle

$21.00

Zinfendel - Bottle

$27.00

Rose - Bottle

$26.00

Cabernet Savuignon - Bottle

$28.00

Chianti - Bottle

$24.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

$26.00

Carignon - Bottle

$26.00

To Go Bottles

London Dry Gin 750ml

$22.00

New World Gin 750ml

$26.00

Vodka 750ml

$22.00

White Rum 750ml

$29.00

Small Batch Bourbon #4 750ml

$38.00

Single Barrel Golden Rum #1 750ml

$36.00

TWS Single Barrel Rye 750ml

$65.00

Single Barrel Rye 750ml

$65.00

Small Batch Rye #2 750ml

$45.00

Small Batch Bourbon #5 750ml

$38.00

Single Barrel Golden Rum: Cask #3

$36.00

Lowrider Rye 750ml

$65.00

Afternoon Delight 750ml

$19.00

Birthday Cake 750ml

$19.00

Cupid's Kiss 750ml

$19.00

G.O.A.T. Creme 750ml

$25.00

Get Lucky 750ml

$19.00

Basic 750ml

$19.00

Saison 500ml

$15.00

Grape Saison 500ml

$16.00

IL - Cookie is Lifestyle 375ml

$18.00

For Here / To Go

For Here

To Go

Batch Brew

8 oz

$2.00

12 oz

$3.00

Espresso Drinks

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Cortado

$4.00

Cappucino

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Specials

Angry Grad

$5.50

PhD

$6.00

Saturday Morning

$5.50

Office Hours

$8.50

Adult Swim

$8.50

20K Leagues

$7.50

Blatantly Obvious

$6.50

You Know What

$5.50

Rosemary Lavender

$5.50

Blueberry Pancakes

$5.50

On-Tap

Cold Brew

$4.00

Flavored Cold Brew

$4.50

Bagged Coffee

Green Dot

$16.00

Yellow / Orange Dot

$18.00

Pink / Red Dot

$20.00

Blue Dot

$22.00

Collab #11: Thermal Floors

$35.00

Non-Coffee/ Kids

Kid's Drink-Custom

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Chocolate BAR

$9.00

Milk

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

To go carafe

96 oz carafe

$35.00

Brunch Cocktails

Mimosa

$5.50

French 75

$8.50

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Hats

Dad Hat - Brewing

$20.00

Dad Hat - Distilling

$20.00

Rope Hat - Brewing

$25.00

Runner Hat - Brewing

$25.00

Straw Hat - Distilling

$30.00

Trucker Hat - Brewing

$20.00

Shirts

Crop Top - Brewing

$26.50

Long Sleeve - Brewing

$23.00

T- Shirt FoodLab

$20.00

T-Shirt - Brewing

$20.00

T-Shirt - Coffee

$20.00

T-Shirt - Distilling

$20.00

Tank Top - Brewing

$20.00

Hoodie - Zip Up

$55.00

Miscellaneous

Dog Collar

$15.00

Koozie

$5.00

Sticker

$1.00

Sunglasses

$5.00

Tote Bag

$5.00

Bartender Kit (Strainer, Shaker, Jigger, Juicer)

$45.00

Jigger

$7.00

Juicer

$18.00

Shaker

$20.00

Strainer

$5.00

Lofty Pursuits Candy Bag

$6.00

Lofty Pursuits Candy Bag w/ 4pk

$5.00

Glassware

4 Shot Glass Set - Distilling

$10.00

Highball Glass - Distilling

$10.00

Northside Mug Glass - Brewing

$15.00

Pilsner Glass - Brewing

$15.00

Rocks Glass - Distilling

$10.00

Shot Glass - Distilling

$3.00

Taster Glass - Brewing

$3.00

Tulip Glass - Brewing

$5.00

REI Stainless Cup

$5.00

Catering - Food

Bagel Platter (Serves 10)

$35.00

Bagel Platter + (Per person above 10)

$3.00

Muffin Platter (Serves 10)

$30.00

Muffin Platter + (Per person above 10)

$2.50

Fruit Platter (Serves 20)

$50.00

Fuit Platter (Per person above 20)

$2.00

Coffee (Serves 20)

$40.00

Coffee (Per additional 10 servings)

$15.00

Cold Brew on Tap (Serves 50)

$155.00

Smoked Gouda Grits (Serves 20)

$60.00

Smoked Gouda Grits (Per person above 20)

$2.50

Pretzel Bites (Serves 10)

$60.00

Pretzel Bites (Per additional Serving)

$5.00

Grazing Board (Serves 12-15)

$75.00

Grazing Board (Per additional board)

$65.00

Sandwich Platter (Serves 10)

$130.00

Sandwich Platter (Per additional Serving)

$11.00

Beer Brat Bar (Serves 10)

$110.00

Beer Brat Bar (Per additional Serving)

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla Platter (Serves 20)

$130.00

Chicken Quesadilla Platter (Per additional Serving)

$6.00

Chips (Single Serving)

$1.50

Potato Salad (Serves 20)

$30.00

Potato Salad (Per additional serving)

$1.00

French Fries (Serves 20)

$40.00

French Fries (Per additional serving)

$1.50

Tomato Soup (Serves 25)

$60.00

Tomato Soup (Per additional serving)

$2.00

Potato Soup (Serves 25)

$60.00

Potato Soup (Per additional serving)

$2.00

Antipasto Salad (Serves 20)

$40.00

Antipasto Salad (Per additional serving)

$1.50

Garden Salad (Serves 20)

$30.00

Garden Salad (Per additional serving)

$1.00

Caesar Salad (Serves 20)

$30.00

Caesar Salad (Per additional serving)

$1.00

Add Chicken to Salad (Per serving)

$1.00

Chips & Salsa w/ Guac (Serves 20)

$40.00

Chips & Salsa w/ Guac (Per additional serving)

$1.50

Room Deposit

$200 Room Deposit

$200.00

Drinks

Beer & Cocktail Ticket

$9.00

Beer Only Ticket

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Cheers!

Website

Location

2910 Kerry Forest Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32312

Directions

Gallery
