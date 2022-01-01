- Home
Olsons Ice Cream - Chippewa 611 N Bridge St
207 Reviews
$
611 N Bridge St
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI 54729
Ice Cream
Small Cake Cone/Dish
1 scoop of your favorite flavor on a cake cone or dish
Regular Cake Cone/Dish
2 scoops of your favorite flavor(s) on a cake cone or dish
Large Cake Cone/Dish
3 scoops of your favorite flavor(s) on a cake cone or dish
Small Waffle Cone
1 scoop of your favorite flavor on a waffle cone
Regular Waffle Cone
2 scoops of your favorite flavor(s) on a waffle cone
Large Waffle Cone
3 scoops of your favorite flavor(s) on a waffle cone
Shake
Milkshake
Malt
Milkshake with malt powder
Sundae
Ice Cream of choice with toppings, whipped cream, nuts and a cherry
Banana Split
Ice Cream of choice with banana toppings, whipped cream, nuts and a cherry
Specialty Sundae
Rootbeer Float
3 scoops of vanilla ice cream with root beer
Ice Cream Sandwich
Scoop of ice cream sandwiched between two homemade chocolate chip cookies
Quart
One quart/946 mL of ice cream
Half Gallon
Half gallon/1.89L of ice cream
Gallon
One Gallon/3.79L of ice cream
2 1/2 Gallon
Popcorn
Classic Cheddar
Artisnal popcorn churned in a buttery, cheddar cheese blend
Classic White Cheddar
Artisnal popcorn churned in a buttery, white cheddar cheese blend
Classic Caramel Corn
Artisnal popcorn slow cooked in a rich, buttery, caramel blend
Classic Olson's Blend
Artisnal sweet & Savory popcorn. The best of both worlds, a blend of our own Classic Caramel & Classic Cheddar
Caramel Chocoalate Drizzle
Artisnal popcorn slow cooked in a rich, buttery, caramel blend; drizzled in a decadnt milk chocolate
Caramel Cashew
Artisnal popcorn slow cooked in a rich, buttery, caramel blend mixed with roasted cashews
Caramel Pecan
Artisnal popcorn slow cooked in a rich, buttery, caramel blend mixed with roasted pecans
Birthday Cake
Artisnal popcorn slow cooked in a sweet birthday cake blend, drizzled with white chocolate and fun rainbow sprinkles
Dill Pickle
Artisnal popcorn churned in a rich blend of buttery white cheddar cheese and tangy dill spices
Jalapeno
Artisnal popcorn churned in a rich blend of buttery cheddar cheese and snappy jalapeno spices
Buffalo Blue Cheese
Artisnal popcorn churned in a buttery, buffalo blue cheese blend
Candies
Apparel
Packaged Coffee/Tea
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
"Creating sweet memories since 1944"
611 N Bridge St, CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI 54729