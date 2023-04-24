A map showing the location of Olympia Grill 55 Crosspoint Pkwy, Ste 122View gallery

Olympia Grill 55 Crosspoint Pkwy, Ste 122

review star

No reviews yet

55 Crosspoint Pkwy, Ste 122

Getzville, NY 14068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Open Souvalki

Open Spanakopita

$15.49

A delicate blend of spinach, feta cheese, and onion in baked layers of phyllo pastry, served with a Greek salad, and pita

Open Falafel

$14.99

6 count. Cooked chick peas with lettuce, tomato, onion, a blend of Olympia's secret spices, and Greek dressing. Served with a side of tahini sauce, Olympia's special hot sauce, and pita

Open Steak Souvlaki

$16.99

Perfectly grilled tender cuts of marinated steak served on top of a fresh salad consisting of lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese. Greek dressing served on the side, and a half of grilled pita

Open Gyro Souvlaki

$16.99

Perfectly sliced gyro served on top of a fresh salad consisting of lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese. Greek dressing served on the side, and a half of grilled pita

Open Chicken Souvlaki

$15.99

Perfectly grilled chicken tenderloins served on top of a fresh salad consisting of lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese. Greek dressing served on the side, and a half of grilled pita

Souvlaki Dinners

Ch Souv Din

$21.79

Perfectly grilled marinated chicken tenderloins on top a fresh salad consisting of lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese

Steak Souv Din

$22.79

Grilled tender cuts of marinated steak served on top a fresh salad consisting of lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese

Gyro Dinner

$22.79

Sliced gyro served on top a fresh salad consisting of lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce served on the side

Combo Souvlaki Dinner

$22.79

Perfectly grilled marinated beef and chicken tenderloins served on top a fresh salad consisting of lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese

Salads

Greek Salad

$11.99

Greek salad lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, feta cheese, green pepper, pepperoncini, and pita

House Salad

$6.49

Lettuce, tomato, onion, croutons, and Greek dressing on the side

Chicken Finger Salad

$16.79

Crispy chicken fingers served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese with a side of bleu cheese

Open Falafel

$14.99

6 count. Cooked chick peas with lettuce, tomato, onion, a blend of Olympia's secret spices, and Greek dressing. Served with a side of tahini sauce, Olympia's special hot sauce, and pita

Open Spanakopita

$15.49

A delicate blend of spinach, feta cheese, and onion in baked layers of phyllo pastry, served with a Greek salad, and pita

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Caesar salad crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons, tossed in our Caesar dressing, and pita

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.99

Steak Caesar Salad

$16.79

Olympia Rice Dinners

Olympia Chicken & Rice

$15.99

Grilled seasoned chicken

Olympia Steak & Rice

$16.99

Grilled seasoned steak

Olympia Falafel & Rice

$14.99

Served with tahini and homemade hot sauce

Garlic Lime Shrimp & Rice

$16.99

Grilled garlic lime shrimp

Mediterranean Dinners

Shawarma Dinner

$21.79

Choose between perfectly grilled tender cut of steak or chicken, served on top of a fresh salad consisting of lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, and pepperoncini. Served with our homemade garlic sauce

Kibbey Dinner

$20.49

Cracked wheat, seasoned ground beef, minced onion and our blend of spices hand formed into balls, served on top of a fresh salad consisting of lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, and pepperoncini. Served with our homemade garlic sauce

Falafel Dinner

$18.49

8 count. Gently cooked chick peas, a blend of spices served on top of a fresh salad with tahini sauce & Olympia's special hot sauce

Mediterranean Wraps

Falafel Wrap

$12.49

Cooked chick peas with lettuce, tomato, onion, a blend of Olympia's secret spices served with tahini sauce & Olympia's special hot sauce

Hummus Wrap

$11.79

Homemade hummus, tahini sauce, fresh squeezed lemon, lettuce, and tomato

Kibbey Wrap

$12.49

Cracked wheat, seasoned ground beef, minced onion and our blend of spices, served with lettuce, tomato, and our homemade garlic sauce

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$12.99

Marinated steak or chicken served with lettuce, parsley, tomato, and our homemade garlic sauce

Steak Shawarma Wrap

$12.99

Marinated steak or chicken served with lettuce, parsley, tomato, and our homemade garlic sauce

Mediterranean Combo

Med Combo

$21.99

Served with pita, tzatziki sauce and our homemade garlic sauce

Fish Fry

Fish Fry

$18.79

11 oz beer battered haddock, French fries, Greek pasta salad, tarter sauce and pita bread

Souvlaki & Gyro Wraps

Steak Souvlaki Wrap

$13.49

Perfectly grilled tender cuts of marinated steak with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, and Greek dressing

Chicken Souvlaki Wrap

$13.49

Perfectly grilled chicken tenderloins with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, and Greek dressing

Gyro

$12.29

Sliced gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, onion and tomato

Chicken Gyro

$12.29

Marinated grilled chicken, tzatziki sauce, onion, and tomato

Greek Veggie Wrap

$11.49

Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, feta cheese, and Greek dressing wrapped in pita bread

Wraps

Tuna Wrap

$12.29

Albacore tuna salad with lettuce, tomato, and American cheese

Turkey Club Wrap

$12.29

Tender turkey breast with bacon, lettuce tomato, onion, provolone cheese, and mayonnaise

Philly Wrap

$12.29

Grilled rib eye steak with peppers, onion, and melted white American cheese

Chicken Philly Wrap

$12.29

Marinated grilled chicken with peppers, onion, and melted white American cheese

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.29

Marinated chicken tenders tossed with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap

$12.29

Crispy chicken tenders served with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and bleu cheese

Burgers

Greek Burger

$15.99

1/2 lb sirloin burger seasoned and topped with lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, and Greek dressing

Texan Burger

$16.99

1/2 lb sirloin burger with cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion rings, lettuce, and tomato

Alpine Burger

$16.99

1/2 lb sirloin burger with white American cheese, bacon, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Cheese Burger

$15.79

1/2 lb sirloin burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.79

1/2 lb sirloin burger with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Panini

Mediterranean Panini

$13.79

Marinated grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, onion, spinach, and feta cheese

Turkey Panini

$13.79

Tender turkey breast with fresh spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, melted provolone cheese, and garlic mayonnaise

Turkey Club Panini

$13.79

Tender turkey breast with lettuce, tomato, bacon, provolone cheese, and mayonnaise

Tuna Panini

$13.79

Albacore tuna salad, tomato, and American cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini

$13.79

Marinated grilled chicken with bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomato, and ranch dressing

Olympia Panini

$13.79

Marinated grilled chicken, tomato, spinach, provolone cheese, and kafteri cheese spread

Chicken Parm Panini

$13.79

Marinated grilled chicken, marinara sauce, provolone, and Parmesan cheese

BLT Panini

$13.79

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and mayonnaise

Chicken Bruschetta Panini

$13.79

Marinated grilled chicken, bruschetta mix, provolone cheese, balsamic glaze and garlic sauce

Starters

3 Piece Chx Fingers

$13.29

Chicken fingers golden brown chicken fingers served with French fries, and bleu cheese. Hot, medium, mild or BBQ

5 Piece Chx Fingers

$15.29

Pizza Logs

$8.99

5 count. Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and pepperoni. Served with marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

6 count. Lightly battered mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.29

Marinated grilled chicken, peppers, onion, and cheddar cheese, served on a grilled tortilla. Garnished with lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Olympia Fingers Basket

$17.99

Three each, chicken fingers, pizza logs and mozzarella sticks served with onion rings, bleu cheese, and marinara sauce

Greek Fries

$9.29

Seasoned French fries topped with oregano, lemon wedge, feta cheese, Greek dressing, and served with a side of tzatziki sauce

Greek Nachos

$15.49

Greek pita chips topped with feta cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onion, chicken, oregano, and dollops of tzatziki. Served with sides of Greek dressing and home made hot sauce

Grilled Cheese Panini

$8.99

Served with French fries

Greek Appetizers

Combo Special APP

$21.99

Sample of all four

Tzatziki APP

$9.29

Yogurt dip blended with cucumber, garlic, and sample of all four special spices

Kafteri APP

$9.29

A spicy feta blend with roasted red peppers

Dolmades APP

$9.29

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, garnished with lemon, and served with a side of tzatziki sauce

Mediterranean Hummus APP

$9.29

Whipped garbanzo beans, garlic, and tahini sauce

Side Orders

Greek Potatoes

$6.29

Oven roasted lemon potatoes with seasonings

Greek Pasta Salad

$4.29

Onion Rings

$7.29

With sweet chili

Whole Pita

$2.49

Homemade Rice

$4.79

French Fries

$5.29

Extra Bleu Cheese

$2.00

Homemade Hot Sauce

$0.99

Tabouli

$4.99Out of stock

Side falafel

$5.99

5 count. Served with tahini & Olympia's special hot sauce

Spanakopita

$9.29

A delicate blend of spinach, feta cheese and onion in baked layers of phyllo pastry

Veggies

$5.79

Broccoli, carrots, green beans, and sweet peppers

Side Chicken Souvlaki

$9.49

Side Steak Souvlaki

$10.49

Side Gyro

$10.49

Served with tzatziki sauce

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$4.29

Baklava

$4.29

Carrot Cake

$5.49

Homemade Soups

Avgolemono

$6.71+

Lemon chicken and rice

Soup Du Jour

$6.71+Out of stock

Add Side Cups

Side Cups

Beverage

Pepsi

$2.29

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Mt. Dew

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Water

$1.69
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Mediterranean Food!

Location

55 Crosspoint Pkwy, Ste 122, Getzville, NY 14068

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Geico Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
300 Crosspoint Parkway Getzville, NY 14068
View restaurantnext
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill - Crosspoint
orange star4.4 • 150
35 Crosspoint Getzville, NY 14068
View restaurantnext
Lebro's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 599
330 Campbell Blvd Getzville, NY 14068
View restaurantnext
Nina's Custard
orange starNo Reviews
2577 Millersport Hwy Getzville, NY 14068
View restaurantnext
Break'n Eggs Creperie - Amherst
orange starNo Reviews
1280 Sweethome Rd Amherst, NY 14228
View restaurantnext
Maizal Mexican Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
4840 N French Road East Amherst, NY 14051
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Getzville

Lebro's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 599
330 Campbell Blvd Getzville, NY 14068
View restaurantnext
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill - Crosspoint
orange star4.4 • 150
35 Crosspoint Getzville, NY 14068
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Getzville
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Lockport
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Sanborn
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston