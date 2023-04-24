Olympia Grill 55 Crosspoint Pkwy, Ste 122
55 Crosspoint Pkwy, Ste 122
Getzville, NY 14068
Food
Open Souvalki
Open Spanakopita
A delicate blend of spinach, feta cheese, and onion in baked layers of phyllo pastry, served with a Greek salad, and pita
Open Falafel
6 count. Cooked chick peas with lettuce, tomato, onion, a blend of Olympia's secret spices, and Greek dressing. Served with a side of tahini sauce, Olympia's special hot sauce, and pita
Open Steak Souvlaki
Perfectly grilled tender cuts of marinated steak served on top of a fresh salad consisting of lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese. Greek dressing served on the side, and a half of grilled pita
Open Gyro Souvlaki
Perfectly sliced gyro served on top of a fresh salad consisting of lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese. Greek dressing served on the side, and a half of grilled pita
Open Chicken Souvlaki
Perfectly grilled chicken tenderloins served on top of a fresh salad consisting of lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese. Greek dressing served on the side, and a half of grilled pita
Souvlaki Dinners
Ch Souv Din
Perfectly grilled marinated chicken tenderloins on top a fresh salad consisting of lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese
Steak Souv Din
Grilled tender cuts of marinated steak served on top a fresh salad consisting of lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese
Gyro Dinner
Sliced gyro served on top a fresh salad consisting of lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce served on the side
Combo Souvlaki Dinner
Perfectly grilled marinated beef and chicken tenderloins served on top a fresh salad consisting of lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese
Salads
Greek Salad
Greek salad lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, feta cheese, green pepper, pepperoncini, and pita
House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, croutons, and Greek dressing on the side
Chicken Finger Salad
Crispy chicken fingers served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese with a side of bleu cheese
Open Falafel
Open Spanakopita
Caesar Salad
Caesar salad crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons, tossed in our Caesar dressing, and pita
Chicken Caesar Salad
Steak Caesar Salad
Olympia Rice Dinners
Mediterranean Dinners
Shawarma Dinner
Choose between perfectly grilled tender cut of steak or chicken, served on top of a fresh salad consisting of lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, and pepperoncini. Served with our homemade garlic sauce
Kibbey Dinner
Cracked wheat, seasoned ground beef, minced onion and our blend of spices hand formed into balls, served on top of a fresh salad consisting of lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, and pepperoncini. Served with our homemade garlic sauce
Falafel Dinner
8 count. Gently cooked chick peas, a blend of spices served on top of a fresh salad with tahini sauce & Olympia's special hot sauce
Mediterranean Wraps
Falafel Wrap
Cooked chick peas with lettuce, tomato, onion, a blend of Olympia's secret spices served with tahini sauce & Olympia's special hot sauce
Hummus Wrap
Homemade hummus, tahini sauce, fresh squeezed lemon, lettuce, and tomato
Kibbey Wrap
Cracked wheat, seasoned ground beef, minced onion and our blend of spices, served with lettuce, tomato, and our homemade garlic sauce
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Marinated steak or chicken served with lettuce, parsley, tomato, and our homemade garlic sauce
Steak Shawarma Wrap
Marinated steak or chicken served with lettuce, parsley, tomato, and our homemade garlic sauce
Fish Fry
Souvlaki & Gyro Wraps
Steak Souvlaki Wrap
Perfectly grilled tender cuts of marinated steak with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, and Greek dressing
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap
Perfectly grilled chicken tenderloins with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, and Greek dressing
Gyro
Sliced gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, onion and tomato
Chicken Gyro
Marinated grilled chicken, tzatziki sauce, onion, and tomato
Greek Veggie Wrap
Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, feta cheese, and Greek dressing wrapped in pita bread
Wraps
Tuna Wrap
Albacore tuna salad with lettuce, tomato, and American cheese
Turkey Club Wrap
Tender turkey breast with bacon, lettuce tomato, onion, provolone cheese, and mayonnaise
Philly Wrap
Grilled rib eye steak with peppers, onion, and melted white American cheese
Chicken Philly Wrap
Marinated grilled chicken with peppers, onion, and melted white American cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Marinated chicken tenders tossed with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders served with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and bleu cheese
Burgers
Greek Burger
1/2 lb sirloin burger seasoned and topped with lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, and Greek dressing
Texan Burger
1/2 lb sirloin burger with cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion rings, lettuce, and tomato
Alpine Burger
1/2 lb sirloin burger with white American cheese, bacon, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Cheese Burger
1/2 lb sirloin burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Bacon Cheese Burger
1/2 lb sirloin burger with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Panini
Mediterranean Panini
Marinated grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, onion, spinach, and feta cheese
Turkey Panini
Tender turkey breast with fresh spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, melted provolone cheese, and garlic mayonnaise
Turkey Club Panini
Tender turkey breast with lettuce, tomato, bacon, provolone cheese, and mayonnaise
Tuna Panini
Albacore tuna salad, tomato, and American cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini
Marinated grilled chicken with bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomato, and ranch dressing
Olympia Panini
Marinated grilled chicken, tomato, spinach, provolone cheese, and kafteri cheese spread
Chicken Parm Panini
Marinated grilled chicken, marinara sauce, provolone, and Parmesan cheese
BLT Panini
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and mayonnaise
Chicken Bruschetta Panini
Marinated grilled chicken, bruschetta mix, provolone cheese, balsamic glaze and garlic sauce
Starters
3 Piece Chx Fingers
Chicken fingers golden brown chicken fingers served with French fries, and bleu cheese. Hot, medium, mild or BBQ
5 Piece Chx Fingers
Pizza Logs
5 count. Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and pepperoni. Served with marinara sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
6 count. Lightly battered mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated grilled chicken, peppers, onion, and cheddar cheese, served on a grilled tortilla. Garnished with lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
Cheese Quesadilla
Olympia Fingers Basket
Three each, chicken fingers, pizza logs and mozzarella sticks served with onion rings, bleu cheese, and marinara sauce
Greek Fries
Seasoned French fries topped with oregano, lemon wedge, feta cheese, Greek dressing, and served with a side of tzatziki sauce
Greek Nachos
Greek pita chips topped with feta cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onion, chicken, oregano, and dollops of tzatziki. Served with sides of Greek dressing and home made hot sauce
Grilled Cheese Panini
Served with French fries
Greek Appetizers
Combo Special APP
Sample of all four
Tzatziki APP
Yogurt dip blended with cucumber, garlic, and sample of all four special spices
Kafteri APP
A spicy feta blend with roasted red peppers
Dolmades APP
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, garnished with lemon, and served with a side of tzatziki sauce
Mediterranean Hummus APP
Whipped garbanzo beans, garlic, and tahini sauce
Side Orders
Greek Potatoes
Oven roasted lemon potatoes with seasonings
Greek Pasta Salad
Onion Rings
With sweet chili
Whole Pita
Homemade Rice
French Fries
Extra Bleu Cheese
Homemade Hot Sauce
Tabouli
Side falafel
5 count. Served with tahini & Olympia's special hot sauce
Spanakopita
A delicate blend of spinach, feta cheese and onion in baked layers of phyllo pastry
Veggies
Broccoli, carrots, green beans, and sweet peppers
Side Chicken Souvlaki
Side Steak Souvlaki
Side Gyro
Served with tzatziki sauce
Add Side Cups
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Authentic Mediterranean Food!
55 Crosspoint Pkwy, Ste 122, Getzville, NY 14068
