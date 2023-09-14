Popular Items

Lightly Breaded Shrimp

$12.00+

Just like our famous large shrimp but with a little less breading. You can't go wrong! Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces. Half = half pound and 1 sauce.

Large Shrimp

$11.00+

Large wild caught Gulf shrimp, brined and breaded in-house using a family recipe. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces. Half = half pound, choice of 1 sauce.

Hot Sauce Bottle

$5.37

Light heat, touch of sweet and full flavor. Our original recipe!

WEDNESDAY SPECIAL

Lightly Breaded Shrimp Special

Lightly Breaded Shrimp Special

$17.00

A full pound of lightly breaded shrimp at a discount.

FOOD

Shrimp

Large Shrimp

$11.00+

Large wild caught Gulf shrimp, brined and breaded in-house using a family recipe. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces. Half = half pound, choice of 1 sauce.

Lightly Breaded Shrimp

$12.00+

Just like our famous large shrimp but with a little less breading. You can't go wrong! Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces. Half = half pound and 1 sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00+

Wild caught Gulf shrimp prepared with a tropical brine and shredded coconut breading. Big, crunchy and delicious. Full orders include 10 shrimp and choice of 2 sauces.

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.00+

Bite-sized (but still big!) portions of our wild caught Gulf shrimp, brined and breaded. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking., and choice of 2 sauces.

Fish

Whitefish Chips

$8.00+

A Lawrence’s staple! Boneless, skinless wild caught Alaskan Pollock fillets freshly breaded in-house daily. Originally named, "Fish Chips", new name, same recipe, does NOT come with fries. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.

Catfish Strips

$9.00+

Farm-raised but full lake flavor catfish. Coated with a homemade cornmeal breading. Big, meaty strips. A fan fave.

Ocean Perch

$8.00+

Mild, sweet, and lean fish breaded fresh daily, skin on.

Crunchy Cod

$12.00+

Sustainably sourced Atlantic cod fillet nuggets in a sweet and crunchy breading. Large = 10 pieces and 2 sauces, Regular = 6 pieces and 1 sauce.

Whole Catfish

$11.00

Bone-In, headless, whole fried catfish, prepared fresh daily and cooked to perfection. About 8 oz. includes 1 sauce.

Seafood

Frog Legs

$10.00+

A Lawrence’s classic on the menu from the beginning. Farm raised frog legs. Tender and flavorful meat. Proprietary, timeless, breaded in-house. Large orders include about 6 legs and 2 sauces.

Oysters

$11.00+

Gourmet medium sized oysters. Plump and juicy with crunchy panko breadcrumbs. Large orders include about 16 oysters and 2 sauces.

Calamari

$10.00+

Light, crisp squid rings with a flavorful batter. No tentacles. Served with lemon and choice of sauce.

Scallops

$9.00+

Must Try! Sweet and buttery scallops deep fried that burst with flavor. Large = 20 scallops and 2 sauces, Regular = 10 scallos and 1 sauce.

Clam Strips

$7.00+

Hand shucked, domestic breaded clam strips. The “french fries” of the sea ;)

Chicken

Wing Zings

$10.00+

Hot and zesty breaded chicken wings with lots of crunch and flavor. Full = 12 wings, Half = 6 wings. Includes choice of a sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$8.00+

Meaty, flavorful chicken strips.

Meal Deals

Family Feast

$55.00

1 lb Shrimp, 1 lb Fish Chips, 1 lb Chicken Tenders, 2 Fries, Large Coleslaw, choice of 6 sauces. Feeds 5-6 hungry adults.

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.00

Includes fries, juice box and choice of sauce.

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

Includes fries, juice box and choice of sauce.

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Generous portion of straight cut, seasoned fries.

Corn Fritters

$4.00

Sweet, savory and satisfying, about 9 per order.

Okra

$4.00

Fried okra, about 1/4 pound per order.

Mushrooms

$5.00

Breaded mushrooms, 8 pieces.

Onion Rings

$5.00Out of stock

Big, crunchy, battered onion rings, about 5 per order.

Slaws

Coleslaw -Small

$1.00
Macaroni Salad -Small

$1.00
Seafood Crab Cup

$7.00

Fresh from-the-sea taste of imitation crab meat with diced celery in a sweet and tangy dressing.

Sauce

Hot Sauce ($)

$0.45
Cocktail Sauce ($)

$0.45
Mild Sauce ($)

$0.45
Tartar Sauce ($)

$0.45
BBQ ($)

$0.45
Jalapeno Ranch ($)

$0.45
Ranch ($)

$0.45
Hot Sauce Bottle

$5.37

Light heat, touch of sweet and full flavor. Our original recipe!

Cocktail Sauce Bottle

$5.37

Traditional sauce with mild horseradish, seafood’s perfect mate!

Desserts

Triple Chocolate Cake

$5.00
Carrot Cake

$5.00
Caramel Cake

$5.00

Red Velvet Cake

$5.00
Banana Pudding

$5.00

DRINKS

Pop

Pepsi

$1.50
Diet Pepsi

$1.50
Brisk Iced Tea

$1.50
Starry Lemon Lime

$1.50
Orange Crush

$1.50
Strawberry Crush

$1.50
Grape Crush

$1.50
Mountain Dew

$1.50
Ginger Ale

$1.50

Juice / Other

Calypso Triple Melon

$3.00
Calypso Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00
Calypso Blue Ocean

$3.00
Calypso Kiwi Lemonade

$3.00
Bottled Water

$1.50
Kid's Juice Box

$1.00