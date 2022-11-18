Olympic Taverna imageView gallery

Olympic Taverna Palm City

910 Reviews

$$

2951 SW High Meadow Ave

Palm City, FL 34990

Order Again

Popular Items

Famous Gyro Sandwich
Greek Salad
Gyro Platter

Appetizers

Hummus App

$8.95

Our own special blend, with pita bread

Loukaniko

$6.95Out of stock

Greek sausage with a hint of orange peel, served with pita bread

Flaming Cheese, Saganaki

$10.95

Greek Kasseri cheese, cooked golden brown and flamed with brandy

Calamari

$12.95

Lightly breaded & served with marinara sauce, lemon & pita bread

Zesty Calamari

$13.95

Lightly breaded & tossed in a spicy pepperoncini lemon sauce. Served with pita bread

Tzatziki App

$7.95

Fresh yogurt blended with olive oil, garlic, cucumbers, and served with pita bread

Dolmades

$7.95

Stuffed grape leaves with lemon sauce. Served hot with pita bread

Meze Sampler

$10.95

Fried Zucchini, Eggplant & Dolmades. Served with lemon, tzatziki sauce, and pita bread

Spinach Pie App

$10.95

Fresh filo dough stuffed with spinach, feta cheese and seasonings, baked to a golden brown. Served with tzatziki sauce

Fried Zucchini

$8.95

Lightly breaded & seasoned strips of zucchini with marinara sauce

Fried Eggplant

$8.95

Lightly breaded & seasoned eggplant served with marinara sauce

Batter Dipped Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Homemade batter dipped all white meat chicken tenders. Original or Buffalo flavor

Mediterranean Quesadillas

$12.95

A delicious blend of imported feta cheese, jack & cheddar cheeses, chicken, pepperonchinis & tomatoes, smothered between two grilled pitas. Served with homemade salsa and tzatziki sauce. Vegetarian option available

Falafel App

$9.95

Our blend of spices and ground chick peas, served with tzatziki sauce and grilled pita bread

Trio Spreads

$10.95

Our homemade roasted red pepper and feta spread, homemade tzatziki and hummus served with grilled pita bread

Greek Pizza

$9.95

Greek Fries

$7.95

Taverna Favorites

Famous Gyro Sandwich

$10.95

A blend of seasoned beef & lamb, sliced thin, served with tomatoes, onions, lettuce & tzatziki sauce on a pita bread

Souvlaki Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$10.95

Vegetarian Gyro

$10.95

Falafel Sandwich

$10.95

Lamb Burger

$15.95

Grilled Pita Sandwiches

Chicken Pita

$10.95

Fried tenders or grilled marinated all white meat chicken breast with Swiss & American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayonnaise

Philly Pita

$9.95+

Choice of marinated chicken breast or steak with grilled onions, green peppers & Swiss cheese

Mediterranean Pita

$12.95

Hummus spread, feta cheese, tomatoes & onions. Your choice of grilled marinated chicken, grilled Mahi, or Gyro

Tuna Pita

$12.95

All white Albacore tuna, Swiss cheese, American cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes.

Angus Burgers

Angus Burger

$11.95

Served with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions

Angus Burger w Cheese

$12.95

Served with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions

Angus Burger w Bacon and Cheese

$13.95

Served with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions

Patty Melt

$11.95

Served on grilled rye with Swiss cheese and grilled onions

Greek Burger

$12.95

Served with melted feta cheese, grilled onions, lettuce & tomatoes

Sandwiches

Taverna Special

$13.95

Philly Sandwich

$9.95+

Reuben Sandwich

$13.95

Fish Sandwich

$9.95+

Tuna Melt

$12.95

Greek Wrap

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Cranberry Walnut Wrap

$13.95

Tuna Sandwich

$12.95

BLT

$8.95

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Signature Flatbread

Rustic Greek Flatbread

$14.95

Our signature flatbread & savort marinara sauce, melted Jack & cheddar, topped with our tossed Greek salad & dressing. Your choice of seasoned shrimp, marinated chicken or gyro meat.

Greek Vegetarian Flat Bread

$14.95

Signature flatbread smothered with hummus & topped with feta cheese, cucumber, red onions, olives, eggplant & roasted red peppers

Soups

Avgo Lemono (Lemon rice soup)

$3.95

"Homemade" Soup of the Day

$4.25

Sides

French Fries

$3.95

Cheese Fries

$4.95

Green Beans

$3.95

Stewed green beans in a tomato dill sauce

Lemon Roasted Potatoes

$3.95

Fresh cut potatoes seasoned with lemon, herbs & butter

Onion Rings

$4.95

Batter dipped

Seasoned Rice Pilaf

$3.95

Seasoned rice slow cooked with fresh vegetables

Side of Broccoli

$5.95

Side of Beets

$0.50

Side of Feta Cheese

$2.95

Side of Greek Olives

$2.95

Side of Tzatziki

$0.99

Small Greek Salad

$4.95

Small Village Salad

$6.95

Side of Gyro Meat

$6.00

Side of Souvlaki

$6.00

Lrg Side of Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Side of Tuna

$6.00

1 Piece of Chicken

$2.00

Small Side of Hummus

$0.50

Side of Pita

$1.00

Large Side of Hummus

$6.95

Bottle of Dressing

$7.95

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Lrg Tzatziki

$6.00

Traditional Greek Cuisine

Gyro Platter

$14.95

A blend of seasoned beef & lamb, sliced thin, served with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce & pita bread

Chicken Platter

$15.95

Marinated chicken breast seaved with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce & pita bread

Souvlaki Platter

$16.95

Marinated pork tenderloin served with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce & pita bread

Combo Gyro & Souvlaki Platter

$17.95

Gyro , Souvlaki & Chicken Trio Platter

$21.95

Chicken & Gyro Platter

$17.95

Souvlaki & Chicken Platter

$17.95

Moussaka

$17.95

Layers of eggplant, potatoes, ground beef & topped with our own bechamel sauce, parmesan cheese and baked to perfection

Pastitsio

$17.95

Layers of macaroni & group beef topped with our own bechamel sauce, parmesan cheese & baked to perfection

Greek Sampler

$19.95

Moussaka, pastitsio & spinach pie

Grilled Salmon

$19.95

Slowly roasted leg of lamb in an Au jus sauce

Lamb Shank

$25.95

Braised lamb shank in a tomato based gardinaire. Melts in your mouth

Grilled Kebab

$15.95

Choice of marinated pork tenderloin or chicken breast with onions & green peppers, served with tzatziki sauce and pita bread

Dolmades Platter

$14.95

Stuffed grape leaves served hot with a lemon sauce & pita bread

Roast Lamb

$19.95

Lightly floured, sauteed & flavored with our own special seasoning

Spinach Pie Platter

$17.95

Fresh filo dough with spinach, feta cheese & seasoniongs baked golden brown

Mediterranean Rice Bowl

$15.95

Choice of marinated grilled chicken, gyro, souvlaki or falafel over rice with sauteed tomatoes and onions topped with tzatziki sauce. Served on rice with choice of one side

Center Cut Pork Chops

$18.95

Alasken wild caught salmon. Make it Greek - Onions, sliced tomatoes, melted Feta cheese.

Falafel Platter

$13.95

Tender Dinner

$13.95

From the Saute Pan

Athenian

Roasted Eggplant, Mushrooms and roasted red peppers in a sherry-lemon blush sauce

Angelina

Kalamata olives, pepperoncinis and artichoke hearts in a lemon scented blush sauce

Franchaise

Egg battered and sauteed with white wine and lemon sauce

Greek Alfredo

Feta and Parmesan cheese in a cream sauce

Lemonato

Sauteed in a light creamy lemon sauce

Marsala

Sauteed mushrooms and our traditional mushroom marsala sauce

Piccata

Capers and artichokes in a white lemon piccata sauce

Specialty Salates

Greek Salad

$11.95

Village Salad

$11.95

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$14.95

Chicken Club Salad

$15.95

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.95

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Side of Tzatiki

$1.00

Lrg Tzatziki

$6.00

No Pita

Olympic Breakfast

Biscuits & Gravy Half

$5.95

Two fresh baked biscuits topped with our very own authentic sausage gravy.

Biscuits & Gravy Full

$7.95

Two fresh baked biscuits topped with our very own authentic sausage gravy.

Steak & Eggs

$16.95

Two eggs, grilled 8 oz. Rib Eye Steak, hash browns or grits & toast

Olympic Skillet

$9.95

Two scrambled eggs, bacon, ham or sausage, hash browns, biscuits & gravy. All topped with melted Jack & Cheddar & served in a bowl. With gyro Meat 9.95

Olympic Skillet w Gyro meat

$10.95

Two scrambled eggs, bacon, ham or sausage, hash browns, biscuits & gravy. All topped with melted Jack & Cheddar & served in a bowl. With gyro Meat 9.95

Pork Chops & Eggs

$15.95

Two eggs, two grilled center cut pork chops, hash browns, or grits & toast

Big Breakfast

$9.95

Two eggs, two sausage links, two strips of bacon & ham served with hash browns, or grits & toast

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$12.95

Two eggs 6 oz. country fried steak topped with our own authentic sausage gravy, hash browns, or grits & toast.

Greek Scramble

$9.95

Three eggs scrambled with fresh spinach, diced tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with hash browns or grits

Egg Breakfast

Served with choice of hash browns, tomatoes or grits & toast.

Ham Steak & Eggs

$12.95

Two eggs, ham steak, hash browns, or grits & toast

Egg Sandwich

$6.95

With bacon, sausage, or ham on your choice of toast & cheese. Add Hash browns or grits 2.00

Yogurt

$5.95

Yogurt with fresh berries & granola

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.95

Scrambled eggs with bacon, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, onions and cheddar cheese in between two grilled pitas. Served with sour cream and salsa

Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Three eggs scrambed with sauteed onions, peppers, salsa, jack and cheddar cheese and choice of sausage, ham, bacon or taco seasoned ground beef, rolled in a torilla. Sour cream on the side.

Benedicts

American Benedict

$11.95

With grilled ham and bacon

Eggs Benedict

$10.95

With grilled ham and bacon

Gyro Benedict

$11.95

With grilled gyro meat

Country Benedict

$10.95

With sausage on grilled biscuits and topped with sausage gravy

Spinach & Feta Cheese Benedict

$10.95

With spinach & feta cheese

Waffles

Waffles

$8.95

Golden brown & sprinkled with powdered sugar

French Toast

French Toast

$7.95

Our very own recipe sprinkled with powdered sugar

Half French toast

$5.95

Stuffed French Toast

$8.95

Our sweet cream cheese filling

Berry French Toast

$8.95

Blueberries and Strawberries

Berry French Toast Half

$6.95

Blueberries and Strawberries

Pancakes

Short Stack

$5.95

Add: Ham, Bacon or Sausage

Three Stack

$7.95

Add: Ham, Bacon or Sausage 2. Add chocolate chips 1

Berry Pancakes

$9.95

Three pancakes topped with an assortment of fresh blueberries and strawberries

Cranberry Walnut Pancakes

$10.95

Our signature pancake batter with the addition of sun dried cranberries and candied walnuts.

Cranberry Walnut Pancakes Short Stack

$7.95

Our signature pancake batter with the addition of sun dried cranberries and candied walnuts.

One Pancake

$2.95

Crepes

Single Crepe

$4.99

Served with powdered cinnamon sugar

Double Crepe

$6.29

Served with powdered cinnamon sugar

Triple Crepe

$7.29

Served with powdered cinnamon sugar

Fresh Fruit Crepes

$8.95

2 Crepes with strawberries and blueberries

Olympic Crepes

$10.95

2 Crepes filled with sweet cream cheese and topped with strawberries and blueberries and finished with chocolate crowns

Omelets

Meat Lovers

$10.95

Ham, Bacon, & sausage and your choice of cheese

Vegetable & Cheese

$8.95

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes & your choice of cheese

Western

$9.95

Ham, green peppers & onions

Mushroom & Swiss

$9.95

Cheese Omelet

$8.95

Greek Omelet

$9.95

Feta cheese & tomatoes

Spinach & Feta Cheese Omelet

$9.95

Sauteed spinach & feta cheese

Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$13.95

Grilled corned beef hash

Country Omelet

$12.95

Sausage, onion, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, & cheese topped with sausage gravy

Gyro Omelet

$11.95

Grilled gyro meat, feta cheese & tomatoes

Olympic Omelet

$10.95

Ham, peppers, onions, tomatoes & American cheese

Mexican Omelet

$10.95

Sauteed onion, peppers, jack and cheddar cheese, salsa and choice of sausage, ham, bacon or taco seasoned ground beef. Served with sour cream on the side.

BYO Omelet

$7.95

Oatmeal

Quaker Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$5.95

Breakfast Sides

Hash browns

$3.95

Bacon

$3.95

Ham

$3.95

Sausage

$3.95

Fresh cut fruit

$2.95

One Egg

$1.95

Two Eggs

$2.99

Three Eggs

$3.99

Gyro Meat

$6.00

Add Cheese to grits

$0.50

Corned Beef Hash

$5.95

Sausage Gravy

$3.95

Toast with Butter & Jelly

$1.95

Engish Muffin with Butter & Jelly

$3.95

Biscuits with Butter & Jelly

$3.95

Sauteed Onions

$1.00

Spinach Feta

$1.50

Side of Grits

$2.95

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.95

Sides

French Fries

$3.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Batter dipped

Seasoned Rice Pilaf

$3.95

Seasoned rice slow cooked with fresh vegetables

Green Beans

$3.95

Stewed green beans in a tomato dill sauce

Lemon Roasted Potatoes

$3.95

Fresh cut potatoes seasoned with lemon, herbs & butter

Small Greek Salad

$4.95

Side of Feta Cheese

$2.95

Side of Greek Olives

$2.95

Side of Pita

$1.00

Side of Gyro Meat

$6.00

Lrg Side of Chicken

$6.00

Side of Tuna

$6.00

Side of Souvlaki

$6.00

Side of Tzatziki

$0.99

Cafe

Cafe - Regular

$2.50

Cafe - Decaf

$2.50

Greek Frappe

$3.50

Greek Cafe

$2.95

Espresso

$1.99

Cappuccino

$3.29

Latte

$3.29

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Tomato Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Soda

$2.50

Hot Tea

$1.95

Iced Tea - sweet

$2.95

Iced Tea - Unsweet

$2.95

Milk - Chocolate

$2.95

Milk - Regular

$2.95

Mimosa

$6.95

Dasani

$2.00

Loutraki

$4.95

Souroti

$4.95

Bottomless Mimosas

$15.95

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$4.95

Baklava Sundae

$6.95

Chocolate Eclair Cake

$6.95

Yiayia's Baklava

$4.95

Tuxedo Bomb

$6.95

Baklava Cheesecake

$6.95

Greek Yogurt with Honey & Candied Walnuts

$4.95

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Kids Breakfast

Junior Olympic

$4.95

Junior Pancakes

$4.95

Junior French Toast

$4.95

Substitute Fruit

$1.00

Kids Meals

Hot Dog

$6.95

Corn Dog

$6.95Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Pasta Marinara

$6.95

Kid Chicken Strips

$5.95+

Grilled Cheese with Grilled Chicken

$6.95

Grilled Cheese with Gyro Meat

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Greek Pizza

$6.95

Mini Gyro

$6.95

Kids Burger

$6.95

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.95

Kids Drinks

Juice

Milk

Chocolate Milk

Soft Drink

Substitute Fruit

$1.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Tomato Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Soda

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Iced Tea - sweet

$2.95

Iced Tea - Unsweet

$2.95

Hot Tea

$1.95

Milk - Regular

$2.95

Milk - Chocolate

$2.95

Mimosa

$6.95

Loutraki

$4.95

Souroti

$4.95

Coffee / decafe

$2.95

Greek Frappe

$3.50

Lg Orange

$3.95

Espresso

$1.99

Cappuccino

$3.29

Latte

$3.29

Bottomless Mimosa

$15.95

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$4.95

Baklava Sundae

$6.95

Chocolate Eclair Cake

$6.95

Yiayia's Baklava

$4.95

Tuxedo Bomb

$6.95

Baklava Cheesecake

$6.95

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Greek Yogurt

$4.95

Scoop of Ice cream

$1.00

Seasonal Dessert

$6.95

Lemon Cake

$5.95

Greek Custard

$5.00

Specials

$20.00 Scallops

$20.00Out of stock

$15.95 Mussels

$15.95
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

2951 SW High Meadow Ave, Palm City, FL 34990

