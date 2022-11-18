Olympic Taverna Palm City
910 Reviews
$$
2951 SW High Meadow Ave
Palm City, FL 34990
Popular Items
Appetizers
Hummus App
Our own special blend, with pita bread
Loukaniko
Greek sausage with a hint of orange peel, served with pita bread
Flaming Cheese, Saganaki
Greek Kasseri cheese, cooked golden brown and flamed with brandy
Calamari
Lightly breaded & served with marinara sauce, lemon & pita bread
Zesty Calamari
Lightly breaded & tossed in a spicy pepperoncini lemon sauce. Served with pita bread
Tzatziki App
Fresh yogurt blended with olive oil, garlic, cucumbers, and served with pita bread
Dolmades
Stuffed grape leaves with lemon sauce. Served hot with pita bread
Meze Sampler
Fried Zucchini, Eggplant & Dolmades. Served with lemon, tzatziki sauce, and pita bread
Spinach Pie App
Fresh filo dough stuffed with spinach, feta cheese and seasonings, baked to a golden brown. Served with tzatziki sauce
Fried Zucchini
Lightly breaded & seasoned strips of zucchini with marinara sauce
Fried Eggplant
Lightly breaded & seasoned eggplant served with marinara sauce
Batter Dipped Chicken Tenders
Homemade batter dipped all white meat chicken tenders. Original or Buffalo flavor
Mediterranean Quesadillas
A delicious blend of imported feta cheese, jack & cheddar cheeses, chicken, pepperonchinis & tomatoes, smothered between two grilled pitas. Served with homemade salsa and tzatziki sauce. Vegetarian option available
Falafel App
Our blend of spices and ground chick peas, served with tzatziki sauce and grilled pita bread
Trio Spreads
Our homemade roasted red pepper and feta spread, homemade tzatziki and hummus served with grilled pita bread
Greek Pizza
Greek Fries
Taverna Favorites
Grilled Pita Sandwiches
Chicken Pita
Fried tenders or grilled marinated all white meat chicken breast with Swiss & American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayonnaise
Philly Pita
Choice of marinated chicken breast or steak with grilled onions, green peppers & Swiss cheese
Mediterranean Pita
Hummus spread, feta cheese, tomatoes & onions. Your choice of grilled marinated chicken, grilled Mahi, or Gyro
Tuna Pita
All white Albacore tuna, Swiss cheese, American cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes.
Angus Burgers
Angus Burger
Served with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions
Angus Burger w Cheese
Served with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions
Angus Burger w Bacon and Cheese
Served with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions
Patty Melt
Served on grilled rye with Swiss cheese and grilled onions
Greek Burger
Served with melted feta cheese, grilled onions, lettuce & tomatoes
Sandwiches
Signature Flatbread
Rustic Greek Flatbread
Our signature flatbread & savort marinara sauce, melted Jack & cheddar, topped with our tossed Greek salad & dressing. Your choice of seasoned shrimp, marinated chicken or gyro meat.
Greek Vegetarian Flat Bread
Signature flatbread smothered with hummus & topped with feta cheese, cucumber, red onions, olives, eggplant & roasted red peppers
Sides
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Green Beans
Stewed green beans in a tomato dill sauce
Lemon Roasted Potatoes
Fresh cut potatoes seasoned with lemon, herbs & butter
Onion Rings
Batter dipped
Seasoned Rice Pilaf
Seasoned rice slow cooked with fresh vegetables
Side of Broccoli
Side of Beets
Side of Feta Cheese
Side of Greek Olives
Side of Tzatziki
Small Greek Salad
Small Village Salad
Side of Gyro Meat
Side of Souvlaki
Lrg Side of Chicken
Grilled Shrimp
Side of Tuna
1 Piece of Chicken
Small Side of Hummus
Side of Pita
Large Side of Hummus
Bottle of Dressing
Side of Dressing
Lrg Tzatziki
Traditional Greek Cuisine
Gyro Platter
A blend of seasoned beef & lamb, sliced thin, served with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce & pita bread
Chicken Platter
Marinated chicken breast seaved with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce & pita bread
Souvlaki Platter
Marinated pork tenderloin served with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce & pita bread
Combo Gyro & Souvlaki Platter
Gyro , Souvlaki & Chicken Trio Platter
Chicken & Gyro Platter
Souvlaki & Chicken Platter
Moussaka
Layers of eggplant, potatoes, ground beef & topped with our own bechamel sauce, parmesan cheese and baked to perfection
Pastitsio
Layers of macaroni & group beef topped with our own bechamel sauce, parmesan cheese & baked to perfection
Greek Sampler
Moussaka, pastitsio & spinach pie
Grilled Salmon
Slowly roasted leg of lamb in an Au jus sauce
Lamb Shank
Braised lamb shank in a tomato based gardinaire. Melts in your mouth
Grilled Kebab
Choice of marinated pork tenderloin or chicken breast with onions & green peppers, served with tzatziki sauce and pita bread
Dolmades Platter
Stuffed grape leaves served hot with a lemon sauce & pita bread
Roast Lamb
Lightly floured, sauteed & flavored with our own special seasoning
Spinach Pie Platter
Fresh filo dough with spinach, feta cheese & seasoniongs baked golden brown
Mediterranean Rice Bowl
Choice of marinated grilled chicken, gyro, souvlaki or falafel over rice with sauteed tomatoes and onions topped with tzatziki sauce. Served on rice with choice of one side
Center Cut Pork Chops
Alasken wild caught salmon. Make it Greek - Onions, sliced tomatoes, melted Feta cheese.
Falafel Platter
Tender Dinner
From the Saute Pan
Athenian
Roasted Eggplant, Mushrooms and roasted red peppers in a sherry-lemon blush sauce
Angelina
Kalamata olives, pepperoncinis and artichoke hearts in a lemon scented blush sauce
Franchaise
Egg battered and sauteed with white wine and lemon sauce
Greek Alfredo
Feta and Parmesan cheese in a cream sauce
Lemonato
Sauteed in a light creamy lemon sauce
Marsala
Sauteed mushrooms and our traditional mushroom marsala sauce
Piccata
Capers and artichokes in a white lemon piccata sauce
Olympic Breakfast
Biscuits & Gravy Half
Two fresh baked biscuits topped with our very own authentic sausage gravy.
Biscuits & Gravy Full
Two fresh baked biscuits topped with our very own authentic sausage gravy.
Steak & Eggs
Two eggs, grilled 8 oz. Rib Eye Steak, hash browns or grits & toast
Olympic Skillet
Two scrambled eggs, bacon, ham or sausage, hash browns, biscuits & gravy. All topped with melted Jack & Cheddar & served in a bowl. With gyro Meat 9.95
Olympic Skillet w Gyro meat
Two scrambled eggs, bacon, ham or sausage, hash browns, biscuits & gravy. All topped with melted Jack & Cheddar & served in a bowl. With gyro Meat 9.95
Pork Chops & Eggs
Two eggs, two grilled center cut pork chops, hash browns, or grits & toast
Big Breakfast
Two eggs, two sausage links, two strips of bacon & ham served with hash browns, or grits & toast
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Two eggs 6 oz. country fried steak topped with our own authentic sausage gravy, hash browns, or grits & toast.
Greek Scramble
Three eggs scrambled with fresh spinach, diced tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with hash browns or grits
Egg Breakfast
Served with choice of hash browns, tomatoes or grits & toast.
Ham Steak & Eggs
Two eggs, ham steak, hash browns, or grits & toast
Egg Sandwich
With bacon, sausage, or ham on your choice of toast & cheese. Add Hash browns or grits 2.00
Yogurt
Yogurt with fresh berries & granola
Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs with bacon, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, onions and cheddar cheese in between two grilled pitas. Served with sour cream and salsa
Breakfast Burrito
Three eggs scrambed with sauteed onions, peppers, salsa, jack and cheddar cheese and choice of sausage, ham, bacon or taco seasoned ground beef, rolled in a torilla. Sour cream on the side.
Benedicts
French Toast
Pancakes
Short Stack
Add: Ham, Bacon or Sausage
Three Stack
Add: Ham, Bacon or Sausage 2. Add chocolate chips 1
Berry Pancakes
Three pancakes topped with an assortment of fresh blueberries and strawberries
Cranberry Walnut Pancakes
Our signature pancake batter with the addition of sun dried cranberries and candied walnuts.
Cranberry Walnut Pancakes Short Stack
Our signature pancake batter with the addition of sun dried cranberries and candied walnuts.
One Pancake
Crepes
Single Crepe
Served with powdered cinnamon sugar
Double Crepe
Served with powdered cinnamon sugar
Triple Crepe
Served with powdered cinnamon sugar
Fresh Fruit Crepes
2 Crepes with strawberries and blueberries
Olympic Crepes
2 Crepes filled with sweet cream cheese and topped with strawberries and blueberries and finished with chocolate crowns
Omelets
Meat Lovers
Ham, Bacon, & sausage and your choice of cheese
Vegetable & Cheese
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes & your choice of cheese
Western
Ham, green peppers & onions
Mushroom & Swiss
Cheese Omelet
Greek Omelet
Feta cheese & tomatoes
Spinach & Feta Cheese Omelet
Sauteed spinach & feta cheese
Corned Beef Hash Omelet
Grilled corned beef hash
Country Omelet
Sausage, onion, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, & cheese topped with sausage gravy
Gyro Omelet
Grilled gyro meat, feta cheese & tomatoes
Olympic Omelet
Ham, peppers, onions, tomatoes & American cheese
Mexican Omelet
Sauteed onion, peppers, jack and cheddar cheese, salsa and choice of sausage, ham, bacon or taco seasoned ground beef. Served with sour cream on the side.
BYO Omelet
Breakfast Sides
Hash browns
Bacon
Ham
Sausage
Fresh cut fruit
One Egg
Two Eggs
Three Eggs
Gyro Meat
Add Cheese to grits
Corned Beef Hash
Sausage Gravy
Toast with Butter & Jelly
Engish Muffin with Butter & Jelly
Biscuits with Butter & Jelly
Sauteed Onions
Spinach Feta
Side of Grits
Sliced Tomatoes
French Fries
Onion Rings
Batter dipped
Seasoned Rice Pilaf
Seasoned rice slow cooked with fresh vegetables
Green Beans
Stewed green beans in a tomato dill sauce
Lemon Roasted Potatoes
Fresh cut potatoes seasoned with lemon, herbs & butter
Small Greek Salad
Side of Feta Cheese
Side of Greek Olives
Side of Pita
Side of Gyro Meat
Lrg Side of Chicken
Side of Tuna
Side of Souvlaki
Side of Tzatziki
Cafe
Beverages
Desserts
Kids Meals
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Tomato Juice
Cranberry Juice
Soda
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea - sweet
Iced Tea - Unsweet
Hot Tea
Milk - Regular
Milk - Chocolate
Mimosa
Loutraki
Souroti
Coffee / decafe
Greek Frappe
Lg Orange
Espresso
Cappuccino
Latte
Bottomless Mimosa
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2951 SW High Meadow Ave, Palm City, FL 34990