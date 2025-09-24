- Home
Spiros Taverna - Tradition Tradition
10511 SW Village Center Dr
Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987
Olympic Taverna
Appetizers
Calamari
Lightly breaded & served with marinara sauce, lemon & pita bread$13.95
Dolmades
Stuffed grape leaves with lemon sauce. Served hot with pita bread$9.95
Falafel App
Our blend of spices and ground chick peas, served with tzatziki sauce and grilled pita bread$11.95
Flaming Cheese, Saganaki
Greek Kasseri cheese, cooked golden brown and flamed with brandy$12.95
Hummus App
Our own special blend, with pita bread$9.95
Mediterranean Quesadillas
A delicious blend of imported feta cheese, jack & cheddar cheeses, chicken, pepperonchinis & tomatoes, smothered between two grilled pitas. Served with homemade salsa and tzatziki sauce. Vegetarian option available$13.95
Spinach Pie App
Fresh filo dough stuffed with spinach, feta cheese and seasonings, baked to a golden brown. Served with tzatziki sauce$11.95
Trio Spreads
Our homemade roasted red pepper and feta spread, homemade tzatziki and hummus served with grilled pita bread$13.95
Tzatziki App
Fresh yogurt blended with olive oil, garlic, cucumbers, and served with pita bread$9.95
Zesty Calamari
Lightly breaded & tossed in a spicy pepperoncini lemon sauce. Served with pita bread$14.95
Taverna Favorites
Grilled Pita Sandwiches
Chicken Pita
Fried tenders or grilled marinated all white meat chicken breast with Swiss & American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayonnaise$11.95
Philly Pita
Choice of marinated chicken breast or steak with grilled onions, green peppers & Swiss cheese$12.95
Mediterranean Pita
Hummus spread, feta cheese, tomatoes & onions. Your choice of grilled marinated chicken, grilled Mahi, or Gyro$14.95
Tuna Pita
All white Albacore tuna, Swiss cheese, American cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes.$13.95
Angus Burgers
Angus Burger
Served with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions$12.95
Angus Burger w Cheese
Served with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions$13.95
Angus Burger w Bacon and Cheese
Served with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions$14.95
Patty Melt
Served on grilled rye with Swiss cheese and grilled onions$13.95
Greek Burger
Served with melted feta cheese, grilled onions, lettuce & tomatoes$13.95
Sandwiches
Signature Flatbread
Rustic Greek Flatbread
Our signature flatbread & savort marinara sauce, melted Jack & cheddar, topped with our tossed Greek salad & dressing. Your choice of seasoned shrimp, marinated chicken or gyro meat.$14.95
Greek Vegetarian Flat Bread
Signature flatbread smothered with hummus & topped with feta cheese, cucumber, red onions, olives, eggplant & roasted red peppers$14.95
Sides
French Fries$4.95
Cheese Fries$5.95
Green Beans
Stewed green beans in a tomato dill sauce$4.95
Lemon Roasted Potatoes
Fresh cut potatoes seasoned with lemon, herbs & butter$4.95
Onion Rings
Batter dipped$6.95
Seasoned Rice Pilaf
Seasoned rice slow cooked with fresh vegetables$4.95
Side of Broccoli$6.95
Side of Beets$0.50
Side of Feta Cheese$4.95
Side of Greek Olives$4.95
Side of Tzatziki$0.95
Small Greek Salad$6.95
Small Village Salad$6.95
Side of Gyro Meat$7.00
Side of Souvlaki$7.00
Lrg Side of Chicken$7.00
Grilled Shrimp$7.00
Side of Tuna$7.00
1 Piece of Chicken$2.00
Small Side of Hummus$2.00
Side of Pita$2.00
Large Side of Hummus$8.00
Bottle of Dressing$10.95
Side of Dressing$0.50
Lrg Tzatziki$8.00
Traditional Greek Cuisine
Gyro Platter
A blend of seasoned beef & lamb, sliced thin, served with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce & pita bread$16.95
Chicken Platter
Marinated chicken breast seaved with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce & pita bread$17.95
Souvlaki Platter
Marinated pork tenderloin served with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce & pita bread$18.95
Combo Gyro & Souvlaki Platter$19.95
Gyro , Souvlaki & Chicken Trio Platter$22.95
Chicken & Gyro Platter$19.95
Souvlaki & Chicken Platter$19.95
Moussaka
Layers of eggplant, potatoes, ground beef & topped with our own bechamel sauce, parmesan cheese and baked to perfection$18.95
Pastitsio
Layers of macaroni & group beef topped with our own bechamel sauce, parmesan cheese & baked to perfection$18.95
Greek Sampler
Moussaka, pastitsio & spinach pie$20.95
Grilled Mahi
Alaskan wild-caught salmon. Make it Greek - Onions, sliced tomatoes, melted Feta cheese.$19.95
Lamb Shank
Braised lamb shank in a tomato based gardinaire. Melts in your mouth$26.95
Grilled Chicken Kebab
Choice of marinated pork tenderloin or chicken breast with onions & green peppers, served with tzatziki sauce and pita bread$16.95
Dolmades Platter
Stuffed grape leaves served hot with a lemon sauce & pita bread$15.95
Spinach Pie Platter
Fresh filo dough with spinach, feta cheese & seasoniongs baked golden brown$18.95
Mediterranean Rice Bowl
Choice of marinated grilled chicken, gyro, souvlaki or falafel over rice with sauteed tomatoes and onions topped with tzatziki sauce. Served on rice with choice of one side$15.95
Center Cut Pork Chops
Lightly floured, sauteed & flavored with our own special seasoning$19.95
From the Saute Pan
Athenian
Roasted Eggplant, Mushrooms and roasted red peppers in a sherry-lemon blush sauce
Angelina
Kalamata olives, pepperoncinis and artichoke hearts in a lemon scented blush sauce
Franchaise
Egg battered and sauteed with white wine and lemon sauce
Greek Alfredo
Feta and Parmesan cheese in a cream sauce
Lemonato
Sauteed in a light creamy lemon sauce
Marsala
Sauteed mushrooms and our traditional mushroom marsala sauce
Piccata
Capers and artichokes in a white lemon piccata sauce
Kids Menu
Kids Meals
Beverages
Arnold Palmer$3.75
Apple Juice$4.95
Bottomless Mimosa$16.95
Cranberry Juice$4.95
Coffee / decafe$3.55
Hot Tea$3.55
Iced Tea - sweet$3.75
Iced Tea - Unsweet$3.75
Orange Juice$4.50
Loutraki$6.95
Milk - Regular$3.75
Mimosa$8.95
Soda$3.95
Souroti$6.95
Tomato Juice$4.95
Latte$5.00
Cappuccino$5.50
Greek Frappe$4.50
Espresso$4.00
Apple Cider Mimosa$8.95
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
10511 SW Village Center Dr, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987