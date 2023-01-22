Restaurant header imageView gallery

1531 York Avenue

New York, NY 10028

Appetizers

Samosa

$8.00

Crispy turnover, potatoes & green peas.

Tandoori Panir

$12.00

Grilled Indian cottage cheese marinate with spice & yogurt.

Assorted Veg Fritters

$9.00

Fried & served with coriander chutney.

Sweet & Sour Gobi

$9.00

Cauliflower cooked in sweet & sour sauce.

Tandoori Mix Veg.

$12.00

Marinated in mild spices with ginger garlic.

Tandoori Mushroom

$12.00

Grilled in tandoor oven with Indian spice

Chicken Tikka

$12.00

Boneless chicken marinated with ground spices & yogurt.

Rosemary Kebab

$12.00

Marinated in cheese, saffron, white pepper, yogurt.

Seek Kabab

$12.00

Minced lamb with, Onions, Spices.

FIRE APPETIZER

FIRE MAIN COURSE

Soups

Lentil Soup

$6.00

Chicken Soup

$6.00

soup

$9.00

Chicken

Chicken Tikka Masala

$19.00

Tandoori charred chicken marinated in creamy fenugreek sauce.

Butter Chicken

$19.00

Tender pieces of chicken cooked in butter sauce.

Chicken Korma

$19.00

Chicken supreme cooked in almond cream sauce.

Chicken Vindaloo

$19.00

Chicken cooked in hot and spicy, vinegar, hot chili sauce.

Chicken Palak

$19.00

Chicken sautéed with fresh spinach and spices.

Chicken Do Pyaza

$19.00

Chicken cooked with onions and peppers.

Chicken Curry

$19.00

Traditional home style curry.

Chicken Chittinad

$19.00

Chicken cooked with curry leaves, tamarind, touch of coconut milk.

Lamb

Lamb Tikka Masala

$20.00

Lamb cooked in tomato cream sauce.

Lamb Korma

$20.00

Cooked in almond cream sauce.

Lamb Rogan Josh

$20.00

Scallion pieces of lamb, in cardamom, aniseeds, paprika sauce.

Lamb Vindaloo

$20.00

Lamb cooked in hot and spicy, vinegar, hot chili sauce.

Lamb Bhuna

$20.00

Onions and tomatoes, cooked spices.

Lamb Palak

$20.00

Cubes of lamb sautéed with fresh spinach and spices.

Railway Lamb Curry

$20.00

Anglo style, coconut milk, spiced tomato gravy.

Goat

Goat Curry

$22.00

Traditional home style curry.

Goat Kadai

$24.00

Goat & assorted fresh vegetables with bell pepper and special sauce.

Goat Bhuna

$24.00

Cooked with caramelized onions, cardamom, cloves.

Vegetable

Saag Paneer

$17.00

Cottage cheese with spinach & spices.

Chana Saag

$16.00

Spinach and chickpeas cooked with herbs & spices.

Chana Masala

$16.00

Chickpeas with onion & tomato sauce.

Bindi Masala

$16.00

Okra, cumin, onion, tomato masala.

Vegetable Korma

$16.00

Fresh vegetables cooked in Almond cream sauce.

OM Daal

$15.00

Mix black lentil cooked with butter and fresh tamoto sauce.

Delhi Masala Daal

$14.00

Yellow lentils cooked on slow fire Blended with herbs and spices.

Panir Tikka Masala

$17.00

Indian cottage cheese cooked in tomato sauce.

Matar Panir

$16.00

Green & cheese in yogurt tomato sauce

Malai Kofta

$16.00

Vegetable balls in tomato cream sauce

Aloo Gobi Matar

$16.00

Potatoes, cauliflower, green peas with cumin and spices.

Achari Bainghan

$16.00

Baby eggplant cooked with mild spices.

Seafood

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$22.00

Shrimps cooked tomato cream sauce.

Shrimp Curry

$22.00

Authentic homemade curry flavor sauce.

Goan Shrimp Curry

$23.00

Cooked with fresh coconut milk with onions and lime juice & spices.

Shrimp Saag

$22.00

Onions, tomatoes with fresh sautéed spinach with ginger & garlic.

Goan Salmon Curry

$23.00

Salmon fillet cooked with fresh coconut milk with cumin, curry leaves, lime juice & spices.

Fish Masala

$23.00

Pan seared salmon in an onion and tomato spiced sauce.

Tandoor

Tandoori Chicken

$19.00

Marinated with hand blended spices and yogurt.

Tandoori Chicken Tikka

$19.00

Pieces of chicken, marinated with hand blended spices and yogurt.

Malai Kabab

$19.00

Marinated in cheese, saffron, white pepper, yogurt.

OM Mixed Grill

$28.00

Assortment of lamb and chicken.

Salmon Tikka

$24.00

Marinated with coriander & mint sauce with yogurt and herbs.

Lamb Chops

$29.00

marinated with house special sauce.

Lamb Seekh Kebab

$22.00

Ground lamb, cumin, ginger, mint, oven cooked.

Lamb Boti Kebab

$22.00

Marinated with fenugreek, ginger, yogurt, lemon juice.

Breads

Plain Naan

$4.00

Onion Naan

$5.00

Garlic Naan

$5.00

Special 3 Cheese Naan

$6.00

OM Bread (Sweet)

$6.00

Plain Roti

$4.00

Chicken Tikka Naan

$6.00

Laccha Paratha

$6.00

Mint Paratha

$6.00

Aloo Paratha

$6.00

Bread Basket

$15.00

Rice

Matar Pulao

$7.00

With cumin and green peas.

Om Sweet Pulao

$7.00

Saffron rice cooked with fruits and nuts.

Plain Basmati Rice

$3.95

Cooked with lemon juice, mustard seeds, fried peanuts, and curry leaves.

Lemon Rice

$6.00

Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$18.00

Fresh vegetables cooked with basmati rice, herbs, and spices.

Chicken Biryani

$20.00

Basmati rice with Chicken cooked with spices in the style of Hyderabadi Nawabs

Lamb Biryani

$22.00

Basmati Rice with Lamb cooked with herbs and spices.

Shrimp Biryani

$23.00

Basmati Rice with Shrimps cooked with herbs and spices.

Goat Biryani

$24.00

Basmati Rice with Goat meat cooked with herbs and spices.

Sides

Raita

$5.00

Yogurt with Tomato & Cucumbers

Papad

$3.00

Crispy Indian crackers.

Jeera Aloo

$10.00

Cumin Flavored Potatoes.

Mango Chutney

$3.00

Onion Relish

$3.00

Mixed Pickles

$3.00

Desserts

Ras Malai

$7.00

Steamed cottage cheese dumplings with saffron milk.

Gulab Jamun

$7.00

Cake balls in rose warm syrup.

Kulfi

$6.00

Traditional homemade Indian ice cream.

Kheer

$6.00

Almond & apple flavored rice pudding in cardamom.

Cocktail

Ginger Martini

$14.00

Jal Jeera Mojito

$14.00

Lychee Martini

$14.00

Mango Martini

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Sharabi Lassi

$14.00

Strawberry Daiqiri

$14.00

Sunrise Mimosa

$14.00

Tamarind Margarita

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Blue Lagoon

$14.00

Dirty Martini

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Happy Hour Cocktail

$9.00

Happy Hour Shots

$8.00

Happy Hour Beer

$6.00

Happy Hour Wine

$8.00

Lunch Happy Hour Taj Mahal

$10.00

Liquor

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Jameson

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Old Crow

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$14.00

Black Label

$14.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$14.00

Macallan

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Silver Patron

$12.00

Partida

$12.00

Jose Cuervo

$10.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Citroen

$12.00

Tito's

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Baileys

$10.00

St Germain

$10.00

Domaine De Canton

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Amaro Lucano

$10.00

Beer

Taj Mahal

$12.00

Kingfisher

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Wine

GLS Pinot Grigio Zenato

$9.00

GLS Chardonnay

$11.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc Babich

$13.00

GLS Riesling

$11.00

GLS Moscato

$13.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon Bogle

$12.00

GLS Bujanda Rioja Crianza

$10.00

GLS Kermit Lynch Cotes Du Rhone

$10.00

GLS Zenato Valpolicella Classico Superiore

$12.00

GLS Catena Malbec Vista Flores

$10.00

BTL Zenato Pinot Grigio

$34.00

BTL Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Babich Sauvignon Blanc Black Label

$50.00

BTL Riesling

$38.00

BTL Moscato

$48.00

BTL Stadt Krems Grüner Veltliner Kremstal

$46.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Bogle

$44.00

BTL Bujanda Rioja Crianza

$38.00

BTL Kermit Lynch Cotes Du Rhone

$36.00

BTL Cultusboni Chianti Classico

$30.00

BTL Zenato Valpolicella Classico Superiore

$46.00

BTL Malbec Vista Flores Catena

$36.00

BTL Chateau Gaudin Pauillac

$65.00

BTL Chateau Laplagnotte -Bellevue

$55.00

BTL Bea Rivage Bordeaux Rouge

$45.00

BTL Chateau Gaudin

$65.00

1/2 BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Textbook

$30.00

1/2 BTL Pinot Noir King Estate

$29.00

GLS Prosecco

$9.00

BTL Prosecco

$30.00

GLS Rosé

$9.00

BTL Rosé

$34.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Black Tea

$3.00

Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Mint Tea

$3.00

Orange Spice Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Masala Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$4.50

OM SPECIAL

OM SPECIAL

$18.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

OM …..Is a spiritual symbol that signifies peace and Essence of the Ultimate Consciousness? The Meaning and connotation of the word OM varies. OM prides itself on creating a diverse regional delicacies from both popular and nostalgic Indian food traditions, to create an experience of classic yet unexplored charms of India’s various regions ,expertly created by our Executive Chef Eric McCarthy.

1531 York Avenue, New York, NY 10028

