Om On The Range imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwiches

Om On The Range 301 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

301 Main Street

Chico, CA 95928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

OG Tempeh Burger
Slawchos
Sesame Ginger

Starters

Bone Broth

$4.75

House Chips and Salsa

$7.50

House Chips and Guac

$9.95

Yukon fries

$9.95+

Garnet Fries

$10.25+

Garlic Parm Fries

$12.75+

Cauliflower Wings

$14.25

Chicken Wings

$16.75

Nachos

$10.50+

Slawchos

$11.50+

Taco Salad

$10.50+

Super Vegan bowl

$8.95

Salad/Bowls

Raspberry Balsamic

$16.95+

Kale Caesar

$16.25+

Massaged Kale, red onion, celery, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, dressed in our house vegan caesar dressing and toped with parmasean ( vegan option)

Sesame Ginger

$16.25+

Green leaf lettuce, green cabbage, carrots, celery, cilantro, green onion, toasted sesame seeds and house sesame ginger vinigrette

Dill Slaw

$16.25+

Greek Bowl

$15.50

Chinese Chicken

$16.95

Southwest Chicken

$16.25

Kale Caeser w/ Fish

$16.95

Kale Caeser w/ Tofu

$15.50

Tacos

Yellow Curry Taco

$7.25+

Shredded Chicken taco

$7.95+

New Age fish taco

$7.95+

Shrimp Tacos

$7.95+

Fish Taco

$7.95+

Sweet potato

$7.25+

Protein Platters

OG Platter

$21.95

Sesame Ginger Platter

$21.95

Dill slaw Platter

$21.95

Rice & Bean Platter

$21.95

Protein Wrap

$17.50

Vegan Burgs/Sandos

OG Tempeh Burger

$16.95

Traditional Temp Burger

$16.95

Mush/Onion Temp Burger

$16.95

Grilled Portebello Sando

$16.95

Marinated, grilled and stuffed with satueed crimini mushrooms, toped with sliced tomato, onion, arugula, cashew cheese on a house flax bun ( vegan)

Buffalo Tofu Sando

$16.95

Corn battered, purple slaw, creamy buffalo sauce, house pickles and cashew cheese on a house flax bun (vegan)

Ruben

$16.75

Traditional Burgs/Sandos

Fried Fish Sando

$18.95

Fried Chicken Sando

$18.95

Buffalo Chicken Sando

$18.95

Classic Burger

$18.95

Bacon Cheese Burg

$18.95

Mush/Onion Burg

$18.95

Avo & Cheese Burg

$18.95

Add-ons and Sides

Sauce

Side Guacamole

$2.50

Rice & Beans

$5.50

Side Salad

$7.00

Protein

Vegan Protein

Side chips

$3.50

Side slaw

$3.00

Flax roll

$2.50

Brioche roll

$2.50

Late Night

Super Vegan Bowl

$8.95

Sweet Pot Taco

$6.75+

Vegan Taco

$6.75+

Shredded Chicken Taco

$7.65+

Grill Fish Taco

$7.65+

Fried Fish Taco

$7.65+

Southwest Chx Bowl

$14.95

Nachos

$10.25

Slawchos

$12.25

Elote Quesedilla

$13.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.50

Yukon Fries

$9.75

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Specials

Classic Burger

$18.00

Mini sliders

$14.50

Smash burger

$19.50

Eggplant Parm sando

$17.50

1 Baja fish taco

$8.25

HAPPY HOUR

Nachos

$9.75

Garlic Fries

Nacho Fries

Cauli Wings

Chicken Wings

Chicken Street Tacos

$12.75

BBQ Chicken Slawcho's

$14.50

Garlic Chips

$9.75

Fried Pickles

$7.85

Chicken Quesdilla

$14.75

Grilled cheese

$8.75

BEER

DRFT SN Pale Ale

$5.00

DRFT SN Hazy Little Thing

$6.00

DRFT SN Torpedo IPA

$6.00

Eel river Blonde

$7.00

DRFT Booch

$7.00

DRFT Lassen Cider

$11.00

DRFT squeezy Rider IPA

$6.00

Eel River Organic IPA

$8.00

DRFT Sunny little thing

$5.00

DRFT PBR

$4.00

Summer Fest

$5.00

Lagerworks Pilsner

$6.50

Numb numb hazy IPA

$6.50

Fresh Squeezed IPA

$6.50

Liquid Hoppiness

$6.50

October Fest

$6.50

Old chico lager

$5.50

Eel river Chillax

$6.75

Mango Stash

$6.50

Black Butte Porter

$6.50

BTLD Old Chico

$5.00

BTLD Coors Light

$4.00

BTLD Narwhal Stout

$6.00

BTLD Wider Cider

$6.00

BTLD Dos Equis

$4.00

BTLD Scrimshaw

$4.50

XX

$3.50

Topo Chico Hard seltzer

$5.00

Tecate

$4.00

Hoppy Refresher

$4.25

CND strainge beast Watermelon

$5.00

CND Dankful

$6.00

CND Tropical IPA

$5.50

CND Hop Valley

$6.00

CND Excelsior Cider

$7.00

CND WC - Watermelon

$5.00

CND WC-Mango

$5.00

CND WC- Black Cherry

$5.00

CND Tea West Peach

$5.00

CND Tea West Lemon

$5.00

CND Tea West Blackberry

$5.00

CND Tea West Strawb/Mint

$5.00

WINE

Cabernet- Truth Be Told

$12.01

Pinot Noir - Hahn

$10.00

Terra D'oro - Zinfandel

$8.00

Gnarly Head - Merlot

$8.00

Bertagna-Barbera

$8.00

La Rocca - cabernet

$10.00

LA Rocca - zinfandel

$10.00

Integrity - Zinfandel

$10.00

esteban - Syrah

$8.00

Joel Gott - Merlot

$8.00

Pacific - Red Blend

$8.00

Red Blend -Silk and Spice

$9.00

Chardonnay Hahn

$9.00

Pinot Grigio Barons Fini

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Stoneleigh

$11.00

Frey - Viognier

$10.00

La Rocca-Chardonnay

$10.00

La Rocca-Rose

$10.00

Almond sparkling wine

$7.00

The Pale ROZE

$11.00

Mimosa

$8.50

N/A DRINKS

Hibiscus Lemonade

$3.50

Omade

$3.50

Triple Blend

$3.50

Hibiscus Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Yerba

$3.50

Ginger Lemon Soda

$3.50

Raspberry Lime Soda

$3.50

Hot tea

$2.50

Gt's kombucha

$5.00

Drink refill

$1.00

Green tea

$3.50

CC Food

CC Greek CHX bowl

$14.50

CC Greek TOFU bowl

$14.00

CC sesame TOFU bowl

$11.75

CC sesame CHX bowl

$12.75

CC gold beet salad

$6.75

CC hummus

$6.75

CC Power breakfast

$6.50

CC fruit mix

$7.75

CC turkey sando

$8.25

CC pastrami Sando

$5.50

CC veggie sando

$7.75

CC chickpea Salad

$6.75

CC sm green salad

$6.75

CC GF pasta salad

$6.25

CC Greek bowl

$13.25

Chia sees pudding

$6.75

Raw Cacao Pie

$8.95

Sesame ginger VEGAN

$9.75

Bone broth

$7.50

Quinoa salad

$5.95

CC Drink

Health booch - pomegranate

$6.50

Health booch - pink lady

$6.50

Health booch - Rose

$6.50

C20 coco water

$3.50

Harmless coco water

$5.00

Runa blood orange

$4.00

Yerba-Enlightenmint

$4.50

Yerba-Revel Berry

$4.50

Yerba-Tropical Uprising

$4.50

Yerba- Sparkling Cranberry Pomegranate

$4.00

Yerba-Classic Gold

$4.00

Clean Yerba- Raspberry

$4.00

Clean Yerba-Peach

$4.00

RISE - Latte

$3.50

RISE - vanilla

$3.50

RISE - mocha

$3.50

Dads Root Beer

$3.50

Dirtwire

Dirtwire tickets

$22.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are offering an Omnivore dream menu with local micro brews and booch on tap plus live music.

Location

301 Main Street, Chico, CA 95928

Directions

Gallery
Om On The Range image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Vallombrosa, Chico
orange star4.7 • 13,283
250 Vallombrosa Avenue Chico, CA 95926
View restaurantnext
J’s Tacos & Beer - 900 Cherry Street
orange starNo Reviews
900 Cherry Street Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Bacio Carryout & Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
1903 Park Ave Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Dam Bowls
orange star4.5 • 493
116 Table Mountain Blvd Oroville, CA 95965
View restaurantnext
Souper Subs
orange star4.3 • 643
1780 Oro Dam Blvd Oroville, CA 95966
View restaurantnext
Mike's Grande Burger
orange star4.1 • 440
2896 Olive Hwy Oroville, CA 95966
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chico

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Vallombrosa, Chico
orange star4.7 • 13,283
250 Vallombrosa Avenue Chico, CA 95926
View restaurantnext
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Flying V, Chico
orange star4.7 • 3,786
555 Flying V Street Ste 107 Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Broadway Heights - Chico
orange star4.7 • 3,527
300 Broadway St Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Burger Hut Burgers - 2451 FOREST AVE
orange star4.5 • 1,811
2451 FOREST AVE CHICO, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Tackle Box Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,380
379 E Park Ave Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
The Foodie Cafe
orange star4.7 • 1,009
196 Cohasset Road, Suite 150 Chico, CA 95926
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chico
Oroville
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Yuba City
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Grass Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Redding
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston