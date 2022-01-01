Restaurant header imageView gallery

Omaha Kebabs 2101 N 120th St unit C5

review star

No reviews yet

2101 N 120th St

Omaha, NE 68164

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Loin Kebabs
Eggplant Dip
Chicken Breast Kebabs

Starters

Hummus

Hummus

$9.00
Eggplant Dip

Eggplant Dip

$9.00
Beets Salad

Beets Salad

$9.00
Tabule

Tabule

$9.00
Falafel

Falafel

$9.00
Cucumber Dip

Cucumber Dip

$9.00

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.95
Greek Salad w/Chicken

Greek Salad w/Chicken

$17.95
Chicken Kebab Caesar Salad

Chicken Kebab Caesar Salad

$17.95

Small House Salad

$3.00

Entrees

Ground Beef Kebabs

Ground Beef Kebabs

$15.95
Beef Loin Kebabs

Beef Loin Kebabs

$18.95
Pork Belly Kebabs

Pork Belly Kebabs

$16.95
Pork Loin Kebabs

Pork Loin Kebabs

$15.95
Chicken Breast Kebabs

Chicken Breast Kebabs

$15.95
Lamb Chop Kebab

Lamb Chop Kebab

$22.95
Falafel Burger

Falafel Burger

$14.95

Gyro Wrap

$13.95

Desserts

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.95
Baklava

Baklava

$7.95

Cherry Cheesecake

$7.95

Extra Skewer / Misc

Extra Ground Beef Skewer

Extra Ground Beef Skewer

$11.95

Extra Beef Loin Skewer

$14.95
Extra Pork Belly Skewer

Extra Pork Belly Skewer

$12.95
Extra Pork Loin Skewer

Extra Pork Loin Skewer

$11.95
Extra Chicken Breast Skewer

Extra Chicken Breast Skewer

$11.95

Extra Lamb Chop

$18.95

Small Cucumber Dip Side

$3.00

Small Side Rice

$3.00

Extra Pita Bread

$1.75

Canned Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Misc. Bev.

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.00

Acqua Panna Still Water

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Omaha's Finest Armenian Kebabs and Appetizers. We serve a variety of kebabs on our open flame grill! Come enjoy traditional Armenian hospitality in a wonderful setting.

Location

2101 N 120th St, Omaha, NE 68164

Directions

Gallery
Omaha Kebabs image
Omaha Kebabs image
Omaha Kebabs image

Similar restaurants in your area

Phoenix Food & Spirits - Blondo
orange starNo Reviews
12015 Blondo St. Omaha, NE 68164
View restaurantnext
Sam & Louie's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant 117th & Blondo Street Omaha, NE
orange star4.4 • 1,083
2062 N 117th Ave Omaha, NE 68164
View restaurantnext
PizzaWest - Omaha
orange star4.2 • 495
12301 West Maple Road Omaha, NE 68164
View restaurantnext
Burrito Envy - West - 12321 Maple St
orange starNo Reviews
12321 Maple St Omaha, NE 68164
View restaurantnext
DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills
orange starNo Reviews
777 North 114th Street Omaha, NE 68154
View restaurantnext
Copal Mexican Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
3623 N 129th St Omaha, NE 68164
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Omaha

PepperJax Grill - 04 - Blondo
orange star4.4 • 5,348
2085 N 120th St Omaha, NE 68164
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 08 - Park Drive
orange star4.3 • 3,456
8406 Park Drive Omaha, NE 68127
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 01 - Omaha 132nd
orange star4.4 • 3,265
2444 s 132nd St Omaha, NE 68144
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Grayhawk
orange star4.7 • 2,540
14450 Eagle Run Dr Omaha, NE 68116
View restaurantnext
Zio's Pizzeria - Wright
orange star4.7 • 1,321
18110 West Center Road Omaha, NE 68130
View restaurantnext
Sam & Louie's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant 117th & Blondo Street Omaha, NE
orange star4.4 • 1,083
2062 N 117th Ave Omaha, NE 68164
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Omaha
Blackstone
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
South Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Millard
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Old Market
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Aksarben
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Dundee
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Benson
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston