The Omaha Press Club

1620 dodge st Omaha NE 68102 22nd Floor

Omaha, NE 68102

Express Lunch

French Onion

$4.00

Peruvian Clam Chowder

$4.00

Spicy Chili

$4.00

Soup du Jour

$4.00

T-Bird Salad

$9.00

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Entree Side Salads

$4.00

OPC Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Club Wrap

$9.00

Buffalo Wrap

$9.00

Caesar Wrap

$9.00

T-Bird Wrap

$9.00

Traditional Press Club

$9.00

Pressman Patty Melt

$9.00
Turkey or Corned Beef Reuben

$9.00

Thunderburger

$9.00

OPC Reporter's Burger

$9.00

John Savage

$11.50

Blackened Grouper Sandwich

$11.00

Open Faced Tuna Melt

$9.00

OPC Signature Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00+

Curbside

Prime Rib of Beef Au Jus: Slow-roasted Prime Beef served with Au jus and Horseradish Chantilly, Twice Baked Potato, Green Bean Bundle, Thunderbird Salad Rotella's Roll & Butter
Monday

$50.00+

Dinner for four includes Chicken Marsala, Vegetable Du Jour, Garlic Whipped Potato, Salad Choice, Rolls & Butter

Tuesday

$50.00+

Dinner for four includes Salmon Beurre Blanc, Vegetable Du Jour, Risotto Pilaf, Salad Choice, Rolls & Butter

Wednesday

$50.00+

Dinner for four includes Chicken Piccata, Vegetable Du Jour, Fettuccine , Salad Choice, Rolls & Butter

Thursday

$25.00

NYE Dinner includes Chicken Cordon Bleu Vegetable Du Jour, Twice Baked Potato, Thunderbird Salad, Rolls & Butter and Gourmet Brownie

Prime Rib

$20.00

Prime Rib of Beef Au Jus: Slow-roasted Prime Beef served with Au jus and Horseradish Chantilly, Twice Baked Potato, Green Bean Bundle, Thunderbird Salad Rotella's Roll & Butter

Friday

Prime Rib

$20.00

Prime Rib of Beef Au Jus: Slow-roasted Prime Beef served with Au jus and Horseradish Chantilly, Twice Baked Potato, Green Bean Bundle, Thunderbird Salad Rotella's Roll & Butter

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
The Omaha Press Club is a Private Club "Restaurant with a View". As a member you can enjoy fine dining, entertain guest, attend one of our many regular events including: Multi Course Wine Dinners, Sunday Brunches, face on The Barroom floor. Whether you’re hosting a wedding reception, anniversary celebration, brunch, cocktail party, holiday gathering, press conference, or corporate meeting, our primary goal is to meet your personal needs and exceed your expectations. Room rental is free to members, but anyone can rent the club. Guest are welcome to RSVP to (402)345-8008 for a guest trial.

Location

1620 dodge st Omaha NE 68102 22nd Floor, Omaha, NE 68102

Directions

