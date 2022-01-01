Restaurant header imageView gallery

Omahoma Bob’s BBQ 128 S Market St

review star

No reviews yet

128 S Market St

Wooster, OH 44691

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$10.75

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.75

Pork Loin Sandwich

$10.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Pretzel Bun

Beefsteak Sandwich

$11.50

Peppers, Onions, Provolone

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.00

Hot Italian Sandwich

$9.25

Peppers, Onions, Red Sauce

German Brat Sandwich

$9.25

Sauerkraut, Spicy Mustard

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$8.75

Brisket Tip Sandwich

$10.00

Salt & Pepper Brisket Sandwich

$10.25

Smoked Wings

Wing

$1.45

Salads

Side Salad

$2.25

Lunch Salad

$4.50

Q-Salad w/meat

$10.75

Soups

Irene's Chili

$2.50+

Soup of The Day

$2.50+

Wraps

Smoked Brisket Wrap

$11.75

Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ Sauce

Smoked Pulled Pork Wrap

$10.00

Lettuce, Memphis Slaw, BBQ Sauce

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Red Beans and Rice, Cheddar, Hot BBQ Sauce

Brisket Tip Wrap

$11.75

Smoked Burgers

Bob’s Original

$9.00

Come’s Plain

Bob-y-Q

$10.25

Lettuce, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce

Smoke Stack

$10.25

Ghost Pepper Jack, Grilled Jalapeño, Bacon, Spicy BBQ Sauce

Dinners

Brisket Dinner

$21.00

Pulled Pork Dinner

$15.00

Pork Loin Dinner

$13.50

Half Chicken

$13.50

1/2 Rack

$16.75

Full Rack

$28.00

Smoked Sausage Dinner

$12.75

Meat Sampler

$30.75

2-Meat Combo

$20.00

3-Meat Combo

$21.25

Salt & Pepper Brisket Dinner

$21.00

Sides

Texas Beans

$2.50

Mac and Cheese

$2.50

Fried Mushrooms

$2.50

Fries

$2.50

Steer Chips

$2.50

Sweet Potato Casserole

$2.50

Hushpuppies

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Fried Okra

$2.50

Turnip Greens

$2.50

Red Beans and Rice

$2.50

Smoked White Cheddar Mac

$2.75

Corn Bread

$1.00

Onion Rings

$3.75

Pulled Pork Eggroll

$4.25

Applesauce

$2.50

Mac Salad

$2.50Out of stock

Add 3 Rib

$6.50

Kids Meals

Corn Dog

$5.50

Chicken Tenders

$5.50

Pulled Pork Slider (1)

$5.50

Desserts

Original Cheesecake

$5.50

Chocolate Torte

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

DELIVERY ONLY Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

DELIVERY ONLY Cobbler

$3.00

Buckeye Cheesecake

$6.50

White Choc Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.50

Pumpkin Mousse

$2.75Out of stock

Beer

Standard Beer

$3.25

Premium Beer

$3.75

JAFB Can

$4.50

Beverages

Pepsi Fountain

$2.25

Fresh Brewed Tea Sweet

$2.00

Fresh Brewed Tea Unsweet

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.25

Stewart’s Soda

$2.25

Snapple

$2.25

Stewarts 4 Pack

$7.00

Can Pop

$1.50

Bottle Coke

$2.25

Apple Juice

$0.85

Coffee

$1.25

Groceries

Extra BBQ

$1.00

20oz. BBQ

$5.50

Half Gal BBQ

$12.50

Gal BBQ

$24.50

Original Beef Sticks

$5.00

Honey Beef Sticks

$5.00

Spicy Beef Sticks

$5.00

7oz Original Beef Sticks

$7.25

7oz Hot Beef Sticks

$7.25

7oz Honey Beef Sticks

$7.25

Bun

$0.50

Bag Of Buns (8)

$4.50

Ruffles

$0.85

Original Beef Jerky 2.85oz

$7.50

Hot Beef Jerky 2.85oz

$7.50

Teriyaki Beef Jerky 2.85oz

$7.50

8oz Original Beef Jerky

$19.50

8oz Hot Beef Jerky

$19.50

8oz Teriyaki Beef Jerky

$19.50

Dry Rub

$5.00

Bulk Menu

QT WHITE CHEDDAR MAC

$10.75

5 # CHICKEN TENDERS

$36.00

LB BRISKET

$22.50

1/4 LB BRISKET

$6.50

1/2 LB BRISKET

$12.00

OZ BRISKET DINE-IN

$1.75

LB PULLED PORK

$14.75

1/4 LB PULLED PORK

$6.50

1/2 LB PULLED PORK

$8.00

OZ PULLED PORK DINE-IN

$1.75

LB PORK LOIN

$14.50

1/4 LB PORK LOIN

$4.00

1/2 LB PORK LOIN

$7.00

FULL BABY BACK

$26.00

1/2 BABY BACK

$14.00

SINGLE RIB

$3.25

HALF CHICKEN

$10.25

QUARTER CHICKEN BREAST

$5.75

QUARTER CHICKEN LEG

$4.50

PT COLD SIDE

$5.50

PT HOT SIDE

$6.50

QT COLD SIDE

$9.25

QT HOT SIDE

$9.75

SAUSAGE LINK

$4.00

2 LB FRIED MUSHROOMS 9 ORD

$18.00

5LB FRIES 11 ORD

$17.00

5 LB HUSH PUPPY 26 ORD

$34.00

5 LB STEER CHIP 20 ORD

$17.00

5 LB FRIED OKRA 14 ORD

$30.00

SMALL PAN

$2.75

LG PAN

$5.00

Paperware

$0.40

Serveware

$2.25

Delivery

$15.00

Local Delivery

$10.00

Deposit

$145.00

T Shirt

$15.00

Pp Lunch Box (2 Sides)

$14.75

Veg. Lunch Box

$11.00

Brisk Lunch Box (2 Sides)

$15.75

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Individual Corn Dog

$3.00

Per Person Meal

$10.00

Squeeze Bottle Sauce

$1.00

Chicken Tenders

$60.00

Gift Card

$50.00

Half Bag Hush Puppies

$17.00

Chaffer Service

$100.00

Ashland Delivery

$25.00

Warming Box Rental

$25.00

Extra Chicken Tenders

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in beautiful downtown Wooster, Ohio. Omahoma Bob's Barbeque - Serving you the best in Traditional Texas Style Dry Rub BBQ! Smoked slow and low!

Location

128 S Market St, Wooster, OH 44691

Directions

