Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

OMAKAI sushi Wynwood

28 Reviews

$$

2107 NW 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33127

Order Again

Popular Items

OMA Deluxe
OMA
Sake (Salmon) - 2 pc

OMAKAI - 'LEAVE IT UP TO US' Menus

OMA bite

OMA bite

$26.00

Appetizer, Sashimi Special, Seasonal Fish Sushi (1 pc), Salmon Sushi (2 pc), Bluefin Tuna Sushi (1 pc) and a Blue Crab Cut Roll (4 pc).

OMA

OMA

$38.00

Appetizer, Sashimi Special, Seasonal Fish Sushi (2 pc), Salmon Sushi (1 pc), Yellowtail Sushi (1 pc), Albacore Tuna Sushi (1 pc), Bluefin Tuna Sushi (2 pc), Chef Special Cut Roll (4 pc) and a Blue Crab Cut Roll (4 pc).

OMA Deluxe

OMA Deluxe

$50.00

Appetizer, Sashimi Special, Seasonal Fish Sushi (3 pc), Salmon Sushi (1 pc), Yellowtail Sushi (1 pc), Nigiri Special Sushi (2 pc), Kanpachi Sushi (1 pc), Bluefin Tuna Sushi (2 pc), Negi-Toro Cut Roll (4 pc) and Blue Crab Cut Roll (4 pc).

OMA Vegan

OMA Vegan

$28.00

Vegan Appetizer, Vegan sushi (7 pc), and Vegan Special Cut Rolls (8 pc)

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Soy beans with coarse sea salt.

Wakame Salad
$6.00

Wakame Salad

$6.00
Maguro Sashimi

Maguro Sashimi

$12.00

Bluefin tuna sashimi 3-pc.

Sake Sashimi
$9.00

Sake Sashimi

$9.00
Sashimi Trio (6 pc)

Sashimi Trio (6 pc)

$20.00

Seasonal sashimi trio.

Squid Salad

$9.00

Specialty Nigiri

O-Toro Truffle - 1 pc
$8.00

O-Toro Truffle - 1 pc

$8.00

Chu-Toro Truffle- 1 pc

Unagi Foie Gras - 1 pc

Unagi Foie Gras - 1 pc

$6.00

Unagi Foie Gras- 1 pc

Aji - 1 pc

Aji - 1 pc

$8.00Out of stock

Aji- 1 pc

Nigiris

King Crab - 2 pc

King Crab - 2 pc

$20.00

King Crab - 2 pc

Akami (Lean BF Tuna) - 2 pc

Akami (Lean BF Tuna) - 2 pc

$11.00

Akami part of the Bluefin tuna which is the leanest part from the core of the tuna.

Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) - 2 pc

Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) - 2 pc

$10.00

Sweet and creamy Spot Prawn from the Pacific Northwest. 2-pc/order

Bincho (Albacore Tuna) - 2 pc
$8.00

Bincho (Albacore Tuna) - 2 pc

$8.00

Bincho Belly (Albacore Tuna Belly) - 2 pc

$9.00Out of stock

Branzini (European Sea Bass) - 2 pc
$8.00

$8.00
Chu-Toro (Medium Fatty BF Tuna) - 2 pc

Chu-Toro (Medium Fatty BF Tuna) - 2 pc

$13.00

Chu-toro which is medium fatty part of the Bluefin tuna, comes from a part of the tuna that is closer to the skin.

Dorade (European Sea Bream) - 2 pc

Dorade (European Sea Bream) - 2 pc

$8.00

Porgy (or Kurodai in Japanese) seared on the skin side to bring out the oil of this dense rich white fish. Because of the searing the texture and flavor really stands out. 2-pc/order.

Hamachi (Yellowtail) - 2 pc

Hamachi (Yellowtail) - 2 pc

$9.00

Japanese amberjack or yellowtail. 2-pc/order

Hamachi Belly (Yellowtail Belly) - 2 pc

$10.00
Hottate (Hokkaido Scallops) - 2 pc

Hottate (Hokkaido Scallops) - 2 pc

$10.00

Scallops (Hotate in Japanese) from Hokkaido the northern island of Japan, topped with Yuzu Kosho (Japanese citrus pepper). 2-pc/order.

Ikura (Salmon Roe) - 2 pc

Ikura (Salmon Roe) - 2 pc

$13.00

Salmon roe with a nice pop, marinated in a salty sweet and smoky soy. 2-pc/order.

Madai (Japanese Sea Bream) - 2 pc

Madai (Japanese Sea Bream) - 2 pc

$10.00

Madai (Japanese snapper) is one of the most popular white fish in Japan. Sutil flavored white fish. 2-pc/order.

O-Toro (Fatty BF Tuna Belly) - 2 pc

O-Toro (Fatty BF Tuna Belly) - 2 pc

$16.00

O-toro which is fatty tuna from the belly of the Bluefin tuna. 2-pc/order.

Sake (Salmon) - 2 pc

Sake (Salmon) - 2 pc

$8.00

Salmon. 2-pc/order

Sake Belly (Salmon Belly) - 2 pc

$9.00
Seared O-Toro - 2 pc

Seared O-Toro - 2 pc

$16.00

Seared O-toro which is fatty tuna from the belly of the Bluefin tuna. 2-pc/order.

Tuna Flight (Akami, Chu-Toro, O-Toro)

Tuna Flight (Akami, Chu-Toro, O-Toro)

$17.00

Bluefin tuna Akami, Chu-toro and O-toro (lean, medium and fatty parts of the tuna). 3-pc/order.

Unagi (Fresh Water Eel) - 2 pc

Unagi (Fresh Water Eel) - 2 pc

$9.00

Fresh water eel, warm sweet and savory like dessert sushi. Perfect to end the meal. 2-pc/order

Uni (Sea Urchin) - 2 pc

Uni (Sea Urchin) - 2 pc

$17.00

Uni (Sea Urchin). 2-pc/order.

Uni Japanese - 2 pc

$20.00
Japanese A5 Wagyu - 2 pc
$20.00

Japanese A5 Wagyu - 2 pc

$20.00

Shima Aji - 2 pc

$14.00Out of stock

Kanpachi Belly- 2 pc

$11.00

Cut Rolls

Cucumber Cut Roll (8 pc)
$9.00

Cucumber Cut Roll (8 pc)

$9.00
Avocado Cut Roll (8 pc)

Avocado Cut Roll (8 pc)

$11.00

Avocado cut roll. 8-pc.

Lobster Cut Roll (8pc)

Lobster Cut Roll (8pc)

$29.00

Maine lobster cut roll. 8-pc.

Blue Crab Cut Roll (8pc)

Blue Crab Cut Roll (8pc)

$19.00

Blue crab from Indonesia cut roll. 8-pc.

Scallops Cut Roll (8 pc)
$21.00

Scallops Cut Roll (8 pc)

$21.00
Negi-Toro Cut Roll (8pc)

Negi-Toro Cut Roll (8pc)

$27.00

Chopped fatty Bluefin tuna 8 pc cut roll that melts in your mouth.

Salmon Cut Roll (8pc)
$17.00

Salmon Cut Roll (8pc)

$17.00
Negi-Hama Cut Roll (8pc)

Negi-Hama Cut Roll (8pc)

$19.00

Negi-Hama, chopped Hamachi with scallions 8 pc cut roll.

Unagi Cut Roll (8 pc)

$21.00

Alcoholic Beverages

Seasonal: Kawaba Snow Wizen Craft

Seasonal: Kawaba Snow Wizen Craft

$9.00

Craft Weizenbock imported from Japan.

Kirin Ichiban

$7.00

Kirin Light

$7.00

Vezasur "South Coast"

$7.00

Seasonal: Baeren Classic "100 Years"

$9.00

Seasonal: Musashino Pilsner

$8.00Out of stock

Green Soul Organic Riesling Bottle (750 ml)

$39.00

Ritcher 'Zeppelin' Riesling Bottle (750 ml)

$56.00

Gradis' Ciutta Pinot Grigio (750 ml)

$52.00

Pazo das Bruxas Albariño (750 ml)

$52.00
JP. Chenet Sauvignon Blanc Bottle (750 ml)

JP. Chenet Sauvignon Blanc Bottle (750 ml)

$35.00

Slightly sweet, crips, citric, and light (Cotes de Gascogne, France).

Odfjell Armador Sauvignon Blanc (750 ml)

$45.00Out of stock

Les Allies – Sancerre 2021 (750 ml)

$69.00

Landhaus Mayer Gruner Veltliner Bottle (750 ml)

$45.00

Luxus One White Granacha Bottle (750 ml)

$42.00

Mâcon-Villages Chardonnay – Burgundy 2020 (750 ml)

$42.00

Moillard Chablis Bottle (750 ml)

$64.00

Aline Beaune Chardonnay Bottle (750 ml)

$75.00

R. Dutoit Chardonnay Bottle (750 ml)

$30.00Out of stock

Franzi & Cratzi Prosecco Bottle (750 ml)

$36.00

Franzi & Cratzi Split (200 ml)

$12.00

Franzi & Cratzi Rose Bottle (750 ml)

$30.00

Franzi & Cratzi Rose Split (200 ml)

$11.00

Argyle Brut Bottle (750 ml)

$58.00Out of stock

Natura Organic Rose – Valle del Rapel 2021 (750 ml)

$39.00

Aix: Coteaux D’Aix en Provence Rose – Provence 2021 (750 ml)

$52.00

1818 Inspiration Brut – Champagne

$75.00Out of stock

Chateau Miraval Rose Bottle (750 ml)

$62.00

Bouvet Ladubay, Brut Rosé – Loire Valley NV

$42.00Out of stock

Matetic Vineyards EQ Sauvignon Blanc Bottle (750 ml)

$45.00

Ken Wright Cellars Pinot Noir Bottle (750 ml)

$58.00

Jean-Luc Mouillard Trosseau Bottle (750 ml)

$66.00Out of stock

Slates of Bonmont Red Blend Bottle (750 ml)

$42.00Out of stock

Vultur 'Toromiro' Carignan Bottle (750 ml)

$52.00Out of stock

Vina Cobos 'Cocodrilo' Red Blend Bottle (750 ml)

$60.00

Soliterra 'Heredad' Red Blend Bottle (750 ml)

$95.00

Harmonic Reserva, Tempranillo & Garnacha (750 ml)

$41.00

Seikyo "Takehara" Junmai (300 ml)

$29.00Out of stock

Eiko Fuji Ban Ryu Junmai (300 ml)

$29.00
Heaven 12 Junmai (720 ml)

Heaven 12 Junmai (720 ml)

$63.00

Slightly dry, gentle, and rich (Kansai Region).

Hakuto Tokubetsu "Deep Faith" Junmai (720 ml)

$67.00

Taiheikai Tokubetsu "Pacific Ocean" Junmai (720ml)

$69.00

Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo (300 ml)

$41.00

Denshin Yuki Junmai Gingo (720 ml)

$75.00

Izumo Fuji Junmai Ginjo (720 ml)

$85.00

Chikurin Karoyaka "Lightness" Junmai Ginjo (720 ml)

$85.00

Fuku Chitose "Old Virtue" Junmai Ginjo (720 ml)

$69.00
Dewazakura Mini-Daiginjo (300 ml)

Dewazakura Mini-Daiginjo (300 ml)

$45.00

Very dry, mellow, crisp, complex, and light (Tohoku Region).

Sōtō Junmai Daiginjo (720 ml)

$90.00

Hakkaisan "Snow Aged" Junmai Daiginjo (720 ml)

$149.00

Yuki no Bosha "Cabin in the Snow" Junmai Daiginjo (720 ml)

$189.00

Shichi Hon Yari "Silent Samurai" Junmai Daiginjo (500 ml)

$153.00

Yukimanman Junmai Daiginjo (720 ml)

$260.00

Heaven Junmai Daiginjo (720 ml)

$230.00

Imayo Tsukasa "Koi" Junmai Daiginjo Genshu (720 ml)

$300.00

Kachou Gesseki "Morning Flower, Evening Moon" Daiginjo (720 ml)

$350.00
Kamoizumi Nigori Ginjo (500 ml)

Kamoizumi Nigori Ginjo (500 ml)

$61.00

Slightly dry, robust, complex, and rich (Chogoku Region).

Shichi Hon Yari Nigori Ginjo (720 ml)

$98.00

Joto Umeshu Plum Sake (720 ml)

$98.00