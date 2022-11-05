- Home
OMAKAI sushi Wynwood
28 Reviews
$$
2107 NW 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33127
Popular Items
OMAKAI - 'LEAVE IT UP TO US' Menus
OMA bite
Appetizer, Sashimi Special, Seasonal Fish Sushi (1 pc), Salmon Sushi (2 pc), Bluefin Tuna Sushi (1 pc) and a Blue Crab Cut Roll (4 pc).
OMA
Appetizer, Sashimi Special, Seasonal Fish Sushi (2 pc), Salmon Sushi (1 pc), Yellowtail Sushi (1 pc), Albacore Tuna Sushi (1 pc), Bluefin Tuna Sushi (2 pc), Chef Special Cut Roll (4 pc) and a Blue Crab Cut Roll (4 pc).
OMA Deluxe
Appetizer, Sashimi Special, Seasonal Fish Sushi (3 pc), Salmon Sushi (1 pc), Yellowtail Sushi (1 pc), Nigiri Special Sushi (2 pc), Kanpachi Sushi (1 pc), Bluefin Tuna Sushi (2 pc), Negi-Toro Cut Roll (4 pc) and Blue Crab Cut Roll (4 pc).
OMA Vegan
Vegan Appetizer, Vegan sushi (7 pc), and Vegan Special Cut Rolls (8 pc)
Appetizers
Specialty Nigiri
Nigiris
King Crab - 2 pc
Akami (Lean BF Tuna) - 2 pc
Akami part of the Bluefin tuna which is the leanest part from the core of the tuna.
Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) - 2 pc
Sweet and creamy Spot Prawn from the Pacific Northwest. 2-pc/order
Bincho (Albacore Tuna) - 2 pc
Bincho Belly (Albacore Tuna Belly) - 2 pc
Branzini (European Sea Bass) - 2 pc
Chu-Toro (Medium Fatty BF Tuna) - 2 pc
Chu-toro which is medium fatty part of the Bluefin tuna, comes from a part of the tuna that is closer to the skin.
Dorade (European Sea Bream) - 2 pc
Porgy (or Kurodai in Japanese) seared on the skin side to bring out the oil of this dense rich white fish. Because of the searing the texture and flavor really stands out. 2-pc/order.
Hamachi (Yellowtail) - 2 pc
Japanese amberjack or yellowtail. 2-pc/order
Hamachi Belly (Yellowtail Belly) - 2 pc
Hottate (Hokkaido Scallops) - 2 pc
Scallops (Hotate in Japanese) from Hokkaido the northern island of Japan, topped with Yuzu Kosho (Japanese citrus pepper). 2-pc/order.
Ikura (Salmon Roe) - 2 pc
Salmon roe with a nice pop, marinated in a salty sweet and smoky soy. 2-pc/order.
Madai (Japanese Sea Bream) - 2 pc
Madai (Japanese snapper) is one of the most popular white fish in Japan. Sutil flavored white fish. 2-pc/order.
O-Toro (Fatty BF Tuna Belly) - 2 pc
O-toro which is fatty tuna from the belly of the Bluefin tuna. 2-pc/order.
Sake (Salmon) - 2 pc
Salmon. 2-pc/order
Sake Belly (Salmon Belly) - 2 pc
Seared O-Toro - 2 pc
Seared O-toro which is fatty tuna from the belly of the Bluefin tuna. 2-pc/order.
Tuna Flight (Akami, Chu-Toro, O-Toro)
Bluefin tuna Akami, Chu-toro and O-toro (lean, medium and fatty parts of the tuna). 3-pc/order.
Unagi (Fresh Water Eel) - 2 pc
Fresh water eel, warm sweet and savory like dessert sushi. Perfect to end the meal. 2-pc/order
Uni (Sea Urchin) - 2 pc
Uni (Sea Urchin). 2-pc/order.
Uni Japanese - 2 pc
Japanese A5 Wagyu - 2 pc
Shima Aji - 2 pc
Kanpachi Belly- 2 pc
Cut Rolls
Cucumber Cut Roll (8 pc)
Avocado Cut Roll (8 pc)
Avocado cut roll. 8-pc.
Lobster Cut Roll (8pc)
Maine lobster cut roll. 8-pc.
Blue Crab Cut Roll (8pc)
Blue crab from Indonesia cut roll. 8-pc.
Scallops Cut Roll (8 pc)
Negi-Toro Cut Roll (8pc)
Chopped fatty Bluefin tuna 8 pc cut roll that melts in your mouth.
Salmon Cut Roll (8pc)
Negi-Hama Cut Roll (8pc)
Negi-Hama, chopped Hamachi with scallions 8 pc cut roll.
Unagi Cut Roll (8 pc)
Alcoholic Beverages
Seasonal: Kawaba Snow Wizen Craft
Craft Weizenbock imported from Japan.
Kirin Ichiban
Kirin Light
Vezasur "South Coast"
Seasonal: Baeren Classic "100 Years"
Seasonal: Musashino Pilsner
Green Soul Organic Riesling Bottle (750 ml)
Ritcher 'Zeppelin' Riesling Bottle (750 ml)
Gradis' Ciutta Pinot Grigio (750 ml)
Pazo das Bruxas Albariño (750 ml)
JP. Chenet Sauvignon Blanc Bottle (750 ml)
Slightly sweet, crips, citric, and light (Cotes de Gascogne, France).
Odfjell Armador Sauvignon Blanc (750 ml)
Les Allies – Sancerre 2021 (750 ml)
Landhaus Mayer Gruner Veltliner Bottle (750 ml)
Luxus One White Granacha Bottle (750 ml)
Mâcon-Villages Chardonnay – Burgundy 2020 (750 ml)
Moillard Chablis Bottle (750 ml)
Aline Beaune Chardonnay Bottle (750 ml)
R. Dutoit Chardonnay Bottle (750 ml)
Franzi & Cratzi Prosecco Bottle (750 ml)
Franzi & Cratzi Split (200 ml)
Franzi & Cratzi Rose Bottle (750 ml)
Franzi & Cratzi Rose Split (200 ml)
Argyle Brut Bottle (750 ml)
Natura Organic Rose – Valle del Rapel 2021 (750 ml)
Aix: Coteaux D’Aix en Provence Rose – Provence 2021 (750 ml)
1818 Inspiration Brut – Champagne
Chateau Miraval Rose Bottle (750 ml)
Bouvet Ladubay, Brut Rosé – Loire Valley NV
Matetic Vineyards EQ Sauvignon Blanc Bottle (750 ml)
Ken Wright Cellars Pinot Noir Bottle (750 ml)
Jean-Luc Mouillard Trosseau Bottle (750 ml)
Slates of Bonmont Red Blend Bottle (750 ml)
Vultur 'Toromiro' Carignan Bottle (750 ml)
Vina Cobos 'Cocodrilo' Red Blend Bottle (750 ml)
Soliterra 'Heredad' Red Blend Bottle (750 ml)
Harmonic Reserva, Tempranillo & Garnacha (750 ml)
Seikyo "Takehara" Junmai (300 ml)
Eiko Fuji Ban Ryu Junmai (300 ml)
Heaven 12 Junmai (720 ml)
Slightly dry, gentle, and rich (Kansai Region).
Hakuto Tokubetsu "Deep Faith" Junmai (720 ml)
Taiheikai Tokubetsu "Pacific Ocean" Junmai (720ml)
Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo (300 ml)
Denshin Yuki Junmai Gingo (720 ml)
Izumo Fuji Junmai Ginjo (720 ml)
Chikurin Karoyaka "Lightness" Junmai Ginjo (720 ml)
Fuku Chitose "Old Virtue" Junmai Ginjo (720 ml)
Dewazakura Mini-Daiginjo (300 ml)
Very dry, mellow, crisp, complex, and light (Tohoku Region).
Sōtō Junmai Daiginjo (720 ml)
Hakkaisan "Snow Aged" Junmai Daiginjo (720 ml)
Yuki no Bosha "Cabin in the Snow" Junmai Daiginjo (720 ml)
Shichi Hon Yari "Silent Samurai" Junmai Daiginjo (500 ml)
Yukimanman Junmai Daiginjo (720 ml)
Heaven Junmai Daiginjo (720 ml)
Imayo Tsukasa "Koi" Junmai Daiginjo Genshu (720 ml)
Kachou Gesseki "Morning Flower, Evening Moon" Daiginjo (720 ml)
Kamoizumi Nigori Ginjo (500 ml)
Slightly dry, robust, complex, and rich (Chogoku Region).