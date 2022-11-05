Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

OMAKAI sushi Aventura

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

18831 Biscayne Blvd #220

Aventura, FL 33180

Popular Items

OMA Deluxe
OMA
Chu-Toro (Medium Fatty BF Tuna) - 2 pc

OMAKAI - 'LEAVE IT UP TO US' Menus

OMA bite

OMA bite

$26.00

Appetizer, Sashimi Special, Seasonal Fish Sushi (1 pc), Salmon Sushi (2 pc), Bluefin Tuna Sushi (1 pc) and a Blue Crab Cut Roll (4 pc).

OMA

OMA

$38.00

Appetizer, Sashimi Special, Seasonal Fish Sushi (2 pc), Salmon Sushi (1 pc), Yellowtail Sushi (1 pc), Albacore Tuna Sushi (1 pc), Bluefin Tuna Sushi (2 pc), Chef Special Cut Roll (4 pc) and a Blue Crab Cut Roll (4 pc).

OMA Deluxe

OMA Deluxe

$50.00

Appetizer, Sashimi Special, Seasonal Fish Sushi (3 pc), Salmon Sushi (1 pc), Yellowtail Sushi (1 pc), Nigiri Special Sushi (2 pc), Kanpachi Sushi (1 pc), Bluefin Tuna Sushi (2 pc), Negi-Toro Cut Roll (4 pc) and Blue Crab Cut Roll (4 pc).

OMA Vegan

OMA Vegan

$28.00 Out of stock

Vegan Appetizer, Vegan sushi (7 pc), and Vegan Special Cut Rolls (8 pc)

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Soy beans with coarse sea salt.

Wakame Salad

Wakame Salad

$6.00
Maguro Sashimi

Maguro Sashimi

$12.00

Bluefin tuna sashimi 3-pc.

Sake Sashimi

Sake Sashimi

$9.00
Sashimi Trio (6 pc)

Sashimi Trio (6 pc)

$20.00

Seasonal sashimi trio.

Squid Salad

$9.00

O-Toro Sashimi (3 pc)

$22.00

Specialty Nigiri

Toro Truffle - 1 pc

$8.00 Out of stock

Aji 1 pc

$8.00 Out of stock

Unagi Foie Gras

$6.00 Out of stock

Nigiris

King Crab - 2 pc

King Crab - 2 pc

$20.00

King Crab - 2 pc

Akami (Lean BF Tuna) - 2 pc

Akami (Lean BF Tuna) - 2 pc

$11.00

Akami part of the Bluefin tuna which is the leanest part from the core of the tuna.

Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) - 2 pc

Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) - 2 pc

$10.00

Sweet and creamy Spot Prawn from the Pacific Northwest. 2-pc/order

Bincho Belly (Albacore Tuna Belly) - 2 pc

$9.00 Out of stock
Branzini (European Sea Bass) - 2 pc

Branzini (European Sea Bass) - 2 pc

$8.00
Chu-Toro (Medium Fatty BF Tuna) - 2 pc

Chu-Toro (Medium Fatty BF Tuna) - 2 pc

$13.00

Chu-toro which is medium fatty part of the Bluefin tuna, comes from a part of the tuna that is closer to the skin.

Dorade (European Sea Bream) -2 pc

Dorade (European Sea Bream) -2 pc

$8.00

Porgy (or Kurodai in Japanese) seared on the skin side to bring out the oil of this dense rich white fish. Because of the searing the texture and flavor really stands out. 2-pc/order.

Hamachi (Yellowtail) (2 pc)

Hamachi (Yellowtail) (2 pc)

$9.00

Japanese amberjack or yellowtail. 2-pc/order

Hamachi Belly (Yellowtail Belly) - 2 pc

$10.00 Out of stock
Hottate (Hokkaido Scallops) - 2 pc

Hottate (Hokkaido Scallops) - 2 pc

$10.00

Scallops (Hotate in Japanese) from Hokkaido the northern island of Japan, topped with Yuzu Kosho (Japanese citrus pepper). 2-pc/order.

Ikura (Salmon Roe) - 2 pc

Ikura (Salmon Roe) - 2 pc

$13.00

Salmon roe with a nice pop, marinated in a salty sweet and smoky soy. 2-pc/order.

Kanpachi (Greater Amberjack) - 2 pc

Kanpachi (Greater Amberjack) - 2 pc

$10.00

Kanpachi (Hawaiian amberjack) part of the yellowtail family. 2-pc/order.

O-Toro (Fatty BF Tuna Belly) - 2 pc

O-Toro (Fatty BF Tuna Belly) - 2 pc

$16.00

O-toro which is fatty tuna from the belly of the Bluefin tuna. 2-pc/order.

Sake (Salmon) - 2 pc

Sake (Salmon) - 2 pc

$8.00

Salmon. 2-pc/order

Sake Belly (Salmon Belly) - 2 pc

$9.00
Seared O-Toro (2 pc)

Seared O-Toro (2 pc)

$16.00

Seared O-toro which is fatty tuna from the belly of the Bluefin tuna. 2-pc/order.

Tuna Flight (Akami, Chu-Toro, O-Toro)

Tuna Flight (Akami, Chu-Toro, O-Toro)

$17.00

Bluefin tuna Akami, Chu-toro and O-toro (lean, medium and fatty parts of the tuna). 3-pc/order.

Unagi (Fresh Water Eel) - 2 pc

Unagi (Fresh Water Eel) - 2 pc

$9.00

Fresh water eel, warm sweet and savory like dessert sushi. Perfect to end the meal. 2-pc/order

Uni (Sea Urchin) (2 pc)

Uni (Sea Urchin) (2 pc)

$17.00

Uni (Sea Urchin). 2-pc/order.

Uni Japanese - 2 pc

Uni Japanese - 2 pc

$20.00 Out of stock
Wagyu A5

Wagyu A5

$20.00
Bincho (Albacore Tuna) - 2 pc

Bincho (Albacore Tuna) - 2 pc

$8.00

Aji 1 pc

$8.00 Out of stock

Tako - 2 pc

$15.00 Out of stock

Cut Rolls

Cucumber Cut Roll (8 pc)

Cucumber Cut Roll (8 pc)

$9.00
Avocado Cut Roll (8 pc)

Avocado Cut Roll (8 pc)

$11.00

Avocado cut roll. 8-pc.

Maine Lobster Cut Roll (8 pc)

Maine Lobster Cut Roll (8 pc)

$29.00

Maine lobster cut roll. 8-pc.

Blue Crab Cut Roll (8pc)

Blue Crab Cut Roll (8pc)

$19.00

Blue crab from Indonesia cut roll. 8-pc.

Scallops Cut Roll (8 pc)

Scallops Cut Roll (8 pc)

$21.00
Negi-Toro Cut Roll (8pc)

Negi-Toro Cut Roll (8pc)

$27.00

Chopped fatty Bluefin tuna 8 pc cut roll that melts in your mouth.

Salmon Cut Roll (8pc)

Salmon Cut Roll (8pc)

$17.00
Yellowtail Cut Roll (8pc)

Yellowtail Cut Roll (8pc)

$19.00

Negi-Hama, chopped Hamachi with scallions 8 pc cut roll.

Unagi Cut Roll (8 pc)

$21.00

Beverages

Coke (12 oz Can)

Coke (12 oz Can)

$3.00

Classic Coke 12 oz can.

Diet Coke (12 oz Can)

Diet Coke (12 oz Can)

$3.00

Diet Coke 12 oz can.

Sprite (12 oz Can)

Sprite (12 oz Can)

$3.00

Sprite 12 oz can.

Desserts

Mochi (4-pc)

Mochi (4-pc)

$12.00

4 seasonal mochi flavors

All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 12:00 am
OMAKAI sushi

Location

18831 Biscayne Blvd #220, Aventura, FL 33180

OMAKAI sushi image
OMAKAI sushi image

