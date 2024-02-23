OMC Smokehouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info
Oink. Moo. Cluck.
Location
1909 W Superior St, Duluth, MN 55806
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dovetail Cafe and Market - 1917 W Superior St
No Reviews
1917 W Superior St Duluth, MN 55806
View restaurant
Corktown Deli and Brews - 102 South 27th Ave West
No Reviews
102 South 27th Ave West Duluth, MN 55806
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Duluth
Boomtown Duluth - 4483 Martin Rd. - Duluth, MN 55803 - 218-722-0977
4.5 • 710
4483 Martin Rd Duluth, MN 55803
View restaurant