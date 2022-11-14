Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Omelet Bar

2,119 Reviews

$$

12250 Strategy Blvd suite 401 & 407

Orlando, FL 32817

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

OMELETS

BYO OMELET - 2 EGGS

$8.00

From the bar, build your own omelet

BYO OMELET - 3 EGGS

$9.00

From the bar, build your own omelet

BYO OMELET - 4 EGGS

$10.00

From the bar, build your own omelet

BOSTONIAN

BOSTONIAN

$16.50

3 eggs, lobster, pepper jack, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, red onions, topped with lobster bisque

RANCHER

$16.00

3 eggs, pepperoni, ham, sausage, smoked cheddar, spinach, black beans, red onions

PHILLY STEAK

$16.00

3 eggs, shaved Philly steak, provolone, mushrooms, green pepper, red onions

MEDITERRANEAN

$15.00

3 eggs, feta, spinach, fire roasted red pepper, tomatoes, black olives, red onions

EGGS & FRITTATAS

3X FLAVOR EGGS

$13.00Out of stock

2 EGGS YOUR WAY

$8.00

Cooked your way

3 EGGS YOUR WAY

$9.00

Cooked your way

4 EGGS YOUR WAY

$10.00

Cooked your way

#SCRAMBLE

$14.00

3 scrambled eggs, bacon, smoked cheddar, avocado, mushrooms, red onions - Served on a bed of house potatoes

RATATOUILLE FRITTATA

$16.00

3 eggs, Asiago cheese, zucchini, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, red onions, garlic, basil

CARNE FRITTATA

CARNE FRITTATA

$16.00

3 eggs, smoked brisket, bacon, cheese blend, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, garlic - Served with sausage gravy

BREAKFAST FLATS & BREAD BOWLS

SPRINGTIME FLAT

$14.00

Flatbread, 2 eggs sunny side up, cheese blend, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, garlic, basil

FARMHOUSE FLAT

FARMHOUSE FLAT

$14.50

Flatbread, 2 eggs sunny side up, Prosciutto, Asiago cheese, spinach, tomatoes, red onions

SOUTHWESTERN BOWL

SOUTHWESTERN BOWL

$15.50

Bread bowl, 3 scrambled eggs, cheese blend, black beans, corn, tomatoes, green pepper, red onions, garlic, avocado - Served with sour cream, fresh salsa

CHARCUTIER BOWL

$16.00

Bread Bowl, 3 scrambled eggs, Prosciutto, smoked turkey, smoked ham, smoked cheddar, tomatoes, red onions, olives Served with Dijon mustard

BENEDICTS

LOBSTER BENEDICT

LOBSTER BENEDICT

$16.50

2 eggs poached, lobster, English muffin spinach, Hollandaise

BRISKET BENEDICT

BRISKET BENEDICT

$14.50

2 eggs poached, smoked brisket, English muffin, red onions, BBQ Hollandaise

SPINACH BENEDICT

SPINACH BENEDICT

$12.50

2 eggs poached, spinach and sauteed red onions, English muffin Hollandaise

CLASSIC BENEDICT

$13.00

2 eggs poached, hand carved ham, English muffin, Hollandaise

SIDES

+1 PANCAKE

$5.00

+1 FRENCH TOAST

$5.00

+1 EGG

$1.00

APPLEWOOD BACON

$5.00

CHERRYWOOD BACON

$7.00

TURKEY BACON

$5.00

TURKEY SAUSAGE

$5.00

PORK SAUSAGE

$5.00

HAM

$4.00

FRIED CHICKEN

$5.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.00

WHITE TOAST

$3.00

MULTIGRAIN

$3.00

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$3.00

SOURDOUGH

$4.00

GLUTEN FREE TOAST

$4.00

HUMMUS

$7.00

GRAVY SIDE

$5.00

GRITS

$5.00

BASKET OF BISCUITS (4)

$12.00

BISCUIT (1)

$4.00

POTATOES

$5.00

GLUTEN FREE POTATOES

$5.00

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

BOURBON SYRUP

$2.50

FRUIT CUP

$7.00

FRUIT BOWL

$11.00

QUAKER OATMEAL

$8.50

SCOOP ICE CREAM

$3.00

SLICED TOMATOES

$4.00

SIDE OF TUNA

$5.00

WAFFLES

3X THE FLAVOR WAFFLE

$13.00

BYO WAFFLE

$9.00

From the bar, build your own waffle

VERY BERRY

VERY BERRY

$14.50

Crispy Belgian waffle, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, berry syrup & cream cheese frosting

CHOCO HAZELNUT

CHOCO HAZELNUT

$14.00

Crispy Belgian waffle, strawberries, bananas, Nutella ® - Served with whipped cream

BANANA SPLIT

BANANA SPLIT

$16.00

Crispy Belgian waffle, banana, strawberries, pineapple, vanilla ice cream, candied pecan, chery, whipped cream, served with 3 syrups, chocolate, caramel, berry

CARAMEL APPLE

$15.00

Crispy Blegian waffle, cinnamon apples, candied pecan, served with caramel Rum sauce & whipped cream

BROWNIE BANANA SPLIT

$17.00Out of stock

PANCAKES

3X THE FLAVOR PANCAKE

$13.00

BYO PANCAKE

$10.00

From the bar, build your own pancake

BANANA PECAN CRUNCH

$14.50

3 pancakes, granola, bananas, candied pecans, whipped cream, caramel syrup

SUMMER BREAK

$15.50

3 pancakes, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, bananas, whipped cream, berry syrup

S'MORES TOWER

S'MORES TOWER

$15.50

3 classic pancakes, marshmallow silk, chocolate chips, graham crackers, white and chocolate syrup

CAKE FLIGHT

CAKE FLIGHT

$14.50

3 classic dollar stacks - 3 mouth watering flavors - raspberry, Nutella ®, banana, served with a combo of Nutella, caramel & berry syrups

LEMON BLUEBERRY

$15.50Out of stock

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE-DOWN

$15.50

FRENCH TOAST

3X THE FLAVOR FRENCH TOAST

$13.00

BYO FRENCH TOAST

$10.00

From the bar, build your own waffle

BANANA FOSTER

BANANA FOSTER

$16.00

3 slices of Brioche toast, bananas, candied pecans, caramel Rum sauce, cream cheese frosting

PINA COLADA

PINA COLADA

$16.00

3 slices of Brioche toast, caramelized fresh pineapple, cocount flakes, pineapple rum sauce, cream cheese frosting

SPRING BERRY

SPRING BERRY

$16.00

3 slices of Brioche toast, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, berry syrup, cream cheese frosting

HOUSE FAVORITES

CHICKEN & WAFFLE FLIGHT

CHICKEN & WAFFLE FLIGHT

$15.00

Breaded chicken & waffles served 3 ways - House made Gravy, Cherrywood Bacon & Smoked Cheddar, Raspberry butter & Bourbon Syrup

BISCUITS & GRAVY

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$11.50

3 Fresh house baked buttermilk biscuits, from scratch sausage gravy

(6) BEIGNET

(6) BEIGNET

$9.00

French Quarter Beignet served with raspberry syrup

YOGURT PARFAIT

$8.50

Greek yogurt, granola, strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, served with honey

MUNCHKINS

MUNCHKIN EGGS

$9.00

2 eggs well cooked served with toast; Add Cheese - 1

MUNCHKIN FRENCH TOAST

$9.00

Golden French Toast served with whipped cream

MUNCHKIN CAKE

$9.00

Fluffy pancake served with whipped cream; Add chocolate chips - 1

MUNCHKIN BELGIAN WAFFLE

$9.00

Crispy Belgian waffle served with whipped cream; Add chocolate chips - 1

MUNCHKIN CHOCO MUNCH

$9.00

White or wheat toast, Nutella® spread

MUNCHKIN CHIKI

$9.00

3 chicken breast tenders

MUNCHKIN GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

White or wheat toast, melted American cheese

MUNCHKIN BURGER

$9.00

Burger bun, all natural beef patty; Add American cheese - 1

MUNCHKIN MAC&CHEESE

$9.00

Creamy Real Cheddar mac&cheese

MUNCHKIN FRUIT CUP

$4.00

2PCs APPLEWOOD BACON

$3.00

2PCs TURKEY BACON

$3.00

2PCs PORK SAUSAGE

$3.00

2PCs TURKEY SAUSAGE

$3.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$3.00

BURGERS

CLASSIC BURGER

$11.50

Brioche bun, 1/3 lb all natural angus beef, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions

BLUE MOON

$14.00

Brioche bun, 1/3 lb all natural angus beef, Applewood bacon, provolone & blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, sriracha mayo

CHIPOTLE

CHIPOTLE

$14.00

Brioche bun, 1/3 lb all natural angus beef, Pepper Jack, avocado, corn, jalapeno, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, salsa, crispy tortilla strips, Chipotle mayo

THE MUNCH

THE MUNCH

$14.50

Brioche bun, 1/3 lb all natural angus beef, fried egg, Applewood bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Russian Dressing

WRAPS

GRILLED VEGGIE WRAP

GRILLED VEGGIE WRAP

$10.00

White or wheat wrap, grilled eggplant & zucchini, cheese blend, fire roasted red pepper, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, hummus

OMELET WRAP

$11.50

White or wheat wrap, 2 eggs, cheese blend, bacon, salsa, corn, black beans, red onions, Chipotel aioli

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$12.50

White or wheat wrap, grilled or fried chicken, Asiago, lettuce, red onions, Caesar dressing

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$12.50

White or wheat wrap, grilled or fried Buffalo chicken, smoked cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onion blue cheese

SANDWICHES

HOUSE BLT

HOUSE BLT

$14.00

Sourdough toast, Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, smoked cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, garlic aioli

PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH

$14.00

Soft hoagie, shaved Philly steak, provolone, mushrooms, green pepper, red onions, garlic Aioli

CHICKEN PHILLY

CHICKEN PHILLY

$14.00

Soft hoagie, grilled chicken, provolone, mushrooms, green pepper, red onions, garlic aioli

TUNA MELT

$13.50

Focaccia bread, tuna salad, provolone, tomatoes, Russian Dressing

VEGGIE MELT

$12.50

Wheat berry toast, grilled eggplant & zucchini, cheese blend, fire roasted red pepper, red onions, hummus

TURKEY BACON SWISS

TURKEY BACON SWISS

$13.50

Focaccia bread, smoked turkey breast, Applewood bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, dijon mayo

PROSCUITTO & HAM

PROSCUITTO & HAM

$13.50

Sourdough toast, Prosciutto, ham, smoked cheddar, Spinach, tomatoes, red onions, garlic aioli

SOURDOUGH GRILLED CHEESE

$11.00

SOUPS & MAC

TOMATO BASIL CUP

$6.00

LOBSTER BISQUE CUP

$7.50

SOUP OF THE DAY CUP

$6.50

TOMATO BASIL BOWL

$7.00

LOBSTER BISQUE BOWL

$9.00

SOUP OF THE DAY BOWL

$8.00

MAC & CHEESE BOWL

$8.00

SALADS

HALF HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, boiled egg, Italian dressing

FULL HOUSE SALAD

$10.50

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, boiled egg, Italian dressing

CAESAR SALAD

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, Asiago, Caesar dressing, croutons

HALF CAESAR SALAD

$7.50

COBB SALAD

$12.00

Fresh mixed greens, black beans, corn, avocado, salsa, cheese blend, tortilla strips, ranch dressing

TROPICAL SUMMER

TROPICAL SUMMER

$13.50

Fresh mixed greens, strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, candied pecans, raspberry vinaigrette

MUNCHKINS

MUNCHKIN EGGS

$9.00

2 eggs well cooked served with toast; Add Cheese - 1

MUNCHKIN CAKE

$9.00

Fluffy pancake served with whipped cream; Add chocolate chips - 1

MUNCHKIN FRENCH TOAST

$9.00

Golden French Toast served with whipped cream

MUNCHKIN BELGIAN WAFFLE

$9.00

Crispy Belgian waffle served with whipped cream; Add chocolate chips - 1

MUNCHKIN CHOCO MUNCH

$9.00

White or wheat toast, Nutella® spread

MUNCHKIN GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

White or wheat toast, melted American cheese

MUNCHKIN BURGER

$9.00

Burger bun, all natural beef patty; Add American cheese - 1

MUNCHKIN CHIKI

$9.00

3 chicken breast tenders

MUNCHKIN MAC&CHEESE

$9.00

Creamy Real Cheddar mac&cheese

MUNCHKIN FRUIT CUP

$4.00

2PCs APPLEWOOD BACON

$3.00

2PCs TURKEY BACON

$3.00

2PCs PORK SAUSAGE

$3.00

2PCs TURKEY SAUSAGE

$3.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$3.00

PICK 2 COMBOS

PICK 2 SANDWICH & SOUP/SALAD

$12.00

PICK 2 SOUP & SALAD

$12.00

KNIGHT LITE

EGGELICIOUS QUINOA BOWL

$13.00

1 Egg your way, quinoa, bacon, Spinach, tomatoes, sauteed onions, olive oil, parsley

CARNIVOR REX OMELET

$15.50

3 Egg white omelet, shaved Rib Eye steak, turkey sausage, sauteed red onions, mushrooms, fired roasted red pepper served with a side of summer salad & raspberry vinaigrette

VEG OUT EGG WHITE OMELET

$13.50

Egg white omelet, sauteed spinach, zucchini, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, served with summer side salad & raspberry vinaigrette

3XLitePro

$14.00

3 Egg white omelet, turkey bacon, turkey sausage, minced parsley

CHOBANI QUINOA BERRY BANANA BOWL

$10.00

Chobani® Greek yogurt, quinoa, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, raspberry honey

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUINOA & KALE SALAD

$15.50

Grilled Chipotle chicken, kale, quinoa, romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, cheese blend, crostinies, tossed in lite chipotle ranch dressing

GRILLED VEGGIE QUINOA & KALE SALAD

$14.50

Kale, Quinoa, romaine lettuce, grilled eggplant, zucchini, chick peas, red onions, feta cheese, crostinies, tossed in lite pesto yogurt dressing

CHIPOTLE LETTUCE TACOS

$14.50

Grilled chipotle chicken, lettuce, red onions, black beans, corn, cheese blend, lite chipotle ranch dressing, served with a side of fruit cup

AVOCADO FLAT

$14.00

Avocado served on a bed of spring greens, toasted flat bread, tomatoes, drizzled with lite pesto yogurt dressing

PALEO BURGER

$13.00

1/3 lb all natural angus beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sauteed red onions, mushrooms, served with a side of fruit cup

ATHLETE SMOOTHIES

SWEET & SOUR KALE BERRY BANANA

$9.00

Whey protein, yogurt, kale, banana, strawberries, granola, honey, lemon J

PEANUT BUTTER PROTEIN BLAST

$9.00

Chocolate protein, peanut butter, banana, yogurt, honey

MERCHANDISE

OMELET BAR SHIRT GUEST

$25.00

TO-GO CUP

$1.00

SODA/JUICE/TEA/MILK

PEPSI

$3.00

DIET PEPSI

$3.00

MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.00

SIERRA MIST

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$5.00

LEMONADE

$5.00

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

APPLE JUICE

$5.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.50

MILK

$3.50

ALMOND MILK

$4.00

COFFEE /ESPRESSO

REG COFFEE

$3.00

DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

ICED COFFEE

$3.00

ICED CARAMEL MOCHA

$6.50

ICED CARAMEL

$6.50

DBL ESPRESSO

$5.50

LATTE

$5.00

CAPPUCCINO

$6.50

CAFÉ MOCHA

$6.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

KIDS DRINKS

KID ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

KID APPLE JUICE

$3.00

KID LEMONADE

$3.00

KID MILK

$2.00

KID CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.00

KID SODA

$2.00

EGGS & OMELETS

PLAIN OMELETS

$60.00+

CHEESE OMELETS

$65.00+

SCRAMBLED

$60.00+

PANCAKES, WAFFLES, & FRENCH TOAST

PANCAKES

$60.00+

WAFFLES

$60.00+

FRENCH TOAST

$65.00+

HOUSE FAVORITES (CATERING)

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$100.00+

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$45.00+

WRAPS/SANDWICHES & SALADS

PROSCUITTO & HAM

$50.00+

TURKEY, BACON & SWISS

$50.00+

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAPS

$50.00+

GRILLED VEGGIE

$60.00+

TUNA MELT

$65.00+

HOUSE SALAD

$35.00+

CAESAR SALAD

$40.00+

COBB SALAD

$40.00+

SIDES & BEVERAGES

POTATOES

$45.00+

FRENCH FRIES

$40.00+

BACON

$40.00+

SAUSAGE

$40.00+

COFFEE (BOX)

$15.00

NATALIE'S ORANGE JUICE (GALLON)

$15.00

CUTLERY & PLATES

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Join the Breakfast Revolution!

Location

12250 Strategy Blvd suite 401 & 407, Orlando, FL 32817

Directions

Gallery
Omelet Bar image
Omelet Bar image
Omelet Bar image
Omelet Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Build My Burgers
orange star4.4 • 464
3402 TECHNOLOGICAL AVE ORLANDO, FL 32817
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Orlando FL (Waterford Lakes) #092
orange star4.3 • 619
781 Alafaya Trail North Orlando, FL 32828
View restaurantnext
Gator's Dockside at Oviedo
orange star4.4 • 315
167 E. Mitchell Hammock Road Oviedo, FL 32765
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Oviedo FL (Broadway)
orange star3.9 • 382
1817 E. Broadway Street Oviedo, FL 32765
View restaurantnext
District Eat & Play - Oviedo
orange starNo Reviews
1395 Oviedo Mall Boulevard Oviedo, FL 32765
View restaurantnext
Gator's Dockside at Winter Springs
orange starNo Reviews
5275 Red Bug Lake Road Winter Springs, FL 32708
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Orlando

Toasted - UCF
orange star4.6 • 1,891
11551 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817
View restaurantnext
South Philly Steaks - Avalon Park Orlando
orange star4.5 • 1,405
12001 Avalon Lake Dr Orlando, FL 32828
View restaurantnext
Vespr Coffee Bar - 626 N. Alafaya Trail Suite 105
orange star4.6 • 1,282
626 N. Alafaya Trail Suite 105 Orlando, FL 32828
View restaurantnext
Build My Burgers
orange star4.4 • 464
3402 TECHNOLOGICAL AVE ORLANDO, FL 32817
View restaurantnext
Foxtail Coffee - University
orange star4.4 • 427
12001 Collegiate Way Orlando, FL 32817
View restaurantnext
Papa Lozzi Italia - New ownership
orange star4.6 • 344
504 N Alafaya Trail Orlando, FL 32828
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orlando
Waterford Lakes
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Horizons West / West Orlando
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
International Drive / I-Drive
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Baldwin Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Dr. Phillips
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston