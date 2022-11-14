- Home
Omelet Bar
2,119 Reviews
$$
12250 Strategy Blvd suite 401 & 407
Orlando, FL 32817
OMELETS
BYO OMELET - 2 EGGS
From the bar, build your own omelet
BYO OMELET - 3 EGGS
From the bar, build your own omelet
BYO OMELET - 4 EGGS
From the bar, build your own omelet
BOSTONIAN
3 eggs, lobster, pepper jack, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, red onions, topped with lobster bisque
RANCHER
3 eggs, pepperoni, ham, sausage, smoked cheddar, spinach, black beans, red onions
PHILLY STEAK
3 eggs, shaved Philly steak, provolone, mushrooms, green pepper, red onions
MEDITERRANEAN
3 eggs, feta, spinach, fire roasted red pepper, tomatoes, black olives, red onions
EGGS & FRITTATAS
3X FLAVOR EGGS
2 EGGS YOUR WAY
Cooked your way
3 EGGS YOUR WAY
Cooked your way
4 EGGS YOUR WAY
Cooked your way
#SCRAMBLE
3 scrambled eggs, bacon, smoked cheddar, avocado, mushrooms, red onions - Served on a bed of house potatoes
RATATOUILLE FRITTATA
3 eggs, Asiago cheese, zucchini, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, red onions, garlic, basil
CARNE FRITTATA
3 eggs, smoked brisket, bacon, cheese blend, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, garlic - Served with sausage gravy
BREAKFAST FLATS & BREAD BOWLS
SPRINGTIME FLAT
Flatbread, 2 eggs sunny side up, cheese blend, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, garlic, basil
FARMHOUSE FLAT
Flatbread, 2 eggs sunny side up, Prosciutto, Asiago cheese, spinach, tomatoes, red onions
SOUTHWESTERN BOWL
Bread bowl, 3 scrambled eggs, cheese blend, black beans, corn, tomatoes, green pepper, red onions, garlic, avocado - Served with sour cream, fresh salsa
CHARCUTIER BOWL
Bread Bowl, 3 scrambled eggs, Prosciutto, smoked turkey, smoked ham, smoked cheddar, tomatoes, red onions, olives Served with Dijon mustard
BENEDICTS
LOBSTER BENEDICT
2 eggs poached, lobster, English muffin spinach, Hollandaise
BRISKET BENEDICT
2 eggs poached, smoked brisket, English muffin, red onions, BBQ Hollandaise
SPINACH BENEDICT
2 eggs poached, spinach and sauteed red onions, English muffin Hollandaise
CLASSIC BENEDICT
2 eggs poached, hand carved ham, English muffin, Hollandaise
SIDES
+1 PANCAKE
+1 FRENCH TOAST
+1 EGG
APPLEWOOD BACON
CHERRYWOOD BACON
TURKEY BACON
TURKEY SAUSAGE
PORK SAUSAGE
HAM
FRIED CHICKEN
GRILLED CHICKEN
WHITE TOAST
MULTIGRAIN
ENGLISH MUFFIN
SOURDOUGH
GLUTEN FREE TOAST
HUMMUS
GRAVY SIDE
GRITS
BASKET OF BISCUITS (4)
BISCUIT (1)
POTATOES
GLUTEN FREE POTATOES
FRENCH FRIES
BOURBON SYRUP
FRUIT CUP
FRUIT BOWL
QUAKER OATMEAL
SCOOP ICE CREAM
SLICED TOMATOES
SIDE OF TUNA
WAFFLES
3X THE FLAVOR WAFFLE
BYO WAFFLE
From the bar, build your own waffle
VERY BERRY
Crispy Belgian waffle, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, berry syrup & cream cheese frosting
CHOCO HAZELNUT
Crispy Belgian waffle, strawberries, bananas, Nutella ® - Served with whipped cream
BANANA SPLIT
Crispy Belgian waffle, banana, strawberries, pineapple, vanilla ice cream, candied pecan, chery, whipped cream, served with 3 syrups, chocolate, caramel, berry
CARAMEL APPLE
Crispy Blegian waffle, cinnamon apples, candied pecan, served with caramel Rum sauce & whipped cream
BROWNIE BANANA SPLIT
PANCAKES
3X THE FLAVOR PANCAKE
BYO PANCAKE
From the bar, build your own pancake
BANANA PECAN CRUNCH
3 pancakes, granola, bananas, candied pecans, whipped cream, caramel syrup
SUMMER BREAK
3 pancakes, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, bananas, whipped cream, berry syrup
S'MORES TOWER
3 classic pancakes, marshmallow silk, chocolate chips, graham crackers, white and chocolate syrup
CAKE FLIGHT
3 classic dollar stacks - 3 mouth watering flavors - raspberry, Nutella ®, banana, served with a combo of Nutella, caramel & berry syrups
LEMON BLUEBERRY
PINEAPPLE UPSIDE-DOWN
FRENCH TOAST
3X THE FLAVOR FRENCH TOAST
BYO FRENCH TOAST
From the bar, build your own waffle
BANANA FOSTER
3 slices of Brioche toast, bananas, candied pecans, caramel Rum sauce, cream cheese frosting
PINA COLADA
3 slices of Brioche toast, caramelized fresh pineapple, cocount flakes, pineapple rum sauce, cream cheese frosting
SPRING BERRY
3 slices of Brioche toast, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, berry syrup, cream cheese frosting
HOUSE FAVORITES
CHICKEN & WAFFLE FLIGHT
Breaded chicken & waffles served 3 ways - House made Gravy, Cherrywood Bacon & Smoked Cheddar, Raspberry butter & Bourbon Syrup
BISCUITS & GRAVY
3 Fresh house baked buttermilk biscuits, from scratch sausage gravy
(6) BEIGNET
French Quarter Beignet served with raspberry syrup
YOGURT PARFAIT
Greek yogurt, granola, strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, served with honey
MUNCHKINS
MUNCHKIN EGGS
2 eggs well cooked served with toast; Add Cheese - 1
MUNCHKIN FRENCH TOAST
Golden French Toast served with whipped cream
MUNCHKIN CAKE
Fluffy pancake served with whipped cream; Add chocolate chips - 1
MUNCHKIN BELGIAN WAFFLE
Crispy Belgian waffle served with whipped cream; Add chocolate chips - 1
MUNCHKIN CHOCO MUNCH
White or wheat toast, Nutella® spread
MUNCHKIN CHIKI
3 chicken breast tenders
MUNCHKIN GRILLED CHEESE
White or wheat toast, melted American cheese
MUNCHKIN BURGER
Burger bun, all natural beef patty; Add American cheese - 1
MUNCHKIN MAC&CHEESE
Creamy Real Cheddar mac&cheese
MUNCHKIN FRUIT CUP
2PCs APPLEWOOD BACON
2PCs TURKEY BACON
2PCs PORK SAUSAGE
2PCs TURKEY SAUSAGE
VANILLA ICE CREAM
BURGERS
CLASSIC BURGER
Brioche bun, 1/3 lb all natural angus beef, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions
BLUE MOON
Brioche bun, 1/3 lb all natural angus beef, Applewood bacon, provolone & blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, sriracha mayo
CHIPOTLE
Brioche bun, 1/3 lb all natural angus beef, Pepper Jack, avocado, corn, jalapeno, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, salsa, crispy tortilla strips, Chipotle mayo
THE MUNCH
Brioche bun, 1/3 lb all natural angus beef, fried egg, Applewood bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Russian Dressing
WRAPS
GRILLED VEGGIE WRAP
White or wheat wrap, grilled eggplant & zucchini, cheese blend, fire roasted red pepper, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, hummus
OMELET WRAP
White or wheat wrap, 2 eggs, cheese blend, bacon, salsa, corn, black beans, red onions, Chipotel aioli
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
White or wheat wrap, grilled or fried chicken, Asiago, lettuce, red onions, Caesar dressing
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
White or wheat wrap, grilled or fried Buffalo chicken, smoked cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onion blue cheese
SANDWICHES
HOUSE BLT
Sourdough toast, Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, smoked cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, garlic aioli
PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH
Soft hoagie, shaved Philly steak, provolone, mushrooms, green pepper, red onions, garlic Aioli
CHICKEN PHILLY
Soft hoagie, grilled chicken, provolone, mushrooms, green pepper, red onions, garlic aioli
TUNA MELT
Focaccia bread, tuna salad, provolone, tomatoes, Russian Dressing
VEGGIE MELT
Wheat berry toast, grilled eggplant & zucchini, cheese blend, fire roasted red pepper, red onions, hummus
TURKEY BACON SWISS
Focaccia bread, smoked turkey breast, Applewood bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, dijon mayo
PROSCUITTO & HAM
Sourdough toast, Prosciutto, ham, smoked cheddar, Spinach, tomatoes, red onions, garlic aioli
SOURDOUGH GRILLED CHEESE
SOUPS & MAC
SALADS
HALF HOUSE SALAD
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, boiled egg, Italian dressing
FULL HOUSE SALAD
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, boiled egg, Italian dressing
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, Asiago, Caesar dressing, croutons
HALF CAESAR SALAD
COBB SALAD
Fresh mixed greens, black beans, corn, avocado, salsa, cheese blend, tortilla strips, ranch dressing
TROPICAL SUMMER
Fresh mixed greens, strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, candied pecans, raspberry vinaigrette
KNIGHT LITE
EGGELICIOUS QUINOA BOWL
1 Egg your way, quinoa, bacon, Spinach, tomatoes, sauteed onions, olive oil, parsley
CARNIVOR REX OMELET
3 Egg white omelet, shaved Rib Eye steak, turkey sausage, sauteed red onions, mushrooms, fired roasted red pepper served with a side of summer salad & raspberry vinaigrette
VEG OUT EGG WHITE OMELET
Egg white omelet, sauteed spinach, zucchini, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, served with summer side salad & raspberry vinaigrette
3XLitePro
3 Egg white omelet, turkey bacon, turkey sausage, minced parsley
CHOBANI QUINOA BERRY BANANA BOWL
Chobani® Greek yogurt, quinoa, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, raspberry honey
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUINOA & KALE SALAD
Grilled Chipotle chicken, kale, quinoa, romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, cheese blend, crostinies, tossed in lite chipotle ranch dressing
GRILLED VEGGIE QUINOA & KALE SALAD
Kale, Quinoa, romaine lettuce, grilled eggplant, zucchini, chick peas, red onions, feta cheese, crostinies, tossed in lite pesto yogurt dressing
CHIPOTLE LETTUCE TACOS
Grilled chipotle chicken, lettuce, red onions, black beans, corn, cheese blend, lite chipotle ranch dressing, served with a side of fruit cup
AVOCADO FLAT
Avocado served on a bed of spring greens, toasted flat bread, tomatoes, drizzled with lite pesto yogurt dressing
PALEO BURGER
1/3 lb all natural angus beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sauteed red onions, mushrooms, served with a side of fruit cup
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Join the Breakfast Revolution!
12250 Strategy Blvd suite 401 & 407, Orlando, FL 32817