Restaurant header imageView gallery

Omen Coffee Company 2647 Washington Ave Ste E

review star

No reviews yet

2647 Washington Ave Ste E

Saint Louis, MO 63103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Drink Menu

Hot Drinks

Espresso

$3.00

2 oz of espresso.

Cortado

$4.00

4 oz drink made w/ a double shot of espresso and your choice of milk, steamed.

Cappuccino

$4.25

5.5 oz drink made w/ a double shot of espresso and your choice of milk, steamed.

Flat White

$4.50

8 oz drink made w/ a double shot of espresso and your choice of milk, steamed.

Latte

$5.00+

Made with a double shot of espresso and your choice of milk, steamed. Flavor options available.

Americano

$3.50+

Made with a double shot of espresso and hot filtered water.

Drip Coffee To Go

$3.00+

Alchemy (medium roast)

Drip Coffee Dine In

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Pour-Over

$7.00

20oz only, our naturally processed Mexico Oasis roast. Very fruity, very flavorful light roast

Hero Coffee

$1.50

Any drink for a police officer.

Cold Drinks

The Cema Special

$6.00+

Made with three pumps of vanilla syrup (sugar free available), lots of ice, your choice of milk and a double shot of espresso. Topped with caramel drizzle.

Orange Espresso Tonic

$6.00+

Made with tonic soda (diet available), lots of ice, juice from 1/2 a fresh orange, and a double shot of espresso.

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Made with a double shot of espresso, ice, and your choice of milk. Flavor options are available.

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Made with a double shot of espresso, ice, and filtered water.

Cold Brew

$4.00+

House-made cold brew using our Alchemy roast.

Passion Tea Lemonade

$5.00+

House-made passion tea mixed with lemonade and a splash of club soda. Garnished with a slice of fresh lemon.

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.00

Merchandise Menu

Apparel

Oversized "Hustle" tee

$35.00

OG coffee club tee

$25.00

Books

Journal

$30.00

The Alchemist

$20.00

The Magic of Thinking Big

$20.00

Discipline is Destiny

$20.00

Coffee

12oz bag Alchemy ground

$20.00

12oz bag Alchemy whole bean

$20.00

12oz bag Elixir whole bean

$20.00

12oz bag Elixir ground

$20.00

12oz bag Oasis whole bean

$20.00

12oz bag Oasis ground

$20.00

Other

Stay Fresh canister

$40.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Have faith. Hustle hard. Heed the Omens.

Location

2647 Washington Ave Ste E, Saint Louis, MO 63103

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Beffa's
orange starNo Reviews
2700 Olive St. St. Louis, MO 63103
View restaurantnext
Schlafly Tap Room
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Locust Street ST Louis, MO 63103
View restaurantnext
Small Batch - 3001 Locust
orange starNo Reviews
3001 Locust Saint Louis, MO 63103
View restaurantnext
Brick River Cider - 2000 Washington
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Washington Saint Louis, MO 63103
View restaurantnext
The Fountain on Locust
orange starNo Reviews
3037 Locust St Louis, MO 63103
View restaurantnext
The Pitch -
orange starNo Reviews
201 South 18th Street St. Louis, MO 63103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saint Louis

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Louis
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (17 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston