Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

*NEW* OMG Burgers & Brew 2 201 E Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

201 E Main Street

Hermiston, OR 97801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Burger
Chicken Wings
OMG Burger

Starters

Cheese Curds

$11.99

curds of cheese coated in special batter and deep friend, pineapple habanero sauce

Chicken Wings

$14.99

8 crispy wings, with choice of sauce: bbq, buffalo, pineapple-habanero, garlic sesame

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.99

Topped with chili con carne, cheddar cheese, green onion, fried jalapenos

Fried Pickles

$11.99

fried pickle chips, jalapeno ranch

Deep Fried Avocado Slices

$13.99

Perfectly ripened avocado slices breaded with a hint of citrus & black pepper! Served with your choice of ranch, jalapeño ranch, or pineapple habañero sauce

Deviled Eggs WHAT!!!!

$9.99

A trio of deviled eggs..... classic style, bacon bits & green onion and last... jalapeno popper style!!

Omg! Rings

$13.99

Thick cut beer battered onion rings topped with BBQ sauce, gouda cheese, green onions and bacon.

Puppy Patty

$4.49

Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.49

chicken, romaine lettuce, egg, tomato, blue cheese, bacon, green onion

1/2 Cobb Salad

$8.29

chicken, romaine lettuce, egg, tomato, blue cheese, bacon, green onion

Harvest Salad

$15.49

chicken, seasonal fruit, diced tomatoes, parmesan cheese, candied pecans, blackberry vinaigrette

1/2 Harvest Salad

$8.29

chicken, seasonal fruit, diced tomatoes, parmesan cheese, candied pecans, blackberry vinaigrette

OMG Salad

$15.49

1/2 OMG Salad

$8.29

Caesar

$10.49

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons

Half Caesar

$5.29

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons

Burgers

Bacon Burger

$15.99

special sauce, pickles, bacon, tomatoes, shredded lettuce,cheddar cheese

BBQ Pork Burger

$15.99

coleslaw, cheddar cheese, bbq pulled pork

Big Blue Burger

$14.99

bacon, blue cheese dressing and blue cheese crumbles, shredded lettuce

Big Melvin BGR

$17.99

two beef patties, special sauce, shredded lettuce, pickles, american cheese

Burns Twice Burger

$15.99

housemade coleslaw, jalapeno fried strips, pepperjack cheese,spicy pineapple habanero

Frito Burger

$15.99

House made slaw, American cheese, housemade chili, fritos

Gouda For Me Burger

$15.99

special sauce, fried onion strips, shredded lettuce, tomato, bacon, smoked gouda cheese, BBQ sauce

MacDaddy Burger

$15.99

sriracha mac and cheese, housemade slaw, bacon,

Melt Burger

$13.99

Grilled onions, fried onion strips, and mayo on our thick sliced toasted egg bread with Swiss and pepper jack cheese

Mushroom Burger

$15.99

swiss cheese, sauteed crimini mushrooms, sour cream, topped with french fried onions

Nacho Cheese Burger

$15.99

Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, fresh jalapeños, spicy nacho Doriotos, topped with our house made spicy Sriracha cheese sauce

OMG Burger

$12.99

special sauce, pickles, tomato, shredded lettuce

OMG! Double Burger

$16.99

OMG! Rueben

$15.99

PBJJ Burger

$13.99

peanut butter, raspberry jam, fresh jalapenos

Philadelphia Experiment

$13.99

Blend of peppers and onions with double provolone cheese and mayo.

Smash Burger

$14.99

Smashed, crispy burger served with mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions and 2 slices of American Cheese.

Spicy Hawaiian

$15.99

Jalapeño BRG

$15.99

Pendleton BRG

$14.99

OMG! Bacon King Burger

$15.99

OMG! American Dip Burger

$14.99

Chicken Sand.

CHX BBQ

$14.99

crispy chicken, bbq sauce, housemade coleslaw

CHX Bleu Buffalo

$14.99

crispy fried chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles

CHX Holy Guac

$15.99

crispy fried chicken, sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce, tomato, pepperjack cheese,

CHX Mac

$15.99

fried chicken, sriracha mac & cheese, housemade coleslaw, bacon

OMG Chx Classic

$13.99

crispy fried chicken, special sauce, shredded lettuce

Burns Twice Chicken

$15.99

Fresh jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and our own spicy pineapple habanero sauce.

CHX Bacon Ranch

$15.99

Hail Caesar!

$14.99

Dogs

BBQ Dog

$12.99

housemade slaw, BBQ sauce, bacon, American cheese

Classic Dog

$9.99

sweet relish, ketchup, mustard

Frito Chili Dog

$11.99

housemade slaw, topped with chili and fritos

Mac Dog

$12.99

sriracha mac and cheese, housemade coleslaw

Sauerkraut Dog

$11.99

Dessert

Slice of Heaven

$8.00

Triple Layer Caramel Cake

$8.00

7 Layer Double Fudge Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Blue berry cobble cheesecake

$8.00

Lemonade cake

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Raspberry Cheesecake Burrito

$8.00

Waffle sweet potato fries

$7.00

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

plain

Kids Corn Dog

$8.00

2 corn dogs

Kids Ice Cream

$3.00

vanilla ice cream, plain or with chocolate sauce, whip cream

Kids Chicken Nugget

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Sides

SID 1/2 Fries

$2.49

SID French Fries

$4.49

SID Mac & Cheese

$4.49

Side Salad

$4.49

SID 1/2 Sweet Pot FF

$2.49

SID Swt Potato Fries

$4.49

SID Slaw

$4.49

SID Onion Rings

$6.49

Cup of soup

$4.49

Bowl of soup

$7.49

Bowl of mac

$7.49

1/2 Tots

$2.49

SID Tots

$4.49

Cup of pine hab TO GO

$4.49

Bowl of pine hat TO GO

$7.49

OMG! SLIDERS

Classic Slider

$6.99

Special sauce, pickle, lettuce and American cheese

BBQ Slider

$6.99

House made slaw, House BBQ sauce and Smoked Gouda

Baby Blue Slider

$7.99

Special sauce, pickle, lettuce and American cheese

PBJJ Slider

$6.99

Peanut butter, raspberry jam, fresh jalapeños

Burns Twice Slider

$7.99

House made slaw, jalapeño fried strips, pepper jack cheese, spicy pineapple habanero sauce

Frito Chili Slider

$7.99

Classic Bacon Slider

$7.99

Mac Bowls

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac Bowl

$14.99

Andouille Sausage and green onion Mac Bowl

$14.99

Chili Mac Bowl

$14.99

Fried chicken Mac Bowl

$14.99

Hot Dog Mac Bowl

$14.99

N/A Beverages

Employee Redbull

Coffee

$3.00

fresh brewed

Hot Tea

$3.00

Tazo brand hot tea - Earl Grey, Orange Spice and Mint

Iced Tea

$3.00

fesh brewed

Soda

$3.00

Pepsi products - Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mt. Dew, Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, 7up, Pink Lemonade

Milkshakes

$5.49

Hand made from real ice cream Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry

Milkshake Of Month

$6.49

Kids Soda

$2.00

Kids Milkshake

$4.00

Kids shake of the month

$5.00

Apple Cider

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Flavored Redbull

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Water togo

$1.00

Ginger beer

$4.00

Retail

Hat

$20.00

Shirts

$25.00

Christmas Ornaments

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

201 E Main Street, Hermiston, OR 97801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hops n Drops - Kennewick
orange star4.6 • 3,131
4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd Kennewick, WA 99338
View restaurantnext
Bruchi's - Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
2615 W Kennewick Ave, Ste A Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Bruchi's Off Edison
orange starNo Reviews
5209 W. Okanogan Place Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Bruchis on Gage Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
8903 W. Gage Blvd. Suite 140 Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Kennewick
orange star4.5 • 1,757
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
La Cantina Kitchen & Bar - 2735 W Court Street Suite D
orange starNo Reviews
2735 W Court Street Suite D Pasco, WA 99301
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hermiston

OMG! Burgers & Brew - Pendleton location only
orange star4.6 • 966
241 S Main St. Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub
orange star4.8 • 817
230 SE Court Ave Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery
orange star4.8 • 454
511 SE Court AVE Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Joe's fiesta grill and cantina - 322 S Main St
orange star4.5 • 214
322 S Main St Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Sorbenots Coffee - Pendleton
orange star4.0 • 12
402 SE 9th St. Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hermiston
Kennewick
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston