Restaurant header imageView gallery

OMG! Burgers & Brew Pendleton location only

966 Reviews

$$

241 S Main St.

Pendleton, OR 97801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Curds
OMG Burger
Big Bad Bacon Burger

Starters

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.99

curds of cheese coated in special batter and deep friend, pineapple habanero sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.99

8 crispy wings, with choice of sauce: bbq, buffalo, pineapple-habanero, garlic sesame

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.99

Topped with chili, our house made sriracha cheese sauce, green onions and fresh jalapeños.

Deep Fried Avocado Slices

$13.99

Perfectly ripened avocado slices breaded with a hint of citrus & black pepper! Served with your choice of ranch, jalapeño ranch, or pineapple habañero sauce

Deviled Eggs WHAT!!!!

$10.49

A trio of deviled eggs..... classic style, bacon bits & green onion and last... jalapeno popper style!!

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$11.99

Fried pickle fries battered in a crispy spicy breading.

OMG! Rings

OMG! Rings

$13.99

Thick cut beer battered onion rings topped with BBQ sauce, gouda cheese, green onions and bacon.

Puppy Patty

$4.49

Burgers

BBQ Pork Burger

BBQ Pork Burger

$15.99

coleslaw, cheddar cheese, bbq pulled pork

Big Bad Bacon Burger

Big Bad Bacon Burger

$15.99

special sauce, pickles, bacon, tomatoes, shredded lettuce,cheddar cheese

Big Blue Burger

$14.99

bacon, blue cheese dressing and blue cheese crumbles, shredded lettuce

Big Melvin BGR

Big Melvin BGR

$17.99

two beef patties, special sauce, shredded lettuce, pickles, american cheese

Burns Twice Burger

$15.99

Fresh jalapeños, pepperjack cheese,spicy pineapple habanero on top of house made slaw.

Frito Burger

$15.99

Sriracha cheese sauce, chili and fritos

Gouda For Me Burger

Gouda For Me Burger

$15.99

special sauce, fried onion strips, shredded lettuce, tomato, bacon, smoked gouda cheese, BBQ sauce

Jalepeno Popper Burger

$15.99

Grilled jalapeños, with bacon, pepperjack and cream cheese and house made jalapeño ranch.

Leggo My Eggo Burger

$15.99

egg salad, bacon, lettuce, american cheese,

MacDaddy Burger

MacDaddy Burger

$15.99

sriracha mac and cheese and bacon,

Melt Burger

$13.99

Grilled onions, fried onion strips, and mayo with Swiss and pepper jack cheese

Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

$15.99

Parmesan cheese, swiss cheese, sautéed crimini mushrooms, sour cream, topped with french fried onions

Nacho Cheese Burger

Nacho Cheese Burger

$15.99

Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, fresh jalapeños, spicy nacho Doriotos, topped with our house made spicy Sriracha cheese sauce

OMG Burger

OMG Burger

$12.99

special sauce, pickles, tomato, shredded lettuce

OMG! Double Burger

$16.99

Double meat, your choice of double cheese, onions, pickles and our house made special sauce.

OMG! Rueben

OMG! Rueben

$15.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island

PBJJ Burger

$13.99

peanut butter, raspberry jam, fresh jalapenos

Pendleton Whiskey Burger

$14.99

swiss cheese, grilled onions, lettuce pickles and mayo smothered on our house made Pendleton whiskey sauce.

Philadelphia Experiment

Philadelphia Experiment

$13.99

Blend of peppers and onions with double provolone cheese and mayo.

Smash Burger

$14.99

Smashed, crispy burger served with our house made special sauce, pickles, onions and 2 slices of American Cheese.

Spicy Hawaiian Burger

Spicy Hawaiian Burger

$15.99

Teriyaki aioli, lettuce, swiss cheese, bacon, pineapple slice and our house made pineapple habenero.

Chicken Sand.

CHX BBQ

$14.99

crispy chicken, bbq sauce, housemade coleslaw

CHX Bleu Buffalo

CHX Bleu Buffalo

$14.99

crispy fried chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles

CHX Holy Guac

$15.99

crispy fried chicken, sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce, tomato, pepperjack cheese,

CHX Mac

CHX Mac

$15.99

fried chicken, sriracha mac & cheese, and, bacon

OMG Chx Classic

OMG Chx Classic

$13.99

crispy fried chicken, special sauce, shredded lettuce

Burns Twice Chicken

$15.99

House made slaw, fresh jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and our own spicy pineapple habanero sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

Fried chicken, with bacon, ranch and your choice of cheese on top of lettuce and of course pickles.

OMG! SLIDERS

Classic Slider

$6.99

Special sauce, pickle, lettuce and American cheese

BBQ Slider

BBQ Slider

$6.99

House made slaw, House BBQ sauce and Smoked Gouda

Baby Blue Slider

$7.99

Special sauce, pickle, lettuce and American cheese

PBJJ Slider

$6.99

Peanut butter, raspberry jam, fresh jalapeños

Burns Twice Slider

$7.99

House made slaw, fresh jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, spicy pineapple habanero sauce

Classic Bacon Slider

Classic Bacon Slider

$7.99

Bacon, American cheese, pickles, our made special sauce and lettuce.

Frito Chili Slider

$7.99

Sriracha cheese sauce, chili and Fritos.

Dogs

BBQ Dog

BBQ Dog

$12.99

housemade slaw, BBQ sauce, bacon, American cheese

Classic Dog

Classic Dog

$9.99

Onions and our house made special sauce

Devil Dog

$12.99

deviled egg salad, bacon, jalapenos,

Frito Chili Dog

Frito Chili Dog

$11.99

Hill meat hot dog stopped with Sriracha cheese sauce, chili and fritos

Mac Dog

$12.99

sriracha mac and cheese and bacon

Sauerkraut dog

Sauerkraut dog

$11.99

Onions and delicious sauerkraut on top of our house made special sauce.

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Plain kids hamburger with fries

Kids Corn Dog

Kids Corn Dog

$8.00

1 corn dog with fries

Kids Ice Cream

$3.00

vanilla ice cream, plain or with chocolate sauce, whip cream

Kids Chicken Nugget

Kids Chicken Nugget

$8.00

5 chicken nuggets with fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Plain kids cheeseburger with fries

Salad

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.49

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, egg, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, bacon and green onions

1/2 Cobb Salad

1/2 Cobb Salad

$8.29

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, egg, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, bacon and green onions

Spring Salad

Spring Salad

$15.49

Grilled chicken, spring mix, seasonal fruit, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and candied pecans.

1/2 Spring Salad

1/2 Spring Salad

$8.29

Grilled chicken, spring mix, seasonal fruit, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and candied pecans.

OMG Salad

OMG Salad

$15.49

Burger patty, romaine lettuce, green onions, fried onions, tomatoes, Gouda cheese and bacon.

1/2 OMG Salad

1/2 OMG Salad

$8.29

Burger patty, romaine lettuce, green onions, fried onions, tomatoes, Gouda cheese and bacon.

Caesar

Caesar

$10.99

Romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese.

1/2 Ceasar

1/2 Ceasar

$5.29

Romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese.

Sides

SID 1/2 Fries

SID 1/2 Fries

$2.29
SID French Fries

SID French Fries

$4.49

1/2 Tots

$2.29

SID Tots

$4.49

SID 1/2 Sweet Pot FF

$2.29

SID Swt Potato Fries

$4.49

Side Salad

$4.49
SID Onion Rings

SID Onion Rings

$6.98

Cup of soup

$4.49

Bowl of soup

$7.49
Cup of Sriracha Mac & Cheese

Cup of Sriracha Mac & Cheese

$4.49
Bowl of Sriracha Mac & Cheese

Bowl of Sriracha Mac & Cheese

$7.49

SID Slaw

$4.49

Dessert

7 Layer Double Fudge Chocolate Cake

7 Layer Double Fudge Chocolate Cake

$12.00
Blue berry cobble cheesecake

Blue berry cobble cheesecake

$8.00

Donuts

$8.00

Lemonade cake

$8.00
Raspberry cheese cake burito

Raspberry cheese cake burito

$8.00
Seasonal butter cake

Seasonal butter cake

$12.00

Slice of Heaven

$8.00
Triple Layer Caramel Cake

Triple Layer Caramel Cake

$8.00

Misc food

Cup of Pineapple Habanero

$4.00

Bowl of Pineapple Habanero

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Pepsi products - Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mt. Dew, Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, 7up, Pink Lemonade

8oz redbull

$3.00

Apple Cider

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

fresh brewed

OMG! Milkshakes!

Flavored Redbull

Flavored Redbull

$6.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Tazo brand hot tea - Earl Grey, Orange Spice and Mint

Iced Tea

$3.00

fesh brewed

Juice

$3.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Water togo

$1.00

Sell out!!!

Suzies

$4.00

FLOOZY Suzies

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Online ordering is for PENDLETON only, until we get Hermiston lined up. Pendleton’s hotspot for gourmet burgers, chicken burgers, salads and now featuring The Beast (Elk, Wild Boar, Bison and Wagu) burger! Indoor firepit, outdoor dining and Gathering room available for large groups! We offer take out. We have a full bar and local brews on tap along with local spirits! Come on in and enjoy yourself!

Location

241 S Main St., Pendleton, OR 97801

Directions

Gallery
OMG! Burgers & Brew image
OMG! Burgers & Brew image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Great Pacific
orange starNo Reviews
403 S Main St Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Rainbow Cafe - 209 S Main
orange starNo Reviews
209 S Main Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub
orange star4.8 • 817
230 SE Court Ave Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Mac's Bar & Grill - 1400 SW Dorion Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1400 SW Dorion Ave Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
BackFire Station
orange starNo Reviews
911 SW Court Ave Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery
orange star4.8 • 454
511 SE Court AVE Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pendleton

Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub
orange star4.8 • 817
230 SE Court Ave Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery
orange star4.8 • 454
511 SE Court AVE Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Joe's fiesta grill and cantina - 322 S Main St
orange star4.5 • 214
322 S Main St Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Sorbenots Coffee - Pendleton
orange star4.0 • 12
402 SE 9th St. Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pendleton
Kennewick
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston