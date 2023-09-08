THE MENU

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Onion Rings

$4.99
Chicken Nuggets (6) W/Fries

$6.99

Pizza Puffs

Cheese Bread

$7.99

Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Gyro Cheese Fries

$8.99
Chicken Tenders w/Fries

Chicken Tenders w/Fries

Fried Mushroom (12pc)

$5.99
Samosa

$1.59

Philly

Philly (6in)

$10.99

Foot Long Philly

$18.99

Club Sandwich Platter

Classic Chicken Club Sandwich Platter

$11.99

Tikka Tikka Club Sandwich Platter

$11.99

65 Club Sandwich Platter

$11.99

Behari Club Sandwich Platter

$11.99

Gyros Club Sandwich Platter

$11.99

Veggie Club Sandwich Platter

$11.99

Sandwiches

Gyros Sandwich

$9.99

Gourmet Tikka Sandwich

$9.99

Hot Dog Sandwich

Out of stock

Chicken Sandwiches

OMG Zinger Sandwich

$9.99

Crispy Chiken Sandwich

$8.99

Grill Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

OMG! Nash Sandwich

$10.99

Spicy Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Burritos

3 Tacos w/ Fries

$10.99

Burrito w/ Fries

$10.99

Wings Station

10 PC Wings

$14.99

20 PC Wings

$22.99

30 PC Wings

$32.99

50 PC Wings

$50.99

OMG! Chicken Buckets

4 PC Chicken Bucket

$8.99

8 PC Chicken Bucket

$12.99

12 PC Chicken Bucket

$18.99

30 PC Chicken Bucket

$32.99

Paratha Rolls

Behari Kabob Paratha Roll

$10.99

Chicken 65 Paratha Roll

$10.99

Chicken Tikka Paratha Roll

$10.99

Gyros Paratha Roll

$10.99

House Specials

Tiny Burger

$17.99

KoKo Burger

$14.99

Karachi Bun Kabob

$9.99

OMG! Classic Anda Bun Kabob

$9.99

Burgers

CheeseBurger

$8.99

Double Cheese Burger

$10.99

Gyro Cheese Burger

$10.99

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.99

Veggie Burger

$8.99

Hawaiian Burger

$10.99

Seafood

Tilapia Fish Sandwich

$9.99

4 PC Fried Fish w/ Fries

$11.99

Jumbo Shrimp Basket w/ Fries

$11.99

Shrimp Basket w/ Fries

$11.99

OMG! Salad

OMG! Salad

$11.99

Cheese Pizza

Large Hand Tossed Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Thin Crust Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Double XL Cheese Pizza

$22.99

Large Hand- Tossed Specialty Pizza

Tikka Tikka Pizza

$14.99

Butter Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Pizza 65 Pizza

$14.99

Twisted Gyros Pizza

$14.99

Supreme Pizza

$13.99

Veggie Lover Pizza

$13.99

Behari Kabob Pizza

$13.99

Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.99
Desi Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.99

Thin Crust Pizza

$11.99

Double XL Pizza

$25.99

Drinks

Glass Bottles

$3.49

Soda Can

$1.99

Soda fountain

$1.49

Bottled Water

$1.49

2 Lt Bottle

$3.49

lassi

$3.99

Lunch Menu (3PD)

Special (3PD)

Cheese Burger w/ fries & drink

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich w/ fries & drink

$9.99

Fish Sandwich w/ fries & drink

$9.99

3 Tacos w/ fries & drink

$9.99

Personal pizza 1 topping

$9.99

6 inch Philly w/ fries & drink

$9.99

Friday Juma Special (3PD)

JUMA SPECIAL

1 Large Pizza ( 14 inch 1 topping)

$9.99