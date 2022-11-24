Restaurant header imageView gallery

Omg-seafood 1102 E Jackson St

review star

No reviews yet

1102 E Jackson St

Thomasville, GA 31792

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Garlic foods

Garlic Snowcrabs

Garlic Snowcrabs

$25.99+

Large garlic snowcrabs 1egg,1 corn,4-5 potatoes,2snowcrabs clusters,6 jumbo shrimps ,limes and butter

JUMBO GARLIC SHRIMP

JUMBO GARLIC SHRIMP

$9.99+

1eggs,1corn,4/5potatoes,12 Jumbo Shrimps

Garlic lobster dinner

Garlic lobster dinner

$58.99

1 egg,1 corn, 4/5 potatoes,12 Jumbo shrimp,10oz-12oz lobster tail

Bluecrabs

Bluecrabs

$21.99+

1egg,1corn,4/5 potatoes 4/5 bluecrabs

Crawfish

Crawfish

$12.99+
Garlic side tray

Garlic side tray

$13.99
Dungeness Crabs

Dungeness Crabs

$0.00+
Cajun Shrimp/Chicken Alfredo pasta

Cajun Shrimp/Chicken Alfredo pasta

$18.99
Snowcrabs platters

Snowcrabs platters

$289.99

FEEDS 10-12 people 12Cluster,12corns,12eggs,12sausages 30-40potatoes,30-40 big Jumbo shrimps ,Limes,butter

12ft Seafood tables

12ft Seafood tables

$2,600.00

Feeds 50-60+ people

Fried Food

Catfish

Catfish

$15.99

2 peace of catfish fries and hush puppies

Chicken/waffles

Chicken/waffles

$14.99
Fried Conch

Fried Conch

$22.99
Fried Mullet

Fried Mullet

$14.00
FRIED shrimps

FRIED shrimps

$9.99+

12 Beer batter Jumbo shrimp,fries and hush puppies

Fried Snapper

Fried Snapper

$24.99
Fried Snowcrabs

Fried Snowcrabs

$28.00
Fried Tilapia

Fried Tilapia

$15.60
Wings

Wings

$9.99+

12 wings and fries

Grouper

$25.99
Fried bluecrabs

Fried bluecrabs

$22.00+
Fried seafood rice

Fried seafood rice

$8.99
Fried Lobster

Fried Lobster

$57.99

12 beer batter fried jumbo shrimps 10oz-12oz lobster tail,hush puppies,corn,eggs, potatoes

SIDES

Eggs

$1.99

Corn

$1.69

Potatoes

$2.19+

Sausage

$1.89

Omg Butter

$1.00

Omg pink Sauce

$1.25

Clusters

$15.99

Drinks

$1.59+

Lobster tail

$34.99

Side of fries

$3.49

Side of shrimps

$9.89

Curry Turkey necks

$16.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1102 E Jackson St, Thomasville, GA 31792

Directions

