OMG Seafood

review star

No reviews yet

2528 Calumet Street

Houston, TX 77004

Order Again

Starters

Fried Eggrolls

Fried Eggrolls

$8.99

6 Piece Fried Eggroll with Chicken & Veggies

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.99
Stuffed Crawfish Boudin Balls

Stuffed Crawfish Boudin Balls

$11.99

(3) Large Boudin Balls Stuffed with Dirty Rice, Crawfish & Cheese

Turkey Necks

$9.99

(3) Turkey Necks with White Rice

Bayou Bag

Bayou Bag

$11.99

1/2 Boiled Shrimp, 1 Corn & 2 Potatoes Inside Boil Bag with Choice of Garlic Butter

Bayou Sausage

Bayou Sausage

$7.99

(3) Boiled Sausage Links

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$13.99

Loaded Fries with Shrimp, Chicken, Sausage, Cheese, Tomatoes, Lettcues & Sour Cream

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$8.99

(3) Boudin Balls made with Dirty Rice

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$4.99
Gumbo

Gumbo

$9.99

Bowl of Gumbo with Shrimp, Sausage, Chicken & Crab

Stuffed Shrimp Boudin Balls

Stuffed Shrimp Boudin Balls

$11.99

(3) Boudin Balls made with Dirty Rice, Cheese & Shrimp

Burgers, Poboys, & More

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.99

Burger with Cheese, Lettuces, Tomatoes, Pickles, and Special Sauce

Seafood Burger

Seafood Burger

$16.99

Burger Stuffed with Crawfish with Cheese, Lettcues, Tomatoes, Sauce & Topped with Shrimp

Pork Chop Burger

Pork Chop Burger

$13.99

Burger with Fried Pork Chop with Lettuces, Tomatoes, & Sauce

Fish Po Boy

Fish Po Boy

$13.99
Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$13.99

Crawfish Po Boy

$15.99
Hot Sausage Po Boy

Hot Sausage Po Boy

$13.99
Chicken Tender Po Boy

Chicken Tender Po Boy

$13.99

The Big Stuff

Jumbo Stuffed Wings with 2 Sides

Jumbo Stuffed Wings with 2 Sides

$21.99

4 Wings Stuffed with Dirty Rice with Choice of 2 Sides

(2) Fried Pork Chops with 2 Sides

(2) Fried Pork Chops with 2 Sides

$17.99

2 Fried Pork Chops with Choice of 2 Sides

(2) Fried Lobster Meal with 2 Sides

(2) Fried Lobster Meal with 2 Sides

$35.99

2 Fried Lobster Tails with Choice of 2 Sides

(2) Fried Lobster Pasta

(2) Fried Lobster Pasta

$35.99

Fried Lobster Pasta with Shrimp, Sausge & Chicken

Fried Fish Pasta

Fried Fish Pasta

$25.99

Fried Fish with Shrimp, Sausage, & Chicken

4PC Chicken Wings & Waffles

4PC Chicken Wings & Waffles

$15.99
(2) Fried Lobster & Waffles

(2) Fried Lobster & Waffles

$35.99
Small Fried Rice (House All Three Meats)

Small Fried Rice (House All Three Meats)

$13.99
Small Fried Rice - Meat Choice

Small Fried Rice - Meat Choice

$12.99
Large Fried Rice (House All Three Meats)

Large Fried Rice (House All Three Meats)

$20.99
Large Fried Rice - Meat Choice

Large Fried Rice - Meat Choice

$19.99
Pineappple Bowl (House All Three Meats)

Pineappple Bowl (House All Three Meats)

$31.99
Pineapple Bowl - Meat Choice

Pineapple Bowl - Meat Choice

$30.99

Shrimp Etoufee with White Rice

$14.99

Crawifsh Etoufee with White Rice

$14.99
OMG Seafood Pasta

OMG Seafood Pasta

$18.99

Seafood Pasta with Chicken, Shrimp, & Sausage

Catfish Atachafalya with Rice

$19.99

2 PC Fried Fish with Eutofee Over Rice

Boiled Seafood

Crawfish

Crawfish

$8.99
Shrimp (LB)

Shrimp (LB)

$16.99
Snow Crab (LB)

Snow Crab (LB)

$30.99

2-3 Crab Clusters

King Crab (LB)

$34.99

Blue Crab (1LB)

$11.99

Blue Crab Add On

$3.99

Dungeness Crab (LB)

$32.99
Snow Crab Cluster Add On

Snow Crab Cluster Add On

$12.99

1 crab cluster

Fried Food

1 PC Fish & 4 Shrimp (1 Side Item)

1 PC Fish & 4 Shrimp (1 Side Item)

$12.99
2 PC Fish (1 Side Item)

2 PC Fish (1 Side Item)

$12.99
12 PC Shrimp (1 Side Item)

12 PC Shrimp (1 Side Item)

$17.99
5 PC Wings Dinner (1 Side Item)

5 PC Wings Dinner (1 Side Item)

$12.99
Fried Blue Crab Dinner (1 Side Item)

Fried Blue Crab Dinner (1 Side Item)

$15.99

2 Fried Blue Crabs with Choice of 1 Side

5 PC Chicken Tenders (1 Side Item)

5 PC Chicken Tenders (1 Side Item)

$12.99

Catfish Nuggets (1 Side Item)

$11.99
8 PC Shrimp (1 Side Item)

8 PC Shrimp (1 Side Item)

$13.99
2 PC Fish & 8 Shrimp (1 Side Item)

2 PC Fish & 8 Shrimp (1 Side Item)

$19.99
Fried Snow Crab Dinner

Fried Snow Crab Dinner

$31.99

2 Fried Snow Crab Clusters with choic of 1 Side)

Combo Deals

Combo #1

Combo #1

$25.99

(1/2 Shrimp, 1 Snow Crab Cluster, 2 Potato, 1 Corn & 2 Eggs)

Combo #2 The Sampler

Combo #2 The Sampler

$20.99

(6 Hush Puppies, 4 Chicken Tenders Choice of Flavor, 4 Catfish Nuggets with Choice of 2 Sides)n

OMG Beast

$99.99

(1lb Crawfish, 1lb Shrimp, 2 Snow Crab Clusters, Sausage, Turkey Necks, Corn & Potatoes & 2 Eggs)

Seafood Lovers

$38.99

(2 Blue Crabs, 1lb of Shrimp, Sausage, Turkey Necks, Corn & Potatoes)

Combo #3 Dinner for 2

Combo #3 Dinner for 2

$30.99

(6 Fish Strips, 12 Shrimp, 2 Blue Crabs with Choice of 2 Sides)

Combo #4 Wings & Things

Combo #4 Wings & Things

$31.99

(15 PC Wings (2 Flavors), 2 Boudin Balls, with Choice of 2 Sides)

Combo #5 Double Trouble

Combo #5 Double Trouble

$24.99

(Poboy with Signature Item: Gumbo, Turkey Necks, Shrimp Euttofee)

Combo #6 Crawfish Lover

Combo #6 Crawfish Lover

$24.99

(2 lbs of Crawfish, 2 Blue Crabs,1 Corn, 1 Sausage, 2 Potatoes)

OMG King Platter

$64.99

1lb Crawfish, 1lb Shrimp, 2 Snow Crab Clusters, Sausage, Turkey Necks, Corn, Potatoes, & 2 Eggs

Granddaddy Platter

Granddaddy Platter

$37.99

2 PC Fish, 8 PC Shrimp, 2 Boudin Balls, 2 Blue Crabs, 4 Hush Puppies, 2 Fried Corn, Choice of 1 Side Item

A Lil Sumn Sumn & Sides

4 PC Wings

4 PC Wings

$6.99

Wings Only. No Sides

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$5.99

1 Pork Chop. No Sides

Fried Lobster

Fried Lobster

$12.99

1 Fried Lobster Tail. No Side

Fish Filet

Fish Filet

$5.99
3 Jumbo Stuffed Wings

3 Jumbo Stuffed Wings

$12.99
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.99
French Fries

French Fries

$4.99
Southwest Greens

Southwest Greens

$4.99
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$4.99
Green Beans

Green Beans

$4.99

Shrimp Add On

$4.99

4 Shrimp

Dirty Rice

Dirty Rice

$4.99
Fried Corn

Fried Corn

$3.99

2 Corns

Sausage (1 Link)

Sausage (1 Link)

$3.99
Egg (2)

Egg (2)

$1.99

Corn Boiled

$1.99

Potatoes (2)

$2.99

OMG Cakes

Lemon Cake

$3.99

Red Cake

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Honey Bun Cake

$3.99

$8.99 Meal Deals

1 PC Fish (1 Side Item)

1 PC Fish (1 Side Item)

$8.99
2 PC Chicken (1 Side Item)

2 PC Chicken (1 Side Item)

$8.99

1 Leg & 1 Thigh with Choice of 1 Side

4 PC Shrimp (1 Side Item)

$8.99
Mini Bayou Bag

Mini Bayou Bag

$8.99

5 PC Boiled Shrimp, 1/2 Corn, Choice of Butter

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2528 Calumet Street, Houston, TX 77004

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

