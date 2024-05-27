OMG Tacos - Celina
605 S Preston Rd
Ste 110
Celina, TX 75009
Tacos
- Chicken Taco$2.50
Chicken taco comes topped with diced onions & cilantro unless requested otherwise.
- Al Pastor Taco$3.00
Al Pastor taco comes topped with diced onions & cilantro unless requested otherwise.
- Steak Taco$4.00
Steak taco comes topped with diced onions & cilantro unless requested otherwise.
- Barbacoa Taco$3.75
Barbacoa taco comes topped with diced onions & cilantro unless requested otherwise.
- Veggie Taco$3.25
OMG veggie (onions & scallions sautéed in OMG sauce) taco comes topped with pico de gallo & guacamole unless requested otherwise.
- OMG Chicken Taco$3.00
OMG Chicken (teriyaki chicken) taco comes topped with green onions, cilantro, sesame seeds and spicy sour cream drizzle unless requested otherwise.
- OMG Pork Taco$3.50
OMG Pork (special marinated pork) taco comes topped with diced onions, cilantro, pickled carrots & daikon and spicy mayo drizzle unless requested otherwise.
- OMG Steak Taco$4.50
OMG Steak (steak and scallions sautéed in sweet and savory OMG sauce) taco comes topped with diced onions, cilantro and diced tomatoes unless requested otherwise.
- Lengua Taco$4.50
Lengua (tender beef tongue) taco comes topped with diced onions & cilantro unless requested otherwise.
- Vegan Fish Taco$4.25
Vegan fish (fried tofu "fish" patty) taco comes topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced onions, cilantro and sweet chili sauce unless requested otherwise.
- Build Your Own Taco! (no protein)$0.50
Entrees
- Quesadilla$8.00
14" flour tortilla with Monterey jack cheese. 3oz side of sour cream included.
- Cali Style Burrito$10.50
French fries, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. *sour cream is replaced with spicy sour cream for OMG Chicken protein *sour cream is replaced with spicy mayo for OMG Pork protein
- Texas Style Burrito$10.50
Cilantro lime rice, refried black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. *sour cream is replaced with spicy sour cream for OMG Chicken protein *sour cream is replaced with spicy mayo for OMG Pork protein
- Rice Bowl$7.00
Cilantro lime rice bowl loaded with shredded lettuce, corn, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese.
- Loaded Fries$10.50
French fries loaded with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. *sour cream is replaced with spicy sour cream for OMG Chicken protein *sour cream is replaced with spicy mayo for OMG Pork protein
- Loaded Nachos$10.50
Tortilla chips loaded with house-made white queso, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. *sour cream is replaced with spicy sour cream for OMG Chicken protein *sour cream is replaced with spicy mayo for OMG Pork protein
- Torta$10.50
Torta bread loaded with mayo, sliced onions, diced tomatoes, guacamole, lettuce and queso fresco.
Sides
- Elotes$5.50
Mexican street corn in a cup with mayo, butter and cotija cheese.
- OMG Elotes$7.00
Mexican street corn in a cup with mayo, butter, cotija cheese, Hot Cheetos crunch and lime wedge.
- Chips + Queso$4.75
Chips with side of house-made white queso topped with pico de gallo and house seasoning. IF YOU ORDER A LARGE YOU CAN ADD MEAT! Meat topping will not fit in small queso to go.
- Chips + Guacamole$5.75
Chips with guacamole.
- Chips + Salsa$3.75
Chips with roasted chip salsa.
- OMG Dip Trio + Chips - 3oz$8.00
Can't Decide? Get all 3! Chips with small queso, chip salsa and guacamole!
- Side of Chips$1.50
Freshly fried seasoned tortilla chips
- Side of Queso$2.50
House-made white queso topped with pico de gallo and house seasoning.
- Side of Guacamole$3.50
- Side of Chip Salsa$2.25
Housemade roasted chip salsa
- Side of Cilantro Lime Rice$2.25
- Side of Beans$2.50
Side of refried black beans (no lard) topped with queso fresco and cilantro.
- Side of Fries$3.25
- Flour Tortilla$0.25
- Corn Tortilla$0.25
- Grilled Sliced Onions & Jalapeño$2.00
- Grilled Sliced Onions$1.75
- Whole Jalapeño - Grilled$0.50
- Whole Jalapeño - Raw$0.50
Kid's menu
- Kids Quesadilla$3.00
Monterrey jack cheese melted between 2 flour tortillas. *loading it up with protein and other toppings is optional!*
- Kids Fries$3.00
Kids size french fries. *loading it up with cheese, protein and other toppings is optional!*
- Kids Nachos$3.50
Kids size nachos topped with house-made white queso. (queso has de-seeded jalapeño, white onion and cilantro) *loading it up with protein and other toppings is optional!*
Dessert
Fountain drinks
Bottled drinks
Dessert drinks
Energy Drinks
Agua Frescas
HOUSE COCKTAILS
MARGARITAS/RANCH WATER
- 16oz House Margarita$9.00Out of stock
- Frozen Sangria$9.00Out of stock
- Frozen Sangrita (Swirl!)$9.00Out of stock
- Ranch Water$8.00Out of stock
House blanco tequila, fresh lime juice, soda water
- 1/4 Gallon House Margarita$15.00Out of stock
- 1/2 Gallon House Margarita$25.00Out of stock
- 1 Gallon House Margarita$45.00Out of stock
OMG Tacos serves traditional and fusion street tacos, California style burritos, giant quesadillas, tortas, loaded nachos and loaded carne asada fries that can all be enjoyed traditionally or customized to each taco lover’s preferences. OMG Tacos takes pride in using fresh, top quality meat and ingredients. All food is cooked to-order, which means we make your food when you order it!
605 S Preston Rd, Ste 110, Celina, TX 75009