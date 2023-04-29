Restaurant header imageView gallery

OMG Vegas Cabaret Brunch @ Coop's Cabaret

953 East Sahara Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89104

Popular Items

$25.00

Enjoy the best show in Vegas! These standing-room-only tickets are further away from the stage and don't include free food or drink. Enjoy mingling and purchase individual drinks at the bar. *All e-ticket purchases will be in your emailed receipt.

$65.00

A budget-friendly option with good views of the performance, general seating includes bottomless mimosas and a free brunch buffet. With this option, purchase drinks at the bar. *All e-ticket purchases will be in your emailed receipt.

$99.00

The VIP ticket provides an awesome experience for guests who want to be up close and personal with the performers. With exclusive seating arrangements that place the holder closer to the stage, VIP guests can enjoy a truly memorable and interactive performance like no other. With a free brunch buffet, free mimosas, and $50 of free drinks, indulge in the finest flavors while soaking up the electrifying atmosphere of the performance. *All e-ticket purchases will be in your emailed receipt.


4/29/2023 Saturday Tickets

$25.00

$65.00

$99.00

5/06/2023 Saturday Tickets

$25.00

$65.00

$99.00

5/13/2023 Saturday Tickets

$25.00

$65.00

$99.00

5/20/2023 Saturday Tickets

$25.00

$65.00

$99.00

OMG Vegas offers electrifying performances, an indulgent brunch menu, and bottomless mimosas. Cabaret Brunch is an experience like no other found in Las Vegas. Get up close and personal with our extraordinary and eclectic cast of elite cirque performers, burlesque dancers, and world-renowned celebrity impersonators. This will surely be an unforgettable afternoon that will add to your Vegas experience and blow your mind!

953 East Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89104

