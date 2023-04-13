  • Home
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • OH MY GOSH! Brigadeiros - (Calle Ocho)
Restaurant header imageView gallery

OH MY GOSH! Brigadeiros (Calle Ocho)

review star

No reviews yet

302 Southwest 17th Avenue

Miami, FL 33135

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Box of 2 Brigadeiros


Brigadeiro Gift Boxes

Gift Box of 8 Brigadeiros

Gift Box of 8 Brigadeiros

$24.90

This Gift box has the size of the love you have for those who receive it. It's more than a Brigadeiro box, that's a great gift to someone you love! ❤️🎁 *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this Box to other cities or states

Gift Box of 16 Brigadeiros

Gift Box of 16 Brigadeiros

$46.90

This Gift box has the size of the love you have for those who receive it. It's more than a Brigadeiro box, that's a great gift to someone you love! ❤️🎁 *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this Box to other cities or states

Party Box of 60 Brigadeiros

Party Box of 60 Brigadeiros

$123.00

Give your best to the ones you love. ❤️😍 Give them all your love and Brigadeiros ❤️ The new Box of 60 Brigadeiros is the perfect match for your next party, get-together or a moment with your Family… Enjoy it 🥰 *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this Box to other cities or states

Gift Pink Bag

Gift Pink Bag

$19.85Out of stock

Looking for a perfect gift for your love? 😍 If she/he loves Brigadeiro as much as Cake this is the perfect box. The OMG Pink Bag is the delicious combination of a box of 4 Brigadeiros and a 6oz Cake Jar. *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this Box to other cities or states

Brigadeiro Boxes

Box of 2 Brigadeiros

Box of 2 Brigadeiros

$4.40

The Brigadeiros Boxes are the perfect option for brigadeiro/chocolate lovers, who want to have a sweeter day. *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this Box to other cities or states

Box of 4 Brigadeiros

Box of 4 Brigadeiros

$8.75

The Brigadeiros Boxes are the perfect option for brigadeiro/chocolate lovers, who want to have a sweeter day. *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this Box to other cities or states

Box of 6 Brigadeiros

Box of 6 Brigadeiros

$12.99

The Brigadeiros Boxes are the perfect option for brigadeiro/chocolate lovers, who want to have a sweeter day. *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this Box to other cities or states

Box of 9 Brigadeiros

Box of 9 Brigadeiros

$19.30

The Brigadeiros Boxes are the perfect option for brigadeiro/chocolate lovers, who want to have a sweeter day. *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this Box to other cities or states

Box of 12 Brigadeiros

Box of 12 Brigadeiros

$25.30

The Brigadeiros Boxes are the perfect option for brigadeiro/chocolate lovers, who want to have a sweeter day. *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this Box to other cities or states

Tray of 24 Brigadeiros

Tray of 24 Brigadeiros

$49.90

If 1 brigadeiro is delicious, imagine 24 of them at your next event. 😍 *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.

Party Box of 60 Brigadeiros

Party Box of 60 Brigadeiros

$123.00

Give your best to the ones you love. ❤️😍 Give them all your love and Brigadeiros ❤️ The new Box of 60 Brigadeiros is the perfect match for your next party, get-together or a moment with your Family… Enjoy it 🥰 *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this Box to other cities or states

Desserts

Brigadeiro Ice Cream

Brigadeiro Ice Cream

$9.90Out of stock

Our Brigadeiros Ice Cream is a delicious option on a sunny day in Miami or for every day. 🌞 😍 *All Ice cream is made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this dessert to other cities or states

Cake in a Jar

Cake in a Jar

$10.80Out of stock

Cake Jar has a perfect size (6oz) to make you feel in heaven. We know it's hard to choose between them.😜 We have a tip to help, order all the flavors and let us know which one you prefer.😍 *All cakes in a jar are made in a facility that contains nuts.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

302 Southwest 17th Avenue, Miami, FL 33135

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Thank you Miami - 1701 west flagler street
orange starNo Reviews
1701 west flagler street miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
LA VALENTINA MEXICAN KITCHEN - 1881 NW 7th Street
orange starNo Reviews
1881 NW 7th Street Miami, FL 33125
View restaurantnext
La Camaronera Seafood Joint and Fish Market - Little Havana
orange star4.4 • 1,723
1952 West Flagler St Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Neon Palm
orange starNo Reviews
1223 W FLAGLER ST MIAMI, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Gordo cafe - 1351 Northwest 12th Street
orange starNo Reviews
1351 Northwest 12th Street Miami, FL 33125
View restaurantnext
Quore Gelato LLC - Wynwood - Wynwood
orange starNo Reviews
2715 Northwest 2nd Avenue Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (245 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (345 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston