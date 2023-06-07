  • Home
OH MY GOSH! Brigadeiros Downtown J&H

No reviews yet

200 E Flagler St

Miami, FL 33131

Cakes

OMG Cake (5 People)

OMG Cake (5 People)

$29.90

The OMG Cake is smooth and delicious, and the extra level is our selected flavor on top of it❤️ Each cake is unique because our team's hands decorate it so that it won't be exactly like the one in the picture, but the love will be the same 😀 Description: - Available on the same day (2 hours with advanced); - That's an entire Vanilla Cake topped with your selected flavor; - Presentation: It comes in an Elegant Cake Box. - It serves around 5 People: 5.5in Diameter. *All products are made in a facility that contains nuts. ** The OMG Cake doesn’t have any Brigadeiro balls on top, but you're able to add them if you want. ***We do not Ship this cake to other cities or states.

OMG Cake (8 People)

OMG Cake (8 People)

$44.90

The OMG Cake is smooth and delicious, and the extra level is the Brigadeiro mass on top of it. ❤️ Each cake is unique because our team's hands decorate it so that it won't be exactly like the one in the picture, but the love will be the same 😀 Description: - Available on the same day (2 hours with advanced); - That's an entire Vanilla Cake topped with your selected flavor; - Presentation: It comes in an Elegant Cake Box; - It serves around 8 People: 6.5in Diameter. *All products are made in a facility that contains nuts. ** The OMG Cake doesn’t have any Brigadeiro balls on top, but you're able to add them if you want. ***We do not Ship this cake to other cities or states.

OMG Cake (16 People)

OMG Cake (16 People)

$60.90

The OMG Cake is smooth and delicious, and the extra level is the Brigadeiro mass on top of it. ❤️ Each cake is unique because our team's hands decorate it so that it won't be exactly like the one in the picture, but the love will be the same 😀 Description: - Available on the same day (2 hours with advanced); - That's an entire Vanilla Cake topped with your selected flavor; - Presentation: It comes in an Elegant Cake Box; - It serves around 16 People: 9in Diameter. *All products are made in a facility that contains nuts. ** The OMG Cake doesn’t have any Brigadeiro balls on top, but you're able to add them if you want. ***We do not Ship this cake to other cities or states.

Brownie Cake

Brownie Cake

$70.00

Guests' main goal in all events is to celebrate, 😃 the second is to have a slice of this brownie cake. Each cake is unique because our team's hands decorate it so that it won't be exactly like the one in the picture, but the love will be the same 😀 Description: - Available on the same day (2 hours with advanced); - It comes with 5-7 Brigadeiros on top (It will depend with the Brownie has any message written); - Presentation: It comes in an Elegant Cake Box; - It serves 8-10 People. Available only in Miami. We do not ship any cakes. *All products are made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this cake to other cities or states.

Slice of Brownie Cake

Slice of Brownie Cake

$8.90

That's a slice of our Homemade Choco Brownie 😋. We know that it is difficult to choose between our 3 flavors, so why not try all of them? *All products are made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this slice to other cities or states.

Slice of OMG Cake

Slice of OMG Cake

$8.90

That's a slice of our Homemade Vanilla Cake with an extra level of your favorite mass on top of it. 😋We know that it is difficult to choose between our 3 flavors, so why not try all of them? *All products are made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this slice to other cities or states.

Brigadeiro Gift Boxes

Gift Box of 8 Brigadeiros

Gift Box of 8 Brigadeiros

$25.90

This Gift box has the size of the love you have for those who receive it. It's more than a Brigadeiro box, that's a great gift to someone you love! ❤️🎁 *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this Box to other cities or states

Gift Box of 16 Brigadeiros

Gift Box of 16 Brigadeiros

$48.90

This Gift box has the size of the love you have for those who receive it. It's more than a Brigadeiro box, that's a great gift to someone you love! ❤️🎁 *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this Box to other cities or states

Gift Pink Bag

Gift Pink Bag

$20.80

Looking for a perfect gift for your love? 😍 If she/he loves Brigadeiro as much as Cake this is the perfect box. The OMG Pink Bag is the delicious combination of a box of 4 Brigadeiros and a 6oz Cake Jar. *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this Box to other cities or states

Brigadeiro Boxes

Box of 2 Brigadeiros

Box of 2 Brigadeiros

$4.70

The Brigadeiros Boxes are the perfect option for brigadeiro/chocolate lovers, who want to have a sweeter day. *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this Box to other cities or states

Box of 4 Brigadeiros

Box of 4 Brigadeiros

$9.20

The Brigadeiros Boxes are the perfect option for brigadeiro/chocolate lovers, who want to have a sweeter day. *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this Box to other cities or states

Box of 6 Brigadeiro

Box of 6 Brigadeiro

$13.70

The Brigadeiros Boxes are the perfect option for brigadeiro/chocolate lovers, who want to have a sweeter day. *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this Box to other cities or states

Desserts

Affogato

Affogato

$9.90

It’s a delicious and creamy recipe created in-house with the best combination ever 😍 Coffee + Ice cream + Brownie + Flavor (Brigadeiro, Dulce de leche or Nutella). 😋 *All Affogato is made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this dessert to other cities or states

Milkshake

Milkshake

$9.90

It's a delicious and creamy recipe created in the OMG house of a unique Milkshake 😱. All our Milkshakes were created to be unforgettable, if you haven't tried them yet, now it's the time 😋 Our milkshakes come in a pretty decorated cup. We offer 4 different flavors: Nutella, Brigadeiro, Dulce de leche, and Cookies and cream. *All Milkshake is made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this dessert to other cities or states

BrownieCream

BrownieCream

$10.90

The BrownieCream is the perfect combination of Ice Cream, Brownie, and your fave treat. 😍 You can choose Nutella or Brigadeiro or Dulce De Leche. *All BrownieCream is made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this dessert to other cities or states

Brigadeiros Island

Brigadeiros Island

$10.90

It’s a delicious dessert made with homemade brownies 😋 with a complementary flavor under the Brownie (Brigadeiro or Dulce de Leche). 🤤 It's added a scoop of Vanilla Ice cream and pieces of Oreo on it. *All Brigadeiros Island is made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this dessert to other cities or states

Brigadeiro Ice Cream

Brigadeiro Ice Cream

$10.40Out of stock

Our Brigadeiros Ice Cream is a delicious option on a sunny day in Miami or for every day. 🌞 😍 *All Ice cream is made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this dessert to other cities or states

Brigadeiro in a Jar

Brigadeiro in a Jar

$10.60

Imagine a 6oz jar filled with pure happiness.😱 This is our Brigadeiro jar, made with pure OMG Brigadeiro. You can have it by itself if you want, but it can also be deliciously combined with fruits (such as strawberries and bananas). *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.

Cake in a Jar

Cake in a Jar

$10.90

Cake Jar has a perfect size (6oz) to make you feel in heaven. We know it's hard to choose between them.😜 We have a tip to help, order all the flavors and let us know which one you prefer.😍 *All cakes in a jar are made in a facility that contains nuts.

Vegan Brigadeiro in a jar

Vegan Brigadeiro in a jar

$12.30

Do you love Vegan desserts? 🙌😍🙌 You have to try our delicious creation, the Vegan Brigadeiro. The Vegan Brigadeiro in a Jar is an entire jar full of Pure Vegan Brigadeiro with Dark chips on top. Even if you are not Vegan, you will love it. Size: 6oz *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.

Coffees & Hot Cocoa

Cappuccino - To go

Cappuccino - To go

$4.95

What is the best way to break the routine? It is easy,😋 you just need to have a Cappuccino - to go😍 ❤️

Cappuccino Rims - To go

Cappuccino Rims - To go

$6.20

What is the best way to break the routine? It is easy,😋 you just need to have a Cappuccino Rims - to go😍 ❤️

Hot Choco - To go

Hot Choco - To go

$5.20

What is the best way to break the routine? It is easy,😋 you just need to have a Hot Choco - To go😍 ❤️

Hot Choco Rims - To go

Hot Choco Rims - To go

$6.20

What is the best way to break the routine? It is easy,😋 you just need to have a Hot Choco Rims - To go😍 ❤️

Latte Coffee - To go

Latte Coffee - To go

$4.95

What is the best way to break the routine? It is easy,😋 you just need to have a Latte Coffee - To go😍 ❤️

Los 3 Amores

Los 3 Amores

$6.05

Make a regular Coffee Break unforgettable having the Los 3 Amores Coffee( Brigadeiro + Coffee +Milk)😱

American Coffee - Lungo

American Coffee - Lungo

$3.85

What is the best way to break the routine? It is easy,😋 you just need to have an American Coffe / Lungo😍 ❤️

Coffee Macchiato | Cortadito

Coffee Macchiato | Cortadito

$3.85

It’s always a perfect time to have a delicious Coffe Macchiato | Cortadito 😝

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.95

If you love Coffee & Summer, you’ll need Iced Coffee. ☀️😋

Espresso

Espresso

$3.30

The best Coffee Break - An OMG Espresso 😋

Espresso with Condensed Milk

Espresso with Condensed Milk

$3.50

The best Coffee Break - An OMG Espresso with Condensed Milk 😋

Party time & Corporate

Party time! - OMG Cake & 60 Brigadeiros

Party time! - OMG Cake & 60 Brigadeiros

$185.00

This Catering package includes an OMG Cake + Box of 60 Brigadeiros.😱😍 🎊Regardless of your celebration/event, our goal is to bring convenience and also happiness to your guests. 🥳🎉 Description of the Package: ▶️ The OMG Cake: - That's an entire Vanilla Cake topped with your selected flavor; - Presentation: It comes in an Elegant Cake Box; - 16 People: 9in Diameter. ▶️ 60 Brigadeiros: Pick your fave flavors =) - Presentation: It comes in an Elegant Box; Available only in Miami. We do not ship any cakes. *All products are made in a facility that contains nuts. ** The OMG Cake doesn’t have any Brigadeiro balls on top, but you're able to add them if you want.

Party time! - 120 Brigadeiros

Party time! - 120 Brigadeiros

$240.00

🎉 Regardless of your celebration/event, our goal is to bring convenience and also happiness to your guests. 🎉 This Catering package includes 100 Brigadeiros. Description of the Package: The party tray is the perfect package for your dessert table - It protects the Brigadeiros to the final destination, is easy to handle, and is practical to remove the Brigs serving for your guests at. *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this Box to other cities or states

Come in and have an OMG Day!

