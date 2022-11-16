Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Sandwiches

Omi Omy Big Y shopping plaza

171 Reviews

$

181 University Drive

Suite D

Amherst, MA 01002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Banh Mi Pork W.Bunh Fish Sauce
Summer Roll (1) W.Peanut Sauce
Banh Mi Tofu W.Bunh Soy Sauce

Banh Mi

Banh Mi sandwiches comes with lightly sweetened fish sauce (soy for tofu), house mayo spread, pickled carrots & daikon, sliced cucumbers, onion. Garnished with chopped scallions and fresh cilantro.

Banh Mi Steak W.Bunh Fish Sauce

$9.99

Banh Mi Chicken W.Bunh Fish Sauce

$8.49

Banh Mi Pork W.Bunh Fish Sauce

$8.49

Banh Mi Tofu W.Bunh Soy Sauce

$8.49

Banh Mi Shrimp W.Bunh Fish Sauce

$9.99

Banh Mi Pâté W.Bunh Fish Sauce

$8.49

Pho

The national dish of Vietnam, Pho 'fuh' is a rice noodle soup served with your choice of protein. Garnished with onion, scallions, and fresh cilantro. Comes with fresh beansprouts, lime wedge, jalapenos and fresh Thai basil on the side.

Beef Pho soup

$10.95

Chicken Pho soup

$10.50

Shrimp Pho Soup

$10.95

Veggie Tofu Pho soup

$9.95

1 Beef Broth

$4.90

1 Veggie Broth

$4.90

Rice Bowl

Jasmine rice with pickled carrots & daikon, cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, garnished with fresh cilantro. Housemade sauce on the side.

Rice Bowl Steak W.Fish Vinny

$12.50

Rice Bowl Chicken W.Fish Vinny

$10.50

Rice Bowl Pork W.Fish Vinny

$10.50

Rice Bowl Tofu W.Soy Vinny

$10.50

Rice Bowl Shrimp W.Fish Vinny

$12.50

Noodle Bowl

Vermicelli noodles with assorted veggies. garnished with fresh cilantro and crushed peanuts. House made sauce on the side.

Noodle Bowl Steak W.Fish Vinny

$12.50

Noodle Bowl Chicken W.Fish Vinny

$10.50

Noodle Bowl Pork W.Fish Vinny

$10.50

Noodle Bowl Tofu W.Soy Vinny

$10.50

Noodle Bowl Shrimp W.Fish Vinny

$12.50

Salad Bowl

Assorted salads and veggies, garnished with fresh cilantro and crushed peanuts. House made sauce on the side.

Salad Steak W.Fish Vinny

$12.50

Salad Chicken W.fish Vinny

$10.50

Salad Pork W.Fish Vinny

$10.50

Salad Tofu W.Soy Vinny

$10.50

Salad Shrimp W.Fish Vinny

$12.50

Side

Egg Roll (3)W.Soy Vinaigrette

Egg Roll (3)W.Soy Vinaigrette

$7.95
Fries Banh Mi

Fries Banh Mi

$6.75
Summer Roll (1) W.Peanut Sauce

Summer Roll (1) W.Peanut Sauce

$4.85

Plain Fries

$4.45
Sesame Balls (3)

Sesame Balls (3)

$6.95

Sesame Ball (1)

$2.30

Bao Chicken (1)

$4.25

Sweet Custard Bao

$4.25

Taro Bao (1)香芋包

$4.25Out of stock
Chicken Wings.(4pc) W.SP Mayo

Chicken Wings.(4pc) W.SP Mayo

$8.45

This deep fried jumbo wings are glazed with our house-made spicy mayo sauce. Can also be ordered without the sauce.

Bread

$1.95

Cold Noodles

$1.50

Rice

$1.50

Pho Noodles

$1.95

Sauce

1.Fish Vin

$0.85

1.Soy Vin

$0.85

1.Peanut Sauce

$0.85

1.Sriracha

$1.00

1.House Mayo

$0.85

1.Spicy Mayo

$0.85

1.Hoisin Sauce

$0.85

1.Spicy basil

$1.25

1.Spicy Lemongrass

$1.25

Beverages

Soda Bottle

$2.85

Water(bottle)

$1.95
Bottled Drink

Bottled Drink

$2.85
Jarrito Bottle

Jarrito Bottle

$2.85Out of stock

Coffee and Tea

Viet Coffee

Viet Coffee

$5.10

Hot Ginger tea

$2.10

green tea

$2.10

Hot Cocoa

$1.95

Milk Tea -Boba

Mil-B Mango

$5.35

Mil-B Coconut

$5.35

Mil-B Jasmine Tea

$5.35

100% Dairy Free With Oat Milk Option

Mil-B Thai Tea

$5.35

Mil-B Taro

$5.35
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come and enjoy the best flavor Vietnam has to offer in a relax and comforting atmosphere. Simply order online with our easy to navigate menu. We also cater. Give us a call for your next office lunch or event. First time, Every time. Oh Mi Oh My!

Website

Location

181 University Drive, Suite D, Amherst, MA 01002

Directions

Gallery
Omi Omy image
Omi Omy image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Works Cafe - Amherst
orange star4.7 • 3,007
48 North Pleasant Street Amherst, MA 01002
View restaurantnext
Hadley - Tandem Bagel Company
orange starNo Reviews
191 Russell Street Unit F Hadley, MA 01035
View restaurantnext
Spoleto Restaurant
orange star3.8 • 743
1 bridge st northampton, MA 01060
View restaurantnext
Woodstar Cafe - Please observe a 10 dollar minimum for online orders. We offer in-person ordering during all business hours.
orange star4.3 • 594
60 Masonic St, Suite D Northampton, MA 01060
View restaurantnext
Florence - Tandem Bagel Company
orange starNo Reviews
1 North Main Street Florence, MA 01062
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5900 - Ludlow, Mass Pike
orange starNo Reviews
Ludlow Mass Pike Ludlow, MA 01056
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Amherst

The Works Cafe - Amherst
orange star4.7 • 3,007
48 North Pleasant Street Amherst, MA 01002
View restaurantnext
Bistro 63
orange star4.6 • 2,242
63 N Pleasant St Amherst, MA 01002
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,961
30 Boltwood Walk Amherst, MA 01002
View restaurantnext
Pasta E Basta
orange star4.7 • 892
26 main street Amherst, MA 01002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Amherst
Hadley
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
South Hadley
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Northampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Easthampton
review star
No reviews yet
Holyoke
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Chicopee
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Greenfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston