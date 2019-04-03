Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

BAO Buns
Pad Thai
Omiza Bento Box

Soups

Miso Soup

$3.00

Coconut Chicken

$7.00

Coconut Shrimp

$7.00

Omiza Spicy Soup

$7.00

Korean Dumpling Soup

$7.00

Kimchi Stew

$7.00

Hot & Sour Soup

$7.00

Soft Bean Curd Soup

$7.00

Salads

Side Salad

$3.00

Spring Mix Salad

$7.00

Avocado Oishi Salad

$11.00

Seaweed Salad w/ Salmon

$13.00

Cha Soba Salad

$10.00

Sesame Salad

$10.00

Poke Salad

$15.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Sae Salad

$13.00

Sashimi Salad

$15.00

Kingcrab Salad

$16.00

Spicy Crispy Calamari Salad

$15.00

Sides

Steamed Rice White

$2.00

Steamed Rice Brown

$2.00

Kimchi Trio

$5.00

Side Kimchi

$4.50

Edamame

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Bokchoy

$7.00

Steamed Vegetables w/ peanut sauce

$7.00

Cauliflower

$7.00

Small Plates

Veg. Spring Rolls

$8.00

Bulgogi Cheese Spring Roll

$9.00

Dok Bok Ki

$11.00

Corn Kakiage

$8.00

Japchae

$14.00

BAO Buns

$10.00

KFC WINGS

$14.00

Dynamite Shrimp

$14.00

Dynamite Chicken

$14.00

Dynamite Calamari

$14.00

Pancake Sampler

$11.00

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$14.00

Tuna Pizza

$18.00

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$17.00

Chicken Katsu

$8.00

Tempura Appetizer

$8.00

Tacos

$8.00

Tang suh yuk

$18.00

Kochi "Skewers"

Crispy Rice Cake

$8.00

Chicken Satay

$8.00

Chicken Yakitori

$8.00

Tofu & Asparagus

$7.00

Ribe Eye Satay

$13.00

Chicken Yakitori (Copy)

$7.00

Dumplings

Vegetable Dumplings

$7.00

Meat Dumplings

$9.00

Shrimp Shumai

$7.00

Edamama Puree Dumplings

$11.00

Dumplings Sampler A

$12.00

Dumpling Sampler B

$12.00

Kimchee Dumplings

$8.00

Chicken Cilantro Dumplings

$7.00

Wasabi Pork Shumai

$7.00

Dinner Bento

Omiza Bento Box

$28.00

Rice & Grill

Fried Rice

$13.00

Gopdol Bibimbap

$19.00

Bulgogi

$22.00

Teriyaki (Meats)

$18.00

Tofu Teriyaki

$17.00

Crispy Entrée

$17.00

Japanese Curry

$17.00

Thai Coconut Curry

$17.00

Galbi KITCHEN Dinner

$30.00

Pork Belly Kitchen Dinner

$22.00

Royal Omiza SH & SCALLOP

$25.00

Sashimi Poke Bowl

$20.00

Noodles

Yakisoba

$18.00

Ramen

$18.00

Pad Thai

$18.00

Bibim Gooksoo

$18.00

Omiza Thai Soba

$18.00

Udon (Broth)

$18.00

Noodles + Sauce Only

$8.00

Sushi Bar Appetizers

Tako Sunomono

$13.00

Oishi Tartar

$15.00

Tuna Tadaki

$15.00

Salmon Tadaki

$15.00

Tuna Sobatini

$15.00

Salmon Sobatini

$15.00

Clam Cocktail

$14.00

Martyn Martini

$14.00

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$17.00

Sushi A La Carte

Maguro (tuna) P

$7.00

White Tuna P

$7.00

Sake (salmon) P

$6.00

Hamachi (yellowtail) P

$7.00

White Fish (fluke) P

$5.00

Ikura (salmon roe) P

$8.00

Saba (mackerel) P

$6.00

Tobiko (flying fish roe) P

$6.00

Unagi (broiled freshwater eel) P

$7.00

Ika (squid) P

$6.00

Tako (octopus) P

$6.00

Tamago (sweet egg omelet) P

$4.50

Amaebi (sweet shrimp) P

$6.00

Smoked Salmon P

$6.00

Kanikama (crabmeat) P

$5.00

Hokigai (surf clam) P

$5.00

Ebi (steamed shrimp) P

$5.00

Takashi (octopus, caviar, lettuce, spicy sauce) P

$6.00

Bluefin Toro (fatty bluefin tuna) P

$22.00

*Bluefin Toro Sashimi P

$26.00

Salmon Scallop P

$9.50

Lemon Scallop P

$9.50

Uni

$18.00

Lemon Scallop P (Copy)

$9.50

Set Menu Sushi

Sushi Deluxe

$26.00

Sashimi Deluxe

$26.00

Chirashi

$28.00

Tekka Don

$28.00

Sushi & Sashimi Combination

$32.00

Tuna Lover

$26.00

Salmon Lover

$26.00

Couple Platter

$53.00

Unagi Don

$28.00

Signature Rolls

New Age I

$17.00

New Age II

$17.00

New Age III

$17.00

Chef Sae I

$18.00

Chef Sae II

$18.00

Chef Sae III

$18.00

Spicy Crunchy Cucumber Handroll

$9.00

Spicy Crunchy California

$8.00

Spicy Crunchy Sake

$16.00

Spicy Crunchy Tuna

$16.00

Spicy Crunchy Hama

$16.00

Tuna Supreme

$14.00

Salmon Supreme

$14.00

Newtown Roll

$16.00

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

Dragon Roll

$17.00

Dynamite Alaska Roll

$16.00

Spider Roll

$14.00

Spider Handroll

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura Supreme I

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura Supreme II

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura Supreme III

$17.00

Sofia Roll

$18.00

Special Tuna Supreme

$18.00

Special Salmon Supreme

$18.00

Lobster Scallop Special

$18.00

Raw Rolls

Tekka (tuna)

$7.00

Tekkyu

$7.00

Tunacado

$7.00

Negi Tuna

$7.00

Spicy Tuna

$7.00

White Tuna Roll

$7.88

Sake (salmon) Roll

$7.00

Sakekyu

$7.00

Salmoncado

$7.00

Negi Sake

$7.00

Spicy Salmon

$7.00

Hamachi Roll

$7.00

Hamakyu

$7.00

Hamacado

$7.00

Negi Hama

$7.00

Spicy Hama

$7.00

Screaming Spicy II

$7.00

Cooked Rolls

California

$6.00

OMIZA ( Oishi )

$7.00

Screaming Spicy I

$7.00

Rock & Roll

$7.00

Unagi

$7.00

Eelcado

$7.00

Philadelphia

$7.00

Boston Roll

$7.00

Kani Roll

$7.00

Princeton

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.00

Chicken Tempura Roll

$7.00

Chicken Delight

$7.00

Ebi/Cuc Roll

$7.00

Ebi/Avo Roll

$7.00

Vegetable Rolls

Avocado w/ Miso Dressing Roll

$6.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Asparagus Roll

$5.00

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli Roll

$5.00

Broccoli Tempura Roll

$5.00

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$5.00

Spicy Vegetable Roll

$5.00

Mixed Vegetable Roll

$6.00

Futo Roll

$7.00

Vegetable Supreme

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Pan Asian Cuisine & Korean BBQ

Location

641 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901

Directions

Gallery
Omiza image
Omiza image
Omiza image

