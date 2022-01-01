Restaurant header imageView gallery
Omelette & Waffle Cafe - Plymouth

2,823 Reviews

$

580 Forest Ave

Plymouth, MI 48170

Popular Items

#6 Burrito
2 Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast
#1 Egg Sandwich

Omelettes

B.L.T Omelette

$9.50

Baked Potato Omelette

$9.50

California Omelette

$9.50

Chili Omelette

$9.50

Corned Beef Hash Omelette

$9.50

Country Omelette

$9.50

Farmers Omelette

$9.50

Greek Omelette

$9.50

Green Omelette

$9.50

Hawaiian Omelette

$9.50Out of stock

Meat Lover

$9.50

Mexican Omelette

$9.50

Polish Omelette

$9.50

Reuben Omelette

$9.50

Veggie Omelette

$9.50

Western Omelette

$9.50

Santa Fe Omelette

$9.50

Build Your Omelette

Plain Omelette

$9.00

BYO Omelette (1 Item)

$9.00

BYO Omelette (2 Items)

$9.00

BYO Omelette (3 Items)

$9.50

BYO Omelette (4+ Items)

$9.50

Breakfast Specials

2 Eggs, 2 Pancakes, Choice Of Meat

$6.50

2 Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast

$5.50

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Hippie Hash

$9.50

Corned Beef Hash

$9.50

Oatmeal

$3.00

Megatron

$9.50

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00+

Yogurt Parfait

$5.75

Breakfast Bowl

$7.25

Family Special #1

$34.99

10 cakes 10 scrambled eggs Choice of meat

Family Special #2

$34.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

#1 Egg Sandwich

$4.00

#2 Egg, Turkey, Avocado, Cheddar

$5.50

#3 Egg, Turkey Sausage, Mushroom, Swiss

$5.00

#4 Egg, Corned Beef, Swiss

$5.00

#5 Egg, Spinach, Tomato, Feta

$5.00

#6 Burrito

$6.50

Waffle Sandwich

$7.50

Waffle/FT/Cakes

Cakes

$4.50+

Cake W/Topping

$8.00+

French Toast

$6.00+

Pump Cakes

$7.50Out of stock

Belgium Waffle

$3.50+

Banana Berry Stuffed Waffle

$9.50

GF Cake

$7.00+

Banana Nut Stuffed French Toast

$9.50

Multigrain Pancakes

$6.00+

Specialty Cakes

$6.00+

Banana Nut Stuffed Waffle

$9.50

Pump Waffle

$9.00Out of stock

Banana Berry French Toast

$9.50

Single Specialty Cake

$4.00

Specialty Waffle

$7.50

Crepes

Strawberry Chocolate Crepe

$8.50

Mixed Berry Crepe

$8.50

Apple Carmel Walnut Crepe

$8.50

Nutella Banana Crepe

$8.50

Combo Crepe

$8.50Out of stock

Single Crepe

$3.25

Savory

$8.50

Strawberry Nutella Crepe

$8.50

Combo Crepe

$10.00

Kids Corner

Kids Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast

$5.50

Kids Half Waffle

$5.50

Mini Pancakes

$5.50

Kids French Toast

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kids O, Hashbrowns, Toast

$5.50Out of stock

Sides

Cookie

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Sausage Links

$4.00

Sausage Patties

$4.00

Eggs

$2.00

Ham

$3.00

Fruit Cup.

$4.25

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Toast

$2.75

1 Egg

$1.00

Single Cake

$2.25

Sausage Gravy

$3.50

Pure Maple Syrup

$2.00

Beverages

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Special Bev

$1.00

Small Fresh Squeezed Oj

$4.00

Large Fresh Squeezed Oj

$7.00

Pint Guernsey Milk

$2.50

Half Pint Milk

$0.85Out of stock

Guernsey Lemonade

$2.50

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.50

Specialty Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Fountain Drink/selzter Water

$2.50

Water

Mapel Retail

$12.00

Cold Brew 1/2 & 1/2

$4.00Out of stock

Coffee Retail

$12.50

Cranberry Juice/ Juice box

$1.50

Apple Juice / Tomato Juice

$1.50

Drought

$8.00

Lunch Specials

Homemade Chili

$5.00

Soup of the Day

$5.25

Panini

$9.00+

Turkey Melt

$9.00Out of stock

Honey Ham Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$9.00

Quart Chili

$10.00

Quart Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Spec

$9.00Out of stock

Salads

Cobb Salad

$7.00

Spinach Salad

$6.50

Garden Salad

$6.00

Spinach walnut

$7.00

Sandwiches

B.L.T

$8.25

B.E.L.T

$8.75

Turkey Club

$9.00

Reuben

$9.00

Gyro Sandwich

$8.50

Regulars

Ron and Sandy

$12.00

Vic

$6.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
At Omelette & Waffle Café, we serve fresh & delicious breakfast & lunch dishes in a quaint & cozy setting. Every customer is like family & we truly value your feedback. Please come in & join us!

580 Forest Ave, Plymouth, MI 48170

