Omni Coffee & Eggs

review star

No reviews yet

261 Peters St SW

Atlanta, GA 30313

Popular Items

Big B.E.C.

Big B.E.C.

$7.00

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

OCE

OCE

$5.25

Egg & Cheese

Queen San Amina

Queen San Amina

$8.50

Dulce Apple Spice Latte

Food

Bagels

Bagels

Bagels

$4.50

Plain, Everything, Cinnamon Raisin

Spreads

Spreads

$0.75

Honey Butter, Plain Cream Cheese, Strawberry Cream Cheese, Vegan Cream Cheese

Biscuits

OCE

OCE

$5.25

Egg & Cheese

Squire

Squire

$7.00

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

Big B.E.C.

Big B.E.C.

$7.00

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

The Valley

The Valley

$7.00

Egg Whites, Spinach, Swiss

Plates

The Chamberlain

The Chamberlain

$12.50

2 Eggs, Potatoes or grits, Sausage or Bacon, Biscuit Or Toast

La Creme De Fruits

La Creme De Fruits

$12.50

4 Slices Of Baguette, mixed berries, 2 eggs, choice of meat

Petite Plates

Avo Toast

Avo Toast

$9.00

Toasted sourdough bread, avocado mash, Cherry Tomatoes, Pistou Drizzle, Everything Bagel Seasoning, balsamic glaze

Yogurt Bowl

Yogurt Bowl

$9.00

Strawberries, Blue Berries, Banana, Granola and honey

The Shine

The Shine

$9.00

2 biscuits covered in gravy

Specialty Plates

The Bison

The Bison

$17.00

Gochujang Short Rib, a perfectly seasoned egg, over bagel of choice

Burritos & Bowls

The Omni

The Omni

$12.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sausage, Egg Scramble, onions, Roasted Peppers, Potato Hash, White Pepper Cheese, Omni gold Sauce

The Shire

The Shire

$12.00

Miso Mushroom, Spinach, Potato Hash, onions, Roasted Red pepper, Green Goddess, Spicy Tomato Relish

La Salena

La Salena

$12.00

Potato Hash, Turkey Sausage, Egg Scramble, Roasted Peppers, Spicy Tomato Relish, onions, Avocado Crème, Cilantro

Panini

Kick -N- Cajun

Kick -N- Cajun

$14.00

Diced Fire Roasted Chicken, Spicy Remoulade, Swiss, Roasted Red Peppers

Sitting Bull

Sitting Bull

$14.00

pastrami, swiss, & stone ground mustard slaw

The Rebel

The Rebel

$14.00

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, american cheese, Omni Gold Sauce

Sirrk

Sirrk

$14.00

Grilled Romanesco, marinated mushrooms, with Chimichurri

Salads

Camelot

Camelot

$12.00

Spring Mix, Ham, Turkey, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Onion, Croutons, Boiled Egg, White Cheddar

The Noble

The Noble

$12.00

Ceasar Dressing, Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons

Crepes

Little Lad

Little Lad

$9.50

Sweet Cream Cheese w/ Strawberries, Blackberries & BlueBerry Syrup

Curious George

$9.50

Bananas, Sweet Cream, Caramel Drizzle

A La Carte

Chicken

$4.00

Sausage

$3.00

Vegan Sausage

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Turkey Bacon

$3.00

Avocado

$1.75

Garden Salad

$6.00

Gravy

$1.00

Chips

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

Potatos

$3.00

Egg

$2.50

Biscuit

$2.75

Toast

$2.75

French Toast

$4.00

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Pastries

Apple Danish

$4.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Carrot Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Cake Slice

$8.00

Cheese Danish

$4.50

Cheese Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Crossiant

$3.50

Twice Baked Crossiant

$5.00

Fruit & Cheese Danish

$5.00

Pistachio Crossiant

$5.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Cinnamon Roll

$6.50

Beverage

Specialty Latte

Lord Omni The Magnificent

Lord Omni The Magnificent

$8.50

Sweet Potato Latte

Queen San Amina

Queen San Amina

$8.50

Dulce Apple Spice Latte

King Midas

King Midas

$8.50

Omni Cookie Latte

Countess Alexandria

Countess Alexandria

$8.50

Blueberry Lavender Latte

Lord of Castleberry

Lord of Castleberry

$8.50

White Chocolate Strawberry Latte

Queen's Chalice

Queen's Chalice

$8.50

Tiramisu Cappuccino

Solomon's Dynasty

Solomon's Dynasty

$8.50

Carrot Cake Latte

Specialty Tea

Contessa's Fog

Contessa's Fog

$7.25

Blueberry Lavender London Fog Tea

Contessa's Touch

Contessa's Touch

$7.25

Blueberry Lavender Matcha Tea

Contessa's Way

Contessa's Way

$7.25

Blueberry Lavender Chai Tea

Jasmine's Delight

Jasmine's Delight

$7.25

Strawberry Mocha Jasmine Tea

The Sultan

The Sultan

$7.25

Sweet Potato Chai Tea

Midas' Touch

Midas' Touch

$7.25

Omni Cookie Chai Tea

Drip Coffee

Anubis OCE - Medium

Anubis OCE - Medium

$4.50

Medium Roast Coffee

Anubis OCE - Dark

Anubis OCE - Dark

$4.50

Dark Roast Coffee

Shots

T'Chala

$3.00

Espresso Shot

Conquistador

$4.00

Cortado Shot

Other Drinks

Pharoah

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

Tea

$3.50

London Fog, Breakfast, Green tea, Black tea, Moroccan mint, Berry hibiscus

Latte

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Flat White

$4.50

Americano

$4.50

Water

Ice Cup

$0.35

Non-Coffee Drinks

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.50
Pelegrino

Pelegrino

$3.50
Coke

Coke

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50
Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus Tea

$5.00
Beauty Water

Beauty Water

$4.00

Retail

Lord Omni The Magnificent

Lord Omni The Magnificent

$9.99

Sweet Potato Syrup

Queen San Amina

Queen San Amina

$9.99

Dulce Apple Spice

King Midas

King Midas

$9.99

Omni Cookie Syrup

Countess Alexandria

Countess Alexandria

$9.99

Blueberry Lavender Syrup

Lord of Castleberry

Lord of Castleberry

$9.99

White Chocolate Strawberry Syrup

Queen's Chalice

Queen's Chalice

$9.99

Tiramisu Syrup

Solomon's Dynasty

Solomon's Dynasty

$9.99

Carrot Cake Syrup

Omni Queen

Omni Queen

$15.99

Medium Roast Ethiopian Yirgacheffe Coffee

Omni King

Omni King

$15.99

Dark Roast Ethiopian Yirgacheffe Coffee

Omni Coffee Mug

Omni Coffee Mug

$35.99

22 OZ Omni Coffee Mug

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Atlanta's Premier Café & Brunch Spot

261 Peters St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313

