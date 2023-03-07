Restaurant header imageView gallery

Omni Tea

5400 Ellsworth Road

Fort Smith, AR 72903

Coffee

Brown Sugar Coffee Latte

$6.50

Coffee, condensed milk, and cream puff topping

Fruit Tea

Blueberry Green Tea

$5.95

Dragon Fruit Green Tea

$5.95

Green tea with dragon fruit syrup

Kiwi Green Tea

$5.95

Green tea with kiwi syrup and kiwi popping boba

Lychee Green Tea

$5.95

Green tea with lychee syrup, fresh lychee, and lychee jelly

Mango Green Tea

$5.95

Green tea with mango syrup and mango popping boba

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$5.95

Green tea with passion fruit syrup and jam

Peach Green Tea

$5.95

Green tea with peach syrup and jam

Strawberry Green Tea

$5.95

Green tea with strawberry syrup, puree, and strawberry popping boba

Winter Melon Green Tea

$5.95

Milk Tea

Blueberry Milk Tea

$6.25

Lychee Milk Tea

$6.25

Milk Tea

$6.25

Black tea, milk, brown sugar syrup, and tapioca pearls

Winter Melon Milk Tea

$6.25

Black tea, winter melon syrup, and tapioca pearls

Specialty Drinks

Omni Coffee

$7.95

Omni Fruit Tea

$7.95

Green tea, fresh lychee, lychee syrup, and dragon fruit syrup

Omni Milk Tea

$7.95

Milk tea with cream puff

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5400 Ellsworth Road, Fort Smith, AR 72903

Directions

