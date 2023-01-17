Restaurant header imageView gallery

Omnium Brewing - Somersworth 460 High St

460 High St

Somersworth, NH 03878

Order Again

Popular Items

Duck Fat Chicken Wings
Ribs Al Pastor
Lobster Hushpuppies

Oysters

$18.00+

Grapefruit Mignonette, Lemon, Pogo's Peppers Hot Sauce

Lobster Hushpuppies

$15.00

Marsh Hen Mill Cornmeal, Old Bay Aioli

Duck Fat Chicken Wings

$12.00

Nashville, Beer Mustard, Peri Peri

Ribs Al Pastor

$15.00

Pineapple, Cilantro, Cotija

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Cucumber Dill Ranch

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Miso & Sake Glaze, Sesame Rice Cracker, Cilantro, Scallion

Baked Local Cheese

$18.00Out of stock

Chefs Choice Local Cheese, Potato, Bacon, Pickled Mustard Seed, Crostini

OmNachos

$14.00

Corn Chips, Onion, Tomato, Jalapeno, Blackbeans, Cilantro, Scallion, Hatch Chili Queso

Cheese & Charcuterie

$15.00+

Chefs Selection of Local Cheese & Meats, Jams, Pickles, Nuts, Mustard, Crackers

Soup & Salad

Celery Root & Apple Soup

$9.00

Dukkah, Herbs

Shaved Brussel Sprout Caeser

$12.00

Polenta Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Lemon

Winter Squash Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Charred Radicchio, Delicata Squash, Marinated Beets, Watercress, Pepitas, Herbed Chevre, Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Local Greens

$10.00

Local Greens, Heirloom Tomato, Persian Cucumber, Radish, Citrus Wheat Vinaigrette, Herbs

Handhelds

Omnium Burger

$16.00

Beer Braised Onions, Bacon, Brie

Bison Burger

$18.00

Hackmatack Bison, Corn Relish, Cotija, Avocado, Greens

BBQ Jackfruit Sando

$15.00

BBQ Jackfruit, Apple Slaw

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Nashville Spice, Hot Honey, Spicy Garlic Dill Pickles

Cubano

$16.00

Mojo Pork, Grilled Ham, Swiss, House Pickles, Mustard

Carnitas Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

Carnitas, Pickled Onion, Verde, Cabbage

Falafel Burger

$15.00

Green Goddess Aioli, Pickled Onion, Arugula, Cucumber Salsa

Mains

Fish N Chips

$20.00Out of stock

Local Haddock, Slaw, Remoulade, Lemon

Salmon

$25.00Out of stock

Fennel Puree, Seasonal Vegetable, Orange Miso Sauce, Forbidden Rice, Salmon Skin Chip

Pan Roasted Chicken

$28.00Out of stock

Parsnip Veloute, Roasted Maitake, Hazelnut Gremolata,

Grilled Ribeye

$35.00Out of stock

Chimichurri Butter, House Fries, Broccolini, Roast Garlic

Beer Braised Short Rib

$30.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Polenta, Baby Carrots, Roasted Cipollini Onions

Barley Risotto with Curry

$18.00Out of stock

Roasted Seasonal Vegetable, Fresh Herbs, Parmesan, Herb Oil

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Hand Breaded Chicken & Hand Cut Fries

Kids Fish Nugs

$10.00Out of stock

Hand Breaded Fresh Haddock, Coleslaw, Hand Cut Fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Pasta, Creamy Mac Sauce, Toasted Bread Crumbs

Kids Tacos

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

Kids Mini Burgers

$10.00

Ground Beef, American Cheese, Brioche Buns, Hand Cut Fries

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet

$10.00

Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce

Apple Fritters

$10.00Out of stock

Hoppy Caramel, Powdered Sugar

Eggnog Flan

$10.00

Eggnog Custard, Caramel, Cinnamon

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Sweet Fries

$6.00

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Salad

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

460 High St, Somersworth, NH 03878

Directions

