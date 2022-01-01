Omy Smoked BBQ imageView gallery
Barbeque

Omy Smoked BBQ
4737 Concord Pike

4737 Concord Pike

Talleyville, DE 19803

Shareables

10pcs. Lady Wings

$15.99+

Smoked then fried

16pcs. Omy Fingers (Lumpia)

$11.99

Kabob Appetizer

$11.00

French Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Dusted with brown sugar

Siopao (2 buns)

$8.99

Cheesesteak Eggrolls (3)

$10.99

Choice of 2 kabobs made with marinated chicken or pork

Tinky Tenders (4)

$6.99

Meats

Beef Brisket

$11.99+

Beef brisket, dry rubbed, smoked low and slow

Beef Short Ribs

$21.99

Chicken Salad

$7.99+

Chopped Ribs

$9.99+

Kabobs

$5.99

Kielbasa Ring

$8.99+

Smoked Polish kielbasa served sliced or whole

Pulled Pork

$8.99+

Smoked pork butt, mixed with bbq sauce made in house

Rack of Ribs

$14.99+

Pork spare ribs, dry rubbed, smoked

Smoked Chicken

$8.99+

Smoked whole chicken

Turkey Leg

$6.99

Pulled Chicken

$7.99+

Smoked pork butt, mixed with bbq sauce made in house

Leg Quarter

$5.99

Turkey Wings

$5.99+

Meals

3 Meat

$24.99

2 Meat

$24.99

Dirty Mac

$12.99

Half Chicken Combo

$12.99

3 Rib Combo

$12.99

Brisket Platter

$13.99

Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$11.99+

Beef brisket served on a brioche bun

Bone in Pork Ribs Sandwich

$10.99+

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99+

Chopped Rib Sandwich

$9.99+

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99+

Kielbasa Sandwich

$8.99+

Smoked polish kielbasa sliced and served on a brioche bun

The Jordan

$8.99+

Pulled smoked chicken mixed in bbq sauce and served on a brioche bun

The Lala

$8.99+

Pulled pork served on a brioche bun

Wah Wah Pulled Pork w/Slaw

$9.99+

Chicken and Waffles

$10.00+

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.00+

Chicken and Brisket Sandwich

$12.00+

Sizzling Plates

Adobo

$13.99

BangSilog

$13.99

ChopSilog

$13.99

Lechon Sisig

$15.99

Longsilog

$13.99

Tapsilog

$13.99

Tosilog

$13.99

Zen's Combo

$14.99

Noodles (Pancit)

$8.99+

Roast Pig (Lechon)

$10.00+

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.99

Carolina Slaw

$3.99

Vinegar-based cole slaw with pepper

Collard Greens

$3.99

Cucumber and Onions

$3.99

Garlic Rice

$2.99

Garlic fried rice

Green Beans

$3.99

Mac and Cheese

$4.99

P Mac Salad

$3.99

Filipino macaroni salad with raisins, pineapple and smoked chicken

Steamed Rice

$1.99

Steamed white rice

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Soup

New England Clam Chowder

$5.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.00

Split Pea

$5.00

Salad

Fresh Herb Mix

$10.00

Fresh Herb Mix W/ Romaine

$10.00

Desserts

Turon

$8.00

Halo Halo

$9.99

Cassava

$8.00

Biko

$8.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Calamansi Juice

$4.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Zero Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Coke Diet

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Street Food

Pork BBQ on Stick

$2.50

Chx BBQ on Stick

$2.50

Grilled Pork

$2.50

Lechon Kawali (fried belly)

$5.00

Crispy Pata (fried pig feet)

$15.00

Grilled Chx

$2.50

Fish Ball

$2.50

Kikiam

$2.50

Squid Ball

$2.50

Siomai

$2.50

Kwek Kwek

$2.50

Mani

$2.50
Call for Open Hours

Family owned, smoked bbq and filipino food!

4737 Concord Pike, Talleyville, DE 19803

Omy Smoked BBQ image

