  • On The Corner Grill - 418 Island Pond Road
On The Corner Grill 418 Island Pond Road

No reviews yet

418 Island Pond Road

Derry, NH 03038

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Starters

Aracini Balls-Bolognese

$12.00

homemade rice balls topped with marinara

Arancini Balls- Spinach Feta Artichoke

$12.00

Big Mac Flatbread

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, hamburg topped with your favorite special sauce

Bruschetta

$12.00

topped with diced tomato, capers, black olives, mozzarella cheese and balsamic glaze

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

served with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese crumbles

Calamari Fritti

$12.00

served with banana peppers and side of marinara

Chilled Shrimp Cocktail

jumbo shrimp - $5 each

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.00

stuffed with four cheeses and herbs and topped with marinara

Margarita Flatbread

$15.00

Mozzarella Fritta

$10.00

breaded mozzarella, pan fried, served with marinara

Mussels

$15.00

served with diced tomato garlic and herbs

Pomodoro Caprese

$12.00

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil with sweet roasted red peppers

Scallops wrapped in Bacon

$20.00

topped with a honey glaze

Steak and Cheese Egg rolls

$14.00

with peppers, onions and provolone cheese with chipotle aioli

Stuffed Portabella Mushrooms

$14.00

stuffed with spinach, crab and mozzarella

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Soup

Chowder Bowl

$10.00

Chowder Cup

$8.00

Italian Wedding Bowl

$7.00

Italian Wedding Cup

$6.00

Minestrone Bowl

$7.00

Minestrone Cup

$6.00

Soup of the Day Bowl

$8.00

Soup of the Day Cup

$7.00

Stracliatella Bowl

$8.00

Our Italian egg drop soup made to order- chicken stock with spinach, egg, pasta and parmesan cheese

Stracliatella Cup

$7.00

Our Egg Drop soup made to order - chicken stock with spinach, egg, pasta and parmesan cheese

Salads

Antipasta Classico

$20.00

Parma Prosciutto, capicola, imported italian meats, sweet roasted peppers, marinated mushrooms, artichokes, olives, fresh mozzarella and provolone over mixed greens finished with balsamic glaze

Caesar Salad Classico

$14.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, homemade roasted croutons, grated parmigiano cheese with homemade Caesar dressing

Chicken Milanese

$22.00

Panko breaded chicken, peppers, onions, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and parmesan cheese, topped with burrata cheese, and drizzled with homemade balsamic vinaigrette

Classic House

$14.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, red onions, roasted red peppers, carrots, black olives and banana peppers

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, bacon, hardboiled egg, avocado, tomato on mixed greens with your choice of dressing

OTC Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, tomato, roasted pineapple, mango, portobello mushroom, dried cranberry, red onion, cucumber, olives, and goat cheese tossed in our homemade balsamic vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Spinach Salad

$15.00

Baby Spinach, boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, onion and candied walnuts tossed in our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Pasta

Baked Ravioli

$18.00

Cheese ravioli topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$24.00

Fresh butternut squash ravioli in a creamy Limoncello sauce

Chicken Alfredo

$24.00

Chicken Broccoli Ziti

$22.00

Chicken with fresh broccoli, in a garlic and white wine butter sauce with ziti pasta

Eggplant Al Forno

$20.00

Thin sliced eggplant layered and baked, topped with house marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella

Eggplant Parmigano

$18.00

Fettucine Alfredo

$20.00

fettuccine tossed in a creamy blend of cheeses and butter

Italian Trio

$25.00

Chicken parmigiana, a lightly breaded chicken cutlet topped with tomato pink sauce, homemade meat lasagna topped with Alfredo sauce, and baked cheese ravioli with marinara sauce

Lasagna

$20.00

Fresh pasta layered with meat sauce and a blend of cheeses. Baked to perfection, finished with house marinara sauce and grated parmigiano cheese

Pasta Entree

$14.00

Rigatoni alla Bolognese

$25.00

Baked fresh rigatoni pasta with a traditional sauce of ground beef, sweet Italian sausage, pancetta and red wine topped with mozzarella cheese and basil

Ziti Alla Vodka

$25.00

Ziti, chicken, basil, and vine ripe tomatoes in a pink vodka sauce

Grill

14oz New York Strip

$30.00

Served with garlic mashed potato and julienne vegetables finished with a red wine Demi glaze

Pork Chop Florentine

$25.00

Fresh cut, bone-in grilled pork chop served with wild mushroom and spinach risotto, finished with a red wine Demi glaze

Ribeye

$35.00

16oz. Grilled Black Angus served with garlic mashed potato and sautéed julienne vegetables; finished with red wine Demi glaze

Steak Pizzaiola

$38.00

Ribeye, onions, peppers, mushrooms and fresh mozzarella in a marinated red sauce served with mashed potato and green beans

Steak Tips

$28.00

Premium cut grilled marinated steak tips with onions, peppers, garlic mashed potato and julienne vegetables

Risotto

Grilled Shrimp Milano

$28.00

Grilled seasoned shrimp served over wild mushroom spinach risotto with extra virgin olive oil and garlic

Pork Parmesan Risotto

$25.00

Breaded Pork chop with mozzarella, marinara sauce and mushroom and spinach risotto

Saus & Chicken Cacc Risotto

$25.00

Sautéed chicken and Italian sausage, peppers, onions mushrooms and a touch of wine in a marinara sauce

Seafood Risotto

$38.00

Shrimp, scallops, mussels and clams in a garlic white wine with roasted red peppers, spinach and mushrooms

Shrimp & Pesto Risotto

$28.00

Creamy risotto blended with fresh basil pesto, roasted tomatoes, toasted pine nuts parmigiano cheese and extra virgin olive oil

Steak Tip Risotto

$28.00

Marinated Steak tips with spinach, wild mushroom and onions

Vegetable Risotto

$20.00

Creamy risotto with sautéed wild mushrooms, scallions, tomato, spinach, squash, zucchini , carrots onions and asparagus finished with fresh herbs

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$20.00

Sautéed wild mushrooms tossed in a creamy risotto with asparagus, cheese, onions and extra virgin olive oil

Chix, Pork, Veal

Chicken Francese

$22.00

Egg batter dipped and sautéed with a white wine lemon sauce served over your choice of pasta

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Hand cut with sautéed wild mushrooms finished in a sweet Italian marsala sauce, served over choice of pasta

Chicken O

$25.00

Sautéed chicken breast filled with crabmeat stuffing, served with vegetable risotto with a light cream pesto sauce

Chicken Parmigano

$22.00

Lightly breaded chicken or veal cutlet topped with a fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese served over choice of pasta

Chicken Picatta

$22.00

Pan roasted, topped with lemon, caper, and white wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta

Chicken Saltimbocca

$24.00

Seared with prosciutto, spinach, mozzarella in a sage, pancetta and garlic wine sauce served with julienne vegetables and roasted tomato

Grilled Chicken Fradiavlo

$25.00

Grilled Chicken fra diavolo with cauliflower rice and broccoli

OTC - Chicken

$25.00

Sautéed with shrimp, diced tomatoes, wild mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic and basil in a light tomato sauce. Served with julienne vegetables and roasted potatoes

OTC- Veal

$28.00

Sautéed with shrimp, diced tomato, garlic and basil in a light tomato sauce. Served with julienne vegetables and roasted potatoes

Porkchop Valdostana

$28.00

lightly breaded pork chop stuffed with prosciutto and provolone cheese and finished with a wild mushroom, spinach and garlic crème sauce served with roasted potatoes and julienne vegetables

Veal Francese

$25.00

Egg batter dipped and sautéed with a white wine lemon sauce served over choice of pasta

Veal Marsala

$25.00

Hand cut with sautéed wild mushrooms finished in a sweet Italian marsala sauce, served over choice of pasta

Veal Parmigano

$25.00

Lightly breaded veal cutlet topped with a fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese served over choice of pasta

Veal Picatta

$25.00

Pan roasted, topped with lemon, caper and white wine sauce, served with choice of pasta

Veal Saltimbocca

$27.00

Seared with prosciutto, spinach, mozzarella in a sage, pancetta and garlic wine sauce served with julienne vegetables and roasted potato

Seafood

Baked Haddock

$24.00

Lightly breaded baked haddock served with mashed potato and julienne vegetables

Calamari Diavlo

$22.00

Sautéed calamari in a spicy fra diavolo sauce over linguine

Half Scallop Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Linguine with Clams

$25.00

Fresh littleneck clams cooked in a scampi, fra diavolo sauce, or marinara sauce over linguine

Mussels & Calamari

$24.00

Mussels and calamari in a scampi, fra diavolo or marinara sauce over linguine

Salmon con Navone

$28.00

Pan seared Salmon served in a lemon sauce with baby spinach, roasted potatoes and julienne vegetables

Scallop Scampi

$28.00

Sautéed jumbo scallops tossed in a white wine garlic sauce butter sauce over linguine

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Sautéed jumbo shrimp tossed in a white wine garlic butter sauce over linguine

Dessert

Cannolis x2

$10.00

TWO (2) Italian pastries filled with sweet cream and ricotta cheese

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$12.00

Chocolate PB Cake/Pie

$10.00

Two layers of chocolate cake with peanut butter filling, topped with chocolate icing and crumbled peanut butter cups

Chocolate Towering Cake

$15.00Out of stock

Free Dessert

Gluten Free Cake

$10.00

Lemon Cake

$10.00

Refreshing lemon creme fills this delightful cream cake, topped with vanilla cake crumbs and a dusting of sugar

Scoop of Brown Sugar ice cream

$3.00

Scoop of Vanilla ice cream

$3.00

Special Dessert

$12.00

Swiss Chalet

$10.00

A moist chocolate cake, layered with a rich Swiss chocolate cheesecake and a vanilla cheesecake then covered with a butter chocolate icing, garnished with a white ganache drizzle and chocolate shavings

Tiramisu

$10.00

Espresso soaked lady fingers covered in mascarpone cream. Finished with a dusting of cocoa powder

Turtle Cheesecake

$10.00

NY style cheesecake rests on a thick layer of dark fudge, covered with silky caramel sauce, garnished with chopped pecans and placed in a graham cracker crust

Kids

KIDS Cheese Pizza

$12.00

KIDS Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

KIDS Chicken Broccoli Ziti

$12.00

KIDS Chicken Fingers w/ FF

$12.00

KIDS Chicken Parm

$12.00

KIDS Fett Alfredo

$12.00

KIDS Pasta w/ Meatballs

$12.00

Sides

Asparagus

$6.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Dipping oil

$3.00

Extra Bread

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Gluten Free Bread

$3.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Julienne Vegetables

$5.00

LOAF of Bread

$5.00

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Roasted Potato

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Side Cheese Risotto

$9.00

Side Mushroom Risotto

$9.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of Meatballs

$7.00

Side of Sausages

$7.00

Side Vegetable Risotto

$9.00

Lunch Menu

Lunch

Bacon Cheeseburger w/ FF

$16.00

Cajun Chicken

$14.00

Caprese Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken BLT

$15.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Cuban

$16.00

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$12.00

Haddock Sandwich

$15.00

Lunch Baked Haddock

$22.00

Lunch CBZ

$18.00

Lunch Pasta w/ Meatball

$18.00

Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

Pastrami & Swiss

$15.00

Southwestern

$15.00

Steak and Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Tuna Wrap

$16.00

Turkey BLT

$14.00

French Dip Special

$18.00

Antipasto Sandwich Special

$16.00

Drinks Menu

Cocktails

*1800 Coconut Margarita

$13.00

*Burnt & Filthy

$13.00

*Chocolate Martini

$13.00

*Corner Classic

$12.50

*Cosmo

$13.00

*Espresso Martini

$13.00

*French Martini

$13.00

*Granite Margarita

$12.50

*Grapefruit Martini

$13.00

*Hot & Dirty

$13.00

*Italian Margarita

$13.50

*Lemon Drop

$13.00

*Mojito

$10.00

*Moscow Mule

$10.00

*OTC

$13.00

*Paloma

$12.00

*Pistachio Martini

$13.00

*Red Sangria

$12.00

*Skinny Margarita

$13.00

*Snickers Martini

$13.00

*Special Martini

$13.00

*Special Sangria

$13.50

*Tanteo Spicy Margarita

$13.50

*White Sangria

$12.00

*Woodford Manhattan

$13.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Apple Martini

$13.00

Baileys Coffee

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blue Hawaiin

$10.00

Blush Sangria

$12.00

Cafe Amore

$12.00

Cafe Chocolate

$13.00

Cafe Forza

$12.50

Cafe George

$12.00

Cafe OTC

$12.00

Candy Cane Martini

$13.00

Chocolate PB Martini

$13.00

Cinnamon Crunch Martini

$13.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Double Liquor Coffee

$13.00

Frozen Mudslide

$12.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$12.00

Frozen Strawberry Daquiri

$12.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Georges Coffee

$12.00

Gin Fizz

$13.00

Grateful Dead

$12.00

Green Tea

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Kamikaze

$9.00

Long Island

$12.00

Madras

$8.00

Midori Sour

$7.50

Mimosa

$10.00

Mudslide Martini

$13.00

Negroni

$12.00

Nuts & Berries Coffee

$12.00

Nutty Irish Coffee

$12.00

PB & J Martini

$13.00

Pearl Harbor

$10.00

Pineapple Martini

$13.00

Pumpkin Martini

$13.00

Roasted Toasted Almond

$10.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Salted Caramel Martini

$13.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Sombrero

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Toasted Almond

$9.00

Tom Collins

$7.50

Triple Liquor Coffee

$14.00

Vodka Collins

$7.50

Washington Apple Martini

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$10.00

Liquor

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Titos

$11.00

Ketel 1

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Stoli Raspberry

$11.00

Stoli Orange

$11.00

Stoli Blueberry

$11.00

Stoli Vanilla

$11.00

Stoli Caramel

$11.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$11.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$11.00

Effen Cucumber

$11.00

3 Olives Grape

$11.00

Pineapple Vodka

$10.00

Absolut T

$11.75

Absolut Citron T

$11.75

Titos T

$12.75

Ketel 1 T

$12.75

Grey Goose T

$13.75

Belvedere T

$13.75

Stoli Raspberry T

$12.75

Stoli Orange T

$12.75

Stoli Blueberry T

$12.75

Stoli Vanilla T

$12.75

Stoli Caramel T

$12.75

Deep Eddy Lemon T

$12.75

Deep Eddy Grapefruit T

$12.75

Effen Cucumber T

$12.75

3 Olives Grape T

$12.75

Pineapple Vodka T

$11.75

Fords

$11.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Fords T

$12.75

Tanqueray T

$12.75

Bombay Saphire T

$12.75

Hendricks T

$12.75

Bacardi Limon

$10.00

Bacardi Dragonberry

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Meyers

$10.00

Bumbu

$11.00

Malibu

$10.00

Bacardi Limon T

$11.75

Bacardi Dragonberry T

$11.75

Bacardi T

$11.75

Sailor Jerry T

$12.75

Captain Morgan T

$11.75

Meyers T

$11.75

Bumbu T

$12.75

Malibu T

$11.75

El Jimador

$11.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

1800 Coconut

$13.00

Tanteo

$12.00

El Jimador T

$12.75

Patron Silver T

$14.75

Don Julio Blanco T

$14.75

Don Julio Anejo T

$14.75

1800 Coconut T

$14.75

Tanteo T

$13.75

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jack Honey

$12.00

Jack Fire

$12.00

Jack Apple

$12.00

Jameson

$11.00

Skrewball

$11.00

Canadian Club

$10.00

VO

$10.00

Seagram 7

$10.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Glenlivet 12 YR

$11.00

Fireball

$10.00

Jack Daniels T

$12.75

Jack Honey T

$13.75

Jack Fire T

$13.75

Jack Apple T

$13.75

Jameson T

$12.75

Skrewball T

$12.75

Canadian Club T

$11.75

VO T

$11.75

Seagram 7 T

$11.75

Crown Royal T

$12.75

Glenlivet 12 YR T

$12.75

Fireball T

$11.75

Dewars

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Johnie Walker Red

$12.00

Johnie Walker Black

$12.00

Sapling Maple

$12.00

J & B

Jim Beam

$11.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Dalmore

$14.00

Dewars T

$11.75

Chivas Regal T

$11.75

Johnie Walker Red T

$13.75

Johnie Walker Black T

$13.75

Sapling Maple T

$13.75

J & B T

Jim Beam T

$12.75

Knob Creek T

$14.75

Knob Creek Rye T

$14.75

Makers Mark T

$13.75

Woodford Reserve T

$14.75

Southern Comfort T

$12.75

Basil Hayden T

$15.75

Dalmore T

$15.75

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

B&B

$9.00

Baileys

$11.00

Blue Curacao

$7.00

Brandy

$7.00

Black Sambuca

$12.00

White Sambuca

$12.00

Chambord

$9.00

Creme de Coco

$7.00

Creme de Menthe

$7.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Lemoncello Clear

$9.00

Lemoncello Creamy

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.50

Dry Vermouth

$2.00

Sweet Vermouth

$2.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$7.00

Midori

$7.00

Chocolate Liqueur

Cointreau

Grand Marnier

$10.50

St Elder

Fireball

$10.00

Tia Maria

$9.00

Triple Sec

$7.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Courvasier

$14.00

Amaretto Di Saronno T

$13.75

Aperol T

$9.75

Campari T

$9.75

B&B T

$10.75

Baileys T

$12.75

Blue Curacao T

$8.75

Brandy T

$8.75

Black SambucA T

$13.75

White Sambuca T

$13.75

Chambord T

$10.75

Creme de Coco T

$8.75

Creme de Menthe T

$8.75

Drambuie T

$10.75

Kahlua T

$8.75

Lemoncello Clear T

$10.75

Lemoncello Creamy T

$10.75

Frangelico T

$10.25

Dry Vermouth T

$3.75

Sweet Vermouth T

$3.75

Peach Schnapps T

$8.75

Peppermint Schnapps T

$8.75

Midori T

$8.75

Chocolate Liqueur T

Cointreau T

Grand Marnier T

$12.25

St Elder T

Fireball T

$11.75

Tia Maria T

$10.75

Triple Sec T

$8.75

Hennessy T

$13.75

Courvasier T

$15.75

Draft Beer

Bud Light Draft

$5.50

Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.25

Moose Juice IPA

$7.50

Allagash White Draft

$7.00

Rotating Draft

$8.25

Moat Mountain

$7.00

Black & Tan

$7.25

Fiddlehead IPA

$7.50

Double IPA

$9.25

OTC Pale Lager

$7.50

Mango Cart

$6.75

Pumpkinhead

$6.50

603 Winnie

$7.25

Cider

$6.50

White Wine

13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc 6OZ

$9.00

Band of Roses Rose 6OZ

$9.00

Blush Sangria

$12.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay 6OZ

$8.50

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio 6OZ

$8.50

Canyon Road Zinfandel 6OZ

$8.50

Chloe Pinot Grigio 6OZ

$9.50

Kung Fu Riesling 6OZ

$9.00

Meiomi Chardonnay 6OZ

$10.00

Movendo Moscato 6OZ

$9.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay 6OZ

$11.00

*Special Sangria

$13.50

*White Sangria

$12.00

Prosecco Split

$10.00

Kung Fu Riesling 9OZ

$13.50

Chloe Pinot Grigio 9OZ

$14.25

13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc 9OZ

$13.50

Meiomi Chardonnay 9OZ

$15.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay 9OZ

$16.50

Band of Roses Rose 9OZ

$13.50

Movendo Moscato 9OZ

$13.50

Canyon Road Chardonnay 9OZ

$11.50

Canyon Road Zinfandel 9OZ

$11.50

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio 9OZ

$11.50

13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$34.00

Band of Roses Rose BTL

$34.00

Canyon Road Chard BTL

$28.00

Canyon Road Pinot G BTL

$28.00

Chloe Pinot Grigio BTL

$36.00

Kung Fu Riesling BTL

$34.00

Meiomi Chardonnay BTL

$38.00

Movendo Moscato BTL

$34.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay BTL

$42.00

N/A Beverage

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Bottle Root Beer

$3.75

Bottle Water

$2.50

Cafe Latte

$4.00

Cafe Mocha

$4.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Caramel Latte

$5.00

Chai Latte

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.75

Espresso Double

$5.50

Espresso Single

$3.75

Ginger beer

$3.50

Gingerale

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

OTC Latte

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.75

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry Daquari

$5.00

Water

Bottled Beer

Bud

$5.25

Bud Light

$5.25

Michelob Ultra

$5.25

Corona Light

$6.75

Heineken

$6.75

Redbridge GF Ale

$6.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.75

Coors Light

$5.25

Angry Orchard

$5.25

Miller Light

$5.25

Blue Moon

$5.75

Guiness 16oz

$7.25

Non Alcoholic

$5.75

White Claw

$6.50

Truly 16oz

$7.50

High Noon

$6.75

Loverboy

$6.75

Stella Artois

$7.25

Red Wine

Canyon Road Cabernet 6oz

$8.50

Canyon Road Merlot 6oz

$8.50

McManis Pinot Noir 6oz

$9.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir 6oz

$10.00

Banfi Chianti Classico 6oz

$9.00

Velvet Devil Merlot 6oz

$9.50

Trivento Reserve Malbec 6oz

$9.00

7 Moons Red Blend 6oz

$10.00

Tribute Cabernet 6oz

$9.00

JAM Cabernet 6oz

$11.00

*Red Sangria

$12.00

Canyon Road Cabernet 9oz

$11.50

Canyon Road Merlot 9oz

$11.50

McManis Pinot Noir 9oz

$13.50

Meiomi Pinot Noir 9oz

$15.00

Banfi Chianti Classico 9oz

$13.50

Velvet Devil Merlot 9oz

$14.25

Trivento Reserve Malbec 9oz

$13.50

7 Moons Red Blend 9oz

$15.00

Tribute Cabernet 9oz

$13.50

JAM Cabernet 9oz

$16.50

McManis Pinot Noir BTL

$34.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL

$38.00

Banfi Chianti Classico BTL

$34.00

Velvet Devil Merlot BTL

$36.00

Trivento Reserve Malbec BTL

$34.00

7 Moons Red Blend BTL

$38.00

Tribute Cabernet BTL

$34.00

JAM Cabernet BTL

$42.00

Canyon Road Cab BTL

$28.00

Canyon Road Merlot BTL

$28.00

Specials

Burrata

$15.00

Chimichanga

$15.00

Egg Roll Special

$13.00

Filet Flight

$35.00

Flatbread Special

$15.00