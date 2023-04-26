On The Corner Grill 418 Island Pond Road
418 Island Pond Road
Derry, NH 03038
Food Menu
Starters
Aracini Balls-Bolognese
homemade rice balls topped with marinara
Arancini Balls- Spinach Feta Artichoke
Big Mac Flatbread
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, hamburg topped with your favorite special sauce
Bruschetta
topped with diced tomato, capers, black olives, mozzarella cheese and balsamic glaze
Buffalo Cauliflower
served with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese crumbles
Calamari Fritti
served with banana peppers and side of marinara
Chilled Shrimp Cocktail
jumbo shrimp - $5 each
Eggplant Rollatini
stuffed with four cheeses and herbs and topped with marinara
Margarita Flatbread
Mozzarella Fritta
breaded mozzarella, pan fried, served with marinara
Mussels
served with diced tomato garlic and herbs
Pomodoro Caprese
fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil with sweet roasted red peppers
Scallops wrapped in Bacon
topped with a honey glaze
Steak and Cheese Egg rolls
with peppers, onions and provolone cheese with chipotle aioli
Stuffed Portabella Mushrooms
stuffed with spinach, crab and mozzarella
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Wings
Soup
Chowder Bowl
Chowder Cup
Italian Wedding Bowl
Italian Wedding Cup
Minestrone Bowl
Minestrone Cup
Soup of the Day Bowl
Soup of the Day Cup
Stracliatella Bowl
Our Italian egg drop soup made to order- chicken stock with spinach, egg, pasta and parmesan cheese
Stracliatella Cup
Our Egg Drop soup made to order - chicken stock with spinach, egg, pasta and parmesan cheese
Salads
Antipasta Classico
Parma Prosciutto, capicola, imported italian meats, sweet roasted peppers, marinated mushrooms, artichokes, olives, fresh mozzarella and provolone over mixed greens finished with balsamic glaze
Caesar Salad Classico
Crisp romaine lettuce, homemade roasted croutons, grated parmigiano cheese with homemade Caesar dressing
Chicken Milanese
Panko breaded chicken, peppers, onions, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and parmesan cheese, topped with burrata cheese, and drizzled with homemade balsamic vinaigrette
Classic House
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, red onions, roasted red peppers, carrots, black olives and banana peppers
Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken, bacon, hardboiled egg, avocado, tomato on mixed greens with your choice of dressing
OTC Salad
mixed greens, tomato, roasted pineapple, mango, portobello mushroom, dried cranberry, red onion, cucumber, olives, and goat cheese tossed in our homemade balsamic vinaigrette
Side Caesar Salad
Side Garden Salad
Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, onion and candied walnuts tossed in our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Pasta
Baked Ravioli
Cheese ravioli topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella
Butternut Squash Ravioli
Fresh butternut squash ravioli in a creamy Limoncello sauce
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken Broccoli Ziti
Chicken with fresh broccoli, in a garlic and white wine butter sauce with ziti pasta
Eggplant Al Forno
Thin sliced eggplant layered and baked, topped with house marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella
Eggplant Parmigano
Fettucine Alfredo
fettuccine tossed in a creamy blend of cheeses and butter
Italian Trio
Chicken parmigiana, a lightly breaded chicken cutlet topped with tomato pink sauce, homemade meat lasagna topped with Alfredo sauce, and baked cheese ravioli with marinara sauce
Lasagna
Fresh pasta layered with meat sauce and a blend of cheeses. Baked to perfection, finished with house marinara sauce and grated parmigiano cheese
Pasta Entree
Rigatoni alla Bolognese
Baked fresh rigatoni pasta with a traditional sauce of ground beef, sweet Italian sausage, pancetta and red wine topped with mozzarella cheese and basil
Ziti Alla Vodka
Ziti, chicken, basil, and vine ripe tomatoes in a pink vodka sauce
Grill
14oz New York Strip
Served with garlic mashed potato and julienne vegetables finished with a red wine Demi glaze
Pork Chop Florentine
Fresh cut, bone-in grilled pork chop served with wild mushroom and spinach risotto, finished with a red wine Demi glaze
Ribeye
16oz. Grilled Black Angus served with garlic mashed potato and sautéed julienne vegetables; finished with red wine Demi glaze
Steak Pizzaiola
Ribeye, onions, peppers, mushrooms and fresh mozzarella in a marinated red sauce served with mashed potato and green beans
Steak Tips
Premium cut grilled marinated steak tips with onions, peppers, garlic mashed potato and julienne vegetables
Risotto
Grilled Shrimp Milano
Grilled seasoned shrimp served over wild mushroom spinach risotto with extra virgin olive oil and garlic
Pork Parmesan Risotto
Breaded Pork chop with mozzarella, marinara sauce and mushroom and spinach risotto
Saus & Chicken Cacc Risotto
Sautéed chicken and Italian sausage, peppers, onions mushrooms and a touch of wine in a marinara sauce
Seafood Risotto
Shrimp, scallops, mussels and clams in a garlic white wine with roasted red peppers, spinach and mushrooms
Shrimp & Pesto Risotto
Creamy risotto blended with fresh basil pesto, roasted tomatoes, toasted pine nuts parmigiano cheese and extra virgin olive oil
Steak Tip Risotto
Marinated Steak tips with spinach, wild mushroom and onions
Vegetable Risotto
Creamy risotto with sautéed wild mushrooms, scallions, tomato, spinach, squash, zucchini , carrots onions and asparagus finished with fresh herbs
Wild Mushroom Risotto
Sautéed wild mushrooms tossed in a creamy risotto with asparagus, cheese, onions and extra virgin olive oil
Chix, Pork, Veal
Chicken Francese
Egg batter dipped and sautéed with a white wine lemon sauce served over your choice of pasta
Chicken Marsala
Hand cut with sautéed wild mushrooms finished in a sweet Italian marsala sauce, served over choice of pasta
Chicken O
Sautéed chicken breast filled with crabmeat stuffing, served with vegetable risotto with a light cream pesto sauce
Chicken Parmigano
Lightly breaded chicken or veal cutlet topped with a fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese served over choice of pasta
Chicken Picatta
Pan roasted, topped with lemon, caper, and white wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta
Chicken Saltimbocca
Seared with prosciutto, spinach, mozzarella in a sage, pancetta and garlic wine sauce served with julienne vegetables and roasted tomato
Grilled Chicken Fradiavlo
Grilled Chicken fra diavolo with cauliflower rice and broccoli
OTC - Chicken
Sautéed with shrimp, diced tomatoes, wild mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic and basil in a light tomato sauce. Served with julienne vegetables and roasted potatoes
OTC- Veal
Sautéed with shrimp, diced tomato, garlic and basil in a light tomato sauce. Served with julienne vegetables and roasted potatoes
Porkchop Valdostana
lightly breaded pork chop stuffed with prosciutto and provolone cheese and finished with a wild mushroom, spinach and garlic crème sauce served with roasted potatoes and julienne vegetables
Veal Francese
Egg batter dipped and sautéed with a white wine lemon sauce served over choice of pasta
Veal Marsala
Hand cut with sautéed wild mushrooms finished in a sweet Italian marsala sauce, served over choice of pasta
Veal Parmigano
Lightly breaded veal cutlet topped with a fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese served over choice of pasta
Veal Picatta
Pan roasted, topped with lemon, caper and white wine sauce, served with choice of pasta
Veal Saltimbocca
Seared with prosciutto, spinach, mozzarella in a sage, pancetta and garlic wine sauce served with julienne vegetables and roasted potato
Seafood
Baked Haddock
Lightly breaded baked haddock served with mashed potato and julienne vegetables
Calamari Diavlo
Sautéed calamari in a spicy fra diavolo sauce over linguine
Half Scallop Shrimp Scampi
Linguine with Clams
Fresh littleneck clams cooked in a scampi, fra diavolo sauce, or marinara sauce over linguine
Mussels & Calamari
Mussels and calamari in a scampi, fra diavolo or marinara sauce over linguine
Salmon con Navone
Pan seared Salmon served in a lemon sauce with baby spinach, roasted potatoes and julienne vegetables
Scallop Scampi
Sautéed jumbo scallops tossed in a white wine garlic sauce butter sauce over linguine
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed jumbo shrimp tossed in a white wine garlic butter sauce over linguine
Dessert
Cannolis x2
TWO (2) Italian pastries filled with sweet cream and ricotta cheese
Chocolate Chip Waffle
Chocolate PB Cake/Pie
Two layers of chocolate cake with peanut butter filling, topped with chocolate icing and crumbled peanut butter cups
Chocolate Towering Cake
Free Dessert
Gluten Free Cake
Lemon Cake
Refreshing lemon creme fills this delightful cream cake, topped with vanilla cake crumbs and a dusting of sugar
Scoop of Brown Sugar ice cream
Scoop of Vanilla ice cream
Special Dessert
Swiss Chalet
A moist chocolate cake, layered with a rich Swiss chocolate cheesecake and a vanilla cheesecake then covered with a butter chocolate icing, garnished with a white ganache drizzle and chocolate shavings
Tiramisu
Espresso soaked lady fingers covered in mascarpone cream. Finished with a dusting of cocoa powder
Turtle Cheesecake
NY style cheesecake rests on a thick layer of dark fudge, covered with silky caramel sauce, garnished with chopped pecans and placed in a graham cracker crust