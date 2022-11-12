On the Edge Cafe & Bakery 10591 South rainbow Blvd unit 2
No reviews yet
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
A contemporary trendy edgy cafe and bakery located in the heart of Mountains Edge offering breakfast, and dinner with flavorful menu. We will also be offering ready to go fresh baked pastries, breads and to go gourmet coffee beverages using the Lavazza coffee brand. We offer free wifi for our dine in customers as well.
10591 South rainbow Blvd unit 2, Las Vegas, NV 89179
