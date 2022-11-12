  • Home
On the Edge Cafe & Bakery 10591 South rainbow Blvd unit 2

No reviews yet

10591 South rainbow Blvd unit 2

Las Vegas, NV 89179

On the edge appetizers

Sweet battered corn bites (15)

$10.95

Mini Corn dog bites (10)

$10.95

Fried pickles

$10.95

Fried B&B pickles with herb or Cajun mayo.

Basket of battered fries

$9.75

Mozzarella sticks (6)

$10.25

Battered mozzarella deep fried until golden brown served with a side of marinara.

Chicken wings

$15.95

Fried chicken wings tossed in your favorite choice of sauce served with carrots and celery and side of fries.

Chicken strips

$16.95

Tender chicken strips breaded and fried tossed in your favorite choice of sauce, served with a side of breaded fries.

Coconut shrimp

$16.95

Large shrimp are breaded and coated in coconut and deep fried until golden.

Shrimp cilantro

$14.95

Seared shrimp in a cilantro butter sauce.

Shrimp cocktail

$14.95

Poached shrimp with cocktail sauce and fresh lemon wedges.

Chili cheese sourdough bowl

$18.95

Chili, shredded cheddar cheese raw onions, chives and sour cream served in a warm sourdough bread bowl.

Carnitas tacos

$11.95

Carnitas tacos served with pickled red onion and avocado drizzled with crema.

Nachos

$12.95

Fried tortilla chips, beer cheese, cilantro, Pico de Gallo drizzled with crema and house made salsa.

Crab cakes trio

$18.95

On the edge Salads

Tomato salad

$16.95

Sliced tomato, sliced red onions, fresh mozzarella, basil and drizzled with balsamic glaze.

House salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, Manchego cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onions, house made croutons and red wine vinaigrette.

Summer spinach salad

$15.95

Spinach, strawberries, blueberries, candied pecans, red onions, Manchego cheese with champagne vinaigrette served with 2 crostini's.

Caesar salad

$15.50

Romaine lettuce mix, Poorman's parmesan cheese served with herb crostini's and Caesar dressing.

Greek Chicken Salad

$18.95

Romaine lettuce and iceberg mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese and grilled chicken with red wine vinaigrette.

Southwest chicken salad

$18.95

Romaine lettuce iceberg mix, queso fresco, diced tomatoes, corn, black beans, bacon bits, avocado, blackened chicken served with jalapeno ranch dressing and tortilla strips.

Cobb chicken salad

$18.95

Romaine iceberg lettuce mix, tomato, bacon bits, boiled eggs, avocado, blue cheese crumbles and grilled chicken with blue cheese dressing.

Side salad

$6.00

a small side salad choice of dressing.

Side Caesar

$7.00

Small Caesar salad

Wraps and Sandwiches

Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Enjoy our creamy, crunchy, cheesy greatness all wrapped up into a hearty wrap! Served with croutons to add for a crunch. served with your choice of a side of fruit or bag of chips.

Buffalo Chicken wrap

$14.50

Tender and juicy chicken coated in a thick buffalo sauce topped with bacon, Swiss cheese and tomatoes drizzled with ranch dressing and wrapped in a soft flour tortilla. Served with fresh fruit or a bag of chips.

Philly cheese steak wrap

$14.50

Sliced Philly meat, sauteed bell peppers and onions with creamy beer cheese or provolone cheese, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla served with fresh fruit or bag of chips.

B.L.T wrap

$13.95

Bacon bits, tomatoes, lettuce, ranch dressing and cheddar cheese wrapped in a soft flour tortilla, served with a side of fruit or bag of chips.

Corry's BBQ chicken wrap

$14.95

Fried chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, red onions, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce drizzled with ranch dressing and wrapped in a soft flour tortilla. Served with fresh fruit or bag of chips.

Turkey strawberry wrap

$12.50

Baby spinach, sliced turkey, red onions, candied pecans and strawberries drizzled with champagne vinaigrette wrapped in a soft flour tortilla served with fresh fruit or a bag of chips.

Grilled Cheese sandwich

$14.95

Ricotta grilled cheese with mozzarella, Poorman's parmesan and basil, served with a side of house made tomato soup.

B.L.T.A

$15.75

Bacon, butter lettuce, tomato and avocado served on thick sourdough bread served with a side of breaded fries.

Turkey Club

$16.95

Sliced turkey breast, bacon, Swiss, butter lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and herb mayo served with a side of breaded fries.

Turkey Panini

$14.50

Sliced turkey breast, roasted tomatoes, provolone cheese on ciabatta bread served with a side of breaded fries.

Ribeye sandwich

$17.75

Sliced ribeye with Swiss cheese, butter lettuce, and tomatoes creamy horseradish on a brioche bun. Served with a side of breaded fries.

Philly cheese steak Sandwich

$14.95

Philly meat, grilled onion, grilled bell peppers, provolone or beer cheese sauce on a hoagie roll, served with a side of breaded fries.

The edge chicken sandwich

$17.95

Fried or grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, butter lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and sriracha sauce on a brioche bun, served with a side of breaded fries.

Chicken parmesan sandwich

$18.95

Bread chicken breast covered in marinara sauce with mozzarella, parmesan and provolone cheese served with a side of breaded fries.

Sliders and burgers

Philly cheese sliders

$14.99

Sliced philly meat, grilled bell peppers, grilled onions, provolone cheese on brioche slider buns served with a small basket of fries.

Buffalo chicken sliders (3)

$14.99

Chicken beast fried or grilled, butter lettuce, tomatoes, tossed in buffalo sauce and drizzled with ranch on brioche slider buns, served with a small Basket of fries'

Bacon cheeseburger sliders (3)

$14.99

Angus patty with bacon and cheddar cheese, butter lettuce and onions, served with a small basket of fries.

French dip

$14.99

Sliced roast beef, Swiss cheese, Au jus on a hoagie roll, served with breaded fries.

On the edge bounty burger

$17.95

8oz angus patty with bacon, cheddar cheese, red onions and sriracha mayo on a brioche bun , served with a side of breaded fries.

Black and blue burger

$18.95

8oz angus patty, creamy horseradish, blue cheese crumble, bacon and caramelized onions, butter lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun, served with a side of breaded fries.

Adrians BBQ cheddar burger

$18.95

8oz angus patty, BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, with two onion rings on a brioche bun served with a side of breaded fries.

Mushroom burger

$18.95

8oz angus patty, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, butter lettuce and tomatoes served on a brioche bun with a side of breaded fries.

Patty melt burger

$18.95

Rye bread or sourdough bread, 8oz angus patty, 1000 island dressing, Swiss cheese and caramelized onions served with a side of breaded fries.

Daily Specials

Mac N cheese

$10.95

Football platter

$25.00

4 wings your choice of style hot, mild, medium, lemon pepper, plain or bbq 2 chicken strips 5 mini corn dogs 10 corn fritters 4 mozzarella sticks carrots and celery and 2 hot dogs no modifications

Hot dogs and fries

$12.00

2 hot dogs and side of fries.

Friday fried fish sandwich

$15.95

Aussie Meat pies

$10.00

Fish tacos

$15.95

Daily Dessert specials

Root beer float

$6.00

3 scoops of vanilla ice cream with root beer.

Vanilla Ice cream

$6.00

3 Scoops of vanilla ice cream with your choice of dessert sauce topped with whip cream.

Green tea ice cream

$6.00

Pastry Specials

Coffee and Croissant Special

$6.00

Bread

Croissant

$4.00

Bagel

$4.00

Almond croissant

$6.00

Sour dough Baguettes

$7.00

Tomato Parmesan dinner rolls

$2.00

Cranberry walnut baguette

$7.00

Sour dough rounds

$8.00

Pretzels and beer cheese

$10.00

Aussie meat pies

$10.00

Sweet treats

Muffins (3)pack

$12.00

Bag of oatmeal cookies

$5.00

Jumbo pumpkin muffins

$5.00

Gluten free Pumkin cheesecake bars

$4.00

Gluten free vanilla Bundt cakes

$12.00

Ghirardelli Brownies

$4.00

Waffle cones

$4.00

Lemon Chello cake slices

$6.00

Jumbo blueberry muffins

$5.00

Small french fruit tarts

$6.00

Elephant ears

$5.00Out of stock

GiantReese's peanut butter cup cookies

$8.00

Tres Leches Cupcakes

$12.00+

Pumpkin Pie

$4.00

Peacan pie bars

$6.00

Ghirardelli chocolate tarts

$12.00

Pumkin spiced cake

$4.00

Carrot mini Bundt cakes

$12.00+

Gluten free blondies

$8.00

Pup Treats

Peanut butter pumpkin dog treats (5)

$5.00
A contemporary trendy edgy cafe and bakery located in the heart of Mountains Edge offering breakfast, and dinner with flavorful menu. We will also be offering ready to go fresh baked pastries, breads and to go gourmet coffee beverages using the Lavazza coffee brand. We offer free wifi for our dine in customers as well.

