  • Home
  • /
  • Salem
  • /
  • On The Grind Cafe - 36 Jefferson Ave
Restaurant header imageView gallery

On The Grind Cafe 36 Jefferson Ave

review star

No reviews yet

36 Jefferson Ave

Salem, MA 01970

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

EGG AND CHEESE

$3.49

BACON, EGG, AND CHEESE

$4.49

MEDIUM ICED LATTE

$4.49

DRINKS

HOT DRINKS

SMALL HOT COFFEE

$2.69

MEDIUM HOT COFFEE

$2.89

LARGE HOT COFFEE

$3.19

SMALL HOT LATTE

$3.49

MEDIUM HOT LATTE

$4.09

LARGE HOT LATTE

$4.49

SMALL HOT CAPPUCCINO

$3.49

MEDIUM HOT CAPPUCCINO

$4.09

LARGE HOT CAPPUCCINO

$4.49

SMALL HOT CHAI

$2.89

MEDIUM HOT CHAI

$3.29

LARGE HOT CHAI

$3.69

SMALL HOT AMERICANO

$3.49

MEDIUM HOT AMERICANO

$4.09

LARGE HOT AMERICANO

$4.49

SMALL HOT TEA

$2.69

MEDIUM HOT TEA

$2.89

LARGE HOT TEA

$3.19

SMALL HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.89

MEDIUM HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.29

LARGE HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.69

ESPRESSO SHOT

$1.89

GROUP HOT BOX

$20.49

COLD DRINKS

SMALL ICED COFFEE

$2.99

MEDIUM ICED COFFEE

$3.49

LARGE ICED COFFEE

$3.99

SMALL COLD BREW

$3.89

MEDIUM COLD BREW

$4.39

LARGE COLD BREW

$4.79

SMALL ICED CAPPUCCINO

$3.69

MEDIUM ICED CAPPUCCINO

$4.09

LARGE ICED CAPPUCCINO

$4.49

SMALL ICED LATTE

$4.09

MEDIUM ICED LATTE

$4.49

LARGE ICED LATTE

$5.79

SMALL ICED CHAI

$3.69

MEDIUM ICED CHAI

$4.09

LARGE ICED CHAI

$4.49

SMALL ICED CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.09

MEDIUM ICED CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.49

LARGE ICED CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$5.79

SMALL ICED AMERICANO

$4.09

MEDIUM ICED AMERICANO

$4.49

LARGE ICED AMERICANO

$5.79

SMALL ICED TEA

$2.89

MEDIUM ICED TEA

$3.19

LARGE ICED TEA

$3.49

SMALL REFRESHER

$3.79

MEDIUM REFRESHER

$4.49

LARGE REFRESHER

$4.79

SMALL NITRO

$4.49

MEDIUM NITRO

$4.89

SMALL SMOOTHIE

$4.29

MEDIUM SMOOTHIE

$4.79

ESPRESSO SHOT

$1.89

COOLER DRINKS

WATER

$1.99

GATORADE

$2.49

PEPSI OR SOFT DRINKS

$2.49

TROPICANA DRINKS

$2.79

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.59

STRAWBERRY MILK

$2.59

PURE LEAF TEA

$2.69

BUBLY

$2.29

CELCIUS

$2.79

COFFEE BAG

COFFEE BAG

$14.50

FOOD

BAGELS

PLAIN BAGEL

$1.59

CIN RAISIN BAGEL

$1.59

EVERYTHING BAGEL

$1.59

FRENCH TOAST BAGEL

$1.59

WHOLE WHEAT BAGEL

$1.59

EGG BAGEL

$1.59

GLUTEN FREE BAGEL

$1.59

ASIAGO

$1.59

SESAME

$1.59

BREAKFAST

EGG

$2.59

EGG AND CHEESE

$3.49

BACON, EGG, AND CHEESE

$4.49

SAUSAGE, EGG, AND CHEESE

$4.99

HAM, EGG, AND CHEESE

$4.49

SANDWICHES

TUNA SALAD

$7.59

CHICKEN SALAD

$7.59

SMOKED TURKEY

$7.79

HONEY HAM

$7.79

SMOKED SALMON

$9.29

TURKEY CLUB

$8.89

BLT

$6.89

BAKERY / COUNTER

CHOC. CHIP MUFFIN

$3.19

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$3.19

COFFEE CAKE MUFFIN

$3.19

CRANBERRY ORANGE MUFFIN

$3.19

PISTACHIO MUFFIN

$3.19

PEACH MUFFIN

$3.19

CROISSANT

$2.29

CINNAMON ROLL

$3.19

DANISH

$3.19

CHEESE BREAD

$2.29

OATMEAL COOKIE

$2.89

CHOC CHUNK COOKIE

$2.89

CAKE POP

$1.49

CHIPS

$1.59

BANANA

$1.09

EXTRA

EXTRA EGG

$1.59

EXTRA CHEESE

$0.89

EXTRA BACON

$0.99

EXTRA SAUSAGE

$1.59

EXTRA HAM

$0.99

EXTRA BUTTER

$0.89

EXTRA JELLY

$0.89

EXTRA NUTELLA

$1.59

EXTRA PEANUT BUTTER

$1.59

EXTRA 2oz PLAIN CREAM CHEESE

$1.59

EXTRA 2oz SCALLION CREAM CHEESE

$1.79

EXTRA 2oz GARLIC AND HERB CREAM CHEESE

$1.79

EXTRA 2oz STRAWBERRY CREAM CHEESE

$1.79

SALADS

GREEK SALAD

$6.79

GARDEN SALAD

$5.29

AÇAI BOWL

AÇAI TOPPINGS

$11.99
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

36 Jefferson Ave, Salem, MA 01970

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ugly Mug Diner - 122 Washington St, Salem, MA 01970
orange starNo Reviews
122 Washington St, Salem, MA 01970 Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
The Tin Whistle - 241 Jefferson Ave
orange starNo Reviews
241 Jefferson Ave Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Smokin' Betty's BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
94 Lafayette St. Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Spitfire Tacos - Salem, MA
orange starNo Reviews
105 lafayette Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Howling Wolf - Salem
orange starNo Reviews
76 Lafayette St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Patriot Seafoods
orange starNo Reviews
48 BROADWAY SALEM, MA 01970
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salem

Gulu Gulu Cafe
orange star4.2 • 2,485
247 Essex Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
orange star4.5 • 2,467
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Finz Seafood and Grill - Salem
orange star4.0 • 2,399
86 Wharf St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Sea Level Oyster Bar - Salem
orange star4.3 • 1,322
94 Wharf St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
O'Neill's Pub & Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 943
120 Washington St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Flying Saucer Pizza Company
orange star4.8 • 825
118 Washington Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salem
Marblehead
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Peabody
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Beverly
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Saugus
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Lynnfield
review star
No reviews yet
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston