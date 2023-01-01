N/A Beverages

N/A Beverages

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Pellegrino

$4.00+

Red Bull

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Mocktails

The Gaze

$9.00

Orgeat, coconut cream, OJ, & pineapple juice

Sparkling Rosemary Lemonade

$9.00

Muddled lemon & rosemary, house made sours topped with soda water

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Heineken Zero

$6.00

Food

Raw Bar

Raw Oysters

Rotating varieties with Horseradish, Cocktail, & Mignonette

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

5 pieces served chilled, cocktial or remoulade

Grilled-n-Chilled Cocktail

$15.00

Served cocktail sauce

Crab Claw Yuzu

Out of stock

Hariisa mayo, spicy mustard sauce, key lime mustard sauce

Lobster Tail - Cold

$18.00

Grilled then served chilled with ginger scallion mustard sauce

Tuna Tartar

$17.00

Avocado, sesame, charred scallion, shrimp chip

Sm Tower

$45.00

6 each raw oysters (assorted based on selection), 4 each shrimp (2 classic & 2 grilled-n-chilled), ahi tuna)

Lg Tower

$125.00

12 each raw oysters (assorted based on selection), 6 each shrimp (3 classic & 3 grilled-n-chilled), crab, lobster tail, ahi tuna

Ahi Tuna (Raw Bar)

$12.00

+1 Shrimp (Raw Bar)

$3.00

Salad & Soup

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Gruyere, thyme, calvados

She Crab Soup

$10.00

OTH Chopped

$8.00

Bacon, bleu cheese, fried onion

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Parmesan, crouton

Beet Salad

$9.00

Marinated beets, goat cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Mixed Greens Salad

$7.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onions, cheddar cheese, & roasted almond slices with choice of dressing

Caprese

$14.00

Tomatoes, burrata, basil

Mixed Green Salad$

$2.00

OTH Chopped$

$2.00

Caesar Salad$

$2.00

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$12.00

Mustard sauce, horseradish sauce

Roasted Oysters

$18.00

Classic Rockefeller

Crab Dip

$17.00

Grilled Bread

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Peppadew peppers, herbs, scallions, tossed in chili sauce

Japanese Eggplant

$14.00

Burrata, tomatoes, pinenuts

Marinated Olives

$14.00

Feta, grilled bread

Fried Oysters

$14.00

Served with cocktail sauce

Seared Scallops App

$18.00

Seared with lime brown butter

Fish & Seafood

Ahi Tuna

$42.00

Seared with two sides and cucumber salsa

Carolina BBQ Salmon

$29.00

Two sides

Miso Seabass

$45.00

Miso glaze served with two sides

Snowy Grouper

$37.00

Whole Branzino, artichoke hearts, farro, roasted tomatoes

Sword Fish

$41.00

Ask your server about our selection

Shrimp & Crab Bake

$39.00

Lobster cream sauce

Pan Seared Scallops

$42.00

Crab, shrimp, lobster, hearts of palm, avocado, eggs, olive, cucumbers, tomatoes, & scallions with Louis dressing

Steaks & Chops

Filet & Lobster

$63.00

Served with two sides

Filet Mignon

$45.00

Served with two sides

Hanger Steak

$36.00

Marinated hanger steak with chimichurri, served with two sides

NY Strip

$42.00

Served with two sides

Ribeye

$42.00

Served with two sides

Pork Chop

$29.00

Double cut pork chop with pork jus & seasonal corn, served with two sides

Roasted Chicken

$27.00

1/2 herb rubbed roasted chicken served with two sides

Grains & Pastas

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

Blackened shrimp, parmesan grits, with lobster cream sauce

Primavera

$27.00

Baby carrots, mushrooms, peppers, onions, eggplant, snow peas, & tomatoes served over pasta

Lamb Shank Ragu

$29.00

Red wine braised, pappardelle, & burrata

Shrimp & Scallop Scampi

$32.00

Shrimp & scallops over pasta finished with white wine sauce

Personal Sides

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Loaded Mash

$11.00

Baked Potato

$8.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$11.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Risotto

$6.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

Creamy Grits

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

1/2 Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

1/2 Select Mushrooms

$8.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

OTH Cheesecake

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Hot Fudge Brownie

$11.00

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Gluten Free Flourless Torte

Sorbet

$10.00

Peppermint Ice Cream w/ Hot Fudge

$12.00

Extras

A1 Steak Sauce

Dressing

$1.00

Lobster Cream Sauce

$12.00

Brandy Peppercorn Sauce

$3.00

Truffle Butter

$3.00

Red Wine Shallot Sauce

$3.00

Lobster Tail - Hot

$18.00

4 Shrimp

$12.00

2 Scallops

$12.00

Extra Crostinis

Kid Menu

Buttered Noodles

$8.00

5 Shrimp

$8.00

LM1

8oz Filet LM1

$70.00

BBQ Salmon LM1

$70.00

Chicken Breast LM1

$70.00

Pasta Prima LM1

$70.00

House Salad LM1

Caesar Salad LM1

Limoncello Cake LM1

Chocolate Torte

Beer & Seltzer

Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Blue Mountain Kolsch

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Get Bent IPA

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Sam Adams

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Hazy IPA

$6.00

Bold Rock

$6.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$6.00

Paulaner Oktoberfest

$6.00

Tangerine Wheat

$6.00

Seltzers & Other Offerings

Simply Spiked

$6.00

Simply Spiked Flavor

$6.00

Truly

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Wine BTG

Bubbles & Sparkling BTG

Champs de Rose

$8.00

Rose & Whites BTG

Raw Bar

$8.00

Fleur de Prairie

$10.00

Schmitt Sohne

$8.00

Barboursville Allegrante

$14.00

Coppola Pinot Grigio

$10.00Out of stock

Zonin Primo Amore Moscato

$9.00

Lubanzi

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTG

Crossings

$10.00

Mount Fishtale Sur Lie

$12.00

Chardonnay BTG

J Lohr Cuvee Chard

$10.00

Barboursville Chard

$12.00

LOLA Sonoma Coast

$14.00

Ryan Patrick

$10.00

Pinot Noir BTG

Tabali Vetas Blancas

$12.00

Fable

$14.00

B.R. Cohn Silver Label

$10.00Out of stock

Red Blends & Old World Reds BTG

Scarpetta

$12.00

Greg Norman

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon BTG

Phoenix 2020

$14.00

J Lohr Hilltop

$20.00

Coppola Claret

$8.00

New World & Other Reds BTG

La Posta Pizzela

$12.00

J Lohr Cuvee Merlot

$10.00

Events

Equipment

Projector

$150.00

Room Fees

Room Fee

$350.00

Platters

Crab Dip

$145.00

Ahi Tuna

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$75.00

Fruit & Cheese

$75.00