OTH Chophouse and Oyster Bar Inc. 4167 Electric Rd
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
OTH Chophouse and Oyster Bar is a full service restaurant serving dinner Tuesday through Sunday. Our lounge opens at 4pm and our dining room opens at 5pm. We feature a raw bar, fresh seafood, fish and steaks in an upscale casual atmosphere.
Location
4167 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018
