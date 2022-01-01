On the Kirb Midtown

On the Kirb imageView gallery

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Acqua Panna

$5.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Ginger Ale Btl

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Ozarka

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull SF

$5.00

Tonic

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$5.00Out of stock

16oz Bloody Mary Mix / No Alcohol

$10.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Organic Colombian Coffee

$4.00

Organic Iced Tea

$3.50

Organic Peach Tea

$3.50

Starters (ToGo)

Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$12.00

Homemade giant pretzel served with sriracha queso.

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$12.00

Our famous queso served with thick house-made tortilla chips. (Queso - heavy cream, sour cream, American white cheddar, rotel, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder)

Nachos On The Kirb

Nachos On The Kirb

$12.00

House made tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, queso, sour cream, guac, jalapeños and pico. Add chicken, beef or black beans for protein.

Organic Wings

Organic Wings

$16.00

8 organic free-range chicken wings (baked or fried) served with carrots, celery, and ranch dressing or bleu cheese. Choice of Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan and Lemon Pepper.

Kirb Cheese Board

Kirb Cheese Board

$20.00

Marieke Gouda, Grafton Aged White Cheddar, Emmi Roth Gruyere, Cambozola, quince, honey, marcona almonds, crostini, prosciutto, Castelvetrano olives.

Traditional Hummus

Traditional Hummus

$12.00

Our famous hummus served with house-made pita bread. (Hummus - chickpea, soybean paste, tahini, lemon, salt and pepper, olive oil)

Falafel & Veggie Bites

Falafel & Veggie Bites

$14.00

Falafel bites served with fresh veggies, traditional hummus, and falafel sauce.

Organic Beef Sliders

Organic Beef Sliders

$16.00

Three 2.5 oz organic grass-fed beef sliders cooked medium topped with cheddar and caramelized onions on potato buns.

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Flash-fried Brussel Sprouts, topped with red wine vinegar gastrique, and queso fresco

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$11.00

French fries tossed in truffle oil and sprinkled with parmesan and parsley

SD Asparagus Cooked

$5.00

SD Chips & Hummus 4oz

$7.00

SD Chips & Salsa 4oz

$9.00

SD French Fries

$4.00

SD House Salad

$6.00

Arugula, red onion, cherry tomato, balsamic vinaigrette

SD Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

SD Quinoa Salad

$5.00

Kale, quinoa, red onion, cherry tomato and lemon vinaigrette

SD Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$11.00

French fries tossed in truffle oil and sprinkled with parmesan and parsley

SD Veggies Fresh

$4.00

SD Veggies Sautéed

$4.00

SD Chip Refill

Salads (ToGo)

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, blue cheese, bacon, cage-free boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, avocado, croutons, organic chicken, Mediterranean vinaigrette

Shawarma Salad

Shawarma Salad

$15.00

Kale, Romaine, parmesan, tomatoes, cucumbers, organic shawarma seasoned chicken or grass-fed beef, and chipotle Caesar.

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$19.00

Mixed greens (spring mix), tomatoes, asparagus, blue cheese, grass-fed filet, and balsamic dressing.

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$12.00

Kale, romaine, parmesan, red onions, croutons, chipotle Caesar dressing

Greek Salmon Salad

Greek Salmon Salad

$25.00

8 oz wild caught Skuna bay salmon filet, romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, feta, and Mediterranean vinaigrette.

SD House Salad

$6.00

Arugula, red onion, cherry tomato, balsamic vinaigrette

SD Quinoa Salad

$5.00

Kale, quinoa, red onion, cherry tomato and lemon vinaigrette

SD Caesar Salad

$6.00

Burgers (ToGo)

Houston Cowboy Burger

Houston Cowboy Burger

$18.00

8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, cheddar, Marieke gouda, tomato-bacon jam, bacon, symbol mayo, guacamole, jalapeños

Bacon Cambozola Burger

Bacon Cambozola Burger

$18.00

8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, caramelized onions, cambozola, bacon, fig balsamic glaze, pretzel bun

Kirb Sunrise Burger

Kirb Sunrise Burger

$16.00

8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, fried egg, bacon, cheddar, red onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Caprese Burger

Caprese Burger

$16.00

8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, basil pesto, fig balsamic glaze

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

5-6 oz organic chicken, cheddar, tomato, arugula, fig balsamic glaze

The Kirb Burger

The Kirb Burger

$15.00

8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion Add cheese for $1

Mr. Imposter Burger

Mr. Imposter Burger

$16.00

8 oz Impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, with vegan cheddar on a pretzel bun.

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

Black bean patty (black beans, panic, egg, seasoning), avocado, queso fresco, cactus relish, ranch dressing

Build A Burger

$13.00

Signatures (ToGo)

Atlantic Salmon Filet

Atlantic Salmon Filet

$26.00

8 oz grilled wild-caught Skuna bay salmon, lemon beurre blanc, quinoa salad, and asparagus.

Grass-Fed Filet Mignon

Grass-Fed Filet Mignon

$38.00

8 oz grass-fed filet, mashed potatoes asparagus

Grass-Fed Ribeye

$42.00

16 oz grass-fed ribeye, mashed potatoes, asparagus

NY Strip

$38.00
Shrimp Cavatappi Pasta

Shrimp Cavatappi Pasta

$18.00

Cavatappi pasta (corkscrew pasta), shrimp, in-house Alfredo cream sauce

Sous Vide Chicken

Sous Vide Chicken

$26.00

Juicy 8-9 oz chicken breast cooked Sous Vide Style, asparagus, sautéed veggies, kale-quinoa salad, and chimichurri sauce.

Tacos (ToGo)

Beef Tacos

Beef Tacos

$12.00

Two tortillas (corn, flour, or lettuce), 2 oz organic ground beef, mojo de ago marinade, pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa verde, salsa roja

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Two tortillas (corn, flour, or lettuce), 2 oz organic chicken breast, chilmole marinade, pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa verde, salsa roja

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Two tortillas (corn, flour, or lettuce), 2 grilled wild caught cod, cilantro, red cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, jalapeno-cilantro dressing

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Two grilled shrimp tacos (corn, flour, or lettuce) - 3 shrimp on each - pineapple pico, purple slaw, queso fresco, salsa roja (roasted salsa), fresh lime

A La Carte Taco

$6.00

Wraps (ToGo)

OTK Wrap

OTK Wrap

$13.00

Hummus, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, spinach, alfalfa sprouts, spinach tortilla, house salad

Shawarma Wrap

Shawarma Wrap

$16.00

Organic shawarma-seasoned chicken breasts or grass-fed beef tenderloin, romaine, tomatoes, pickles, spinach tortilla. Hummus, garlic, toum, tortilla chips

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$14.00

Organic chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, shredded Monterey Jack, ranch dressing, spinach tortilla

Pizza (ToGo)

Chicken Alfredo Pie

Chicken Alfredo Pie

$16.00

Mozzarella, Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms, spinach, grated parmesan

Chicken and Pesto

$16.00

Mozzarella, pesto sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms, grated parmesan

Hawaiian Cowboy

Hawaiian Cowboy

$15.00

Mozzarella, bbq sauce, pulled pork, pineapples

Kirb Garden

Kirb Garden

$17.00

Mozzarella, marinara, mushrooms, olives, artichokes, onion, feta cheese, olive oil, fresh arugula

The Kirberoni

The Kirberoni

$16.00

Mozzarella, marinara, pepperoni, feta cheese, arugula

Margherita

Margherita

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce, basil, olive oil

Meat on the Kirb

Meat on the Kirb

$18.00

Mozzarella, marinara, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ground beef, onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, mushrooms

Meatless Lover

$18.00

Marinara sauce, vegan mozzarella, vegan chorizo, impossible meat, vegan breakfast sausage, vegan parmesan

The Mediterranean

$16.00

Hummus, grape tomato, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, artichoke hearts, Mediterranean dressing

Mushroom De Luxe

Mushroom De Luxe

$17.00

Creamy spicy mushrooms sauce, Vegan mozzarella, Impossible meat, bell pepper, arugula, balsamic vinegar

Spinach and Artichoke

$16.00

Marinara sauce, Vegan mozzarella, sautéed spinach and garlic, artichoke hearts, vegan parmesan

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.00

Sauce and mozzarella $2/veggie, $2 meat, $2/cheese

Dessert (ToGo)

Banana Bread Pudding

Banana Bread Pudding

$14.00

Banana bread pudding, caramelized banana, French vanilla ice cream, banana fosters sauce (banana liquor, butter, sugar, cinnamon)

Peach Cobbler

$12.00
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$12.00

Chocolate chip cookie freshly baked, Haagen Daz vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce

Brownie

$12.00
King Cheesecake

King Cheesecake

$12.00

Authentic NY Cheesecake with caramel sauce, fresh berries, and candied pecans

2X Scoop Of Ice Cream

$3.00

A La Carte (ToGo)

SD Bacon (2)

$4.00

SD Black Beans

$1.50

SD Chicken

$6.00

SD Cod

$8.50

SD Egg (1)

$1.00

SD Filet

$23.00

SD Ground Beef 3oz

$2.00

SD Impossible Patty

$8.00

SD Pulled Pork

$11.00

SD Ribeye

$30.00

SD Salmon

$12.00

SD Shrimp

$10.00

SD Crostinis

$1.00

SD Chips

$2.00

SD Chip Refill

SD Pita Bread

$3.00

SD Toast

$1.50

SD Tortilla

$0.50

SD Avocado 1/2

$2.00

SD Castlevetrano Olives 4oz

$2.00

SD Celery & Carrots

$3.00

SD Jalapenos

$0.15

SD Pepperoncinis

$0.50

SD Pickle

$0.10

SD Marcona Almonds 4oz

$2.00

Sauces & Dips (ToGo)

SD Guac

$2.00

SD Hummus

$1.50

SD Marinara 4oz

$1.00

SD Pesto 2oz

$2.00

SD Queso

$2.00

SD Salsa

$0.50

SD Balsamic

$0.20

SD Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

SD Chipotle Ceasar

$0.50

SD Red Wine Gastrique

$0.50

SD Lemon Vin

$0.25

SD Mediteranian Vin

$0.50

SD Olive Oil

$0.25

SD Ranch Dressing

$0.50

SD Honeymustard

$0.25

SD Buffalo Sauce

$0.20

SD BBQ

$0.50

SD Chimichurri 2oz

$0.50

SD Falafel Sauce

$0.50

SD Jalapeno Cilantro

$0.50

SD Mayo

SD Pico

$0.50

SD Sambol Mayo

$0.50

SD Sour Cream

$0.50

SD Truffle Aioli

$1.00

SD Garlic Toum

$0.50

Cocktails (ToGo)

Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned

$15.00

rye whiskey aged in american oak barrels, bitters, organic cane syrup, luxardo cherry, orange peel

Brojito

$9.00

bacardi coconut rum, bacardi silver rum, organic cane syrup, lime, muddled blackberries, fresh mint

Cucumber Rosemary Gimlet

$11.00

bombay saphire gin, house-infused rosemary syrup, lime, fresh cucumber, seltzer, rosemary sprig

Gin Weasley

$10.00

bombay saphire gin, organic cane syrup, lemon, muddled strawberry, fresh basil, ginger beer

God Gave Me Mule

$11.00

grey goose, organic cane syrup, ginger liquer, lime, fresh mint, ginger beer

Hibiscus Margarita

$11.00

patron reposado, house-infused hibiscus syrup, lime, seltzer

Lemon Ginger Basil

$9.00

grey goose citron, organic cane syrup, lemon, ginger, fresh basil, tonic

Pimm's C

$11.00

bombay saphire gin, organic cane syrup, pimm's no. 1, lemon, fresh mint, muddled cucumber, strawberries, oranges, ginger beer

Slappin Da Bass

$9.00

grey goose, house-infused thyme syrup, lemon, muddles blackberries, thyme sprig

That One Thyme at Band Camp

$9.00

tito's, house-infused thyme syrup, lime, grapefruit juice, sprite, thyme sprig

Barry Bonds

Barry Bonds

$12.00

Grey Goose Watermelon & Basil Infused Vodka, Fresh Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Strawberries, Mixed Berries, Cranberry, Sweet & Sour

Blueberry Smash

Blueberry Smash

$11.00

Teeling Irish Whiskey, Fresh Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Blueberries, Basil, Sweet & Sour

Cool as a Cucumber

Cool as a Cucumber

$11.00

Bombay Gin, Honey, Green Tea, Cucumber, Fresh Lemon Juice

Dreamsicle

Dreamsicle

$12.00

Absolut Vanilla Vodka, Licor 43, Simple Syrup, Orange Juice, Egg White

Irish Suntan

Irish Suntan

$11.00

Teeling Irish Whiskey, Blue Curacao, Coconut, Pineapple Juice, Fresh Lime Juice, Orange Zest

Kirb-lada

Kirb-lada

$11.00

Bacardi White Rum, Pineapple Juice, Coconut, Lime

Pisco Punch

Pisco Punch

$11.00

Pisco, Pineapple, Fresh Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Blueberries, Soda

Summer on Saturn

Summer on Saturn

$12.00

Bombay Gin, Orgeat, Falernum, Fresh Lemon Juice, Passionfruit

Beer (ToGo)

Guinness

$7.00

Yuengling Lager

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Live Oak Hefe (Live Oak)

$7.00

Buckle Bunny (Eureka Heights)

$6.00

Love Street (Karbach)

$6.00

Crawford Bock (Karbach)

$7.00

Yellow Rose (Lonepint)

$7.00

Lone Pint / 6.80%ABV Magnolia TX/IPA (Hops of grapefruit, pineapple, blueberries with malty bitterness

Ghost In The Machine 12oz

$9.00

Austin East Ciders Blood Orange

$7.00

Austin East Ciders Dry Cider

$7.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$8.00

White Claw Mango

$8.00

White Claw Raspberry

$8.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$10.00

High Noon Peach

$10.00

CAN Brooklyn Bel Air Sour

$8.00

Btl Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Shiner

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Yuenging Flight

$6.00

Wine (ToGo)

GLS Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Corte Di Giso Falanghina

$10.00

GLS Clean Slate Riesling

$8.00

GLS Pavette Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLS Sand Point Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Sangria (White)

$9.00

GLS Walnut Block Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GLS William Hill Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS House White

$7.00

BTL Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$27.00

BTL Corte Di Giso Falaghina

$30.00

BTL Clean Slate Riesling

$24.00

BTL Pavette Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

BTL Sand Point Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL Stags Leap Chardonay

$50.00

BTL Walnut Block Sauv Blanc

$33.00

BTL William Hill Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL House White

$20.00

GLS Catena Malbec

$10.00

GLS Drumheller Merlot

$8.00

GLS Joseph Carr Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

GLS Septima Malbec

$9.00

GLS Simple Life Pinot Noir

$8.00

GLS Willamette Valley Pinot Noir

$16.00

GLS House Red

$7.00

BTL Catena Malbec

$30.00

BTL Chateau Beaucastle Red Blend

$128.00

BTL Drumheller Merlot

$24.00

BTL Joseph Carr Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

BTL The Prisoner Red Blend

$98.00

BTL Septima Malbec

$36.00

BTL Simple Life Pinot Noir

$24.00

Split Stag's Leap Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

BTL Stags Leap Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00

BTL Willamette Valley Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL House Red

$20.00

GLS Gruet Savage Blanc De Blanc

$14.00

GLS La Marca Prosecco

$9.00

GLS House Prosecco

$7.00

GLS Frico Lambrusco

$8.00

BTL Gruet Sauvage Blanc De Blanc

$42.00

BTL La Marca

$27.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$165.00

BTL House Prosecco

$20.00

GLS Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa Carafe

$30.00

Mimosa Tower

$70.00

GLS Bellini

$9.00

Belini Carafe

$36.00

GLS Belstar Sparkling Rose

$9.00

GLS Fleur De Prairie Rose

$16.00

GLS Whispering Angel Rose

$15.00

BTL Belstar Sparkling Rose

$27.00

BTL Fleur De Prairie Rose

$48.00

BTL Whispering Angel Rose

$45.00

N/A Beer (ToGo)

Athletic Run Wild IPA

$7.00

Athletic Upside Dawn Golden

$7.00

Lagnitas Hoppy Refresher

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2521 Bagby St., Houston, TX 77006

Directions

On the Kirb image

