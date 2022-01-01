On the Kirb Midtown
2521 Bagby St.
Houston, TX 77006
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
Root Beer
Sprite
Acqua Panna
Club Soda
Cranberry Juice
Ginger Ale Btl
Ginger Beer
Orange Juice
Ozarka
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Red Bull SF
Tonic
Topo Chico
San Pellegrino
16oz Bloody Mary Mix / No Alcohol
Hot Tea
Milk
Organic Colombian Coffee
Organic Iced Tea
Organic Peach Tea
Starters (ToGo)
Giant Pretzel
Homemade giant pretzel served with sriracha queso.
Chips & Queso
Our famous queso served with thick house-made tortilla chips. (Queso - heavy cream, sour cream, American white cheddar, rotel, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder)
Nachos On The Kirb
House made tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, queso, sour cream, guac, jalapeños and pico. Add chicken, beef or black beans for protein.
Organic Wings
8 organic free-range chicken wings (baked or fried) served with carrots, celery, and ranch dressing or bleu cheese. Choice of Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan and Lemon Pepper.
Kirb Cheese Board
Marieke Gouda, Grafton Aged White Cheddar, Emmi Roth Gruyere, Cambozola, quince, honey, marcona almonds, crostini, prosciutto, Castelvetrano olives.
Traditional Hummus
Our famous hummus served with house-made pita bread. (Hummus - chickpea, soybean paste, tahini, lemon, salt and pepper, olive oil)
Falafel & Veggie Bites
Falafel bites served with fresh veggies, traditional hummus, and falafel sauce.
Organic Beef Sliders
Three 2.5 oz organic grass-fed beef sliders cooked medium topped with cheddar and caramelized onions on potato buns.
Brussel Sprouts
Flash-fried Brussel Sprouts, topped with red wine vinegar gastrique, and queso fresco
Truffle Fries
French fries tossed in truffle oil and sprinkled with parmesan and parsley
SD Asparagus Cooked
SD Chips & Hummus 4oz
SD Chips & Salsa 4oz
SD French Fries
SD House Salad
Arugula, red onion, cherry tomato, balsamic vinaigrette
SD Mashed Potatoes
SD Quinoa Salad
Kale, quinoa, red onion, cherry tomato and lemon vinaigrette
SD Sweet Potato Fries
SD Veggies Fresh
SD Veggies Sautéed
Salads (ToGo)
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, blue cheese, bacon, cage-free boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, avocado, croutons, organic chicken, Mediterranean vinaigrette
Shawarma Salad
Kale, Romaine, parmesan, tomatoes, cucumbers, organic shawarma seasoned chicken or grass-fed beef, and chipotle Caesar.
Steak Salad
Mixed greens (spring mix), tomatoes, asparagus, blue cheese, grass-fed filet, and balsamic dressing.
Kale Caesar Salad
Kale, romaine, parmesan, red onions, croutons, chipotle Caesar dressing
Greek Salmon Salad
8 oz wild caught Skuna bay salmon filet, romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, feta, and Mediterranean vinaigrette.
Burgers (ToGo)
Houston Cowboy Burger
8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, cheddar, Marieke gouda, tomato-bacon jam, bacon, symbol mayo, guacamole, jalapeños
Bacon Cambozola Burger
8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, caramelized onions, cambozola, bacon, fig balsamic glaze, pretzel bun
Kirb Sunrise Burger
8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, fried egg, bacon, cheddar, red onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Caprese Burger
8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, basil pesto, fig balsamic glaze
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
5-6 oz organic chicken, cheddar, tomato, arugula, fig balsamic glaze
The Kirb Burger
8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion Add cheese for $1
Mr. Imposter Burger
8 oz Impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, with vegan cheddar on a pretzel bun.
Black Bean Burger
Black bean patty (black beans, panic, egg, seasoning), avocado, queso fresco, cactus relish, ranch dressing
Build A Burger
Signatures (ToGo)
Atlantic Salmon Filet
8 oz grilled wild-caught Skuna bay salmon, lemon beurre blanc, quinoa salad, and asparagus.
Grass-Fed Filet Mignon
8 oz grass-fed filet, mashed potatoes asparagus
Grass-Fed Ribeye
16 oz grass-fed ribeye, mashed potatoes, asparagus
NY Strip
Shrimp Cavatappi Pasta
Cavatappi pasta (corkscrew pasta), shrimp, in-house Alfredo cream sauce
Sous Vide Chicken
Juicy 8-9 oz chicken breast cooked Sous Vide Style, asparagus, sautéed veggies, kale-quinoa salad, and chimichurri sauce.
Tacos (ToGo)
Beef Tacos
Two tortillas (corn, flour, or lettuce), 2 oz organic ground beef, mojo de ago marinade, pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa verde, salsa roja
Chicken Tacos
Two tortillas (corn, flour, or lettuce), 2 oz organic chicken breast, chilmole marinade, pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa verde, salsa roja
Fish Tacos
Two tortillas (corn, flour, or lettuce), 2 grilled wild caught cod, cilantro, red cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, jalapeno-cilantro dressing
Shrimp Tacos
Two grilled shrimp tacos (corn, flour, or lettuce) - 3 shrimp on each - pineapple pico, purple slaw, queso fresco, salsa roja (roasted salsa), fresh lime
A La Carte Taco
Wraps (ToGo)
OTK Wrap
Hummus, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, spinach, alfalfa sprouts, spinach tortilla, house salad
Shawarma Wrap
Organic shawarma-seasoned chicken breasts or grass-fed beef tenderloin, romaine, tomatoes, pickles, spinach tortilla. Hummus, garlic, toum, tortilla chips
Chicken Club Wrap
Organic chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, shredded Monterey Jack, ranch dressing, spinach tortilla
Pizza (ToGo)
Chicken Alfredo Pie
Mozzarella, Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms, spinach, grated parmesan
Chicken and Pesto
Mozzarella, pesto sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms, grated parmesan
Hawaiian Cowboy
Mozzarella, bbq sauce, pulled pork, pineapples
Kirb Garden
Mozzarella, marinara, mushrooms, olives, artichokes, onion, feta cheese, olive oil, fresh arugula
The Kirberoni
Mozzarella, marinara, pepperoni, feta cheese, arugula
Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce, basil, olive oil
Meat on the Kirb
Mozzarella, marinara, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ground beef, onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, mushrooms
Meatless Lover
Marinara sauce, vegan mozzarella, vegan chorizo, impossible meat, vegan breakfast sausage, vegan parmesan
The Mediterranean
Hummus, grape tomato, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, artichoke hearts, Mediterranean dressing
Mushroom De Luxe
Creamy spicy mushrooms sauce, Vegan mozzarella, Impossible meat, bell pepper, arugula, balsamic vinegar
Spinach and Artichoke
Marinara sauce, Vegan mozzarella, sautéed spinach and garlic, artichoke hearts, vegan parmesan
Build Your Own Pizza
Sauce and mozzarella $2/veggie, $2 meat, $2/cheese
Dessert (ToGo)
Banana Bread Pudding
Banana bread pudding, caramelized banana, French vanilla ice cream, banana fosters sauce (banana liquor, butter, sugar, cinnamon)
Peach Cobbler
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate chip cookie freshly baked, Haagen Daz vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce
Brownie
King Cheesecake
Authentic NY Cheesecake with caramel sauce, fresh berries, and candied pecans
2X Scoop Of Ice Cream
A La Carte (ToGo)
SD Bacon (2)
SD Black Beans
SD Chicken
SD Cod
SD Egg (1)
SD Filet
SD Ground Beef 3oz
SD Impossible Patty
SD Pulled Pork
SD Ribeye
SD Salmon
SD Shrimp
SD Crostinis
SD Chips
SD Pita Bread
SD Toast
SD Tortilla
SD Avocado 1/2
SD Castlevetrano Olives 4oz
SD Celery & Carrots
SD Jalapenos
SD Pepperoncinis
SD Pickle
SD Marcona Almonds 4oz
Sauces & Dips (ToGo)
SD Guac
SD Hummus
SD Marinara 4oz
SD Pesto 2oz
SD Queso
SD Salsa
SD Balsamic
SD Blue Cheese Dressing
SD Chipotle Ceasar
SD Red Wine Gastrique
SD Lemon Vin
SD Mediteranian Vin
SD Olive Oil
SD Ranch Dressing
SD Honeymustard
SD Buffalo Sauce
SD BBQ
SD Chimichurri 2oz
SD Falafel Sauce
SD Jalapeno Cilantro
SD Mayo
SD Pico
SD Sambol Mayo
SD Sour Cream
SD Truffle Aioli
SD Garlic Toum
Cocktails (ToGo)
Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned
rye whiskey aged in american oak barrels, bitters, organic cane syrup, luxardo cherry, orange peel
Brojito
bacardi coconut rum, bacardi silver rum, organic cane syrup, lime, muddled blackberries, fresh mint
Cucumber Rosemary Gimlet
bombay saphire gin, house-infused rosemary syrup, lime, fresh cucumber, seltzer, rosemary sprig
Gin Weasley
bombay saphire gin, organic cane syrup, lemon, muddled strawberry, fresh basil, ginger beer
God Gave Me Mule
grey goose, organic cane syrup, ginger liquer, lime, fresh mint, ginger beer
Hibiscus Margarita
patron reposado, house-infused hibiscus syrup, lime, seltzer
Lemon Ginger Basil
grey goose citron, organic cane syrup, lemon, ginger, fresh basil, tonic
Pimm's C
bombay saphire gin, organic cane syrup, pimm's no. 1, lemon, fresh mint, muddled cucumber, strawberries, oranges, ginger beer
Slappin Da Bass
grey goose, house-infused thyme syrup, lemon, muddles blackberries, thyme sprig
That One Thyme at Band Camp
tito's, house-infused thyme syrup, lime, grapefruit juice, sprite, thyme sprig
Barry Bonds
Grey Goose Watermelon & Basil Infused Vodka, Fresh Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Strawberries, Mixed Berries, Cranberry, Sweet & Sour
Blueberry Smash
Teeling Irish Whiskey, Fresh Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Blueberries, Basil, Sweet & Sour
Cool as a Cucumber
Bombay Gin, Honey, Green Tea, Cucumber, Fresh Lemon Juice
Dreamsicle
Absolut Vanilla Vodka, Licor 43, Simple Syrup, Orange Juice, Egg White
Irish Suntan
Teeling Irish Whiskey, Blue Curacao, Coconut, Pineapple Juice, Fresh Lime Juice, Orange Zest
Kirb-lada
Bacardi White Rum, Pineapple Juice, Coconut, Lime
Pisco Punch
Pisco, Pineapple, Fresh Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Blueberries, Soda
Summer on Saturn
Bombay Gin, Orgeat, Falernum, Fresh Lemon Juice, Passionfruit
Beer (ToGo)
Guinness
Yuengling Lager
Blue Moon
Live Oak Hefe (Live Oak)
Buckle Bunny (Eureka Heights)
Love Street (Karbach)
Crawford Bock (Karbach)
Yellow Rose (Lonepint)
Lone Pint / 6.80%ABV Magnolia TX/IPA (Hops of grapefruit, pineapple, blueberries with malty bitterness
Ghost In The Machine 12oz
Austin East Ciders Blood Orange
Austin East Ciders Dry Cider
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Mango
White Claw Raspberry
High Noon Grapefruit
High Noon Peach
CAN Brooklyn Bel Air Sour
Btl Blue Moon
Bud Light
Coors Light
Corona
Dos Equis
Heineken
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo
Pacifico
Shiner
Stella
Yuenging Flight
Wine (ToGo)
GLS Barone Fini Pinot Grigio
GLS Corte Di Giso Falanghina
GLS Clean Slate Riesling
GLS Pavette Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Sand Point Chardonnay
GLS Sangria (White)
GLS Walnut Block Sauvignon Blanc
GLS William Hill Chardonnay
GLS House White
BTL Barone Fini Pinot Grigio
BTL Corte Di Giso Falaghina
BTL Clean Slate Riesling
BTL Pavette Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Sand Point Chardonnay
BTL Stags Leap Chardonay
BTL Walnut Block Sauv Blanc
BTL William Hill Chardonnay
BTL House White
GLS Catena Malbec
GLS Drumheller Merlot
GLS Joseph Carr Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS Septima Malbec
GLS Simple Life Pinot Noir
GLS Willamette Valley Pinot Noir
GLS House Red
BTL Catena Malbec
BTL Chateau Beaucastle Red Blend
BTL Drumheller Merlot
BTL Joseph Carr Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL The Prisoner Red Blend
BTL Septima Malbec
BTL Simple Life Pinot Noir
Split Stag's Leap Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Stags Leap Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Willamette Valley Pinot Noir
BTL House Red
GLS Gruet Savage Blanc De Blanc
GLS La Marca Prosecco
GLS House Prosecco
GLS Frico Lambrusco
BTL Gruet Sauvage Blanc De Blanc
BTL La Marca
BTL Veuve Clicquot
BTL House Prosecco
GLS Mimosa
Mimosa Carafe
Mimosa Tower
GLS Bellini
Belini Carafe
GLS Belstar Sparkling Rose
GLS Fleur De Prairie Rose
GLS Whispering Angel Rose
BTL Belstar Sparkling Rose
BTL Fleur De Prairie Rose
BTL Whispering Angel Rose
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2521 Bagby St., Houston, TX 77006