On The Rim

150 Canal St

Ellenville, NY 12428

Main Menu

Appetizer

On The Rim Platter

$18.00

(3) empanadillas, fried pork, chicken chucks, and tostones

Empanadilla (1)

$4.00

Beef & cheese, beef, or chicken

Ellenville Nachos

$15.00

Nacho chips, beef chili, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, & lettuce

Cevichitos (4)

$14.00

Tostones topped with shrimp ceviche

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Nacho cheese and bacon

Chicken Wings

$10.96

Tossed in BBQ or mild sauce

Onion Rings

$6.00

Jerk Wings

$12.00

Sliders

$12.00

American cheese & pickle

Sandwiches & Burgers

OTR Burger

$14.00

Double cheeseburger, onion rings, cole slaw, and BBQ sauce.

The Cuban

$15.00

Mayo, mustard, pernil, ham, Swiss cheese, & pickles

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Lettuce, tartar sauce, & side of coleslaw

The Philly

$13.00

Steak, onions, peppers, mushroom, Am. cheese, cheese whiz

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Chicken, onions, peppers, mushroom, Am. cheese, cheese whiz

Hotdog

$10.00

Build your own- choice of condiments, cheese or chili

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Choice of grilled or fried chicken with mayo, pickle, & lettuce

Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Choice of crispy or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, cheese & sauce/dressing

Burger

$10.00

Cheese Burger

$11.00

Main Course

Pernil

$22.00

Chuleta

$22.00

2 Pork Chops

Chuleta Kan Kan

$28.00

Pescado Frito

$25.00

Breaded fried Swai fish

Churrasco

$30.00

Skirt steak with chimicurri sauce

Carne Frita

$18.00

Fried pork chunks

Carne Quisada

$18.00

Beef stew

BBQ Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Jerk chicken quarter leg

Soups & Salads

On The Rim Salad

$13.00

Spring mix, candied walnuts, cucumber, gorgonzola & tomato wedges tossed in balsamic vingerette

House Salad

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, purple onions, & croutons

Ceasar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, & croutons

Cup of Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.50

Bowl of Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.00

Sides

Bowl of Chili

$7.50

Broccoli

$2.00

Cup of Chili

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Maduros

$5.00

Seasoned French Fries

$5.00

Tostones

$5.00

White Rice & Beans

$3.00

Yellow Rice

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Cold Slaw

$3.00

Red/Black Beans

$2.00

Desserts

Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00Out of stock

Flan

$5.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

Lunch Specials

Lunches

Pernil Lunch

$11.00

Pork shoulder

Chicken Lunch

$11.00

Baked chicken

Chuleta (1) Lunch

$11.00

1 Porkchop

Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich Lunch

$10.00

Half sandwich with mayo, mustard, pernil, ham, Swiss cheese, & pickles

Hotdog

$10.00

Build your own- choice of condiments, cheese or chili

NA Beverages

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Water

