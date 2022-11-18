  • Home
On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries Shaker Heights

review star

No reviews yet

3441 Tuttle Road

#201

Shaker Heights, OH 44122

Order Again

Coffee

Coffee Refill

$2.00

Large Coffee (16oz)

$3.00

Small Coffee (12oz)

$2.50

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75

Americano

$2.75

Macchiato

$3.25

Cappuccino 5oz

$3.50

Flat White (9oz)

$4.00

Latte (12oz)

$4.25

Mocha (9oz)

$4.75

Mocha (12oz)

$5.25

Hot Chocolate (9oz)

$3.00

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait Small

$2.75

Cafe Au Lait Large

$3.00

Red Eye (12oz)

$3.25

Red Eye (16oz)

$3.50

Side of steamed milk

$0.50

Cortado

$3.50

Chai Tea

$5.00

Matcha Oat Latte

$5.00

Cold Brew

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50

Cold Brew Black Tea

$3.75

Cold Brew Hibiscus

$3.75

Hot Tea

English Breakfast

White Rose

Peppermint

Rooibos

Turmeric Ginger

Oolong

Out of stock

Jasmine Green

Out of stock

G

Tumeric OJ

$3.50

Honest Tea

Black Forest Berry Honest Tea

$2.50

Moroccan Mint Honest Tea

$2.50

Loris Lemon Honest Tea

$2.50

Green Dragon Honest Tea

$2.50

Mango Honest Tea

$2.50

Just Green (Unsweetened)

$2.50

Just Black (Unsweetened)

$2.50

Peach Oolong

$2.50

Gus Soda

Grapefruit GUS

$2.50

Lemon GUS

$2.50

Orange GUS

$2.50

Ginger GUS

$2.50

Cranberry Lime GUS

$2.50

Cola GUS

$2.50

Pomegranate GUS

$2.50

Saratoga Water

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Still Water

$2.00

French

Traditional French Baguette

$3.50

Demi French Baguette

$3.00

French Epi

$4.00

Parisian French Baguette

$3.00

French Hoagie

$1.25

French Pullman

$4.50

French Batard

$4.00

Dozen French Rolls

$7.00

1/2 Dozen French Rolls

$3.25

1 French Roll

$1.00

Rustic

Ancienne Baguette

$3.25

Rustic Italian Pave

$3.00

Rustic Italian Roll

$2.00

Rustic Italian Olive Pave

$4.25

Rustic Italian Olive Roll

$3.25

Rustic Italian Round

$5.00

Rustic Italian Table/Canoe

$12.00

Bacon & Gruyere Bread

$4.00

Fig & Walnut

$3.00

Sourdough

Sourdough Batard

$5.00

Sourdough Pullman

$5.25

Sourdough Levain

$5.50

Sourdough Crown

$8.25

Multigrain

Organic Multigrain Batard

$5.00

Organic Multigrain Pullman

$6.00

Organic Multigrain Rolls (1 Dozen)

$8.00

Organic Multigrain Rolls (1/2 Dozen)

$4.00

Organic Multigrain Roll (1)

$1.50

Fococcia

Large Rosemary Focaccia

$5.00

Small Rosemary Focaccia

$3.00

Large Onion Focaccia

$5.50

Small Onion Focaccia

$3.00

Dukkah Large

$6.25

Dukkah Small

$3.25

Scali

$5.00

Sunshine

$5.00

Challah

Challah 1 Bun

$1.00

Challah Buns Half Dozen

$4.25

Challah Braid Plain

$5.00

Challah Braid Sesame

$5.00

Challah Braid Poppy

$5.00

Challah Braid Raisin

$5.00

Challah Slider Buns 3 Dozen

$13.50

Challah Pullman

$4.50

Challah Spiral

$5.00

Raisin Challah Spiral

$5.00

Fougase

Small Fougase

$2.00

Large Fougase

$3.50

Cheesy Fougase

$3.75

Seeded Harvest

Seeded Harvest Pullman

$6.00

Seeded Harvest Batard

$5.00

Seeded Harvest Rolls (Dozen)

$8.00

Seeded Harvest Rolls (1/2 Dozen)

$4.00

Seeded Harvest Roll (1)

$1.50

Weekly

Cinnamon Raisin Swirl

$6.00

Deli Rye

$5.50

Chocolate Cherry Bread Small

$2.25

Chocolate Cherry Bread Large

$7.75

French Corn Bread

$4.50

Finnish Rye Whole

$11.00

Finnish Rye Half

$5.50

Miche Whole

$12.50

Miche 1 pound

$3.75

Brioche Rolls

$5.00

Honey Oat

$6.00

Seeded Semolina Epi

$3.50

Tea Bread

$6.00

Jalapeno Roll

$3.00

Seasonal

1 Hot Cross Bun

$1.00

6 Hot Cross Buns

$5.00

Irish Soda Bread

$5.50

Panettone

$13.50

Specialties

Cake

$8.50

Eclair

$4.25

Granola

$7.50

Loaf Cake

$5.75

Lemon Drop Cookies

$4.50

Macaroon Cookies

$4.50

St. Germaine

$4.50

Hermits

$4.50

Rugelach

$4.00

Single Macaron

$2.00

Box 12 Macs

$20.00

Box 6 Macs

$10.00

Croutons

$3.75

Pumpkin Roll

$4.50

Breakfast Pastry

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Raspberry Croissant

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Apricot Croissant

$4.00

Pan Aux Raisins

$4.50

Sticky Bun

$3.25

Sticky Bun W\ Walnuts

$3.50

Cranberry Currant

$3.25

Pistachio Snail

$4.50

Special Scone

$3.50

Savory Scone

$3.75

Special Danish

$4.50

Mini Specialty Scone (16)

$16.00Out of stock

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

Jennifer Cookie

$2.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.75

Woodbury Cookie Ticket

Out of stock

Mini Jennifer Cookies

$7.00Out of stock

Mini Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$6.00Out of stock

Choc Rye

$2.00Out of stock

Brown Butter Almond

$1.50Out of stock

Bars

Blondie

$2.50

Brownie

$2.50

Raspberry Square

$2.50

Lemon Square

$2.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake bar

$3.25Out of stock

Million Dollar

$3.25Out of stock

Tarts

Apple Tart Large

$14.00

Apple Tart Small

$4.75

Lemon Cream Large

$20.00

Lemon Cream Small

$6.75

Pecan Tart

$20.00

Frangipane Tart Large

$18.00

Frangipane Tart Small

$6.00

Bread Pudding Large

$14.00

Bread Pudding Small

$8.00

Coffee Cake

$9.00

Quiche Lorain

$20.00

Veggie Quiche

$20.00

Seasonal Cake Slice

$4.50

Seasonal Cake Whole

$30.00

Small Cranberry

$6.00

Large Cranberry

$18.00

Pumpkin Pie

$20.00

Savory Bread Pudding

$14.00

Kitchen

Banh Mi

$10.25

Tofu Banh Mi

$10.25

Beef

$10.25

Cabbage Boy

$10.25

Ham & Gruyere

$9.00

PBnJ

$7.00

Burratta

$10.25Out of stock

Prosciutto

$10.25

Cheddar Egg

$7.00

Small Soup

$6.00

Side Herb Butter

$0.50

Side Honey Butter

$0.50

Turkey Club

$10.25

Bacon Egg

$9.50

Large Soup

$13.00

2 Slices of Gruyere Cheese

$1.00

Addition

$6.08

Side Rasp Jam

$0.50

Sausage Egg

$9.50

Meatball

$11.00Out of stock

Plain Butter

$10.25Out of stock

Hot Sauce

$0.75Out of stock

Lrg Quinoa

Out of stock

Small Farro

Out of stock

Sunshine Salad

$7.50Out of stock

red buttercrunch lettuce and kale, dried apricots and cranberries mixed with red onion and cucumber, topped with sliced pears, sunflower seeds, shaved parmigiano reggiano, and house croutons - served with a side of apricot vinaigrette

Hummus

$8.00Out of stock

T-shirts

Red XL

$20.00

Red L

$20.00

Red M

$20.00

Red SM

$20.00

Red XS

$20.00

Kid XL

$18.00

Kid L

$18.00

Kid M

$18.00

Kid S

$18.00

Kid XS

$18.00

Gray XL

$20.00

Gray L

$20.00

Gray M

$20.00

Gray S

$20.00

Gray XS

$20.00

Red 2X

Gray 2x

Mugs

Diner Mug

$20.00

Travel Mug

$25.00

Diner Mug (staff price)

$16.00

Travel Mug (staff price)

$17.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

3441 Tuttle Road, #201, Shaker Heights, OH 44122

