Food

Appetizers

Appetizers, Small Plates, Shareables

Smoked Chicken Wings

$14.99Out of stock

Smoked and tossed in your choice of sauce or dusted with Lemon Pepper

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$13.99

Served with house BBQ sauce

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.99

A pound of our fresh-cut fries. Add Garlic, Truffle, or Loaded with Chili, Cheese, and Sour Cream.

Bruschetta

$11.99

Crostinis topped with fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, and Basil

Meatballs

$15.99

Soup & Salad

Fresh Salad Selections, House made Chili, and daily soups

House Salad

$6.99+

Our house salad with mixed Greens, Cucumber, shredded Carrots, and diced Onion

Classic Caesar

$6.99+

Served with shaved Parmesan and Croutons

Summer Vegetable

$11.99

Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, fresh Parmesan, and roasted Pecans

Strawberry Balsamic

$12.99

Strawberries and Blueberries, smoked Almonds, Bleu Cheese, Strawberry Balsamic vinaigrette

House Chili

$4.99

Homemade Chili, add our house Cinnamon Roll for a classic Huntley/Shepherd meal.

Soup of the Day

$4.99

A bowl or cup of our daily soup selection

Steaks

Selection of Beef and Pork Steaks

Sirloin

$29.00

10 oz Coffee rubbed, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed Broccolini

New York Strip

$34.00

12 oz New York, served with mashed potatoes and broccolini.

Pork Ribeye

$28.00

8oz Pork Ribeye served with pilaf and cumin roasted Carrots

Prime Rib

$34.00

Slow roasted, cut to order. Served with choice of sides.

Tenderloin

$38.00Out of stock

8oz with our Secret Seasoning, served with bite-sized Baked Potatoes and Asparagus.

Chicken Fried Steak

$20.99

A heaping portion served with slaw, mashed potatoes and gravy.

Kids

Kids Burger

$12.00

Plain Hamburger, choice of side

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Grilled Cheese and choice of side

Butter Noodles

$4.99

Plain noodles with melted butter and choice of side

Kids Sautéed Chicken

$9.99

Sautéed Chicken, mashed potatoes, vegetables

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Serving of Chicken Tenders with Fries and choice of sauce

Late Night

Bucket of Spaghetti

$10.99

A large bucket of our Spaghetti with the option to add Meatballs

Meatballs - Late Night

$15.99

Our house made Meatballs with Marinara and crostinis

Chicken Wings

$14.99

Dessert

Cinnamon Bread Pudding

$6.00

Made with our signature Cinnamon Rolls and served with Vanilla ice cream

Créme Brulée

$6.00

Vanilla with berries

Cheesecake

$8.00

Rotating flavors of Cheesecake

Sweet Crepe

$6.00Out of stock

Crepe filled with Chocolate Mousse and Whipped Cream

Chocolate Torte

$8.95

Entrees

Seafood, Pastas, and more

Salmon & Pilaf

$26.95

Served skin up with Pilaf.

Spaghetti & Marinara

$12.99

House scratch-made meatballs and Marinara

Linguine Alfredo

$12.99

Traditional scratch-made Alfredo.

Pesto Pasta

$13.99

Tomato, Broccolini, Carrots, Peppers, Onion, topped with Basil and Parmesan

Burgers & Sandwiches

Gourmet Sandwiches and Handhelds

Cheeseburger

$13.99

Mixed greens, onion, lettuce, tomato, and pickles served with 1000 Island

BBQ Burger

$15.99

House Made BBQ, Pepper Jack, Bacon, Coleslaw, and Hatch Chili

French Dip

$16.99

Sliced prime rib, gruyere, and au jus

House Burger

$15.99

6oz patty, bacon onion jam, spicy garlic aioli, gruyere, mixed greens, and tomato on a potato bun

Sides A La Carte

Our selection of side dishes to add individually

Broccolini

$3.00

Asparagus

$3.75

Carrots

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mini Potatoes

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

N/A Drinks

Cans

Tonic Water

$2.00

Other

Iced Tea

$2.00

iced tea

Lemonade

$2.00

lemonade

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

half ice tea half lemonade

Glass of Milk

$2.75+

Glass Tomato Juice

$2.50+

Glass of Water

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Mtn Dew

$3.50

Diet Mtn Dew

$3.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Pepsi Wild Cherry

$3.50

Mug Rootbeer

$3.50

Sunkist

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Diet 7 Up

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

7up

$3.50