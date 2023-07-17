Restaurant info

A casual and modern steakhouse in the heart of Worden, MT. Family-owned and operated establishment dedicated to providing exceptional service and a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Menu includes juicy steaks, hearty breakfasts, sweet and savory crepes, and late night eats. Full bar offers a range of specialty whiskeys and cocktails, as well as a variety of beers on tap, and bottled beers. Huge TV’s throughout the restaurant and bar, so you can catch any game. Enjoy a game of pool, shuffle board, or darts. Check our event We are proud to be a part of the Worden community and are committed to revitalizing Main Street with this project. Our family looks forward to hosting events and activities that bring people together and celebrate the local community. Thank you for choosing On The Rocks for your next night out. We look forward to serving you soon!