Bars & Lounges
American

On The Rocks Bar & Grill

125 Reviews

$

28167 John R Rd

Madison Heights, MI 48071

Daily Specials

Baked Jumbo Shells

$12.00

Black Bean Burger

$9.50

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Grilled Salmon Burger

$9.50

Hard Tacos

$8.50

Korean Beef

$20.00

Lobster Ravioli

$20.00

OTR Coney Dogs

$9.50

Pepperoni and Cheese Flatbread

$7.50

Poutine

$11.00

Poutine with BBQ Pulled Pork

$14.00

Brandy/Schnapps

99 Bananas

$3.50

Apple Barrel Schapps

$3.50

Apple Pucker

$3.50

Blackberry Brandy

$3.50

Buttershots

$3.50

Christian Brothers

$3.50

Crantasia

$3.50

Creme de Mint (Green)

$3.50

Creme de Mint (White)

$3.50

Dr. Mcgillicuddys Mentholmint

$4.00

Ginger Brandy

$3.50

Grape Pucker

$3.50

Hartley V.S.O.P. Brandy

$3.50

Hazelnut Schnapps

$3.50

Hot Damn Schnapps

$3.50

Lozova Rakija Brandy (gold)

$5.50

Lozova Rakija Brandy (silver)

$5.50

Melon

$3.50

Muddled Mint

$3.50

Peach Schnapps

$3.50

Peppermint Schnapps

$3.50

Razzmatazz

$3.50

Red Apple Schnapps

$3.50

Rootbeer Schnapps

$3.50

Rumple Minze

$7.50

Skenderbeu

$4.50

Sloe Gin

$3.50

Sokolova Brandy

$6.00

Spearmint Schnapps

$3.50

St. Remy V.S.O.P. Brandy

$4.00

Watermelon Pucker

$3.50

NA Beverages

Club Soda Water

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Kiddy Cocktail

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pinapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Schwepps Giger Ale

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Surger-Free Red Bull

$6.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.00

V8

$3.00

Water

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Neighborhood bar and grill with American and European entrées

Website

Location

28167 John R Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071

Directions

Gallery
On the Rocks image
On the Rocks image
On the Rocks image
On the Rocks image

