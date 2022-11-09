On and Off imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

On and Off 2401 W 32nd Ave

40 Reviews

2401 W 32nd Ave

denver, CO 80238

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Burrito
Tour de Force Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwiches & Burritos

Breakfast Sandwich Bread choice: Toasted bun, Everything bagel, Gluten-free roll (+2). Served with a yogurt parfait or roasted potato
Classic Breakfast Sandwich

Classic Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Two eggs / Cheddar / Choice of bacon, ham, or sausage

Tour de Force Breakfast Sandwich

$13.50

Spicy eggs / Provolone / Tomato / Choice of bacon, ham, or sausage

No Meat Breakfast Sandwich

No Meat Breakfast Sandwich

$13.50

Two eggs / Cream cheese / Avocado / Tomato / Arugula

Smothered Burrito

Smothered Burrito

$14.50

Eggs / Cheddar / Roasted Potato / Mushroom / Tomato / Bell pepper / Choice of bacon, ham, sausage, chorizo / Smothered with pork green chili

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.50

Eggs / Cheddar / Roasted Potato / Onion / Tomato / Bell pepper / Green chili / Choice of bacon, ham, sausage, chorizo

Ranchero Burrito

$13.50

Eggs over medium / Roasted Potatoes / Black Beans / Onion / Tomato / Bell Pepper / Avocado / Ranchero sauce

Savory Breakfast

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$17.00

Grits / Shrimp / Bacon / Cheddar / Eggs / Pico de Gallo

Breakfast Plate

$14.00

Eggs / Toast / Roasted Potato / Choice of bacon, sausage, ham, avocado

Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

$14.50

Biscuit / Egg / Sausage gravy

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Tortilla / Beans / Avocado / Bell pepper / Onion / Egg / Rancheros

Pork and Hash

Pork and Hash

$16.00

Pork / Roasted Potato / Green chili / Eggs / Bell pepper / Onion

Veggie Skillet

Veggie Skillet

$15.00

Roasted Potato / Onion / Bell pepper / Eggs any style / Avocado / Black bean / Cheddar / Jalapeno

Omelets

Served with Toast & yogurt parfait or roasted potato

House Omelet

$14.50

Three eggs / Cheddar / Parmesan / Mushroom / Onion / Choice of Bacon, ham, sausage, or chorizo

Roasted Veggie Omelet

Roasted Veggie Omelet

$14.50

Three eggs / Tomato / Bell pepper / Mushroom / Onion / Avocado / Cheddar / Parmesan / Arugula

Cheese Please Omelet

$13.50

Three eggs / Cheddar / Parmesan / Feta

Burrito Omelet

Burrito Omelet

$15.50

Three eggs / Parmesan / Cheddar / Chorizo / Bell Pepper / Mushroom / Hash brown / Smothered in homemade green chili

Build your own Omelet

$14.50

Pancakes & French Toast

Served with two eggs and a choice of meat or avocado

Blueberry Pancake

$15.50

Served with two eggs and a choice of meat or avocado

Chocolate Chip Pancake

$15.50

Served with two eggs and a choice of meat or avocado

Buttermilk Pancake

Buttermilk Pancake

$15.50

Served with two eggs and a choice of meat or avocado

On & Off Special French Toast

On & Off Special French Toast

$15.50

Served with two eggs and a choice of meat or avocado

Pancake ONLY

$11.50

French Toast ONLY

$11.50

Benedicts

Served on english muffin with hollandaise sauce & yogurt parfait or roasted potato
Smoked Salmon Benedict

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$18.00

Poached eggs / Smoked salmon / Caper / Onion

Classic Benedict

$15.50

Poached eggs / Bacon or ham

Veggie Benedict

$15.50

Poached eggs / Mushroom / Bell Pepper / Arugula / Avocado

Pulled Pork Benedict

Pulled Pork Benedict

$16.00

Poached eggs / House cooked pulled pork / Grilled onion / Jalapeno

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Pork Sausage

$3.00
Side Pancake

Side Pancake

$4.00

Side French Toast

$5.00
Side Roasted Potato

Side Roasted Potato

$3.00

Side 1 Toast

$2.00

Side 2 Toasts

$3.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Eggs

$3.00

Side Yogurt Parfait

$3.50

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Grits (B&C included)

$6.00

Side Gravy

$5.00

Kid's Breakfast

Served with juice or milk

Pancake Jr.

$9.00

Buttermilk pancake / Scrambled eggs / Bacon or sausage

French Toast Jr.

$9.00

French toast / Scrambled eggs / Bacon or sausage

Breakfast Plate Jr.

$9.00

Scrambled eggs / Toast / Bacon or sausage

Light Options

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.50

Choice of hummus, cream cheese, or pesto / Avocado / Pico de Gallo / Side arugula salad

Bacon & Egg & Toast

$11.50

Bacon / Egg / Toast

Yogurt Parfait

$6.50

Homemade yogurt / homemade strawberry puree / Cereal

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$6.00

Pastries & Desserts

Scone

Scone

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Quiche

$4.00

Sandwiches

Served with chips
Roasted BBQ Pork Sandwich

Roasted BBQ Pork Sandwich

$17.00

BBQ Pork / Feta / Coleslaw / Cilantro / Red onion / On a Bun

Italian Sandwich

$15.50

Salami / Ham / Pepperoni / Swiss / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Pickle / Mustard / On Brioche

B.L.T.A.

$14.50

Bacon / Tomato / Lettuce / Avocado / Mayo / On Rye

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.50

Homemade and chicken salad / Swiss / Lettuce / Tomato / Red onion / On Rye

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Chicken / Basil pesto / Swiss / Tomato / Arugula / Black olive / On Brioche

Reuben

$15.00

Corned beef / Sauerkraut / Swiss / Thousand island / On Rye

Veggie Supreme Sandwich

$14.50

Cream cheese / Basil pesto / Olive / Artichoke / Swiss / Mixed greens / Tomato / Red onion / On Brioche

Lox Bagel

$17.00

Smoked Salmon / Everything Bagel / Cream Cheese / Tomato / Red Onion / Capers / Arugula

Chicken Bacon Grilled Cheese

$15.50

Cheddar / Provolone / Chicken / Bacon / Grilled / on Brioche

1/2 Sandwiches

1/2 B.L.T.A.

$12.00

Bacon / Tomato / Lettuce / Avocado / Mayo / On Rye

1/2 Italian

$12.00

Salami / Ham / Pepperoni / Provolone / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Pickle / Mustard / On Brioche

1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Homemade and chicken salad / Provolone / Lettuce / Tomato / Red onion / On Rye

1/2 Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken / Basil pesto / Provolone / Tomato / Arugula / Black olive / On Brioche

1/2 Reuben

$12.00

Corned beef / Sauerkraut / Swiss / Thousand island / On Rye

1/2 Veggie Supreme Sandwich

$12.00

Cream cheese / Basil pesto / Olive / Artichoke / Provolone / Mixed greens / Tomato / Red onion / On Brioche

1/2 Chicken Bacon Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Cheddar / Provolone / Chicken / Bacon / Grilled / on Brioche

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Wraps

Buffalo Wrap

$15.50

Chicken / Bacon / Swiss / Tomato / Bell pepper / Cucumber / Red onion / Greens / Buffalo Sauce

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$15.50

Arugula / Hummus / Tomato / Cucumber / Red onion / Olive / Black bean / Avocado

Asian Wrap

$15.50

Chicken / Almond / Crispy noodle / Onion / Greens / Tomato / Sweet chili sauce

Chipotle Wrap

$15.50

Chicken / Bacon / Swiss / Greens / Bell pepper / Cucumber / Ancho Chipotle Sauce

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens / Chicken / Bacon / Feta / Cucumber / Tomato Dressing: Ranch, Blue Cheese, Balsamic, Sesame dressing, Greek

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens / Chicken / Almond / Crispy noodles / Pineapple chunks / Green onion / Sesame Dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine / Chicken / Parmesan / Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens / Red onion / Tomato / Cucumber / Olive / Pepperoncini / Black bean / Feta / Greek dressing

Soup

Basil Tomato

$4.50

Creamy Potato

$4.50

Green Chili

$4.50

Pastries & Desserts

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00
Scone

Scone

$3.50

NA Beverages

Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberryade

$3.50

Canned Soda

$2.30

Iced tea

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Juice Refills

$1.00

Coffee

House Coffee

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

1 Shot Espresso

$2.00

2 Shot Espresso

$2.50

Americano

$3.10

Latte

$3.90

Cappuccino

$3.90

Vanilla Latte

$4.20

Caramel Macchiato

$4.40

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.40

Chai Tea Latte

$4.20

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.40

Green Tea Latte

$4.20

Hot Chocolate

$3.10

Steamer

$2.70

Cold Brew

$3.40

Mocha

$4.40

Cortado

$3.90

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee of the Month

$4.90
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Cozy restaurant cafe with delicious homemade food

2401 W 32nd Ave, denver, CO 80238

On and Off image

