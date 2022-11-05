Onassis imageView gallery
Popular Items

Chicken Souvlaki Platter
Greek Salad
Original Gyros Pita

Shareables

Bacon Wrapped Dates

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$10.59

Madjool dates | toasted pecan | goat cheese | hardwood smoked bacon | balsamic glaze | toasted sesame

Dolmades

Dolmades

$9.29

minced beef | short-grain rice | mint | lemon sauce

Dolmathakia App

Dolmathakia App

$6.49

short-grain rice | mint | lemon | tzatziki

Falafel App

Falafel App

$8.35

crushed garbanzo beans | parsley | Greek spices | tzatziki

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.79

house batter | spicy greek marinera

Garlic Feta Wings

$10.99

roasted garlic feta sauce | roasted red pepper | greek oregano | traditional (6) or boneless (7)

Saganaki

$9.49

Kefalotyri cheese | lemon | pita

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$8.79

Feta | ricotta | mozzarella | cream | spinach | phyllo

Grilled Octopus

$13.79

extra virgin olive oil | lemon | oregano

Zucchini Fritters App

$8.79

zucchini | mint | feta | tzatziki

Loaded Greek Fries

$12.86

Fried Feta Balls

$8.99

Greek Shrimp Jalepeno Poppers

$9.99Out of stock

Spreads

Hummus

Hummus

$8.45

served with hot fresh pita bread sub carrots or cucumbers for pita

Fire Feta

Fire Feta

$8.99

served with hot fresh pita bread sub carrots or cucumbers for pita

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$8.45

served with hot fresh pita bread sub carrots or cucumbers for pita

Trio

Trio

$16.89

served with hot fresh pita bread sub carrots or cucumbers for pita Choose any 3 spreads

Roasted Eggplant

$8.99

red wine vinegar | white pepper | olive oil | parsley

Salad & Soup

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.42

green leaf lettuce | romaine | cherry tomato | red onion | cucumber | Kalamata olives | bell peppers | feta | oregano | house red wine vinaigrette

Village Salad

Village Salad

$10.53

Roma tomato | red onion | cucumber | Kalamata olive | olive oil | house red wine vinaigrette | feta wedge | oregano, served with hot fresh pita bread

Avgolemono Soup

Avgolemono Soup

creamy lemon and rice, served with hot fresh pita bread

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

lentil beans | olive oil | onions | garlic | bay leaves, served with hot fresh pita bread

Small Greek

Small Greek

$4.49

Small village

$5.34

Pita Wraps

Original Gyros Pita

Original Gyros Pita

$12.19

sliced beef and lamb gyros | onions | tomatoes | tzatziki

Chicken Gyros Pita

Chicken Gyros Pita

$13.19

sliced chicken gyros | onions | tomatoes | lettuce | tzatziki

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$13.59

marinated, flame-broiled chicken breast | onions | tomatoes | lettuce | tzatziki

Lamb Souvlaki Pita

Lamb Souvlaki Pita

$15.29

juicy cubes of flame-broiled lamb | onions | tomatoes | lettuce | tzatziki

Hercules Gyro Pita

Hercules Gyro Pita

$14.89

chicken souvlaki | original gyros | sliced, roasted red peppers | onions | tomatoes | fire feta

Loukaniko Pita

Loukaniko Pita

$12.19

grilled spicy sausage | onions | tomatoes | lettuce | tzatziki

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$10.07

crushed garbanzo beans | parsley | spices | lettuce | onions | tomatoes | tzatzik

Combinations

Theo Yanni's Platter

$15.22

original gyros | Greek sausage | zucchini fritter | fire feta | lima beans plaki | rice pilaf

Vegetarian Platter

Vegetarian Platter

$15.79

hummus | dolmathakia | tzatziki | spanakopita | falafel | green beans | pita

Onassis Platter

Onassis Platter

$26.49

original gyros | broiled sausage | pastitsio | chicken souvlaki | roasted potatoes | tzatziki | pita

Corfu Platter

Corfu Platter

$15.35

Greek sausage | dolmathakia | feta wedge | hummus | tzatziki | Kalamata olives

Famous Gyros Platters

Chicken Gyros Platter

Chicken Gyros Platter

$16.95

thinly sliced chicken gyros | tzatziki | pita

Original Gyro Platter

Original Gyro Platter

$15.85

thinly sliced lamb and beef gyros | tzatziki | pita

Greek Oven

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$19.55

baked with Greek red wine | rosemary | tomatoes | orzo pasta | green beans

Mahi Mahi

Mahi Mahi

$23.59

spinach | gorgonzola cheese | white wine | bacon | roasted pepper sauce | orzo pasta

Norwegian Salmon

Norwegian Salmon

$25.39

herbed lemon-butter | Spanish capers | rice pilaf | roasted potatoes | green beans

Pastitsio

Pastitsio

$15.85

penne pasta | Graviera cheese sauce | ground beef | topped with creamy bechamel and tomato sauce

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$16.29

olive oil | lemon | oregano | tzatziki | choice of two sides

Greek Chicken Alfredo

Greek Chicken Alfredo

$17.95

marinated Greek grilled chicken | homemade alfredo sauce | penne pasta | feta | oregano | parsley

Moussaka

$17.35

ground beef | potato | eggplant | topped with béchamel | Greek tomato sauce | parmigiana

Baked Cod Lemonato

Baked Cod Lemonato

$21.15

herbed lemon-garlic butter | soda cracker breading | rice | potatoes | green beans

Grille

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$16.39

two skewers of marinated chicken breast | olive oil | lemon juice | garlic | oregano | tzatziki | choice of two sides

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$34.39

9oz char grilled | rice pilaf | roasted potatoes | green beans

Lamb Souvlaki Platter

Lamb Souvlaki Platter

$21.97

two skewers of lamb cubes | olive oil | lemon juice | garlic | oregano | tzatziki | choice of two sides

Loukaniko Platter

Loukaniko Platter

$15.35

char grilled pork sausage | roasted red peppers | tzatziki | choice of two sides

Shrimp Souvlaki Platter

Shrimp Souvlaki Platter

$19.40

two skewers of shrimp | basted with lemon-butter garlic puree | served with signature feta-tomato sauce | rice pilaf | roasted potatoes | green beans

Big Fat Greek Burger

Big Fat Greek Burger

$16.39

10oz char grilled house patty | Brioche bun | onions | feta | Provolone | lettuce | tomato | Spartan sauce | choice of one side

Kids Menu

Chicken Gyro Platter (kids)

$6.35

sliced chicken gyro meat served with a choice of one side

Chicken Tenders (kids)

$6.35

tender chicken nuggets served with a choice of one side

Grilled Cheese (v) (kids)

$5.29

classic grilled cheese sandwich served with a choice of one side

Gyros Platter (kids)

$6.35

sliced gyro meat served with a choice of one side

Pastitsio (kids)

$6.89

our Greek style lasagna

Greek Alfredo (kids)

$6.89

penne pasta | creamy alfredo

Extras

Side Feta Cheese

$3.69

Small Hummus

$1.39

Olives (7)

$4.89

Small Tzatziki

$0.99

Small Fire Feta

$0.99

Side Of Pita

$0.99

Side Veggies

$1.49

Spartan Sauce

$0.50

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$5.85

paper thin pastry | crushed walnuts | smothered in homemade syrup

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.15Out of stock

Lady Fingers dipped in espresso | layered with Mascarpone cream | topped with powdered sugar and cocoa

Baklava Cheesecake

Baklava Cheesecake

$8.80

double layered cheesecake and baklava | drizzled with honey | topped with spiced, crushed walnuts

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$8.90Out of stock

five layers of rich chocolate cake | topped with chocolate icing and chocolate sauce

Greek Custard Pie

Greek Custard Pie

$7.81

warm custard | wrapped in phyllo | smothered in homemade syrup

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$5.54

topped with cinnamon

Russian Napoleon

Russian Napoleon

$7.81

layers of puff pastry | sweet vanilla cream | topped with powdered sugar

Pumpkin Pie Layered Cheesecake With Candied Pecans

$8.99

Sides

Fries.

$4.75
Roasted Red Potatoes

Roasted Red Potatoes

$4.75
Stewed Green Beans

Stewed Green Beans

$4.75
Rice Pilaf

Rice Pilaf

$4.75
Lima Beans Plaki

Lima Beans Plaki

$4.75
Feta Fries..

Feta Fries..

$5.74

Falafel Side

$5.74

Broccoli

$5.74

Dolmathakia.

$4.94

Carrots

$1.98

Zucchini Fritters Side Portion

$5.74

Dolmades Side

$4.94

Orzo

$5.68

A La Carte

sausage

$4.46

lamb skewer

$6.44

chicken skewer

$6.44

shrimp skewer

$6.44

chicken breast

$5.67

Salmon A La Carte

$8.91

Gyro A La Carte

$7.08

Chicken Gyro A La Carte

$8.07

Coffee

Icarus

$19.77

Greek Coffee

$19.70

Sodas

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.00

NA Bev

Cucumber Lime-Aid

$3.84

Tea

$3.19

Hot Tea

$3.85

Milk

$3.84

Juice

$3.84

Kids Juice Box

$1.97

Coffee

Greek Coffee

$4.40

Icarus Drip

$4.17

Vanilla Latte

$6.55

Baklava Latte

$6.55

Cafe Latte

$6.55

Americano

$3.85

Cortado

$4.40

Double Espresso

$3.30

Single Espresso

$2.75

Waters

Vikos Greek Water

$6.59

Souroti Sparkling Water sm

$3.58

Souroti Sparkling Water lg

$6.59

Tap Water

Clothing

Basic

$20.00

V-neck

$22.00

Charcoal

$25.00

Toilet Paper Case

$20.00

Toilet Paper Case

$18.50

Emp Shirt

$7.00

Glassware

Snifter

$5.00

Pint

$5.00

Wine Glass

$6.00

Coffee Mug

$5.00

Salad Dressing

greek

$5.85

cilantro lime

$5.85

Pita Bag

$5.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

760 W Ralph Hall PKWY, Rockwall, TX 75088

Directions

Gallery
Onassis image

