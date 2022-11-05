Onassis
No reviews yet
760 W Ralph Hall PKWY
Rockwall, TX 75088
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Shareables
Bacon Wrapped Dates
Madjool dates | toasted pecan | goat cheese | hardwood smoked bacon | balsamic glaze | toasted sesame
Dolmades
minced beef | short-grain rice | mint | lemon sauce
Dolmathakia App
short-grain rice | mint | lemon | tzatziki
Falafel App
crushed garbanzo beans | parsley | Greek spices | tzatziki
Fried Calamari
house batter | spicy greek marinera
Garlic Feta Wings
roasted garlic feta sauce | roasted red pepper | greek oregano | traditional (6) or boneless (7)
Saganaki
Kefalotyri cheese | lemon | pita
Spanakopita
Feta | ricotta | mozzarella | cream | spinach | phyllo
Grilled Octopus
extra virgin olive oil | lemon | oregano
Zucchini Fritters App
zucchini | mint | feta | tzatziki
Loaded Greek Fries
Fried Feta Balls
Greek Shrimp Jalepeno Poppers
Spreads
Hummus
served with hot fresh pita bread sub carrots or cucumbers for pita
Fire Feta
served with hot fresh pita bread sub carrots or cucumbers for pita
Tzatziki
served with hot fresh pita bread sub carrots or cucumbers for pita
Trio
served with hot fresh pita bread sub carrots or cucumbers for pita Choose any 3 spreads
Roasted Eggplant
red wine vinegar | white pepper | olive oil | parsley
Salad & Soup
Greek Salad
green leaf lettuce | romaine | cherry tomato | red onion | cucumber | Kalamata olives | bell peppers | feta | oregano | house red wine vinaigrette
Village Salad
Roma tomato | red onion | cucumber | Kalamata olive | olive oil | house red wine vinaigrette | feta wedge | oregano, served with hot fresh pita bread
Avgolemono Soup
creamy lemon and rice, served with hot fresh pita bread
Lentil Soup
lentil beans | olive oil | onions | garlic | bay leaves, served with hot fresh pita bread
Small Greek
Small village
Pita Wraps
Original Gyros Pita
sliced beef and lamb gyros | onions | tomatoes | tzatziki
Chicken Gyros Pita
sliced chicken gyros | onions | tomatoes | lettuce | tzatziki
Chicken Souvlaki Pita
marinated, flame-broiled chicken breast | onions | tomatoes | lettuce | tzatziki
Lamb Souvlaki Pita
juicy cubes of flame-broiled lamb | onions | tomatoes | lettuce | tzatziki
Hercules Gyro Pita
chicken souvlaki | original gyros | sliced, roasted red peppers | onions | tomatoes | fire feta
Loukaniko Pita
grilled spicy sausage | onions | tomatoes | lettuce | tzatziki
Falafel Pita
crushed garbanzo beans | parsley | spices | lettuce | onions | tomatoes | tzatzik
Combinations
Theo Yanni's Platter
original gyros | Greek sausage | zucchini fritter | fire feta | lima beans plaki | rice pilaf
Vegetarian Platter
hummus | dolmathakia | tzatziki | spanakopita | falafel | green beans | pita
Onassis Platter
original gyros | broiled sausage | pastitsio | chicken souvlaki | roasted potatoes | tzatziki | pita
Corfu Platter
Greek sausage | dolmathakia | feta wedge | hummus | tzatziki | Kalamata olives
Famous Gyros Platters
Greek Oven
Lamb Shank
baked with Greek red wine | rosemary | tomatoes | orzo pasta | green beans
Mahi Mahi
spinach | gorgonzola cheese | white wine | bacon | roasted pepper sauce | orzo pasta
Norwegian Salmon
herbed lemon-butter | Spanish capers | rice pilaf | roasted potatoes | green beans
Pastitsio
penne pasta | Graviera cheese sauce | ground beef | topped with creamy bechamel and tomato sauce
Roasted Chicken
olive oil | lemon | oregano | tzatziki | choice of two sides
Greek Chicken Alfredo
marinated Greek grilled chicken | homemade alfredo sauce | penne pasta | feta | oregano | parsley
Moussaka
ground beef | potato | eggplant | topped with béchamel | Greek tomato sauce | parmigiana
Baked Cod Lemonato
herbed lemon-garlic butter | soda cracker breading | rice | potatoes | green beans
Grille
Chicken Souvlaki Platter
two skewers of marinated chicken breast | olive oil | lemon juice | garlic | oregano | tzatziki | choice of two sides
Lamb Chops
9oz char grilled | rice pilaf | roasted potatoes | green beans
Lamb Souvlaki Platter
two skewers of lamb cubes | olive oil | lemon juice | garlic | oregano | tzatziki | choice of two sides
Loukaniko Platter
char grilled pork sausage | roasted red peppers | tzatziki | choice of two sides
Shrimp Souvlaki Platter
two skewers of shrimp | basted with lemon-butter garlic puree | served with signature feta-tomato sauce | rice pilaf | roasted potatoes | green beans
Big Fat Greek Burger
10oz char grilled house patty | Brioche bun | onions | feta | Provolone | lettuce | tomato | Spartan sauce | choice of one side
Kids Menu
Chicken Gyro Platter (kids)
sliced chicken gyro meat served with a choice of one side
Chicken Tenders (kids)
tender chicken nuggets served with a choice of one side
Grilled Cheese (v) (kids)
classic grilled cheese sandwich served with a choice of one side
Gyros Platter (kids)
sliced gyro meat served with a choice of one side
Pastitsio (kids)
our Greek style lasagna
Greek Alfredo (kids)
penne pasta | creamy alfredo
Extras
Desserts
Baklava
paper thin pastry | crushed walnuts | smothered in homemade syrup
Tiramisu
Lady Fingers dipped in espresso | layered with Mascarpone cream | topped with powdered sugar and cocoa
Baklava Cheesecake
double layered cheesecake and baklava | drizzled with honey | topped with spiced, crushed walnuts
Chocolate Cake
five layers of rich chocolate cake | topped with chocolate icing and chocolate sauce
Greek Custard Pie
warm custard | wrapped in phyllo | smothered in homemade syrup
Rice Pudding
topped with cinnamon
Russian Napoleon
layers of puff pastry | sweet vanilla cream | topped with powdered sugar
Pumpkin Pie Layered Cheesecake With Candied Pecans
Sides
A La Carte
Coffee
Call for Open Hours
Come in and enjoy!
760 W Ralph Hall PKWY, Rockwall, TX 75088