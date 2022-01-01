Main picView gallery

ONDO Jersey City

3 Second St suite #101

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Order Again

ONDO Take out

TOGO Charred Bulgogi

$26.00+

Ground beef short rib marinated in house bulgogi sauce, onion, shimeji mushroom served with rice, Sautéed rice cake, kurobuta pork sausage skewer, miso soup, kabocha salad, cucumber kimchi, Sautéed brussel sprouts and daily side dish

TOGO Bossam

$35.00+

Slow cooked pork belly, brown garlic sauce, radish Kimchi, Ssam platter (Mixed lettuce, Ssamjang, Shrimp anchovy sauce) served with rice, Sautéed rice cake, Kurobuta pork sausage skewer, miso soup, Kabocha salad, Radish kimchi, Sautéed Brussel sprouts and daily side dish.

TOGO KFC

$21.00+

Boneless fried chicken, Gochujang, pickled cauliflower, shishito pepper, cashew nuts served with rice, Sautéed rice cake, Kurobuta pork sausage skewer, miso soup, Kabocha salad, cucumber kimchi, Sautéed Brussel sprouts and daily side dish.

TOGO Miso Salmon

$25.00+

Miso marinated salmon served with rice, Sautéed rice cake, Kurobuta pork sausage skewer, miso soup, Kabocha salad, cucumber kimchi, Sautéed Brussel sprouts and daily side dish.

TOGO Bulgogi with sprouts

$25.00+

Beef ribeye marinated with house made bulgogi sauce, mungbean sprouts served with rice, Sautéed rice cake, Kurobuta pork sausage skewer, miso soup, Kabocha salad, cucumber kimchi, Sautéed Brussel sprouts and daily side dish.

TOGO Kim-Bugak

$13.00

Tapioca seaweed chip, Almond, sesame seed, tofu dipping sauce

TOGO Korean Sashimi rice

$22.00

Three sashimi (salmon, fluke, hamachi), yuzu chojang and rice

TOGO Bibimbap

$15.00+

Seasonal vegetables and egg over rice served with Gochujang sauce (red chili paste)

TOGO So Tteok-So Tteok

$15.00

Sautéed Korean rice cake and kurobuta pork sausage skewers

TOGO Galbi-jjim

$38.00

Brasied Beef short rib, chestnut Purée, Thai chili, chive

TOGO Spicy rice cake

$18.00+

Wheat rice cake, Gochujang, fishcake, Kurobuta sausage, charred scallion, fried cuttlefish. Choice of Spicy or Rosé

Sparkling water 750ml

$5.00

Still water 750ml

$5.00

Korean pear juice

$4.00

BongBong Korean grape juice

$4.00

Soda

$3.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
“ONDO, is a contemporary Korean restaurant and bar serving traditional classics alongside new and exciting interpretations of Korean dishes.”

