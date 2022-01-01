ONDO Jersey City
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
“ONDO, is a contemporary Korean restaurant and bar serving traditional classics alongside new and exciting interpretations of Korean dishes.”
Location
3 Second St suite #101, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco - The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco -District Kitchen JC
No Reviews
210 Hudson Street Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Jersey City
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
4.5 • 2,482
467 Communipaw Ave Jersey City, NJ 07304
View restaurant
More near Jersey City