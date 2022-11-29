Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

One 19 North

review star

No reviews yet

119 NORTH KIRKWOOD RD

KIRKWOOD, MO 63122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Tacos
Kid Chicken Strips
Grilled Brussels Sprouts

Soup/Salads

Ensalada One19

$9.99

Black and Bleu Salad

$14.99

chopped romaine tossed with a creamy herb and blue cheese dressing, topped with blackened seared tenderloin, shaved red onion, blue cheese crumbles, celery and crispy onion straws

Bowl Of Soup

$5.99

Hearty black bean Chili

Wedge Ensalada

$9.99

romaine wedge topped with creamy italian dressing, smoked gouda, red onion, cucumber, bacon and avocado

Harvest Salad

$13.99

Cup Soup

$3.99

Vegetable Beef Stew

Cup Of Chili

$3.99Out of stock

Starters

A blend of veal, lamb and pork meatballs served atop Spanish sofrito sauce

Chili Wings

$16.99

the "BEST" wings in Kirkwood...served with your choice of homemade buttermilk ranch dressing or a carolina mustard sauce

Babaganoush

$9.99

roasted red pepper and eggplant hummus topped with a chili oil and served with grilled pita

Oven Baked Goat Cheese

$11.99

oven baked goat cheese served with our homemade puttanesca sauce and served with toasted ciabatta bread

Crispy Artichoke Hearts

$10.99

Breaded and served over romesco sauce and topped with parmesan

Grilled Brussels Sprouts

$9.99

grilled sprouts topped with parmesan cheese and crispy bacon...delish!

Carnita Fries

$12.99

seasoned fries topped with shredded carnitas, cheese sauce and pico de gallo, chimichurri and cotija cheese

Guac and Chips

$9.99

creamy avocado with chopped tomatoes, green onion, poblanos & jalapenos, topped with cotija cheese and served with white corn tortilla chips

Baked Mac-n-Cheese

$10.99

blended with a creamy white cheddar and provolone sauce, topped with parmesan and panko

Bacon Jam Flatbread

$14.99

Chipotle bacon jam spread, topped with mozzarella cheese and avocado slices

Carnitas Flatbread

$14.99

white cheddar sauce, pulled carnitas, mozzarella, roasted corn and black bean salsa, drizzled with salsa verde and topped with cotija cheese

Harvest Vegetable Risotto

$13.99

white wine and garlic sauteed risotto, made with a vegetable porcini broth.

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$8.99

medjoll dates filled with ground chorizo and goat cheese wrapped in crispy smoked bacon brushed with a chili-maple glaze

Stuffed Portabellini Mushrooms

$13.99

stuffed with boursin cheese and italian sausage, topped with parmesan

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.99

Tuscan Veggies

$9.99

Smoked Gouda Grits

$12.99

our gouda grits are made in house by Chef Sarah..blended with a smoked gouda cheese and topped with more gouda cheese

Burgers and Sandwiches

Bacon Jam Burger

$14.99

8oz. grilled burger with our homemade bacon jam topped with white cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato grilled to perfection...served on a toasted brioche bun

Bistro Burger

$14.99

charbroiled 8oz. angus beef, topped with white cheddar cheese, sliced tomato, bacon, greens, bistro sauce & an over easy egg

Grilled Chicken Club

$13.99

charbroiled chicken breast, topped with a sundried tomato aioli, bacon lettuce, tomato, avocado and white cheddar

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.99

homemade chicken salad with sliced red grapes served on toasted cranberry bread

Tilapia Sandwich

$14.99

sauteed blackened tilapia filet topped with sauteed spinach, carmalized onions on a toasted french roll served with a caper remoulade spread

Grilled Portabella Sandwich

$10.99

grilled portabella mushroom , roasted red pepper, lettuce, tomato with a herbed aioli

Popcorn Shrimp Po' Boy

$13.99

fried popcorn shrimp on a toasted hoagie bun, topped with slaw, tomato, shaved red onion and a caper remoulade

Nashville Chicken

$15.99

breaded, buttermilk & sriracha marinated chicken tenderloin, fried and brushed with chili oil served with a garlic honey aioli and sweet and spicy pickles

Kid Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Lunch Special

$13.99

The Cheese Burger

$12.99

Street Tacos

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$15.99

3 shredded chipotle chicken taco's, served with baja slaw, jalapeno crema, pickled red onion & cotija cheese

Steak Tacos

$15.99

chili lime grilled flank steak, served with slaw, roasted corn and blackbean salsa, jalapeno crema and cotija cheese

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

fried shrimp tacos served with slaw, chipotle lime crema and pineapple salsa

Carnita Taco

$15.99

Seafood

served over a creamy sage and brown butter sauce with crispy capers.

Seared Tuna Filet

$22.99

seared ahi tuna served with a side of ponzu sauce, wasabi and avocado slices

Scallop Special

$35.99

Meat

Beef Tenderloin Filet 8oz.

$39.99

with caramelized onions, crispy potatoes and a bordelaise sauce.

Angus Strip Steak 8 oz.

$28.99

served over braised kale, sauteed portabellini mushrooms and a brandy cream sauce.

Sides

Potato Chips

$2.00

Slaw

$2.00

Fries

$2.99

Desserts

Homemade caramel pecan bar topped with vanilla bean ice cream and warm caramel

Salted Caramel Brownie

$7.00

Tres' Leches

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Cocktails, Wine, Beer and BBQ Packs

4 Pack of City Wide APA

$14.99Out of stock

Bottle Of House Chardonnay

$20.99Out of stock

Cremant de Loire Rose, Langlois, NV

$54.00

Manciat 'Marizottes', 2017

$46.00Out of stock

Cakebread Chardonnay Btl

$78.00

Bottle of House Sauvignon Blanc

$20.99Out of stock

Chaumeau Maison D'anais Sancerre 2018

$52.00

Bottle Of House Pinot Noir

$20.99Out of stock

Bedrock 'Old Vines', 2018

$58.00

Trefethen Bttl

$78.00Out of stock

Turnbull, 2019

$88.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in historic downtown Kirkwood, One 19 North Tapas and Wine Bar is a unique dining experience with Spanish influenced tapas creations from Executive Chef, Sarah Hulme. One 19 North Tapas and Wine Bar opened in June of 2010 and is located in the heart of beautiful downtown Kirkwood. Since then, owner Pat Carr and his talented team have been serving quality interpretations of Spanish tapas dishes along with a perfectly a crafted selection of wines to enjoy.

Website

Location

119 NORTH KIRKWOOD RD, KIRKWOOD, MO 63122

Directions

Gallery
One 19 North image
One 19 North image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wasabi Sushi Bars - Kirkwood
orange starNo Reviews
312 S Kirkwood Rd Kirkwood, MO 63122
View restaurantnext
Amigos Cantina
orange star4.2 • 673
120 W Jefferson Ave Kirkwood, MO 63122
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Downtown Kirkwood
orange star4.7 • 985
105 E JEFFERSON KIRKWOOD, MO 63122
View restaurantnext
Olive and Oak
orange starNo Reviews
216 W Lockwood Webster Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
orange starNo Reviews
100 W Lockwood Webster Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Olive and Oak - Events
orange starNo Reviews
216 W. Lockwood Ave Webster Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in KIRKWOOD

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near KIRKWOOD
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston