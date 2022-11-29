Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
One 19 North
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Located in historic downtown Kirkwood, One 19 North Tapas and Wine Bar is a unique dining experience with Spanish influenced tapas creations from Executive Chef, Sarah Hulme. One 19 North Tapas and Wine Bar opened in June of 2010 and is located in the heart of beautiful downtown Kirkwood. Since then, owner Pat Carr and his talented team have been serving quality interpretations of Spanish tapas dishes along with a perfectly a crafted selection of wines to enjoy.
119 NORTH KIRKWOOD RD, KIRKWOOD, MO 63122
